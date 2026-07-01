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This Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide exists because most RSL guides tell you to pick Kael and farm Campaign, and then leave you stranded the moment you hit your first dungeon wall. This is the guide that fills every gap those guides leave: aura skills, actual stat targets, Clan Boss from scratch, and an honest answer to “Is Raid Shadow Legends good?” .

What you’ll find here: starter champion choice, the affinity system, Raid Shadow Legends aura skills explained, a 30-day progression roadmap, a Raid Shadow Legends build guide with real numbers, the five mistakes that kill most new accounts, and Clan Boss basics. This is a Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide that treats players as adults, including the F2P honesty most guides avoid.

Is Raid Shadow Legends Worth Playing in 2026?

Is Raid Shadow Legends good and worth playing? Yes, with a few important caveats. Raid: Shadow Legends is a technically impressive, deeply systemic RPG with 800+ champions, a satisfying long-term progression loop, and a thriving community of guides and tools. If you enjoy methodical, theory-crafting RPGs and treat it as a slow-burn, it absolutely delivers. The game launched in 2018 and is still actively updated by developer Plarium, with a large player base well into 2026.

The honest caveat: Raid Shadow Legends is not a casual game. The pay-to-win monetization is aggressive: many community discussions describe players feeling behind even after making purchases. The early game is deliberately designed to funnel you toward purchases. If you expect quick sessions or linear progress, you’ll be frustrated. If you’re comfortable grinding for months and using community tools like HellHades, AyumiLove, and RaidOptimizer, the F2P experience is genuinely viable.

Is Raid Shadow Legends good for F2P players? Yes, as long as you read a Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide first. Is it good for impatient players or light spenders? No, although Plarium has added clearer onboarding, starter bonuses, and loyalty rewards that make the early game noticeably more forgiving than it was at launch.

The verdict in this Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide: worth it, with conditions clearly stated.

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Step 1: Use a Promo Link Before You Create Your Account

Before you create your account, use a promo link. Promo links are special registration URLs that grant bonus starter champions when you sign up through them. You cannot retroactively claim these – once you create an account without a promo link, those champions are gone permanently.

Common active combos at time of writing include Rector Drath + Fayne, Tayrel + Aina, and Ultimate Galek + Zargala. The exact champions available change periodically. Check raid.guide or HellHades for the current active list before registering. You pick the pair you want, generate your personalized link, register through it, and the first champion arrives immediately while the second unlocks at account Level 25.

Step 2: Enter a Promo Code Within 72 Hours

After account creation, promo codes are the next priority. New-player promo codes must usually be redeemed within 72 hours of your first login – after that window closes, most new-player codes expire permanently. You can only redeem one new-player code per account.

The following codes were reported as active at the time of writing, but note that promo codes change frequently.

Code What You Get MONKEYKING Sun Wukong champion + 15x Spirit XP Brews + 300,000 Silver MIDGAMETOP Sigmund the Highshield + 100x Energy + 700,000 Silver + 50x Multi-Battles TOALLFROMMID Free rewards bundle (general players, no level cap) RAID450K Free rewards bundle (general players) AMG25 3x Multi-Battles + Epic Skill Tome + 100 Energy + 200,000 Silver

Redeem codes via Plarium’s official site or inside the in-game Settings menu. For the most current complete list of codes, visit AyumiLove or the official Plarium blog.

Why This Matters

These free champions often solve multiple early-game problems at once – healing, debuffs, and raw damage – and can carry you through Campaign stages that would otherwise require weeks of grinding. Skip promo links and codes, and you’re starting on harder mode with no way to recover those resources. This is one of the most important tips for Raid Shadow Legends beginners and the first thing every solid Raid Shadow Legends starter guide covers. Using a Raid Shadow Legends starter guide ensures you don’t miss these time-sensitive rewards.

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Which Starter Champion Should You Actually Pick?

This is a core decision in every Raid Shadow Legends starter guide, and it’s permanent – you cannot change your starter champion after account creation. You pick one of four at the start: Kael, Elhain, Athel, or Galek. This Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide breaks down each one so you can make an informed choice from the start. Our Raid Shadow Legends starter guide recommendation remains Kael for his long-term utility.

Kael (Magic) – The Recommended Pick

Kael is the consensus best starter for new players in 2026 – a recommendation confirmed by HellHades, AyumiLove, and every major community tier list. His Poison debuffs deal percentage HP damage, which scales beautifully against bosses with enormous health pools. He farms Campaign efficiently, holds value in Dragon dungeon, and remains your best friend in Clan Boss from Day 1 through mid-game. Best for: new players who want the safest long-term pick and a champion that never loses relevance.

Elhain (Magic) – Best for Early Arena

Elhain is the fastest Campaign farmer in the starter pool, thanks to her double AoE kit. She dominates early Arena as a speed nuker and clears Campaign waves faster than Kael in the absolute early game. The tradeoff: she falls off sharply in Clan Boss relative to Kael because she brings no Poison. Best for: players who want early Arena dominance in their first month and are comfortable knowing they’ll need to transition their Clan Boss team sooner.

Athel (Magic) – Best for Dungeon Variety

Athel brings solid early damage with a kit that shines particularly against Fire Knight dungeon, where consistent hits matter more than raw burst. She’s the pick for players who’ve already built Kael on another account and want a fresh experience without starting completely blind. Best for: returning players or anyone who has already completed a Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide run with Kael and wants variety on a second account.

Galek (Magic) – For Experienced Players Only

Galek is a fun, aggressive pick with AoE damage and a self-speed boost that makes him feel fast in early Arena and Campaign. The problem: he falls off hardest in late-game PvE and brings nothing meaningful to Clan Boss. Best for: experienced players who already know the systems well enough to compensate for his late-game weaknesses with a strong supporting roster.

All Rare skill books go to your starter first. Do not split early books between multiple champions – max out your starter before touching anyone else. That’s one of the most important tips for Raid Shadow Legends beginners, and one this Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide will keep coming back to.

The Affinity System: Magic, Spirit, Force, and Void Explained

Every champion in Raid Shadow Legends carries one of four affinities. Three form a rock-paper-scissors cycle; the fourth is neutral. This system determines damage modifiers, debuff success rates, and crit chance – and ignoring it costs you real progress in dungeons and Clan Boss.

The cycle works like this:

Magic (blue) beats Spirit (green)

Spirit (green) beats Force (red)

Force (red) beats Magic (blue)

Void (purple) – neutral against all affinities, never at a disadvantage

What “strong” and “weak” actually mean in battle: when your affinity beats the enemy’s, you have a 50% chance of a Strong Hit, gain +15% Critical Rate, and deal +30% damage on a Strong Hit. Debuffs are also more likely to land. When the enemy’s affinity beats yours, you take a −20% damage penalty, have a +35% chance of receiving a Weak Hit, and your debuffs become unreliable.

In practice, affinity mismatches matter less when you’re overlevelled for Campaign content. They become critical in Clan Boss, Arena, and dungeon boss fights where every percentage point counts. Build mixed-affinity teams where possible to avoid hard counters. Void champions are universally useful because they never face an affinity penalty – any Raid Shadow Legends guide or tips for Raid Shadow Legends progression will tell you to prioritize Void champions when you pull them.

What Is the Raid Shadow Legends Aura Skill?

The Raid Shadow Legends aura skill is the most commonly missed mechanic by new players – and it’s a free passive power that requires zero Silver or resources once you set it up. An aura skill is a passive ability that buffs your entire team before battle begins, but only if the champion carrying the aura is placed in the Leader slot. Place that champion in any other slot, and the Raid Shadow Legends aura skill does nothing.

Here’s what the Raid Shadow Legends aura skill can boost: Attack (%), Defense (%), HP (%), Speed (flat), Critical Rate (%), Critical Damage (%), Resistance (flat), or Accuracy (flat). Some auras are universal – they work in all battles. Others are scoped specifically to Arena battles, Dungeon battles, or champions of a specific affinity. Universal auras are the most valuable for beginners because they apply everywhere, every time, at no cost.

Early aura priority: find a champion with a Speed or Attack aura that applies “in all battles” or “in Dungeon battles.” Even a modest Speed aura granting +15–20 Speed to all allies is a permanent passive advantage that asks nothing of you except placing the right champion in the Leader slot. As you pull more champions, your Raid Shadow Legends aura skill choices expand – always check what your newly pulled Epics and Legendaries bring. Understanding the Raid Shadow Legends aura skill is vital for team optimization.

For a full searchable database of every aura in the game, HellHades maintains an up-to-date list organized by aura type, buff stat, and battle scope. This is the single best resource for anyone building an informed Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide around leader slot optimization.

The Stat Numbers You Can’t Skip: Raid Shadow Legends Build Guide

This Raid Shadow Legends build guide section is the most underserved in competing guides – they give vague advice like “get more Speed” with no actual numbers. Here are the real targets. The golden rule first: stats always beat set bonuses. A 6-piece Speed set with weak substats loses to a mixed set with strong individual piece substats. Following a specific Raid Shadow Legends build guide helps avoid common gearing traps.

Speed – The Most Important Stat in Raid Shadow Legends

Speed determines turn order. More turns mean more damage dealt, more buffs applied, and more debuffs landing. Early target: 160–180 Speed for your main damage dealer. Always equip Speed boots when available – boots are the highest-value Speed slot in the game. Best early farming spot: Stage 6 Campaign (Palace of Aravia) for the Speed set. This is the single most impactful focus in any Raid Shadow Legends build guide for beginners.

Accuracy – Only for Debuff Champions

Accuracy determines whether your debuffs land against the enemy’s Resistance. Early target for debuffers: 100–150 Accuracy depending on content difficulty. The Perception set (2-piece: +40 Accuracy and +5% Speed) beats a pure Accuracy set for most debuffers because it also adds Speed. Note: Perception pieces are Forge-only – craft them in the Forge, not from Campaign farming. Champions without debuffs can skip Accuracy entirely.

If you’re building Raid Shadow Legends team around Clan Boss specifically, prioritize Accuracy for any champion whose kit includes Poison, Decrease Defense, or Decrease Attack debuffs.

HP and Defense – For Support and Tank Roles

Survivability targets: 20,000+ HP for front-line champions in early content, and 1,500+ Defense for champions that take regular hits. These numbers keep your team alive through Clan Boss and dungeon boss mechanics without requiring expensive gear upgrades.

Critical Rate and Critical Damage – For Damage Dealers

Target 100% Critical Rate before stacking Critical Damage – an uncapped Crit Rate means some hits deal zero bonus damage. Once Crit Rate is capped at 100%, push Critical Damage to 150%+ for meaningful burst output. This priority is universal across every Raid Shadow Legends build guide for DPS champions. A proper Raid Shadow Legends build guide ensures your nukers actually deal damage.

Lifesteal Set – The Single Best Early-Game Set

The Lifesteal set grants self-healing equal to 30% of damage dealt. Farm Stage 8 of Campaign (Valdemar Strait) for 4-star Lifesteal pieces. Put this set on your main Campaign farmer and your Clan Boss team and leave it there through the entire early-to-mid game. Do not replace it until you have 5-star-plus gear with strong substats in place.

5 Decisions That Kill Most New Raid Shadow Legends Accounts

These are the five mistakes that end most new accounts before they reach their first major milestone. Every one of them is avoidable with the right Raid Shadow Legends guide – and every one of them is permanent, meaning no undo button.

Mistake 1: Upgrading Bad Gear to High Levels

Gear upgrading costs Silver that cannot be recovered. Rule: upgrade any gear piece only to +4 first, check which substat unlocked, then decide. If the unlocked substat is wrong – flat Attack on a support, flat Defense on a DPS – scrap it immediately and move on. Levelling a 3-star artifact with weak substats to +12 or +16 is one of the most common Silver sinks in the game. These tips for Raid Shadow Legends beginners alone save hundreds of thousands of Silver in the first week.

Mistake 2: Levelling Multiple Champions at the Same Time

Spreading XP across five champions means none of them are useful for weeks. Build one champion to Level 50–60 first – your starter – before anyone else reaches Level 40. Diversify only once your main damage dealer is carrying Campaign on their own. The account that focuses wins; the account that spreads loses time it never recovers.

Mistake 3: Missing the Promo Code and Promo Link Window

Both promo links and new-player promo codes expire within 72 hours of first login. Many players only discover that these exist after the window has closed. See the “Claim Free Champions First” section above – do this before anything else. No Raid Shadow Legends starter guide worth reading buries this step.

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Mistake 4: Skipping Daily Clan Boss Attacks

Clan Boss gives free chests daily regardless of difficulty – even minimal damage earns you a chest. Every missed Clan Boss attack permanently loses free Shards, Silver, and XP boosts. Keys regenerate at one every six hours. Make attacking Clan Boss a daily habit from the moment you join a Clan, which you should do in your first 24 hours.

Mistake 5: Opening Shards Outside 2x Summon Events

Ancient, Void, and Sacred shards should be saved and opened only during 2x Summon events, when pull rates for Epics and Legendaries double. Opening shards outside these windows halves your long-term champion acquisition rate. 2x events are announced in-game and tracked on community sites – never impulse-spend a Sacred shard outside an event window. This is one of the most repeated tips for Raid Shadow Legends progression in every experienced player’s Raid Shadow Legends guide.

The Boss That Pays You Daily: Raid Shadow Legends Clan Boss Explained

Clan Boss – officially called the Demon Lord – is one of the primary daily resources in Raid Shadow Legends, and almost every Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide glosses over how it actually works. This Raid Shadow Legends guide provides the clear version here.

The Clan Boss is a shared boss that every Clan member attacks independently each day. You do not need to coordinate with anyone – just join a Clan and attack. You earn a chest reward based on the total damage you deal across all your daily keys, and keys regenerate at one per six hours with a maximum of two stored at once. That gives you four free attacks per day if you’re consistent. Clan Boss resets every 24 hours – unused keys do not carry over, so missed attacks mean permanently lost resources.

Clan Boss chests contain Shards, Void Shards, Silver, XP boosts, and gear pieces. Early goal: deal enough damage to consistently open at least the Common chest on Brutal difficulty – this is the first meaningful threshold for new players and the first milestone every Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide should name explicitly.

For your early Clan Boss team, bring your Lifesteal-equipped starter champion alongside champions that carry Decrease Attack debuff – this reduces the Clan Boss’s damage output against your team significantly. Add Poison debuff champions wherever possible, since Poison deals percentage HP damage that scales against the Clan Boss’s enormous health pool. Kael is the best starter for Clan Boss specifically because of his native Poison debuffs and his ability to layer multiple Poison stacks per turn.

A mid-game note worth flagging now: once you reach mid-game, the community uses speed-tuned “unkillable” compositions that let your team survive indefinitely against the boss. One of the more accessible mid-game unkillable Clan Boss setups uses Demytha + Heiress as its core. For now, focus on surviving and dealing consistent Poison damage – unkillable teams are a mid-game goal, not something this Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide expects you to build on Day 1.

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Raid Shadow Legends Beginner Guide: Start Your Journey the Right Way

Three things separate the accounts that make it past the first month from the ones that stall, and this Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide puts them front and center: use a promo link before registering, pick Kael as your starter, and attack Clan Boss every single day without exception. Do those three things and you’re ahead of most new players already. Consult a comprehensive Raid Shadow Legends guide regularly as you progress.

This Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide works only if you act on it. The players who struggle are the ones who read a Raid Shadow Legends guide and still skip the fundamentals – promo links expire, shards get opened outside 2x windows, and Silver disappears on gear that should have been scrapped at +4. The game rewards patience and system knowledge above almost everything else. Use this Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide to stay on track.

Use the tips for Raid Shadow Legends in this guide as your first-week checklist: promo link before account creation, Kael in the starter slot, promo code within 72 hours, Lifesteal set on your main farmer, and Clan Boss keys burned every day. Now get into the game, don’t open those shards yet – and come back to this Raid Shadow Legends beginner guide whenever you hit a wall.

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