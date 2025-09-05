10 Best Nintendo Switch Horror Games in 2025

Craving the best Switch horror games that make you jump and send shivers down your spine? You’re in the right place. If you like creeping through dark corners, jump scares, or solving dark and psychological mysteries , this switch horror games list has a game for every horror game fan.

This is my list of the best horror games on the Nintendo Switch that will bring the chills and thrills right to you, so that you never get too comfortable while gaming.

It has everything from haunted houses, spirits, solving creepy puzzles, to intense survival moments. I promise you that these horror games will keep your heart pounding at all times.

Want to check out some of the scariest, gripping, and best horror games on the Nintendo Switch? Let’s jump right in.

Our Top Picks for the Best Nintendo Switch Horror Games

With so many Nintendo Switch horror games, narrowing it down to just three top picks isn’t easy. Every game on our list delivers a unique flavor of fear, but these three stand out for how completely they pull you into their worlds and keep you there long after you’ve put the console down.



Here are our top picks for Switch horror games:

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (2021) – A chilling survival horror where you use the mystical Camera Obscura to capture and exorcise vengeful spirits, blending dread with cinematic tension.

Little Nightmares II (2021) – A dark, atmospheric adventure where you play as Mono alongside Six, navigating a twisted, oversized world filled with eerie dangers and haunting storytelling visuals.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (2024) – A retro-style visual novel that mixes classic murder mystery with psychological horror, where investigating clues and suspects uncovers a sinister truth.

These three Switch horror games stand out from the range of horror games on the Switch. In short, you get to experience supernatural entities in the game, atmospheric nightmares, and even disturbing detective work.

And they’re just the beginning. Keep scrolling for our full list of the best horror games on Nintendo Switch and see how many you’ve braved yourself.

10 Best Nintendo Switch Horror Games for Spine-Chilling Fun

The Nintendo Switch is packed with the best horror games that can give you scares of all kinds, with creepy puzzles, nail-biting chases, and stories that stick in your head long after you stop playing.

In this list, we’ve picked the best horror games on Nintendo Switch, each bringing its own style of scares. Whether you like ghost stories, twisted mysteries, or pure terror, there’s something here to keep you on edge.

1. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror games, action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Koei Tecmo, Nintendo Average playtime 12-15 hours

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is one of the best Nintendo Switch games in the horror genre out there. It gets under your skin and stays there. There are no shotguns or flamethrowers.

In this, you get Camera Obscura, which is your weapon to capture and reveal spirits. Every time you use it, you are forced to look at whatever is in front of it, and that situation makes the entire experience stressful and realistic.

Horror fans will wander through misty forests, abandoned buildings, and creepy places that are straight out of Japanese folklore. Sometimes you will see shadows move or hear footsteps when you’re already scared, and the way this game’s sound system is designed, you will be looking over your shoulder when you hear it.

Each area you visit will have clues and puzzles that will introduce you to a haunting tale of loss and restless spirits.

Why we chose it The Camera Obscura isn’t just a gimmick, but it’s an inventive combat and exploration mechanic that forces you into close encounters with the very things you’re afraid of.

Many gamers have called this game one of the most atmospheric Switch horror games they have ever played on Reddit. It is praised for how supernatural fear blends with emotional storytelling. According to critics, unlike most games, its folklore narrative makes it stand out from Western-style horror.

If you want Switch horror games that’re as much about mood and mystery as it is about scares, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is a must-play on the Switch. It’s perfect for portable play, but just be warned that those spirits are just as terrifying on a small screen.

2. Little Nightmares II

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle-platformer, horror, adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Tarsier Studios, Bandai Namco Average playtime 8-10 hours

Little Nightmares II is much like a top horror game remake of Silent Hill for Nintendo Switch. It immerses you into a haunting, dreamlike world from which you cannot escape.

You take on the role of Mono, a quiet boy who has a paper bag on his head, moving through the strangest world. By your side is Six, the enigmatic girl in the raincoat from the first game, and together you will traverse through decaying cities, spooky schools, and fog-filled forests, and through other landscapes where danger lurks at every step.

Every setting paints a picture using silence. The sounds of creaking floorboards, distant footsteps, and flickering bulbs blend to put you on edge. The monstrosities you confront are not terrifying just for the sake of it, but they are such bizarre and disturbing creatures that haunt your imagination long after the game is over.

Why we chose it This haunting game smoothly combines atmosphere, storytelling, and cooperative-style gameplay to feel both vulnerable and connected to your companion.

Unlike many other epic Switch puzzle games, the uniqueness of the game lies in the interplay of Mono and Six. Like most games, it’s a single-player game, but their cooperation is seamless as you watch them pull switches, help each other climb difficult places, and at times, rescue each other from unavoidable doom. It is not only a matter of endurance; it is enduring as a couple.

Little Nightmares II is a game that many people talk about because it keeps players engaged and balances tension with curiosity. Every puzzle solved leads to a new, even stranger place you just have to explore.

If you love disturbing horror with puzzles like Silent Hill, Dark Souls, Resident Evil Dark Descent, and more, something that makes you think and visualize things you will never forget. Little Nightmares II is one of the most unforgettable horror experiences on the Nintendo Switch.

3. Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Visual novel, mystery, horror Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Nintendo, Mages Inc. Average playtime 6-8 hours

Emio offers a retro-style visual novel that delivers a classic murder mystery with a chilling story game twist to all the horror fans out there. No wonder it makes it to the top list of Switch horror games.

Players step into the shoes of a detective tasked with investigating eerie cases through text-based clues, suspect interrogations, and exploration of haunting environments rendered in a nostalgic pixel art style.

As one of the best retro games, the core gameplay revolves around piecing together information and making critical decisions that impact the story’s outcome.

Why we chose it The point that sets this game apart is how immersive its story is and how it delivers its visuals and atmospheric storytelling to fans of classic and detective horror tales

The narrative pacing and atmospheric soundtrack pull players into a suspenseful mystery that keeps tension high throughout. Reddit discussions highlight how its nostalgic graphics and complex storytelling create a unique horror experience, different from typical jump-scare games.

Nintendo Switch horror game players who love slow-burning games with an interesting story will find Emio – The Smiling Man an engaging and emotionally gripping experience.

4. Little Nightmares 1

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle-platformer, horror Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Tarsier Studios, Bandai Namco Average playtime 6-8 hours

The first installment of Little Nightmares is an epic platformer game that masterfully blends atmospheric horror with light puzzle-solving to craft a truly surreal experience.

Players guide Six, a small girl who finds herself imprisoned in a grotesque underwater vessel known as The Maw, filled to the brim with beings of sheer monstrosity. The cinematics and in-game visuals depict a grim, eerie world with a moody palette and over-the-top character style, enhancing the underlying tension in the game.

Why we chose it Its oppressive and haunting world, combined with stealth mechanics and grotesque enemies, makes for a deeply immersive horror adventure.

The game employs a unique mix of stealth and exploration set within the sadistic maw, housing a rhythm-based puzzle-solving system and subtle environmental narration. As noted by Reddit users, the continuous fear of the player being hunted and the dreadful atmosphere the game elaborates on entirely make the game a masterpiece.

Nintendo fans looking for a creepy, beautifully crafted puzzle-platformer with plenty of suspense, horror games will love Little Nightmares 1.

5. Detention

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Psychological horror, point-and-click Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Red Candle Games Average playtime 5-6 hours

Detention is one of the powerful psychological switch horror games set in 1960s Taiwan under martial law. It mixes Taiwanese folklore with historical trauma, wrapped in a haunting 2D side-scrolling point-and-click adventure from the same universe. The dark, minimalist visuals and unsettling sound design create an oppressive mood.

Why we chose it Its blend of historical context and psychological horror offers a unique, culturally rich narrative experience.

Gameplay involves puzzle-solving, exploration, and evading supernatural threats while uncovering the story of oppression and survival. Reddit users highlight the game’s emotionally resonant narrative and chilling atmosphere.

Switch horror players interested in story-heavy horror games with meaningful themes will find Detention profoundly engaging.

6. Alien: Isolation

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror, stealth Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s Creative Assembly, Sega Average playtime 15-20 hours

Alien: Isolation offers a terrifying stealth game experience with a focus on stealth and evasion. Players are hunted by an adaptive Xenomorph with highly intelligent AI, creating relentless tension. The game faithfully recreates the claustrophobic sci-fi atmosphere of the original Alien film with detailed environments and sound.

Why we chose it The intelligent Xenomorph AI that dynamically stalks players sets a new standard for survival horror intensity.

Adapting to the classic Switch horror games, its gameplay requires hiding, crafting tools, and strategic thinking to survive against both aliens and hostile humans. Reddit feedback praises the suspense, better graphics, and AI unpredictability.

Fans of intense, nerve-wracking stealth horror will find Alien: Isolation a must-play on the Switch.

7. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror, first-person Platforms Nintendo Switch (Cloud), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, iPad Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Capcom Average Playtime 9–12 hours

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard changed survival horror by expertly applying it to an immersive FPS game and creating one of the scariest settings in games.

Players step into the shoes of Ethan Winters, searching for his missing wife in the creepy Baker family estate. What starts as a simple rescue turns into a nightmare full of monsters, dark rooms, and terrifying encounters with the Bakers.

Why we chose it The first-person view makes the horror feel close and personal, pulling you right into the fear.

The game mixes exploring, solving puzzles, and managing limited supplies while enemies hunt you. Its realistic graphics and chilling sound effects make every hallway feel dangerous. Fans on Reddit and Metacritic praise the way it brings back classic survival horror while adding new ideas for modern players.

Horror fans who want a tense game with modern visuals and old-school scares will find Resident Evil 7: Biohazard unforgettable.

8. Outlast 2

Our Score

7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4 Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Red Barrels Average Playtime 8–10 hours

Outlast 2 takes players to the Arizona desert, where you follow journalist Blake Langermann as he investigates the murder of a pregnant woman. The search quickly turns into a terrifying struggle for survival against a violent cult. The story is dark, filled with shocking moments, and pushes players into constant fear.

The gameplay focuses on hiding, running, and using your camera to see in the dark. With no weapons, you must rely on stealth and quick thinking to escape enemies.

Why we chose it The mix of helplessness, stealth, and shocking storytelling makes Outlast 2 one of the scariest survival horror games on Switch.

The game’s realistic graphics, eerie sound design, and disturbing themes make the world feel deeply unsettling. Players on Reddit often talk about the intense jump scares and how the story keeps them on edge from start to finish.

Horror fans who enjoy nerve-wracking tension, strong storytelling, and brutal scares will find Outlast 2 an unforgettable experience.

9. Amnesia: Collection

Our Score Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror, adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 (collection release) Creator/s Frictional Games Average Playtime 20–25 hours (all games combined)

Amnesia: Collection brings together three horror classics: The Dark Descent, Justine, and A Machine for Pigs. These iconic survival games are famous for shaping the modern horror genre with their focus on atmosphere and psychological fear. You wake up in terrifying places with no memory of how you got there and must slowly uncover the truth.

The gameplay is all about exploration, solving puzzles, and trying to stay sane while monsters lurk nearby. With no weapons, survival means hiding and using your wits.

Why we chose it Its focus on fear of the unknown and sanity effects makes Amnesia: Collection stand out as a psychological horror masterpiece.

The dark visuals, chilling sound effects, and eerie storylines create a constant sense of dread. Reddit players often praise how the game’s fear doesn’t come only from monsters, but also from the feeling of being powerless and lost.

Switch players who want long, scary adventures with deep stories and constant tension will find Amnesia: Collection a must-play.

10. Dead by Daylight

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Asymmetrical survival horror Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Mobile Year of Release 2019 (Switch release) Creator/s Behaviour Interactive Average Playtime Endless (multiplayer-focused)

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game where four survivors try to escape from one powerful killer. Each match plays out like a deadly hide-and-seek, with survivors repairing generators to open escape routes while the killer hunts them down.

The gameplay mixes teamwork, strategy, and tension. Survivors need to cooperate, stay quiet, and think smart, while killers use special powers to track and trap them.

Why we chose it Its 4v1 setup makes every match different, keeping players on edge with high-stakes chases and constant tension.

The visuals are dark and eerie, and the sound design makes every step and heartbeat scary. Players on Reddit highlight how no two matches feel the same, making the game unpredictable and highly replayable.

Fans of fast-paced multiplayer horror will enjoy Dead by Daylight for its variety, jump scares, and endless replay value on the Switch.

FAQs

What is the best Nintendo Switch horror game?

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is considered the best Nintendo Switch horror game. It’s praised for its unique ghost-hunting mechanics and chilling atmosphere, making it a standout for players who want a true survival horror experience on the platform.

What are some 2-player horror games on Nintendo Switch?

Some notable 2-player horror games on Switch include Little Nightmares II, which features cooperative gameplay with Mono and Six navigating a creepy world together, and Resident Evil Revelations 2, which offers split-screen co-op.

Are there any multiplayer horror games on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, multiplayer horror games like Dead by Daylight are available on Nintendo Switch, letting players team up or face off in tense, asymmetric horror matches.

Other titles like Friday the 13th: The Game offer similar multiplayer thrills, blending scares with teamwork or competition.