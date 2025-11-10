8 Best Call of Duty: Black Ops Games in 2025

Picking the best Call of Duty: Black Ops games today is quite easy, mainly because there are 8 main titles and 5 spin-offs, with another release scheduled for later this month.

Games filled with intensity, storytelling, and multiplayer legacy, there aren’t too many franchises that can match what this one offers.

Black Ops left its mark on the gaming world with Cold War spy thrillers, to firefights from the future, so it’s no wonder that it’s a popular franchise. This means in today’s list, I’ll be covering my picks for the best titles in this series, starting with my personal best.

Our Top Picks for Call of Duty Black Ops Games

The Black Ops saga has a handful of games, so picking the best ones isn’t the most straightforward thing to do. With that said, there are 3 titles which I consider to be the best regardless if we’re talking about newcomers or veterans.

Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) – It’s an original classic, which basically sets the stage for the entire series. The combination of Cold War campaigns, the Zombies mode, and the well-known multiplayer maps made it a fan favorite instantly. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (2012) – The second release of the series introduced something different, which helped put the series on the map. The branching storylines combined with the futuristic missions made it another instant hit, along with the return of the Zombies maps. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (2015) – Takes a step further than the previous one and does it right. The leap into the future with massive customization options, enhanced mobility, modern warfare, and zombie experiences makes it a worthy successor to the previous two.

These 3, in my opinion, are the pinnacle of what Treyarch can do, and they’ve done it right. But, don’t go away, this is just part of the list. There are a few more titles to go through, and I’ve expanded each one in greater detail to help you pick the best one.

From blockbuster hits to futuristic experiments, today I present to you the entire list of the best Black Ops games. How many of these have you played?

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops [Best Classic Black Ops Campaign]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii; Nintendo DS (separate version); OS X (2012 port) Year of release 2010 Creator/s Developer: Treyarch; Publisher: Activision Average playtime/Unique features 8 to 10 hours for campaign / Nuketown, COD Points, Zombies, Dead Ops arcade Best for Fans of classic Cod War story and original Zombies What I liked The addictive narrative and the introduction of the Zombies experience

The original Call of Duty: Black Ops from 2010 is where the series began. The plot of this FPS game is set during the Cold War and follows Alex Mason, a CIA operative, tasked with investigating a conspiracy theory revolving around brainwashing. A tense campaign filled with twists, combined with the cinematic experience, set the pace for the series.

The story is set in the 1960s, a time when paranoia was at its peak, and it captures it perfectly. Gritty environments and a suspenseful atmosphere dominate the gameplay.

On the multiplayer side of things, you have maps that almost instantly become classics, among which is the very popular Nuketown. The addition of the Zombies mode offered a co-op challenge that would continue to be a part of the series for years to come.

Pro tip Prepare barriers early in Zombies if you want to maximize the points before buying the weapons, allowing you to build your economy faster and survive longer.

As for the actual gameplay, you have tight and responsive gun controls with well-paced mission design and multiple DLCs. All of this combined ensured that the game remained relevant and popular with fans even to this day.

The thing that makes this choice stand out from the crowd is how well it balances the single-player campaigns with the addictive multiplayer experience. This isn’t a game you play once. It’s a game that you go back to as many times as possible. There is a certain dose of nostalgia, mainly because it’s the first in the series and, in my opinion, still the best.

My Verdict: Call of Duty: Black Ops is an absolute essential for anyone looking to explore the series, giving you an excellent mix of espionage storytelling and unforgettable multiplayer modes.

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 [Best Branching Storyline in Call of Duty]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS3, Xbox 360; Wii U (NA Nov 18, PAL Nov 30) Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer: Treyarch; Publisher: Activision Average playtime/Unique features 8 to 12 hours for campaign / branching storylines, Strike Force missions; expanded Zombies Best for Players who want to continue the story from the first game with a modern twist What I liked Branching storyline that affects the outcome and the updates on the iconic Zombies content

The second game comes about 2 years after the first one and continues with the same trend, making it another popular choice with fans. Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Unlike the first one, this one offered branching storylines, allowing you to control the outcome, meaning you have multiple endings to the plot. The narrative is a mix of past flashbacks and future conflicts, combining espionage with futuristic technology, giving it a unique and fresh twist.

The game’s campaign is a mix of stealth operations, drone attacks, and massive firefights, meaning there’s a good variety of mission styles. It continues with the same gritty visuals with some futuristic battlefields thrown in the mix, keeping you engaged with the continuous shifts from one setting to another.

Pro tip Experiment with the choices, because a small decision now can change the outcome of the ending, and replay missions to unlock alternate storylines.

The Zombies game mode just got better through a few improvements, such as Easter eggs and bigger and better maps, something that has fans discussing even today. The multiplayer also got upgraded with maps and weapons that reshaped the era of competitive gaming.

The main thing that makes it so popular is the innovation. It wasn’t just to upgrade the first version and release it. It was about redefining it, offering more of what the fans wanted. The branching campaign was one of the bigger reasons because it got players coming back for more to explore how they could get a different ending.

My Verdict: Call of Duty: Black Ops II is one of the best in the series because it takes a tried and true recipe and gets some serious upgrades to make it better, offering the Call of Duty experience that players wanted.

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 [Best Futuristic Black Ops Experience]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Windows; PS3/X360 (multiplayer-only); macOS (2019) Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer: Treyarch; Publisher: Activision Average playtime/Unique features 10 to 12 hours for campaign / specialists, momentum movement; deep Zombies Best for Fans who want a futuristic gameplay and customization options What I liked The layered Zombies objectives as well as the specialist system

The third game took 3 years to be released after the second one and this time Treyarch took a different approach, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Call of Duty: Black Ops III features a dystopian setting embracing modern warfare, so it’s still one of the best war games, but with a more futuristic storyline, unlike the previous two.

The campaign features cybernetic upgrades, meaning you can experience new abilities and strategies. Even though some might consider this a departure from the original storylines, I feel like it’s bold and refreshing to see something different from a series we all love.

Pro tip Learn how to run on walls and use the thruster jump in multiplayer to have an edge over your competitors.

In this game, the gameplay revolved around futuristic movements like running on walls or thruster jumps, along with some special abilities that aided in combat. You also have much more customization than before, with loadouts and systems that allow you to customize things to your playstyle.

The Zombies mode also got a slight overhaul, including bigger maps and layered objectives, making it a lot more interesting to play.

Visually, the third game is a lot different than the previous two. Here, you’re greeted with a dystopian setting rich with neon lights, giving you a different kind of experience. The multiplayer maps were designed to adhere to the movement systems, giving them a much more realistic feel. In addition to all of this, the DLC packages added a lot of value, making the game playable for years.

My Verdict: Call of Duty: Black Ops III is the title to aim for if you’re a fan of futuristic gameplay combined with plenty of customization options, along with a very challenging Zombies experience in the series.

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War [Best Spy Thriller Black Ops Entry]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer: Treyarch and Raven Software; Publisher: Activision Average playtime/Unique features 7 to 9 hours for campaign / multiple endings; cross-play; safe house hub Best for Newcomers looking for an accessible and easy-to-play title with modern visuals What I liked The thriller tone of the spy story, along with the cross-platform compatibility

Black Ops Cold War goes back to the series’ roots, offering a spy campaign set in the early 1980s. The main goal here is to infiltrate KGB headquarters, monitor sleeper agents, and make choices that will have an impact on the story.

The cinematic and suspenseful campaign, which is a blend of stealth missions and explosive battles, feels true to the game’s origins. With that said, I feel like it’s a perfect blend because it brings certain improvements and upgrades, which some players were glad to see.

Pro tip In between missions, use the safe hub, which will help you gather intel and explore dialogues that can help you unlock story paths and influence the ending.

The Zombies are still here and offer a bit of innovation wrapped in nostalgia by integrating new maps. Cross-play and cross-gen support are available in the multiplayer mode, allowing players to stay connected regardless of which platform they’re playing on.

Even though the visuals are stunning on each platform, the hardware boost on next-gen consoles is marvelous, offering superb graphics, realistic lighting, and great details while keeping the performance smooth.

My Verdict: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a cinematic return to the series’ roots, offering espionage-styled gameplay with modern graphics and certain improvements to make the game much more enjoyable.

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 [Best Multiplayer & Zombies-Focused Black Ops]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Windows, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer: Treyarch; Publisher: Activision Average playtime/Unique features Endless multiplayer playtime / Day-One Zombies; Blackout battle royale Best for Competitive players who prefer modes and customization over campaigns What I liked The polished Zombies, along with the scale of Blackout

Released two years before the previous entry on my list, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the kind of game that offered a major shift in the series.

Unlike its predecessors, this game was focused entirely on multiplayer, meaning there were no single-player campaigns, which wasn’t accepted with open arms by some fans.

This approach allowed Treyarch to focus on the multiplayer modes, improving Zombies as well as introducing Blackout battle royale. There was some backlash, but that doesn’t change the fact that this decision became the foundation of the franchise, something that people are accepting as normal today.

Pro tip For Blackout battle royale, you should prioritize Dead Silence and Awareness, which can help you hear enemies first or move without getting detected.

Since this is a great co-op game, it rewards teamwork and strategy. Fans of Zombies were greeted with an upgrade, offering cinematic maps and complex storylines, making this mode bigger than ever.

Blackout was a first try for the developers, and the large-scale survival gameplay was greeted with open arms, and fans loved it. This mode also set the groundwork for live-service models throughout the series.

In terms of visuals, it’s a 2018 game, so the graphics were on par with the rest of the modern games from those days. Polished and vibrant are words most of us would use to describe the game, and with the seasonal content, the game kept players engaged for a long time.

My Verdict: There are two things that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is known for, and that’s Zombies and multiplayer, and the developers have done a phenomenal job, despite it missing single player campaigns.

6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 [Most Anticipated Black Ops Installment]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S; Battle.net, Steam; Game Pass support Year of release 2025 Creator/s Developer: Treyarch and Raven Software; Publisher: Activision Average playtime/Unique features To be determined / 16 6v6 maps at launch; Omnimovement; Dark Aether Zombies Best for Fans of the series looking to try the latest addition to the list What I liked The shared progression, as well as the co-op campaigns

Technically still unreleased, but we have more than enough information to know what to expect. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to be released this month and is one of the most anticipated games this year.

Treyarch promised us a darker setting on a global scale, a lot more branching and tactical systems that will push the boundaries of what the series is.

The campaign is expected to cover psychological espionage adhering to the earlier games, while offering more choices and tactical decisions that can push the story either way. There are also plenty of changes to the multiplayer options, meaning we’ll be getting a new game while continuing the well-known trend.

Pro tip Focus on completing the Dark Aether objectives as early as possible in Zombies to unlock powerful upgrades.

The awesome multiplayer game options will offer much deeper customization and plenty of tactical freedom, while Zombies is promised to offer the most immersive experience yet, with plenty of objectives and a much stronger narrative.

Considering it’s the newest game in the series, it’s built for next-gen hardware, meaning we’ll be getting a cinematic presentation with realistic-looking details and graphics. Balancing the original theme with modern innovation is what fans are mostly excited about in this release.

My Verdict: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the most anticipated game of the series, which promises to combine what the first games had to offer, with a modern and upgraded twist.

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 [Best Modern Black Ops Story Revival]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer: Treyarch and Raven Software; Publisher: Activision Average playtime/Unique features Over 8 hours for campaign / omnidirectional movement; Classic Prestige; two Zombies maps at launch Best for Players who loved the classic vibes of the series but also want something with a modern twist What I liked The return of round-based Zombies and the omnidirectional movement

About a year ago, Black Ops 6 was praised for its return to the series’ roots. It was set in the original era, focusing on psychological storytelling combined with modern gunplay, graphics, and design.

The main thing about the campaign is that it was focusing more towards grey choices, where you’d have to think long and hard about the consequences of your choices.

One of the most notable introductions in the game was the dynamic movement along with flexible stealth mechanics, meaning you’d get a lot more freedom on your missions. This resulted in a tactical experience where creativity and planning is rewarded.

Pro tip Utilize omnidirectional movement to be unpredictable to enemies and make sure you practise chaining movements, which will help you dominate close encounter combats.

On the multiplayer side of things, you have improved gunplay and, inclusion of new maps that combine speed and strategy. Zombies are here as well, which come with updated survival mechanics and a darker tone.

Like most modern games, the visual aspect of this game is stunning. The detailed environments and immersive lighting made the game feel realistic, which, combined with the espionage narrative, made it that much more attractive to fans of the series.

My Verdict: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 brought back the classic espionage storytelling and combined it with modern mechanics, which is what makes it so popular with veterans and newcomers.

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified [Best Black Ops Experience on Handheld]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer: nStigate Games; Publisher: Activision Average playtime/Unique features Short missions / Hostels mode Best for Fans of the series who want a CoD game playable on the go What I liked The idea of playing the game on a handheld device

The last entry on this list is a bit different than the others, but it deserves to be here. Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified is a title released for the PS Vita, and it was a way for fans to play a Call of Duty game on a handheld device. It’s not on the same level as the others on this list, but it was still fascinating to see it.

Unlike the “big games,” this one offers shorter missions, making it excellent for quick gaming sessions on the go. Surprisingly, there was an option for multiplayer as well, which captured the essence of what a Call of Duty game should be.

On the graphics side of things, it was a toned-down version so the Vita’s hardware can handle the requirements. Despite that, it still offered the familiar aesthetics with the fast-paced firefights and well-known mechanics.

Pro tip With short missions, you should aim for speed and the use of silenced weapons in the Operations mode to survive as long as possible.

It wasn’t the most popular game in the series, but it wasn’t meant to be. It was a way to always have a CoD game in your hands. The original missions and collectibles were a good way to keep players engaged and interested.

My Verdict: Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified won’t win any popularity awards, but that doesn’t mean it’s a poor choice. The fact that you can play a Black Ops game on a handheld device is what this title was aimed for.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Call of Duty: Black Ops Games

If you’ve never played any Call of Duty game from the Black Ops series, then choosing the right starting point can be a challenge. With that said, making the right choice will depend on your skill levels and preferences.

As someone who’s spent countless hours playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, I can say each game hits differently. The original Black Ops still gives that classic, gritty campaign feel, while Black Ops 2 nails competitive multiplayer like no other. No matter which one you start with, you’re in for some of the best FPS game experiences out there.

