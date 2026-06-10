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Best Minecraft Bedrock server hosting means one always-online world your whole crew can pile into from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, mobile, or PC, with zero version-matching headaches. Bedrock Edition was built for crossplay, so everyone just shows up and starts building.

Plenty of players kick off on Minecraft Realms, but its player limits and locked-down settings get old fast. That’s where Minecraft Bedrock server hosting earns its keep: real uptime, DDoS protection, backups, and proper admin tools. Free tiers are great for messing around, but paid Bedrock server hosting holds up once your community actually grows.

To save you the digging, we put 20+ hosts through their paces and kept the 10 with genuine Minecraft Bedrock dedicated server support and strong crossplay. From tiny friend worlds to big public servers, there’s a best Bedrock server hosting pick here for you.

Our Top Picks for the Best Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting

ScalaCube – Best overall PingPerfect – Best free trial Shockbyte – Best value SparkedHost – Best hardware path godlike.host – Best for EU players GravelHost – Best cheap USD host GTXGaming – Best hardware GPortal – Best flexible billing BisectHosting – Best crossplay Apex Hosting – Best for beginners

Free vs. Paid Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting

If you’ve shopped for Minecraft Bedrock server hosting before, you’ve seen the free names dominating search: Aternos, FreeMcServer, and ScalaCube‘s free tier. And honestly? Starting there makes sense. Free hosting lets you mess with settings, pull in a few friends, and figure out how Bedrock servers actually work without spending a cent. Just know they don’t all run the same way: some, like Aternos and FreeMcServer, nod off the moment everyone logs out, while ScalaCube advertises always-on 24/7 uptime.

If you’re still learning how to make a Minecraft Bedrock server, getting a feel for free vs. paid tiers early saves you headaches later.

The catch with most free hosts:

Session-based – the server sleeps when nobody’s online

Manual startup every time you want to play

Tight resource limits

No plugin management or automated backups

For casual testing, none of that’s a dealbreaker.

Paid Bedrock server hosting is a different game. Even plans between $1.80 and $5/month usually pack in:

Always-on 24/7 uptime

DDoS protection

Bedrock Dedicated Server software support

Real customer support when stuff breaks

No more nagging someone to boot the server up. Your world’s just there whenever the squad wants in.

Watching your budget? It’s worth lining providers up against our guide to the cheapest Minecraft server hosting for more wallet-friendly picks.

For any group playing a few times a week, a paid plan runs less than a monthly coffee and kills most of the usual annoyances.

How We Tested These Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosts

We evaluated every provider using the same criteria to ensure fair comparisons. First, we verified Bedrock Dedicated Server installation through each host’s control panel. We then tested cross-platform connectivity by joining servers simultaneously from Windows, iOS, and Xbox clients.

We verified that each Minecraft Bedrock dedicated server could handle consistent player loads.

Next, we evaluated support for add-ons, behavior packs, plugin management tools, backup systems, and general control panel usability. Support responsiveness, refund policies, pricing transparency, and server management features were also considered.

Many players eventually explore self-hosting before purchasing a hosting plan. If you’re considering that route, our guide on how to host a Minecraft server explains the hardware, networking, and maintenance requirements involved.

After reviewing more than 20 providers, we selected the 10 hosts with confirmed Bedrock support, transparent pricing, documented features, and reliable cross-platform functionality.

Best Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting Providers Reviewed

The providers below are ranked based on overall value, Bedrock support, pricing, performance, and ease of use.

1. ScalaCube [Best Overall Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting]

ScalaCube earns the top spot because it offers something no other provider on this list matches: a permanently free 3GB Bedrock server with no credit card required. That free tier gives you a practical way to test Bedrock hosting before committing to a paid plan. Beyond the free option, ScalaCube also supports all three major Bedrock server software platforms: Bedrock Dedicated Server, PocketMine-MP, and Nukkit.

This is a perfect starting point for anyone learning how to make a Minecraft server Bedrock.

The provider operates across 14 locations worldwide, including multiple U.S. regions, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, Brazil, Singapore, and India. Combined with a 99.99% uptime SLA, that coverage makes ScalaCube suitable for both private servers and larger international communities.

ScalaCube is also one of the easiest places to learn how to make a Minecraft server Bedrock players can join across consoles, mobile devices, and PC. The broad software support gives you room to experiment without changing hosts later.

Every paid plan includes SSD storage, automated backups, FTP access, free MySQL databases, BungeeCord support, and a free domain. ScalaCube frequently advertises a 50% first-month discount, although you should always verify current promotions during checkout.

Plan Price Resources Notes Free Free 3GB RAM / SSD 24/7 uptime, ~2-day renewal 1.5GB Starter $5/mo 1.5GB RAM Up to 30 players 3GB $10/mo 3GB RAM Up to 60 players 4.5GB $13/mo 4.5GB RAM Up to 90 players 6GB $18/mo 6GB RAM Up to 120 players 8GB $24/mo 8GB RAM Up to 180 players 12GB $36/mo 12GB RAM Up to 225 players 16GB $48/mo 16GB RAM Up to 300 players 32GB $96/mo 32GB RAM Up to 600 players

The main trade-off is storage. ScalaCube runs SSD drives instead of NVMe, so world loading and chunk generation can lag behind faster competitors. The free tier is the other thing to watch: it’s not session-based, but per ScalaCube‘s setup docs it runs on a free lease you have to renew every couple of days, or the server and everything on it gets wiped. One more note: most of that big review count sits on ScalaCube‘s own platform, so it’s worth scanning independent Trustpilot reviews before you commit.

★ BEST OVERALL MINECRAFT BEDROCK SERVER HOSTING ScalaCube Try ScalaCube

2. PingPerfect [Best Free Trial Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting]

PingPerfect stands out because it offers the strongest free trial on this list. You receive 48 hours of access without a credit card charge, giving you enough time to evaluate performance, features, and ease of use before committing. It’s widely considered one of the best Bedrock server hosting solutions.

Another major advantage is one-click GeyserMC installation. If you manage a mixed community with both Java and Bedrock players, GeyserMC allows them to join the same server. That feature alone makes PingPerfect attractive for administrators trying to unify separate player groups.

The provider operates in 22 locations worldwide and uses modern Ryzen and EPYC processors running at 4.5GHz or higher. Combined with DDR5 memory and NVMe storage, the hardware stack is competitive even before considering the free trial.

Every plan includes nightly offsite backups, free web hosting, game switching, DDoS protection, and 24/7 support.

Plan Price Resources Notes Standard $14.68/mo 4GB RAM / 20+ slots NVMe, DDR5 Custom Custom pricing User-defined Slots, RAM, storage

Unlike most hosts on this list, PingPerfect uses slot-based pricing instead of RAM-based pricing. That approach may be appealing for larger communities but can feel expensive for smaller friend groups. If you only need a server for five or six players, you’ll likely find better value elsewhere. The free trial is limited to one per customer, and you should verify current independent Trustpilot review scores before purchasing.

★ BEST FREE TRIAL MINECRAFT BEDROCK SERVER HOSTING PingPerfect Try PingPerfect

3. Shockbyte [Best Value Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting]

Shockbyte earns its ranking through a combination of competitive pricing, strong customer feedback, and consumer-friendly policies. The company maintains a 3.8/5 Trustpilot score across more than 10,200 reviews, making it one of the most extensively reviewed providers in this guide.

Reliable Minecraft Bedrock server hosting is the foundation of a good community.

Players also benefit from a 72-hour self-service refund policy and a 99.9% uptime SLA that includes compensation if service targets are not met. Both Bedrock Dedicated Server and PocketMine-MP are available through one-click installation.

If you’re still evaluating providers outside the Bedrock-specific category, our guide to the best Minecraft server hosting includes additional options worth comparing.

Shockbyte‘s hardware transparency is another major advantage. Datacenter specifications vary by region, but locations include Ryzen 9 7950X processors in Florida, EPYC platforms in Texas and Virginia, DDR5 memory, and NVMe storage throughout the network.

Plan Price Dirt $3.99/mo Sand $7.99/mo Cobblestone $11.99/mo Iron $15.99/mo Gold $19.99/mo Redstone $23.99/mo Diamond $27.99/mo Emerald $31.99/mo Obsidian $35.99/mo Spartan $39.99/mo Zeus $47.99/mo Custom $67.83/mo+

The biggest caveat involves promotional pricing. Shockbyte regularly offers first-month discounts, so you should confirm recurring monthly rates before placing an order. Players outside North America should also verify the closest datacenter location to minimize latency.

★ BEST VALUE MINECRAFT BEDROCK SERVER HOSTING Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

4. SparkedHost [Best Minecraft Bedrock Hosting Hardware Path]

SparkedHost differentiates itself through a three-tier hardware strategy that allows you to scale server performance without changing providers. The company separates plans into Vanilla, Modded, and Community categories, making it easier to select hardware that matches your needs.

Admins seeking a Minecraft Bedrock dedicated server will appreciate the three-tier hardware model.

The Vanilla tier focuses on affordability and basic Bedrock gameplay. Modded plans move to Ryzen 9 7900 hardware with DDR5 memory and NVMe storage, while Community plans use Ryzen 9 9900X processors for larger public servers and demanding workloads.

SparkedHost also provides one of the strongest safety nets available. New customers receive a 24-hour free trial plus a 48-hour refund window, reducing the risk of trying the service.

The provider operates across 10 locations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Additional benefits include terabit DDoS protection with one-second mitigation and a 99.99% uptime target.

Tier Pricing Hardware Vanilla Variable Xeon E5-2698v4 / SSD Modded $2.39/GB Ryzen 9 7900 / NVMe Community $4.00/GB Ryzen 9 9900X / NVMe

The main limitation is that entry-level Vanilla plans rely on SSD storage rather than NVMe drives. That’s perfectly acceptable for standard Bedrock gameplay but less ideal for plugin-heavy environments. Costs can also rise significantly at higher RAM allocations.

★ BEST MINECRAFT BEDROCK HOSTING HARDWARE PATH SparkedHost Try SparkedHost

5. godlike.host [Best Minecraft Bedrock Hosting for EU Players]

godlike.host is one of the more interesting providers in this roundup because it combines low pricing with a unique Discord-based management experience. Instead of relying entirely on a browser-based control panel, you can manage many server functions through a dedicated Discord bot. It’s quickly becoming one of the best Bedrock server hosting options for small groups.

That convenience, combined with a free tier and strong pricing, makes the service attractive for newer administrators. The provider currently holds a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating, although the overall review count is much lower than many competitors on this list.

Every paid plan includes DDoS protection, automated backups, FTP access, scheduled tasks, personal firewall protection, server monetization tools, and Discord bot integration.

Plan Price RAM Slots Free Free 2GB 20 Single $3.19/mo 1GB 15 Double $6.39/mo 2GB 30 Triple $9.99/mo 3GB 50 Quadro $12.99/mo 4GB 100 Ultra $18.99/mo 6GB 150 Unstoppable $25.99/mo 8GB 200

The free tier comes with an important limitation. Servers expire every three hours and require manual renewal, making them unsuitable for continuous operation. Additionally, hardware specifications and datacenter locations are not clearly documented on the product page, so you may need to contact support before ordering.

★ BEST MINECRAFT BEDROCK HOSTING FOR EU PLAYERS godlike.host Try godlike.host

6. GravelHost [Best Cheap Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting]

If you’re looking for the lowest possible monthly cost without sacrificing core hosting features, GravelHost deserves serious consideration. Entry-level plans start at just $1.80 per month, making it one of the most affordable paid Bedrock hosting providers available.

This is an excellent Minecraft Bedrock server hosting choice for those on a tight budget.

Despite the low price, GravelHost includes NVMe storage, DDoS protection, automated backups, MySQL databases, and Bedrock Dedicated Server support. The company operates 15 locations across four continents, providing reasonable coverage for North American and European players.

For budget-conscious server owners, GravelHost often appears alongside providers featured in our guide to cheapest Minecraft server hosting because of its aggressive pricing and feature set.

Plan Price Resources Budget 2GB $1.80/mo 2GB RAM Budget 4GB $3.60/mo 4GB RAM Premium 2GB $3.00/mo 2GB RAM Premium 4GB $6.00/mo 4GB RAM Premium 8GB $12.00/mo 8GB RAM

The main compromise is hardware generation. GravelHost uses DDR4 memory rather than DDR5, which may affect performance under heavier workloads. While that difference won’t matter for small friend groups, larger public servers may benefit from providers using newer hardware.

★ BEST CHEAP MINECRAFT BEDROCK SERVER HOSTING GravelHost Try GravelHost

7. GTXGaming [Best Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting Hardware]

GTXGaming focuses heavily on raw performance. Rather than marketing free tiers or introductory discounts, the company emphasizes premium hardware, extensive customization options, and long-term reliability. The raw power makes this a premier Minecraft Bedrock dedicated server host.

Depending on your selected location, servers may run on Intel i9-13900K processors, Ryzen 9 9950X CPUs, or enterprise Xeon hardware. Storage is equally impressive, with NVMe Gen5 RAID configurations and DDR5 ECC memory available in many locations.

Another strength is flexibility. Administrators can switch between Java and Bedrock environments, deploy GeyserMC and Floodgate integrations, and customize nearly every aspect of server configuration through the control panel. Because the platform handles far more than Minecraft, that same high-end hardware makes GTXGaming a strong pick if you also need the best Rust server hosting for a separate survival world.

Plan Price Entry Plan £1.90/mo (~$2.40) Custom Configurations Variable

GTXGaming‘s main limitation is transparency. Pricing structures vary significantly by region and server configuration, so you’ll need to build a custom package to determine exact costs. The provider also offers only a 24-hour refund window, the shortest guarantee among the major hosts in this guide.

★ BEST MINECRAFT BEDROCK SERVER HOSTING HARDWARE GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

8. GPortal [Best Flexible Billing Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting]

GPortal takes a different approach from most competitors by emphasizing prepaid billing rather than recurring subscriptions. Instead of committing to an ongoing monthly charge, you can purchase hosting in fixed periods and renew only when needed. Flexible billing makes this a convenient Bedrock server hosting provider for seasonal players.

That flexibility makes GPortal particularly appealing for seasonal communities, content creators, and groups that only play together periodically throughout the year. GPortal also hosts a wide range of survival games, so it’s worth a look if you’re simultaneously running the best Conan Exiles server hosting for another community.

The company operates 11 locations worldwide and includes DDoS protection, automatic server deployment, and straightforward Bedrock server setup tools.

Plan Price Trial Period $2.38 for 3 days Standard Plans Variable

One of GPortal‘s strongest advantages is its low-cost trial period. For less than $3, you can evaluate performance before making a larger commitment.

The downside is that Bedrock-specific documentation is not as extensive as what you’ll find from providers such as Apex Hosting, PingPerfect, or BisectHosting. Players who prefer detailed setup guides may need to rely on community resources.

★ BEST FLEXIBLE BILLING MINECRAFT BEDROCK SERVER HOSTING GPortal Try GPortal

9. BisectHosting [Best Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting for Crossplay]

BisectHosting earns its position by clearly prioritizing cross-platform gameplay. The provider explicitly supports Bedrock clients across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Android, and iOS, making it one of the easiest recommendations for mixed-platform communities.

It is consistently ranked among the best Bedrock server hosting providers for crossplay.

The hardware stack is highly competitive. Servers run on Ryzen 9 7950X processors paired with DDR5 ECC memory and NVMe RAID storage across 21 global locations. Those specifications place BisectHosting among the stronger performance-focused providers in this roundup.

Customer support is another highlight. The company advertises a support response SLA of under 15 minutes, which is significantly faster than most competitors.

Plan Monthly Price Quarterly Price Annual Price 2GB RAM ~$5.35 ~$4.8 ~$4.3 4GB RAM ~$11.99 ~$10.79 ~$9.59 6GB RAM ~$17.99 ~$16.19 ~$14.39

BisectHosting is also a useful option if you’re planning to build a larger community server. Many administrators eventually explore how Minecraft servers make money through memberships, donations, and cosmetic perks, and BisectHosting provides the infrastructure necessary to support those systems.

One caveat is pricing transparency. Regional pricing and currency conversions can vary, so you should verify final costs during checkout. Additionally, the Bedrock product page does not clearly advertise a money-back guarantee, so review the terms carefully before ordering.

★ BEST MINECRAFT BEDROCK SERVER HOSTING FOR CROSSPLAY BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

10. Apex Hosting [Best Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting for Beginners]

Apex Hosting remains one of the most recognizable brands in the Minecraft hosting industry. The company consistently ranks near the top of search results and has built a reputation around beginner-friendly setup, extensive documentation, and responsive support. It’s the go-to for many beginners learning how to make a Minecraft server in Bedrock.

If you’re upgrading from Minecraft Realms or purchasing your first dedicated game server, Apex is one of the easiest platforms to navigate. The mobile-accessible control panel, one-click Bedrock Dedicated Server deployment, and large knowledge base reduce the learning curve considerably.

Unlike BisectHosting, Apex‘s appeal comes primarily from user experience rather than unique hardware advantages. The company uses Ryzen 9 7950X processors, DDR5 ECC memory, and NVMe RAID storage across 21 locations, but the overall infrastructure is similar to several competitors.

Plan First-Month Price Recurring Price 1GB RAM $2.99/mo $3.99/mo 4GB RAM $11.24/mo $14.99/mo 8GB RAM $20.99/mo $27.99/mo EX Series 16GB $53.99 (quarterly intro) $71.99/mo

The biggest detail to watch is promotional pricing. Apex prominently advertises discounted first-month rates, so you should compare them carefully with the recurring monthly cost shown at checkout. While promo code APEX25 has historically offered additional discounts, always verify current promotions before purchasing.

The Bedrock product page also does not clearly advertise a money-back guarantee, making it important to review the company’s refund terms before placing an order.

★ BEST MINECRAFT BEDROCK SERVER HOSTING FOR BEGINNERS Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting – Feature Comparison

Here is how all 10 providers compare across the features that matter most for Minecraft Bedrock hosting.

Feature ScalaCube PingPerfect Shockbyte SparkedHost godlike.host GravelHost GTXGaming GPortal BisectHosting Apex Hosting Starting Price Free / $5 $14.68/mo $3.99/mo $2.39/GB $3.19/mo $1.80/mo ~$2.40/mo $2.38 trial ~$5.35/mo $3.99/mo BDS Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Verify Yes Yes Crossplay Support Yes GeyserMC Yes Yes Yes Yes GeyserMC Verify Yes Yes NVMe Storage No Yes Yes Yes Partial Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Free Trial / MBG Free tier 48-hour trial 72-hour refund Trial + refund Free tier 72-hour MBG 24-hour refund 3-day trial None stated None stated DDoS Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Server Locations 14 22 15 10 Not listed 12 11 EU + US 21 21 24/7 Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Discord Yes Yes Yes <15 min SLA Yes Billing Options Monthly Monthly Monthly–Annual Monthly–Annual Monthly Monthly Monthly–Annual Prepaid Monthly–Annual Monthly–Quarterly

How to Choose the Right Minecraft Bedrock Server Host

Choosing a Bedrock host becomes much easier when you focus on three factors: server software, pricing structure, and refund policies. Most providers look similar at first glance, but those differences often determine whether you’ll be happy with your purchase six months later.

When deciding how to make a Minecraft server Bedrock, consider your server software carefully.

BDS vs. PocketMine-MP vs. Nukkit – which server software?

BDS, or Bedrock Dedicated Server, should be your default choice. It is Mojang‘s official Bedrock server software and offers the best compatibility with Addons, behavior packs, marketplace content, and future updates. It also provides the most reliable cross-platform experience for players joining from consoles, mobile devices, and Windows PCs.

PocketMine-MP takes a different approach. Built in PHP, it has developed a large ecosystem of plugins covering economies, minigames, permissions systems, and server management tools. If you’re planning a public community server that relies heavily on plugins, PocketMine-MP may eventually become the better option.

Nukkit uses Java-style APIs and tends to appeal to administrators who already have experience managing Java Edition servers. For most players, however, it offers little advantage over BDS or PocketMine-MP.

If your goal is simplicity and compatibility, start with BDS. Only move to PocketMine-MP if you specifically need its extensive plugin ecosystem.

How much RAM do I need for a Minecraft Bedrock server?

Server Type Recommended RAM 2–5 players, vanilla 1–2GB 5–15 players + Addons 2–3GB 10–20 players + plugins 3–4GB 20–40 players 4–6GB 40+ public server 6–12GB

For most private servers, 2GB to 4GB of RAM is sufficient. Once you exceed 4GB, CPU clock speed becomes more important than memory because Bedrock Dedicated Server performance is highly CPU-sensitive at larger player counts. If you prefer to learn everything about the process yourself, our guide on how to host a Minecraft server walks through the setup step by step.

Free trial and refund policy comparison

If minimizing risk is your top priority, SparkedHost offers the strongest overall safety net through its combination of a 24-hour free trial and a 48-hour refund period.

PingPerfect delivers the best standalone free trial. You receive 48 hours to evaluate the service without providing payment information, making it easy to test performance before committing.

Shockbyte offers the easiest refund process through its 72-hour self-service policy, eliminating the need to contact support. GravelHost and ScalaCube both provide 72-hour money-back guarantees, while GPortal‘s inexpensive three-day trial remains one of the cheapest ways to evaluate a provider.

GTXGaming‘s 24-hour refund period is the shortest among the hosts reviewed here. BisectHosting and Apex Hosting do not clearly advertise money-back guarantees on their Bedrock hosting pages, so you should carefully review current terms before ordering.

Final Verdict – Best Minecraft Bedrock Server Hosting

If you want the strongest all-around choice, choose ScalaCube. The permanent free 3GB tier, support for multiple Bedrock server software options, and 99.99% uptime SLA make it the most versatile host in this comparison.

If testing before paying matters most, choose PingPerfect. The 48-hour free trial and broad global coverage provide the best opportunity to evaluate a service without financial risk.

Otherwise, if value is your top priority, choose Shockbyte. With plans starting at $3.99 per month, a 72-hour self-service refund policy, and thousands of positive reviews, it offers one of the strongest balances between price and features in the Minecraft Bedrock server hosting market.

Players interested in expanding their Minecraft experience may also find our guides on how to make money in Minecraft and how to get free Minecoins in Minecraft useful.

FAQs

What is the best Minecraft Bedrock server hosting? ScalaCube is the best Minecraft Bedrock server hosting provider for most players. It offers a unique permanent free 3GB tier, support for BDS, PocketMine-MP, and Nukkit, plus a 99.99% uptime SLA. Those features make it suitable for both beginners and experienced administrators who want room to grow without switching providers later. What’s the difference between Java and Bedrock server hosting? Java hosting supports Minecraft Java Edition and its extensive modding ecosystem. Bedrock hosting supports Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows Bedrock Edition clients. If your friends play across multiple devices, Bedrock hosting is usually the better option because it provides native cross-platform compatibility. How much RAM do I need for a Minecraft Bedrock server? Most private Bedrock servers run comfortably with 2GB to 4GB of RAM. Small groups playing vanilla Minecraft can often use 1GB to 2GB, while larger servers running Addons and plugins may require 4GB or more. Once you exceed 4GB, processor performance becomes increasingly important. Can Xbox and PC players join the same Bedrock server? Yes. Bedrock Edition was designed around cross-platform play. Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and Windows players can all connect to the same Bedrock server as long as the server is properly configured and accessible from their platform. How do I set up a Minecraft Bedrock Dedicated Server? The simplest approach is to purchase hosting from a provider that offers one-click Bedrock Dedicated Server deployment. After selecting a plan, you can install BDS through the control panel, configure your world settings, and share the server address with your players.

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