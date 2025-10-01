10 Best RPGs on Steam Deck 2025: Role-Playing Done Right

The best RPGs on Steam Deck prove that epic adventures no longer have to stay tied to your gaming setup at home. Portability makes the genre easier to enjoy anywhere.

But with a crowded library, it’s not always easy to spot the best titles. Some games run perfectly and feel like they’re meant for portable gaming, while others fall short in handheld format.

Here are 10 RPGs that translate seamlessly to the Steam Deck, with solid performance and gameplay mechanics that work well for on-the-go gaming . Each of these titles brings something unique to the table that ensures a smooth experience wherever you are.

Our Top Picks for RPGs on Steam Deck

These top picks are widely recognized as some of the best games ever made, not just within the RPG genre. Each one is unique and brings something different to the table, but all of them offer a complete RPG experience on the Steam Deck.

Elden Ring (2022) – The best RPG on Steam Deck overall. Showcases the handheld’s capability to handle a massive open-world game. Challenging and particularly brutal for new players unfamiliar with FromSoftware games, but it offers plenty of freedom in approaching exploration and battles.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – A fantastic RPG for Steam Deck that maintains its depth and scope without a heavy compromise in performance. Includes a vast open-world that encourages exploration and a mature story where your actions and dialogue choices have real impact.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – Best turn-based RPG on Steam Deck. Based on the tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons, it offers a huge amount of freedom in player choices and customization. Features complex but flexible gameplay systems that can adapt to portable gaming.

If you want more options to choose from, continue reading and discover the other games that made the list.

10 Best RPGs on Steam Deck: Play RPG Hits Anywhere!

RPGs thrive on Valve’s handheld system. Check out the complete list of the best RPGs on Steam Deck below, most of which also rank among the greatest games of all time. How many of these have you played?

1. Elden Ring [Best RPG on Steam Deck Overall]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 96 Main story 60 hours

An action RPG, Elden Ring is widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made. It’s set in the Lands Between, a vast open-world divided into regions ruled by demigods, who serve as challenging boss encounters that demand patience and skill.

The game features a flexible combat system where you can use melee weapons, ranged attacks, magic spells, and stealth. Role-playing mechanics include customizing attributes and upgrading equipment using runes, which serve as the main resource.

Why we chose it Elden Ring is a modern masterpiece that offers a grand adventure with tough battles and unexpected discoveries while adapting seamlessly to handheld play.

Exploration is central to the experience here. Every path may reveal lore, new items, or formidable enemies. You have the freedom to choose paths and tackle challenges in multiple orders depending on your available playing time.

On the Steam Deck, the game runs beautifully and is fully Steam Deck Verified. Small adjustments help performance stay near 30-40 fps, and the result feels perfectly playable in handheld form. The Lands Between’s massive scale fits the format impressively well.

My Verdict: Elden Ring is an essential title if you want a challenging game that also tests the limits of Valve’s handheld system. It’s one of the best RPGs on Steam Deck with its remarkable combination of vast exploration, precise combat, rewarding boss battles, and portable convenience.

What do players say?

Loyal_Darkmoon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Elden Ring really is one of the most amazing games ever created. Even as a long-time Dark Souls fan I was blown away by it. The majestic world, fun exploration, cool bosses, amazing enemy design and variety and the complex and interesting lore.

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best Steam Deck RPG for Story]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Creator/s CD Projekt Red, CD Projekt Metacritic 92 Main story 52 hours

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most popular and best RPGs of all time, and the Steam Deck handles it with ease. You control Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter searching for his adopted daughter while navigating political conflicts across an open-world fantasy setting filled with memorable characters.

Player choice is emphasized in this game, with branching quests and multiple endings shaped by your decisions. The combat system blends swordplay with magical “signs” and alchemy, which allows you to approach battles in creative ways. This keeps the gameplay fresh even deep into the story.

Why we chose it The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a rare example of a game that excels in nearly every aspect and gives you a complete RPG experience.

As a Steam Deck Verified title, the Steam Deck runs it comfortably with controls that feel natural in handheld format. Portable play makes it easy to progress one quest at a time, which is beneficial for a game that requires at least 50 hours of gameplay.

My Verdict: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a must-have if you want an RPG that offers masterful storytelling and world-building. Equally suited to long gaming sessions and short bursts, it’s one of the best RPGs on Steam Deck that you can enjoy at your own pace.

What do players say?

Such_Entertainment_7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The storytelling is incredible and there’s tons of interesting side quests where you learn about mythological creatures. The combat is great too. Finding and upgrading weapons and armors is fun and feels like a whole adventure.

3. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best Turn-Based RPG on Steam Deck]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Larian Studios Metacritic 96 Main story 72 hours

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a landmark RPG that plays great on Valve’s handheld. It follows the traditions of the tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons, with turn-based combat, branching storylines, a flexible party system, and a 20-sided die that decides outcomes. The genre rarely sees this level of depth combined with a cinematic presentation.

The combat system rewards planning, but turns are paced in a way that makes battles manageable even during quick play. You can pause mid-battle, think through positioning, and switch to different tactics without feeling rushed, which is perfect for handheld play.

Why we chose it Baldur’s Gate 3 successfully recreates the freedom and dynamic nature of Dungeons & Dragons while offering a polished experience even in portable format.

Like other Steam Deck Verified titles, the game runs smoothly, with an intuitive console-style interface and control scheme. Compared with the PC version, the cleaner interface with reworked menus helps make the complex systems more manageable on the smaller screen.

My Verdict: Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs on Steam Deck with an extensive narrative that adapts to your choices. It’s perfect for fans of deep role-playing who want an epic RPG that offers flexible gameplay systems for playing on the go.

What do players say?

Turbulent-Armadillo9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I know something can seem overhyped but it actually is that good. If it doesn’t pull you in right away give it at least like 5 hours. You will be absolutely hooked once you get a grasp of how much freedom the game gives you.

4. Persona 5 Royal [Best JRPG for Steam Deck]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s P-Studio, Atlus, Deep Silver, Sega Metacritic 95 Main story 101 hours

Persona 5 Royal is a must-play JRPG that builds on the long-running Persona series, a branch of Shin Megami Tensei. It combines social simulation with dungeon crawler and traditional RPG mechanics to create a unique experience. Its stylish presentation also gives it a personality few other games can match.

Combat is turn-based, where you control high school students who harness physical manifestations of their inner psyche called Personas. While the game’s dungeons can be extensive, battles are quick to resolve, which makes exploration easier in limited playing times.

Why we chose it Persona 5 Royal is built for handheld play, with its flexible gameplay structure making it easy to advance the story or finish a fight in short bursts during your downtime.

Outside dungeons, the game’s social simulation half shines. Managing your daily life and friendships fit perfectly into portable play. This lets you progress storylines and relationships one conversation at a time.

My Verdict: Persona 5 Royal is a brilliant hybrid JRPG that stands out as one of the best Steam Deck RPGs, with its steady progression being a perfect fit for portable gaming. As a Steam Deck Verified title, it runs flawlessly, and its colorful anime visuals look even more beautiful on the Steam Deck OLED model.

What do players say?

WelshWolf93 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolute banger of a game. Great artstyle and some quite adult themes despite the overall teen aesthetic.

5. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade [Reimagining a Classic RPG]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Square Enix Business Division 1, Square Enix Metacritic 89 Main story 33 hours

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an excellent Steam Deck game for RPG enthusiasts seeking a modern reimagining of a classic. It’s the first in a trilogy of games remaking Final Fantasy VII and takes place in Midgar, the original game’s first section.

Unlike the original, this remake is an action game that features a dynamic combat system with emphasis on real-time attacks and strategic use of skills. This change keeps battles engaging and fast-paced and feels at home on the Steam Deck controls.

Why we chose it Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the best Steam Deck RPGs that excels in both visuals and gameplay and serves a heavy dose of nostalgia for fans of the original.

While the game is Steam Deck Verified and runs great on the handheld, it can be a bit demanding on the hardware. You need to adjust the settings for optimal performance during intense combat sequences and in densely detailed environments.

My Verdict: If you want a graphically stunning and action-packed RPG, check out Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. You’ll love it even more if you played the original game, but it’s not essential to fully appreciate the modern remake.

What do players say?

deftones2366 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I liked the pacing, the battle is handled well, and they do a great job of extending characters from the original but without making them feel overused.

6. Disco Elysium [A Unique No-Combat RPG]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s ZA/UM Metacritic 91 Main story 24 hours

Disco Elysium is a captivating RPG title set in the city of Revachol, where you take on the role of an amnesiac detective tasked with investigating a murder. There’s no combat here.

Instead, the gameplay focuses on dialogue and character progression. You shape your character’s abilities and personality through skill checks and choices. This type of gameplay rewards thoughtful decisions and encourages a leisurely pace that’s perfect on a handheld system.

Why we chose it Disco Elysium is an unconventional RPG with a well-written story that includes complex characters and moral dilemmas.

A Steam Deck Verified title, the game runs great on the handheld with minimal performance issues that can break your immersion. The game’s Final Cut version also adds full voice acting and new content, which deepens character interactions and enhances the story.

My Verdict: Disco Elysium offers an immersive and compelling RPG experience that allows it to stand out among the best RPGs for the Steam Deck. If you want something you can enjoy on your Steam Deck during quiet moments, this game is for you.

What do players say?

latioswang1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The writing is phenomenal, often hilarious, and keeps you engaged throughout.

7. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best First-Person RPG on Steam Deck]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red, CD Projekt Metacritic 86 Main story 26 hours

Presented in first-person view, Cyberpunk 2077 is an action RPG that immerses you in Night City, a dystopian metropolis defined by neon-lit streets and towering skyscrapers. It presents a complex story centered around the mercenary V, who interacts with a diverse cast of characters, each with their own motives and backstories.

Combat offers both melee and ranged options, with unique skills to match your preferred playstyle. Hacking and stealth also play a role in tackling enemy encounters and overcoming challenges in creative ways.

Why we chose it Cyberpunk 2077 sets a high bar for RPGs on Steam Deck with its technical polish, extensive character customization, and immersive open-world gameplay.

The game is Steam Deck Verified and plays great after a few adjustments, with incredible visual fidelity and solid performance, which is notable for a game with such a massive scope.

My Verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 is an amazing open-world game, with quick missions and flexible objectives that also make it suitable for portable gaming. It offers one of the best RPG experiences on any portable device, with its updates and the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion making it even better.

What do players say?

Current_Run9540 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolutely worth it. Cyberpunk is one of my favorite games of all time. Great story, addictive gameplay loop and incredibly immersive.

8. Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Best Space Sci-Fi RPG for Steam Deck]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Creator/s BioWare, Electronic Arts Metacritic 87 Main story 109 hours

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered compilation of the first three games in the series, with additional content and technical and gameplay improvements. It’s one of the best RPGs for Steam Deck if you’re looking for sci-fi games set in space.

The trilogy follows Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier tasked with uniting the galaxy against dangerous threats called Reapers. You can customize Shepard’s gender, appearance, background, and combat training.

Why we chose it Mass Effect Legendary Edition modernizes the experience without reimagining the original games, which makes it appealing to both long-time fans and new players.

This collection works fine on the Steam Deck right out of the box and can be optimized to run even better. The Steam Deck’s controller layout is also a natural fit for the third-person shooting mechanics and dialogue-heavy gameplay.

My Verdict: Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the best way to experience the acclaimed trilogy and offers excellent value for the money. And if you find yourself wanting more, there are also other great games like Mass Effect that you can check out.

What do players say?

esprots ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Gameplay can feel a little dated at times, but is good overall. Great story and characters, and hundreds of hours worth of replayability

9. Divinity: Original Sin II [Best Steam Deck RPG for Tactical Combat]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Larian Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 93 Main story 60 hours

Divinity: Original Sin II is widely recognized as one of the greatest turn-based RPGs of all time, and you can enjoy it either alone or with a group of friends through cooperative multiplayer similar to Diablo IV.

Set in the medieval fantasy world of Rivellon, this game offers a diverse range of classes and races, which increases replayability. Combat emphasizes strategy and the effective use of skills and equipment.

Why we chose it Divinity: Original Sin II offers a huge amount of freedom and features complex combat and RPG mechanics that keep it engaging even during multiple playthroughs.

The game looks amazing on Valve’s handheld machine, with its detailed environments and character models making for a more immersive world. Created for consoles, the interface and control scheme are also perfect for the Steam Deck’s controller layout.

My Verdict: Divinity: Original Sin II is one of the best Steam Deck RPGs and a must-play for any RPG fan who loves to dive into deep tactical gameplay.

What do players say?

chib0r ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is fantastic, the storyline is fantastic, the combat is difficult but if you’re only after story and RPG elements you can play on super easy mode which is a lot more forgiving.

10. Hades [Best Roguelike RPG on Steam Deck]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Supergiant Games Metacritic 93 Main story 23 hours

Hades follows the story of Zagreus, son of Hades, as he attempts to escape the Underworld and his father. The gameplay is a roguelike action RPG style, where you face enemies across randomized rooms and engage in fast-paced combat.

You gather resources during each run that can unlock new skills, permanent upgrades, and stronger equipment. Even after defeat, your progress carries over, which creates a steady loop of character growth.

Why we chose it The gameplay loop and art style of Hades are perfect on the Steam Deck, and the game never feels boring due to its roguelike elements.

Runs are short but still action-packed, which makes the game ideal for handheld play. You can jump in for quick sessions and rest between runs while still making progress. If you want a different input method, the game also has controller support, so you can use the Steam Input Valve software to connect a compatible gamepad.

My Verdict: With its excellent mix of action, presentation, and replayability, Hades is a terrific action RPG you can’t miss. It offers plenty of challenge for RPG veterans while remaining approachable to newcomers.

What do players say?

Jabbings ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ What sets Hades apart from other roguelikes is the focus on story, characters and worldbuilding. The art, voice acting and music are all phenomenal.

My Overall Verdict

If you’re looking for specific recommendations that match your play style or game preferences, here’s a quick list.

Best starting point for RPGs on Steam Deck today?

For beginners → The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Perfect introduction to the genre that offers a complete RPG experience and adjustable difficulty settings with an easy mode.

For Soulsborne fans → Elden Ring. A challenging action RPG created by FromSoftware, which also developed the similarly difficult Dark Souls series.

For anime fans → Persona 5 Royal. Stylish turn-based JRPG with an anime aesthetic, complete with cinematic animated cutscenes and anime tropes.

For roguelike fans → Hades. A fast-paced game centered on completing runs, where you go through randomized rooms with similarly randomized enemies and loot.

For FPS gamers → Cyberpunk 2077. An open-world RPG primarily played in first-person perspective for a more immersive experience, with the option to use ranged weapons.

FAQs

What is the best RPG on Steam Deck?

The best RPG on Steam Deck is Elden Ring. It’s a major game that translates beautifully to the Steam Deck, which showcases the handheld device’s capabilities.

Can the Steam Deck play all Steam games?

No, the Steam Deck cannot play all Steam games. Some games won’t run at all, while others have terrible performance due to bad optimization, which makes them unplayable. Before buying a game, make sure to check the compatibility first, either on Steam or through other websites.

Is the Steam Deck discontinued?

No, the Steam Deck is not discontinued. It’s still being sold by Valve. Since the Steam Deck didn’t flop upon launch and remains popular, it’s safe to assume that Valve won’t stop support and production anytime soon.

Are there any good turn-based RPGs on Steam Deck?

Yes, there are lots of turn-based RPGs on Steam Deck! There are various options for the best RPGs on Steam Deck with turn-based gameplay, which include Chained Echoes, Octopath Traveler, Triangle Strategy, and the Atelier games.