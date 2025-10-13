14 Best Games Like Brave Frontier 2025: Premium Gacha, Turn-based, and Action RPGs

Fans looking for the best games like Brave Frontier know what they’re after: the rush of a perfect Brave Burst, the thrill of collecting heroes, and the satisfaction of a synergized team dominating the field. Though the original servers are gone, its influence endures as one of the most iconic mobile RPGs ever.

The genre it pioneered has evolved, with modern successors preserving that same loop of summoning, grinding, and mastering. Longtime fans and newcomers drawn to anime art and tactical depth will find the titles below capture the essence and charm of what made Brave Frontier so popular.

Below, I’ve hand-picked 14 of the best games similar to Brave Frontier games in 2025, each delivering its own spin on mastery, synergy, and spectacle.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Brave Frontier

The formula Brave Frontier refined so well still lives on in many modern titles to this day. While some games build upon the exceptional foundations laid out by Brave Frontier, others cross over into different genres entirely, from open-world games to action RPGs.The titles listed below will give you just a taste of the fantastic games this list has to offer:

Honkai: Star Rail (2023) – I find this to be one of the best story-driven games like Brave Frontier that fuses both the traditional turn-based mechanics and stunning “Ultimate” animations reminiscent of Brave Bursts. Genshin Impact (2020) – An enormous open world filled with secrets and freedom, yet anchored by a deep elemental system that rewards tactical party setups. Summoners War: Sky Arena (2014) – The quintessential “spreadsheet RPG,” built for players who love optimizing stats – its rune system mirrors Brave Frontier’s gear depth, and ten years later, it’s still one of the most finely balanced mobile RPGs ever made.

If those titles have piqued your interest, you’ll be happy to know the list below highlights eleven more games that carry on what Brave Frontier started. As tech has moved forward and anime has become a bigger part of pop culture, the genre has only continued to grow and expand. These days, it’s just as common to see a nostalgic pixel adventure as it is to see massive open worlds and visuals that rival the best AAA games.

14 Best Games Like Brave Frontier that Scratch that Gacha Itch

After thorough research and hundreds of pulls, I’ve identified these as the 14 modern heirs to Brave Frontier’s throne. How many of these have you played? Do you prefer classic turn-based strategy or real-time action?

1. Honkai: Star Rail [Turn-Based RPG with Brave Burst-Like Ultimate Animations]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based RPG, gacha Platforms PC, PS5, Android, iOS Year of release 2023 Creator/s miHoYo Best for Fans of anime, turn-based combat, and AAA presentation

When it comes to the best games like Brave Frontier, Honkai: Star Rail is a unique title that is both remarkably similar and distinctly different. Every battle feels like a cinematic event, thanks to the AAA-quality anime character designs and animations that fuel its incredible turn-based gameplay. No matter if you’re playing on an Android device, console, or PC. With cross-save, you can always have your team ready, regardless of the platform available.

At this point, miHoYo, the developers, have become synonymous with industry-leading anime-style visuals and mechanical depth within the gacha genre.

Why we chose it We chose this because it has all the key elements Brave Frontier fans love, while having presentation on par with current AAA titles.

Those who play Brave Frontier will instantly feel at home with Honkai: Star Rail. With speedy turn-based combat, flashy attacks, and characters that unleash Ultimates that echo Brave Frontier’s Brave Bursts, players will feel those nostalgic vibes in a modern package.

Beyond the spectacle lies a deeply strategic core. Teams revolve around elemental exploitation and status management, meaning that a well-timed Freeze or Burn can shift the flow of combat entirely. The cohesion between paths, similar to unit archetypes, makes each composition feel deliberate. Though like any good gacha, nothing is stopping you from brute-forcing through with your favorite characters, as long as you’re willing to grind.

The writing is another strength: witty, self-aware, and often surprisingly emotional. You explore planets aboard the Astral Express, meeting characters whose personalities and designs rival those from full console JRPGs.

Regular events and major updates ensure that the experience never stagnates. There is always a new mission, a new planet, a new event, and of course, plenty of new fantastic characters to pull.

Final Verdict: Honkai: Star Rail is the definitive evolution of Brave Frontier’s formula–a blend of strategy, spectacle, and emotional depth that few games can match.

2. Genshin Impact [Hero Collector with Open-World Exploration and Real-Time Combat]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world, action RPG, Gacha Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Android, iOS Year of release 2020 Creator/s miHoYo Best for Fans of Zelda: BotW, team-based action, and AAA presentation

At first glance, Genshin Impact seems worlds apart from Brave Frontier. However, in reality, it is one of the best games like Brave Frontier. There are no turn-based menus and no static formations. But, if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find its DNA feels familiar. One system that clearly draws inspiration from Brave Frontier is its elemental reaction system. Overload, Freeze, Vaporize, and other elemental reactions function like a real-time translation of Brave Burst synergy.

Its massive open-world is clearly inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, from its art style to environmental interactions. Each new region introduces mechanics that encourage you to play differently.

Team rotation and tactical switching should be familiar if you’ve played games similar to Brave Frontier before. What makes Genshin Impact so compelling is that your team setup is as important to combat as it is to exploration, ranking it alongside the best action RPGs around.

Pro tip Focus on two main damage dealers, one elemental and one physical, to handle varied enemy shields effectively.

Exploration is also highly rewarding, featuring hidden bosses and loot, which replaces the old grind loop with genuine adventure and discovery. Having the ability to whip out my Android device on the bus, pick a direction, and just explore, knowing I would always be rewarded, is a very compelling loop.

A constant stream of story chapters, festivals, and new character banners keeps progression exciting. Massive new regions open up over time, offering a plethora of new content from story missions and mini-games to new bosses and raids. Coupled with miHoYo’s generous approach to handing out free currency through regular codes, there is always a reason to come back, even if you are on a 100% free-to-play account.

Final Verdict: Genshin Impact transforms the gacha grind into an open-world journey without losing the joy of team optimization.

3. Summoners War: Sky Arena [Core Strategy RPG: Deep Rune/Gear Grind]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based Strategy, MMO Platforms Android, iOS, PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s Com2uS Best for Those who like long-standing games with a depth of content and a committed fanbase

A cornerstone of mobile strategy RPGs, Summoners War was one of the first to perfect the gear-based progression loop that Brave Frontier helped popularize. Players summon hundreds of monsters, evolve them, and customize them with runes that radically alter stats and abilities.

Where Brave Frontier was about elemental bursts, Summoners War is about control, timing skills, managing cooldowns, and sequencing buffs. Every successful dungeon run feels earned through skill and knowledge rather than luck.

Its simplistic-looking art style and turn-based combat feel purpose-built for mobile, running just as well on Android as it does on iOS. But don’t let the simple visuals deceive you, as there is as much mechanical depth here as there is in any of the other games similar to Brave Frontier.

Pro tip Focus early rune farming on Giant’s Keep and Dragon’s Lair–quality runes will carry your account further than rare monsters.

The endgame is also vast, providing almost all the events you’d come to expect from a F2P gacha game. PvP arenas, guild sieges, rift raids, and even cooperative dungeons are all there for players looking for a challenge or to hook up with players.



Despite its age, Summoners War continues to receive frequent updates and seasonal events, demonstrating a formula with longevity that few mobile games achieve.

Final Verdict: A masterclass in long-term gacha design, Summoners War offers endless tinkering for strategy purists.

4. LastCloudia [Pixel-Art Action RPG with Gacha & Autoplay]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, RPG, Gacha Platforms PC, Android, iOS Year of release 2019 Creator/s AIDIS Best for Fans of real-time combat, pixel art, and retro Final Fantasy games

Last Cloudia blends retro pixel-art characters with dynamic 3D environments and creates a visual mix that feels both nostalgic and cinematic while evoking the same thrill as the best action RPGs on the market. Unlike Brave Frontier, battles play out in real-time, which gives you complete control over movement, skills, and timing.

Outside of real-time combat, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was made by the same developers as Brave Frontier, due to its visual elements being so similar, from character designs and combat animations, down to the UI itself.

The autoplay and pause features are great for those who prefer a lighter grind because this makes farming and material collection effortless without removing the need for strategy.

Why we chose it We chose this due to the combination of real-time action and traditional RPG progression. Last Cloudia is a rare middle ground between idle and hardcore playstyles. It’s approachable enough for casual sessions but deep enough for players who enjoy mastering complex team synergies and elemental interactions.

Progression is straightforward for the genre, mostly revolving around Arks. These magical relics grant passive bonuses, enhance stats, and unlock unique skills. These systems encourage constant experimentation and synergy between characters and equipment, which gives you plenty of freedom to build your team of heroes how you please.

The story, told through voiced cutscenes and anime-style sequences, is a nice touch because it adds a level of quality not often seen in the classic gacha genre.

New Arks and heroes arrive frequently, while older units get rebalanced. Coupled with massive collaboration events with franchises like NieR: Automata and Devil May Cry, there is plenty to keep long-term players engaged.

Final Verdict: Last Cloudia doesn’t mirror Brave Frontier’s turn-based systems, but it captures the same spirit of team synergy, spectacle, and continuous growth. It’s a must-play for anyone who values visual flair, mechanical depth, and a flexible approach to gameplay.

5. Epic Seven [Premium 2D Gacha: Combat Chain Strategy]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG, Gacha Platforms PC, Android, iOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Super Creative Ltd, Smilegate Best for Fans of rhythm-based combat and clean anime art styles.

Few games can match Epic Seven’s blend of tactical strategy and visual excellence. Its hand-drawn 2D animations are fluid and detailed, with every character and ultimate attack feeling like a frame from a high-budget anime.

With a rhythm-based combat system, players are rewarded for their timing. Properly chaining skills or managing turn order can mean the difference between victory and defeat. The Combat Readiness system introduces dynamic turn sequencing based on a combination of your stats and an element of randomness, keeping every round fresh and unpredictable.

Pro tip Always invest in Speed sets early; controlling turn order defines the PvP meta.

There is a ton of content, from PvP Arena to Abyss and Guild Wars, which ensures constant progression. Epic Seven also shines for its player-friendly generosity and offers plenty of free summons and upgrade resources compared to many competitors. That is a particularly appealing feature for players like me, who tend to play completely F2P, as it always gives me a reason to return and try to pull top-tier characters to bolster my team.



Running on both iOS and Android devices, its 2D art style means it’s a little less taxing on your battery than other expansive 3D titles, such as Genshin Impact. That’s a significant bonus for players like me who don’t mind grinding for several hours at a time during long trips.

Final Verdict: Epic Seven is a tactical, fast-paced showcase of style and substance, which is a must for anyone who loved the flash and synergy of Brave Frontier.

6. Another Eden [Single-Player JRPG: Chrono Adventure Focus]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG, Gacha Platforms PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s WFS Best for Fans of classic Final Fantasy games are looking for lighter gacha elements.

From the writer of Chrono Trigger, Another Eden revives the feeling of classic console JRPGs while cleverly incorporating mild gacha mechanics. There’s no stamina system, no daily missions, and no forced log-ins. This is just a deep time-traveling adventure told through beautifully written dialogue and music by Yasunori Mitsuda.

Battles maintain a turn-based structure, but they feature unique “Another Force” mechanics that let players chain attacks across time for devastating combos. The story spans centuries, connecting eras in ways that reward exploration and patience, evoking the classic that is Chrono Trigger.

Pro tip Focus on recruiting characters that boost your elemental team’s synergy rather than chasing every 5-star unit.

It’s the antithesis of burnout-heavy gacha design, prioritizing story and atmosphere over pressure and repetition. At times, it feels more like a full-on Square Enix JRPG than it does a mobile gacha game. And that’s to be expected when you have a writer and composer who have worked on some of the greatest JRPGs of all time.

Final Verdict: For players who miss Brave Frontier’s pacing but want more narrative and less grind, Another Eden is a timeless masterpiece.

7. Langrisser (Mobile / Re:Incarnation) [Classic SRPG: Chess-Like Strategic Map]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grid-based Tactical RPG Platforms Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s BlackJack Studio, Zilong Game Limited Best for Fans of the original Langrisser and grid-based tactics

Langrisser Mobile revitalizes one of Japan’s most iconic tactical RPG franchises for a new audience. It features tile-based combat reminiscent of Fire Emblem, but with gacha-driven hero summoning that ensures endless replayability.

Tile-based combat will feel familiar to those who love classic turn-based strategy games, while adding a new dimension of character positioning to up the complexity.

Pro tip Always adjust your troops’ class tree to match the map terrain. For example, flying units dominate mountain maps but crumble against archers.

The class system allows for branching upgrades and diverse strategies just as you would expect from any tactical RPG. A single hero can evolve into multiple archetypes depending on your playstyle, which gives you a ton of control over your squad and approach to battle. Pair this with skill inheritance, terrain modifiers, and buff auras, and you have a system that rewards long-term planning over brute force.

Visuals lean toward elegant anime styling, and the game’s localization retains the melodramatic charm of its 90s predecessors. For Brave Frontier fans who loved unit synergy and elemental coverage, Langrisser offers a grid-based version of that same satisfaction, allowing for even deeper strategies.

Final Verdict: Langrisser proves that gacha can also mean a brilliant fusion of tactics, nostalgia, and modern mobile design.

8. Grand Summoners [Fast-Paced Gacha: Brave Burst Successor]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy, JRPG, Gacha Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Next Ninja, Good Smile Company Best for Fans of classic retro JRPGs similar to Brave Frontier.

Developed by key members of the original Brave Frontier team, Grand Summoners proudly wears its inspiration. Its real-time combat captures the same intensity as chaining Brave Bursts but introduces timing windows for manual skill activation. The result is a hybrid system that’s both fast and flashy yet strategic enough for veteran players to immerse themselves in.

Pro tip Manual play dramatically improves burst timing and damage output. Don’t rely solely on auto-battle for harder content.

The 2D pixel art is rich with nostalgic charm, enhanced by smooth character animations and larger-than-life ultimate attacks. It also includes multiplayer co-op raids, which allow players to coordinate massive chain combos against bosses. This is the thing that recaptures the communal excitement that made early mobile RPGs thrive.

Frequent limited-time events, crossovers with anime like Re:Zero and Attack on Titan, and generous free summons keep the experience fresh for both newcomers and veterans alike.

Final Verdict: If Brave Frontier defined your mobile RPG era, Grand Summoners is its fastest and most faithful descendant.

9. Brave Dungeon [Retro Dungeon Crawler: Simple Grind Loop]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Idle RPG, Hero collector, Roguelite Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2020 Creator/s Unlock Game, Inside Game Best for Fans of a chibi art style and dungeon runners

Brave Dungeon is one of the best dungeon crawler games available due to its modern, semi-idle format that preserves the addictive grind loop while eliminating tedium. You recruit heroes, equip loot, and send them into auto-battles through mazes that slowly reveal their rewards.

Its retro art style leans into the cute, chibi anime style and is coupled with an upbeat soundtrack that evokes the charm of old-school RPGs. The game’s gear refinement and class progression systems give it surprising depth beneath the cutesy surface.

Pro tip Prioritize passive-stat gear early; stacking health and defense boosts your idle survival more than raw attack in long grinds.

You can choose to micromanage every upgrade as you go, or relax while letting automation carry your team through low-level content. This allows you to focus on optimizing builds or other tasks.

The gacha mechanics are gentle with plenty of waifus to choose from. Progress is steady, even for free players, which is always a big plus for me, and constant seasonal events provide new units and dungeons to explore.

Final Verdict: Brave Dungeon keeps the dopamine loop of Brave Frontier alive but trims the grind into something you can enjoy casually every day.

10. Raid: Shadow Legends [3D Hero Collector: High-End Gear Farming]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG, MMO, Strategy Platforms PC, Android, iOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Plarium, Plarium Global Ltd Best for Those looking for a non-anime hero collector with deep gameplay and significant updates.

Often memed for its marketing, you’ve probably already heard of Raid: Shadow Legends. Nonetheless, it stands out as one of the most technically accomplished mobile RPGs ever made. Its 3D graphics and motion-captured animations deliver a visual fidelity rare in the genre, particularly on Android and iOS, where its visuals could be considered best in class.

Underneath that glossy surface lies a surprisingly deep system of team synergy, gear optimization, and turn sequencing that will feel immediately familiar to anyone who has played games similar to Brave Frontier.

Every hero, from common to legendary, serves a purpose when properly geared, and the endless artifact combinations provide genuine strategic customization, resulting in one of the best RPG games that rival its AAA competition.

Why we chose it We chose this because of its AAA-quality and incredible longevity, which makes it a must-try. It might play differently from Brave Frontier, but the intricate squad building will make you feel right at home.

Hero variety is also astounding, drawing influence from everything from Greek Gods to classic fairytales, which certainly makes it stand out amongst the anime-inspired games on this list.

Between its campaign, faction wars, dungeons, and arena PvP, Raid offers hundreds of hours of content, supported by consistent events and expansions. For new players, the marketing strategy for Raid: Shadow Legends is beneficial. There is always a free code available for extra currency or a legendary hero, allowing you to hit the ground running.

Final Verdict: Raid takes the bones of Brave Frontier’s strategy and dresses them in cutting-edge presentation; it’s the AAA face of the gacha genre.

11. AFK Arena [Idle Gacha: Automated Resource Progression]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Idle-RPG, Gacha Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Lilith Games, Original Entertainment Best for Those who prefer a relaxed gameplay experience and a unique art style

AFK Arena transforms the gacha grind into a relaxed, beautifully illustrated experience. Heroes battle automatically, earning loot and experience even while you’re offline. However, the strategic depth comes from positioning, faction bonuses, and composition rather than micro-management.

Each faction has unique synergy effects for you to play with, enabling you to create your own powerful squad. Lightbearers buff allies, Maulers boost aggression, and Wilders excel at control, which allows endless experimentation. The visual style, inspired by European Art Nouveau, distinguishes it from other games in the genre, particularly those with typical anime aesthetics.

Why we chose it We chose this game for its unique art style and relaxed idle gameplay, but also because it rewards both advanced and casual strategies.

Its progression curve is gentle and well-paced, rewarding both casual log-ins and long-term investment. There’s also a surprising amount of content variety, with players able to access many different modes to get other types of rewards.

It’s always a plus to have game variety in a gacha, where burnout can creep up on you quickly due to repetitive gameplay. Modes like tower climbs and constant campaign expansions, along with collaborative guild hunts, mean there is a lot to sink your teeth into.

Final Verdict: AFK Arena is the zen version of Brave Frontier with all the reward loops and hero synergy but none of the pressure.

12. Bloodline: Last Royal Vampire [Classic Gacha RPG with Gothic Anime Style]

Our Score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based, RPG, Gacha Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2022 Creator/s Shanda Shengqu Games, Crunchyroll Best for Players who want classic gacha gameplay, with lots of licensed collaborations.

Bloodline: Last Royal Vampire captures the nostalgic appeal of early mobile RPGs while refining it for a modern audience. Combat unfolds in turn-based sequences emphasizing skill timing and elemental synergy that will be familiar to Brave Frontier veterans.

Its party system allows six-unit formations and encourages experimentation with different characters to get the proper buffs, debuffs, and ultimate chains.

Visually, the game features anime-inspired 2D sprites reminiscent of the Nintendo DS era, particularly in Fire Emblem and Final Fantasy Tactics. This helps create the same punchy rhythm that got me addicted to early gacha titles.

Why we chose it We chose Bloodline because it offers a wealth of content for Brave Frontier fans. A retro art style, plenty of free content, and massive crossover events, enabled by Crunchyroll’s enormous library of anime, make this game an absolute treat for anime fans.

Character growth is handled through ascension and equipment trees, all of which will be familiar to players who are experienced with this genre. At the same time, its story leans into gothic themes of lineage, rebellion, and, of course, vampires.

Being published by Crunchyroll means it has regular events and crossover collaborations with massive anime like Attack on Titan or Chainsaw Man, helping to keep the experience fresh. Coupled with a generous free-to-play model, you get access to a lot of content without having to dip into your wallet.

Final Verdict: Bloodline respects the classics while introducing enough style and polish to feel fresh. It’s a natural step for anyone seeking the familiar rhythm of team-based gacha combat with a slightly darker edge.

13. Marvel Contest of Champions [Superhero Collector: IP Brawler Focus]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Team-based, Gacha Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2014 Creator/s Kabam, Netmarble, Raw Thrills Best for Marvel fans looking for a depth of content

Marvel Contest of Champions stands out in the gacha landscape for its action-oriented gameplay and massive roster of Marvel heroes. Instead of turn-based battles, you directly control your favorite Marvel heroes and villains in fast, combo-driven fights that rely on timing and positioning.

Each character has a distinct moveset and synergy bonuses when teamed with certain allies, mirroring Brave Frontier’s elemental and unit-combination strategies. Players can form dream squads like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Doctor Doom, and see their teamwork reflected in passive boosts during fights.

A unique perk of this gacha is that you likely already have a bunch of favorite characters you want on your squad, which means you can plan your dream squad before you even download it to your Android or iOS device.

The game thrives on its constant live-service events, introducing new champions monthly, and often tying into Marvel film releases, making it one of the best Marvel games on the market. For those who enjoy collecting, optimizing, and dueling, this game hits the sweet spot between mechanical skill and long-term progression.

Pro tip Always save crystal shards until featured champion rotations; targeted pulls yield higher-value heroes.

Final Verdict: Marvel Contest of Champions replaces turn-based menus with raw, tactile combat. This is perfect for players who love both superheroes and the optimization loop of Brave Frontier.

14. Guardian Tales [Retro Action RPG: Puzzle Dungeons & Humor]

Our Score 6.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, JRPG Platforms Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Kakao Games, Kong Studios Best for Those looking for a more light-hearted and relaxed RPG

Guardian Tales captures everything charming about old-school RPGs while infusing it with modern gacha sensibilities. Its top-down dungeons, witty dialogue, and puzzle-solving mechanics make it a standout for players who prefer story-driven experiences with a comedic edge.

Despite the humor, the gameplay runs deep. Each hero has unique skills that can interact with the environment by pushing blocks, lighting torches, or solving riddles to unlock chests. Combat is real-time, skill-based, and surprisingly challenging on higher difficulties.

Its art style is not too dissimilar from Brave Dungeon, promoting cute chibi characters in a more retro pixelated style. It lands in a nice sweet spot between Brave Dungeon and Brave Frontier.

Regular updates introduce seasonal storylines, crossover collaborations, and new heroes, keeping the series as lively as the day it launched. The blend of humor, heart, and clever design makes it one of the most well-rounded RPGs available.

Pro tip Collect weapons with elemental bonuses early, as they’re key to solving puzzles and defeating bosses more efficiently.

Final Verdict: Guardian Tales proves that nostalgia and innovation can coexist, which makes it one of the most rewarding modern successors to Brave Frontier.

My Overall Verdict

The mobile gacha RPG genre has evolved far beyond Brave Frontier’s original framework, yet its influence remains evident in nearly every modern title that values squad building and creativity.

Here are my recommendations for the best games like Brave Frontier for all of you who long for that same thrill of composition and chaos:

For cinematic, story-rich adventures: Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact deliver emotional narratives with AAA polish.

For pure tactical challenge: Summoners War and Langrisser offer deep systems that reward patience and precision.

For laid-back collectors: AFK Arena and Brave Dungeon keep the loop alive without draining your schedule.

For nostalgia seekers: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Guardian Tales strike the perfect balance of classic presentation and modern design.

Each of these games carries a fragment of what made Brave Frontier special, which is the thrill of synergy, the joy of growth, and the beauty of chaos unleashed. If you’ve been searching for a way to reignite that feeling, you’ll find it in one of these fourteen gems.

FAQs

What is the best game like Brave Frontier?

The best Game like Brave Frontier is Honkai: Star Rail. It stands as the best modern alternative because it blends strategic turn-based combat, strong character synergy, and breathtaking presentation.

What type of game is Brave Frontier?

Brave Frontier is a turn-based gacha RPG type of game known for its elemental team-building, cinematic Brave Bursts, and deep character progression.

Are there any gacha games similar to Brave Frontier?

Yes, there are multiple gacha games similar to Brave Frontier. While most games on this list feature hero collection/squad building, titles like Epic Seven, Summoners War, and Grand Summoners will feel most familiar.

Does Brave Frontier still exist?

No, the game’s global servers officially closed in 2022, but its mechanics live on through these modern successors.