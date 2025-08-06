11 Best Xbox RPG Games to Play in 2025

If you’re hunting for the best Xbox RPG games, you’re in for a ride. This genre’s packed with insane stories, deep builds, and choices that actually matter. You’ve got everything from huge open worlds to tight, turn-based brawls, and Xbox has some of the best in the game.

And yeah, no matter if you wanna grind loot, roleplay a space pirate, or just get lost in a crazy fantasy world, we’ve got you covered. These are the RPGs worth your time, your save slots, and probably your sleep schedule. Let’s jump into the best of the best.

Our Top Picks for Xbox RPG Games

To cut to the chase, I’ve made the best Xbox RPGs list to show the best titles among the recent games that players love. Let’s see our top picks:

Starfield – Bethesda’s first new universe in decades lets you get lost for hours, wandering alien planets, customizing ships, and more. With top-tier character builds and deep systems, it soaks up your time like a vacuum. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – This one’s built different. Dark fantasy? Check. Every quest hits hard, with choices that actually matter. The world’s massive and brutally real. Sharp writing, weighty combat, and hours of content to dig into, perfect if you’re after an RPG that pulls no punches. Diablo IV – This one is fast-paced action, rich builds, and addictive endgame grind. You already know what you’re getting: massive dungeons, dark fantasy vibes, and hundreds of hours of loot hunting. Combat feels tight, the classes are varied, and loot drops feel meaningful. Plus, it’s included with Game Pass, and it’s arguably one of the best fighting games ever.

If you’re into deep stories, cool builds, and worlds you can totally lose yourself in, these games deliver. So grab your controller, pick your next adventure, and get ready to sink some serious hours in.

11 Xbox RPG Game for Every Type of Gamer

From space exploration to gritty fantasy and tactical turn-based battles, this list covers the most exciting and immersive titles on Xbox right now. Each game offers a unique world and gameplay style that makes it stand out.

Have you tried some of the best Xbox RPG games?

1. Starfield [Best Xbox RPG Game for Exploring the Stars and Shaping Your Space Legacy]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2023 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Best for Open-world space exploration, ship customization, and getting totally sidetracked

Starfield is one of the most ambitious and best RPG games that Xbox supports right now. Bethesda’s first new universe in 25 years throws you into a galaxy filled with planets, factions, loot, shipbuilding, and endless distraction. To be honest, it’s a full-blown role-playing lifestyle.

From the second you’re let loose into the Settled Systems, the main quest becomes more of a suggestion. One minute you’re heading to a mission, the next you’re knee-deep in alien fauna, tracking minerals. Or, you’re tweaking your ship’s engine layout like it’s your first game of Minecraft meets NASA.

Character progression is deep, with perks affecting everything from persuasion to zero-G combat. Your main quest can wait, as this is all about you shaping your space legacy. Between turn-based RPGs, open-world mayhem, and Bethesda’s signature story depth, Starfield offers a ton of freedom to craft the experience you want.

Fans of Fallout, Elder Scrolls, or even Mass Effect will feel right at home. There’s no shortage of quests, side missions, weird encounters, and customizable gear, all topped off with that addictive “just one more scan” gameplay loop.

If you’re into Xbox RPGs in open-world games that let you do everything except what you actually meant to, this is your game.

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best Xbox RPG for Storytelling and World-Building]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Developer CD Projekt RED Best for Open-world exploration, narrative-driven RPG fans

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt drags you headfirst into it. You’re Geralt of Rivia, a grizzled monster slayer-for-hire on the hunt for his missing daughter in a world that’s falling apart at the seams. Sounds like a classic quest, but trust me, nothing about this ride is straightforward.

What sets it apart? The side quests slap. They hit with actual emotional stakes, surprising twists, and choices that actually matter. One moment you’re chasing ghosts in a quiet village, the next you’re knee-deep in political chaos or squaring up with cursed beasts from folklore nightmares.

Don’t get me started on the combat. It blends swordplay, alchemy, and magic in a way that feels natural but still lets you go full big-brain with builds. Want to spam fire magic or tank with brute force? Your call.

And the world? It’s massive and absurdly detailed. Cities bustle, forests whisper, storms roll in outta nowhere, and NPCs actually feel like they’ve got lives. The soundtrack ties it all together with pure mood.

Oh, and don’t sleep on the expansions. Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine are basically full games on their own. Combined, you’re looking at 100+ hours of top-tier RPG content that doesn’t let up.

If story-driven adventures with real consequences are your jam, The Witcher 3 is that game. Still undefeated.

3. Diablo IV [Best Xbox RPG Game for Dark Fantasy and Endless Loot Hunts]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2023 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Best for Loot grinding, hack & slash action, dark fantasy dungeons

If you’re into Xbox RPG games that hit like a freight train made of loot and demon guts, Diablo IV is the one. It’s brutal, satisfying, and unapologetically old-school in the best ways. Plus, when we compare iconic Diablo games, this one takes the cake, for sure.

From the first dungeon to your 300th, this is that addictive loop of hack and slash, loot, upgrade, repeat. And yeah, it’s on Xbox Game Pass, so there’s zero excuse not to get it.

Diablo IV doesn’t rewrite the book on action RPGs, but it polishes every page until it shines like a legendary drop. You’ve got deep build options, tight combat, and more endgame grind than your schedule can probably handle.

No matter if you’re soloing in Sanctuary or running dungeons with friends, it’s a role-playing game that understands why we keep coming back: chaos, character power, and that sweet gear chase.

With five distinct classes and turn-based combat nowhere in sight, this is pure action and reaction. You’ll balance resource management, push your survivability, and start tweaking gear stats until your brain melts, in the best way. And while the main story might not blow your mind, the world-building, side quests, and lore still hit hard.

If you’re a big fan of Diablo III, Dark Souls, or any of the best RPGs with a darker vibe, Diablo IV’s an absolute beast. It’s one of the best Xbox RPGs that’s also an engaging hack-and-slash game.

4. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best Xbox RPG Game for Samurai Stealth and Ninja Action]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Developer Ubisoft Best for Dual-character gameplay, stealth and sword combat, rich Japanese setting

Among the most recent games, Ubisoft finally did it; they dropped an Assassin’s Creed set in feudal Japan, and it’s everything we hoped for. Assassin’s Creed Shadows lets you live out your shinobi vs. samurai dreams in one of the best Assassin’s Creed games, with the most gorgeous and dangerous open worlds we’ve seen in an Xbox RPG.

You’ll switch between two playable characters: Naoe, the stealthy shinobi with classic ninja tools and silent assassination techniques, and Yasuke, a tank-like samurai who smashes through enemies with brute strength. It’s a killer contrast that gives the game some serious replayability and variety in combat and mission approach.

The open world is drop-dead stunning, from cherry blossom gardens to rainy Edo streets, and the day-night cycle plus dynamic weather make playing games here feel truly alive.

Fans of stealth RPG games, turn-based combat lovers looking to branch out, or anyone obsessed with Japanese history will love this one. Think Ghost of Tsushima meets Assassin’s Creed, but with that familiar RPG depth, skill trees, and loads of side quests.

In case you’re into role-playing games for the story, the adventure, or you just look for the best rogue-like games, Shadows is one of the best other RPG adventure games coming your way.

5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II [Best Xbox RPG Game for Immersive Historical Realism]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Developer Warhorse Studios Best for Gritty realism, cinematic storytelling, medieval immersion

If you’re after Xbox RPG games with no dragons, magic, or fantasy fluff, just brutal, historical reality, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is your jam. This isn’t your typical role-playing power trip. You’re Henry, a blacksmith turned warrior, trying to survive 15th-century Bohemia. No overpowered gear, just grit, politics, and a sword; you’d better learn to swing right. You can play it on your gaming laptop or Xbox, your choice.

This open-world epic drops you into a war-torn kingdom where every choice shapes your fate. Combat is weighty and punishing, requiring real timing and patience, not button-mashing. Want stealth? Go full rogue. Prefer diplomacy or swordplay? Train, equip, and evolve your skills. You even have to eat, sleep, and manage wounds.

Fans of realism-heavy RPGs like The Witcher 3, Disco Elysium, or Elden Ring (minus the fantasy) will love the deep story, complex side quests, and immersive systems.

And yeah, this is also a historical simulation that feels like a playable medieval drama. So, it looks incredible on the Xbox Series.

6. Avowed [Best Xbox RPG Game for Bold New Fantasy Adventures]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Best for First-person fantasy combat, rich lore, impactful choices

Obsidian’s back doing what it does best, delivering a massive role-playing game with heart, depth, and magic-soaked mayhem. Avowed is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe and takes you through the stunning Living Lands, where your choices echo across cities, ruins, and deadly forests.

Every encounter ties into a bigger mystery, the Dreamscourge, a plague twisting both people and the land. You’re sent as an envoy of the Aedyr Empire to figure it out, but as always with Obsidian, nothing is ever that simple.

And yeah, you can go straight for a battle-mage or silent rogue. Avowed’s customization options let you forge a playstyle that feels personal. There’s spell slinging, swordplay, and companion choices that impact your journey. And with dynamic weather and a living, reactive world, no run is ever the same.

It’s fresh air for fans of The Outer Worlds, Dragon Quest, or even the Elder Scrolls. Plus, it’s coming to Game Pass day one, so it’s a no-brainer pickup for fantasy heads on Xbox Series.

7. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Best Xbox RPG Game for Heartfelt Chaos and Turn-Based Fun]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2024 Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Best for Turn-based chaos, heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable characters

The Yakuza series has always been a chaotic blend of gut-punching drama and karaoke sing-alongs, but Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth levels it up with feelings, fists, and fun. You’ll step into the wild world of Isezaki Ijincho, playing as Ichiban Kasuga, the lovable underdog, joined by the legend Kazuma Kiryu in a globe-trotting journey that even stretches to Hawaii.

Combat is all-out turn-based madness, full of wild attacks, tag-team specials, and perfectly timed absurdity. Think Final Fantasy meets a street brawler for the best fighting games experience.

It’s a classic role-playing game at heart, but wrapped in one of the most vibrant worlds you’ll find on the Xbox Series. And with full Game Pass support, this one’s an easy drop-in for new fans. That’s what makes it one of the best single-player games.

So, no matter if you’re bonding with your squad, digging into conspiracy layers, or just belting out karaoke in between beatdowns, this is peak Yakuza energy, bold, emotional, and unforgettable.

8. Dragon Age: Inquisition [Best Xbox RPG Game for Commanding Your Own Fantasy War]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2014 Developer BioWare Best for Tactical combat, party-based decisions, and large-scale fantasy exploration

Dragon Age: Inquisition is BioWare going big after the mess that was Dragon Age 2. And yeah, they mostly pulled it off. You’re leading the Inquisition, trying to close demon rifts tearing up the sky, while dealing with politics, big choices, and tons of chaos in between.

The world is huge, way bigger than past games. Each zone has its own stuff to explore: mountains, towns, swamps, and caves. It’s not fully open like Skyrim, but it’s a big step up. Combat mixes tactics with action, and building your squad (mages, rogues, tanks) actually matters.

Early on, there’s a bit too much “collect 10 bear skins” kind of stuff, but it gets better the deeper you go. Companion quests, political drama, and big moments start to hit. It feels like BioWare is trying to bring back that Mass Effect energy, but in a swords-and-magic setting.

If you’re into fantasy RPGs or waiting for the next Dragon Age, this one still holds up. Especially if you’re playing on Game Pass or Xbox Series, where it runs way smoother now. You can also enhance the experience if you connect it to your gaming monitor.

9. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Xbox RPG Game for Futuristic Chaos and Narrative Freedom]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2020 Developer CD Projekt Red Best for Custom character builds, branching storylines, futuristic setting

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red’s biggest game yet, and yeah, the launch was rocky, but the game today? Massive upgrade. If you’re into deep role-playing games, wild sci-fi tech, and open-ended choices, Night City delivers. Without a doubt, this one is one of the best action RPG games.

You play as V, a merc chasing down a chip that might just make you immortal. But this isn’t your usual hero’s journey. It’s dirty, loud, and packed with moral gray areas. You choose how to play: stealth, guns blazing, or hacking everything in sight. The combat’s fast, and that’s what makes this one of the most interesting FPS games.

Night City itself is a visual beast. You can drive, explore, climb, or dive into alleyway quests across six unique districts. It’s smaller than the world in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but it’s way denser. More layers, more chaos, more neon.

And yes, it’s on Game Pass now, fully optimized for Xbox Series. If you’re into games like New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, or anything with solid character customization and high replay value, don’t skip this one.

10. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Best Xbox RPG Game for Dreamlike Visuals and Deep Combat]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Developer Sandfall Interactive Best for Artistic worldbuilding, hybrid combat, emotional storytelling

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 drops you into a world where fate is literally painted, and your name’s next on the list. Every year, the Paintress marks her victims, and unless you break the cycle, you’re done. It’s a dark setup, and the vibe is totally different from most turn-based RPGs, which makes it one of the best indie games.

Made by Sandfall Interactive, the game mixes turn-based strategy with real-time action, think blocking, dodging, and hitting your marks with timing. Every fight feels like a mix between a puzzle and a performance.

And the world? Straight-up stunning. It’s like stepping into a surreal painting, all inspired by classical French art, but with that weird, stylish twist.

If you’re into role-playing games that do something different, this is one to keep an eye on. There’s deep party building, emotional choices, and a creepy, poetic story about escaping your own death. It doesn’t feel like anything else out there right now, and that’s the best part.

It’s coming to Xbox Series, and if it lands on Game Pass, even better. Either way, this is one of the freshest takes on the genre we’ve seen when it comes to the best RPG games.

11. Fallout 4 [Best Xbox RPG Game for Post-Nuclear Survival and Freedom]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2015 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Best for Survival, exploration, deep crafting, player freedom

Among the best survival games, Fallout 4 is set in a world completely wrecked by nuclear war. You come out of a vault after 200 years, and everything’s gone to hell; it’s up to you to figure out how to survive in the mess that’s left behind.

You can play however you want. Talk your way out of trouble, go in guns blazing, sneak around, or just focus on building your own little settlement. The game gives you a ton of freedom. The S.P.E.C.I.A.L. system lets you customize your character’s skills and perks to match your playstyle.

There’s a lot to do. You’ll run into factions, side quests, hidden areas, and some wild random encounters. But the real standout is the crafting system, you can build weapons, gear, and entire bases from stuff you scavenge.

Even though it came out a while ago, it still holds up really well in terms of the best multiplayer games, especially on the Xbox Series. And if you’ve got a Game Pass, you can jump in anytime. If you like open worlds and doing things your own way, Fallout 4 is still one of the best out there.

FAQs

What is the best Xbox RPG game?

If you’re asking which RPG stands atop the Xbox library, look no further than Starfield — it’s arguably the very best Xbox RPG to date.

Does Xbox have cross-platform RPG games?

Yes, Xbox has cross-platform RPG games. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 don’t have crossplay, but titles like Elden Ring and Divinity: Original Sin 2 offer it through specific modes or systems. Always check each game’s support details to be sure.