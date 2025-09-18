10 Best Devil May Cry Games in 2025 To Keep You Locked In

“I should have been the one to fill your dark soul with LIGHT!!!” represents more than just a quote from one of the best Devil May Cry games. For me, personally, it is something that draws me back all the way to moments shared in the game. And if you’re a new player getting into the series, it’s surely one of those things you now have to look forward to.

The game pulls you in with its immersive sounds and the characters’ swagger, and when you start unlocking wild abilities with Dante, Nero, and Vergil, it really feels like everything’s on the line.. That’s why I’ve combed through the Devil May Cry series and ranked them in order of which ones you should absolutely play today.

Our Top Picks for the Devil May Cry Game

With 12 releases in the series (counting special and definitive editions), it’s challenging to choose the top Devil May Cry games as they all bring a unique experience, whether in the story or from the new characters. However, if I were hard-pressed to pick, these are the three that stand out the most for me:

Devil May Cry 5 (2019) – Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is fun, but the original stands out with V’s demon puppets and Nero’s enhanced Devil Breakers. Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening (2005) – Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening redefined the series with a sharper Dante, detailed environments, strategic combat, and unforgettable boss battles. Devil May Cry (2001) – The original Devil May Cry may feel dated today, but it set the stage with Dante’s swagger, gothic style, and flashy combat that inspired every game after it.

Although these picks have left an unforgettable mark on the Devil May Cry franchise, which makes them some of the best hack and slash games ever, they’re in no way a comprehensive list of the memories every victory over the boss gives. Stick around for the best part.

10 Best Devil May Cry Games That Prove Why the Series Is Legendary

Devil May Cry may have only about six main-name titles, but its special edition releases push that up to around 12. Unlike some other titles that may simply use their special editions as a money-grab, Devil May Cry truly offers us unique experiences. I’ve checked them all and ranked the best ten Devil May Cry games in the franchise for you to try.

1. Devil May Cry 5 [Best Overall Cry Reboot]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/Series S, Windows PC Year of release 2019 Creator(s) Capcom Average playtime 12-15 hours Unique features Stylish combat with Nero, Dante, and V. Hyper-detailed visuals, cinematic boss fights, modern urban design Metacritic score 89

Talk about perfection in an action-packed game with adventures, and Devil May Cry 5 comes to mind. The thoughtful switching between Nero, Dante, and V while solving the mystery around Urizen drives the peak a tad higher.

Unlike previous games in the series, Devil May Cry 5 introduced more advanced stylish combos, weapon upgrades using Red Orbs, and the final boss fight with Vergil definitely ranks as one of the best across the series.

Why we chose it Devil May Cry 5 delivers the most polished experience in the series, with advanced combos, stunning visuals, and an epic finale that cements its replay value.

If you care about visual aesthetics, then you’ll love the fantastic blend of realistic lighting, detailed environments, and more expressive characters in this instalment. Devil May Cry 5 definitely leans towards more realistic scenery with a shift towards urbanization than the earlier entries.

For me, the only major challenge on this title is that the normal mode feels a lot easier to play (in terms of difficulty) than the older games, especially if this isn’t your first Devil May Cry rodeo.

Final Verdict: Devil May Cry 5 is the best DMC experience for fans who love the traditional characters with urbanization that doesn’t feel cheesy, realistic graphics, and high replay value.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2/3/4, Xbox 360/One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2005 Creator(s) Capcom Average playtime 15-20 hours Unique features Introduced style-switching and explored Dante-Vergil rivalry. Gothic design & high difficulty Metacritic score 87

Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening is a very nice touch after the struggles of the second title in the series, going back to what made the first title great, then improving on that even further to make it one of the best Nintendo Switch games till now.

Why we chose it Devil May Cry 3 redefined the series with its challenging combat, gothic style, and flexible fighting mechanics, making it a rewarding classic for skilled players.

Unlike Devil May Cry 5, Dante’s Awakening stays true to the series’ original gothic aesthetics, even keeping Dante’s cocky personality. Also, I like that the big bosses only got better and bigger in this title.

One other thing is that you don’t have to stick with just one fighting style for a character, unlike the older titles in the series. So, you get more thrill, depth, and creativity in the combat system, all contributing to give this a more modern appeal.

Final Verdict: If you’re a fan of truly challenging adventure titles, you can’t go wrong with Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening. It’s one of the notoriously difficult games to beat from the series, but take it from me when I say that the experience is truly rewarding.

3. Devil May Cry [Best Original Series]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2/3/4, Xbox 360/One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2001 Creator(s) Capcom Average playtime 6-8 hours Unique features Best for experiencing the franchise roots: gothic horror, fixed camera, Devil Trigger basics, raw fast-paced combat Metacritic score 94/100

Every great story has a beginning, and that’s the case for the original Devil May Cry title, which started to cement this series as one of the best anime games out there. It may feel a bit dated today, but this first entry has gone on to define the bosses in future installments.

Dante’s adventure to Mallet Island takes you into traditional castles and chambers. The foreboding music still rings fresh in the mind, underscoring a gameplay that leans towards more of a gothic horror with fixed camera angles and action-packed boss fights.

Why we chose it The original Devil May Cry set the tone for the franchise with gothic horror, intense boss fights, and stylish combat that defined future entries.

While the gameplay could be straightforward (yet entertaining) at times, the size of the enemies against a relatively small Dante with just melee weapons, firearms, and the Devil Trigger is a sight to behold.

Final Verdict: If you need to take a breather between fights, then Devil May Cry might not be for you. The game is plagued with fast-paced, stylish combat at all times, which makes it appealing if you like such back-to-back action.

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows PC, Android, iOS, Shield Android TV Year of release 2008 Creator(s) Capcom Average playtime 11-15 hours Unique features Introduced Nero’s Devil Bringer; dual play between Dante and Nero Metacritic score 84

Capcom introduced a new playable character, Nero, who was so loved that he featured in Devil May Cry 5, as well. Now, if you think Dante’s aggressiveness is daring, then wait till you try Nero’s fast combat and temper.

Apart from a new character, this title also brought the HD era. That means more attention to visuals, from the snowy landscapes to the development of more space, and details in the boss arenas. In hindsight, most of the things that made Devil May Cry 5 great were introduced in Devil May Cry 4.

Why we chose it Devil May Cry 4 expanded the series with Nero’s debut, stunning HD visuals, and the Devil Bringer ability that added fresh depth to fast-paced combat.

One thing I love the most about Nero is his special skill: the Devil Bringer. This allows you to pull enemies closer and change up the flow of combat compared to what old-man Dante offered.

Final Verdict: The excitement of what the new character brings, discovering new skills as you play, and the pleasing visuals definitely cover any flaws that Devil May Cry 4 might have had, which makes it great for fans who like all the action.

5. Devil May Cry: Devil May Cry [Best Title for First Timers]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3/4, Windows PC, Xbox 360/One Year of release 2013 Creator(s) Ninja Theory/Capcom Average playtime 8-10 hours Unique features Modern city setting, simplified but flashy combat, reimagined Dante Metacritic score 86/100

Devil May Cry went with a modern reboot in 2013 and took Dante (and us all) away from the traditional gothic settings into an urban landscape. And, unlike the previous series, where Dante was a full-on cocky demon hunter, he became more of a half-angel, half-demon hunter who secretly battles demons.

Apart from Dante’s redesign, his evil twin (Vergil) also got a massive refresh in this series, alongside a less aggressive dialogue this time.

Why we chose it DMC: Devil May Cry offered a bold reboot with a modern urban setting, redesigned characters, and simplified combat that welcomed newcomers to the franchise.

Lastly, the game pushed for a simplified combat system, which might be a good one for newcomers to the game.

Final Verdict: DMC: Devil May Cry was a push for creativity that you’ll love as a newcomer to the series, especially thanks to choices like the new landscape. However, veteran players might find it too light for their style when coming from titles like DMC 4.

6. Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition [Best Cry Series Graphics]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator(s) Capcom Average playtime 10-17 hours Unique features Adds Vergil as playable, Turbo and Legendary Dark Knight modes, faster load times, and upgraded visuals. Metacritic score 89

Just like other special editions, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition adds Vergil as a playable character. Also, there were other upgrades like the Turbo mode and Legendary Dark Knight Mode, which contribute to the fun and gameplay.

If you’ve got a great gaming monitor, you’ll appreciate the graphics and higher frame rates on this title, leading to near instant loading and magical combat effects. That’s also part of what makes this title one of the top PS5 games and best Xbox Series X titles to enjoy the full power of these consoles.

Why we chose it Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition enhances the original with Vergil as a playable character, faster performance, and next-gen visuals powered by ray tracing.

For example, this is the edition where you get ray-tracing reflection to choose between the quality mode and the performance mode. Choosing the quality mode means the game targets a 4K resolution at 30fps while the performance mode targets a 1080p resolution at 60fps.

Final Verdict: If you love excitement, difficulty, and the appeal of new-generation games, then Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is for you.

7. Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition [Best for Creative Combat]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC Year of release 2015 Creator(s) Capcom Average playtime 11 hours Unique features Adds Vergil, Lady, and Trish as playable. Enhanced visuals & re-balanced combat Metacritic score 76

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition added Vergil, Lady, and Trish as new playable characters. Also, compared to Devil May Cry 4, Capcom brought in better visual upgrades.

Why we chose it Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition expanded the roster with Vergil, Lady, and Trish as playable characters, paired with upgraded visuals and fresh cutscenes.

If you’ve played Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition before this one, then you’d already be familiar with Vergil. However, this was the first time Lady and Trish were introduced alongside their unique skillset, weapon varieties, and combos.

Final Verdict: The gameplay was improved with more cutscenes, but it might not be too different for players who have spent time on Devil May Cry 4. So, it’s best for older players who want Devil May Cry 4 with better graphics and new playable characters.

8. Devil May Cry 2 [Best for Completists]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2/3/4, Xbox One/360, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2003 Creator(s) Capcom Average playtime 6-8 hours Unique features Best for series completists. Introduced new mobility, but often seen as the weakest entry due to uninspired design Metacritic score 68/100

Devil May Cry 2 introduced a new heroine (Lucia), which is always welcome to spice up the gameplay, to face off against the boss Arius. However, there wasn’t much else going for this second entry, starting from the choice of a darker theme and less attention to detail on the environment and the characters.

Why we chose it Devil May Cry 2 introduced real-time weapon switching, improved evasive moves, and Lucia as a new heroine, adding variety despite its weaker reception.

I thought there would at least be more from the combat system, which did not deliver as well. However, it wasn’t all bad, especially as Dante got real-time weapon switching and better evasive mechanics in Devil May Cry 2.

Final Verdict: Devil May Cry 2 may be considered the lowest point for the DMC series, as there was little to look forward to. However, you can still play this one if you’d like to complete the series.

9. Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat [Best for Mobile Players]

Our Score 7.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mobile (iOS/Android) Year of release 2024 Creator(s) Capcom/NebulaJoy Average playtime Varies Unique features Best for mobile gamers. Features multiplayer raids, a stamina system, and character collection. Metacritic score 41/100

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat was the first mobile version that even remotely matched the kind of action you get on the console. Of course, you shouldn’t expect graphics close to that of the console, but the cinematic cutscenes, particle effects, and combat system were surprisingly good.

Why we chose it Peak of Combat brings console-style action to mobile with cinematic cutscenes, stylish combos, and multiplayer raids, offering an engaging portable DMC experience.

Also, this version allows a multiplayer raid version, bringing in a collective fun that was never-before-seen on mobile to make it one of the top co-op games.

Unlike on the console, characters, skills, and progression are acquired through in-game currency. You don’t get to play as Dante, Nero, or Vergil directly, but unlock different versions of the characters and their unique skill sets. The major downside to the acquisition mechanism is that it feels like a pay-to-win model.

Final Verdict: In terms of combat, stylish combos, and difficulty with boss fights, Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat delivers excellently, making it a nice introduction to a mobile version for existing and new fans.

10. Devil May Cry HD Collection [Best Collection of Action Games]

Our Score 6.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, Xbox 360 (2012); PS4, Xbox One, PC (2018) Year of release 2012 and 2018 Creator(s) Capcom/Pipeworks Average playtime Varies Unique features Best for revisiting Devil May Cry 1-3 with updated visuals, trophies/achievements. Metacritic score N/A

Devil May Cry HD Collection allows you to enjoy the Cry series history (Devil May Cry 1, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening) in a better, visually appealing format on your new-age consoles.

Why we chose it Devil May Cry HD Collection preserves the classic DMC experience with improved visuals, letting players enjoy the first three titles on modern consoles while staying true to the originals.

Surprisingly, there weren’t any more refinements to the original models and animations other than the visuals. This might not be the best move for modern era gaming, but it helps the franchise stay true to its origins for new players who want to enjoy the classics on newer machines.

Personally, I think that the inclusion of the original and second instalment in this collection makes it one of the best Xbox games of all time, among other supported platforms.

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for the best way to experience the origin of the Devil May Cry series without some of the technical and quality limitations like resolution, framerate, bugs, and widescreen support, then Devil May Cry HD Collection is a good game to try.

Our Verdict on The Best Devil May Cry Game

From my experience, Devil May Cry 5, Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, and the original Devil May Cry stand out as the must-play entries.

DMC 5 delivers the most polished combat, stunning visuals, and high replay value, while DMC 3 challenges players with deep, rewarding combat and gothic charm, and the original title remains iconic for its fast-paced action and classic boss encounters.

For newcomers, I recommend starting with DMC 5 for smooth gameplay, then exploring DMC 3 for a tougher, nostalgic experience. If time permits, the original DMC offers insight into how the franchise defined stylish action.

FAQs

What is the best Devil May Cry game?

The best Devil May Cry game is Devil May Cry 5, which is no surprise given that it’s the latest and newest in the series.

What style of game is Devil May Cry?

Devil May Cry is a character action-based style of game that emphasizes fast-paced, skill-based combat.

What is Devil May Cry based on?

The Devil May Cry game is based on a famous piece of Italian literature, The Divine Comedy, from which the characters’ names come. The game also started as a failed prototype of a Resident Evil game, but has now evolved into its own powerhouse.

How many hours to finish Devil May Cry?

There’s no way to precisely estimate how many hours you need to finish a Devil May Cry game. The specific number of hours required to finish any of the titles entirely depends on the player’s skills, difficulty level, and goals for playing.

Is Devil May Cry 3 the hardest game?

Yes, Devil May Cry 3 has been considered the hardest game to complete in the series, given that the normal mode is as difficult as the difficult modes of the following entries.

Can I skip Devil May Cry 1 and 2?

Yes, you can skip Devil May Cry 1 and 2, especially given that Devil May Cry 2 is widely regarded as the worst game in the series.