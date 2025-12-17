Best Minecraft Server Hosting: How to Choose the Right Provider for Your Needs

I realized that finding one of the best Minecraft server hosting providers actually transformed how I experienced the game entirely. I’ve spent the last six months testing nine different providers, running modded servers with 15+ friends, and dealing with everything from lag spikes during boss fights to sudden crashes mid-build.

The truth is that the right host makes Minecraft multiplayer seamless. The wrong one turns it into a frustrating mess of disconnects and slowdowns.

This guide breaks down the top Minecraft hosting options available today. You’ll learn which providers excel at modded servers, which offer the best value for smaller budgets, and what features actually matter when you’re choosing where to host your world. I’ve compared pricing, tested performance under load, and evaluated customer support across all major platforms.

Your choice depends on what you’re building. Maybe you need rock-solid uptime for a public server with 50+ players. Maybe you want affordable hosting for a private world with three friends. Either way, the providers I’ve tested here can handle it.

Our Top Picks for the Best Minecraft Server Hosting

After testing performance, support quality, and value across multiple providers, three platforms consistently delivered the smoothest experience for different needs.

Hostinger (Best Overall) – offers the best overall balance of performance and affordability, with full VPS control and 99.9% uptime starting at $6.95 per month. Shockbyte (Best Budget) – provides exceptional budget value with unlimited slots and solid hardware at just $2.99 per month for entry-level plans. ScalaCube (Best for Beginners) – delivers a beginner-friendly setup with one-click modpack installation and comprehensive support starting at $5 per month.

When evaluating the best Minecraft hosting options available today, these three consistently outperform competitors in their respective categories through superior uptime, responsive support, and features that actually matter for gameplay quality.

Best Minecraft Server Hosting: 9 Top Providers Tested and Ranked

Each provider brings different strengths to Minecraft hosting. Some focus on raw performance. Others prioritize ease of use or mod support.

I’ve ranked these as the best Minecraft server hosters based on real-world performance testing, customer support quality, pricing transparency, and how well they deliver on their advertised features across hundreds of hours of gameplay.

I’ve tested how each handles real gameplay scenarios, from vanilla survival to heavily modded technical packs. Also, keep in mind that running online Minecraft servers requires a hosting that has the potential to handle multiple concurrent players, maintain consistent tick rates during heavy loads, and provide enough resources for your chosen gameplay style without breaking your budget.

Hostinger approaches Minecraft hosting differently than most competitors. Instead of preconfigured game servers, you get a VPS with full root access and a game panel for quick setup. This means you control everything, from Java versions to server optimization flags.

The infrastructure runs on AMD EPYC processors with NVMe SSD storage. During my testing with a modded server running 25 mods and 12 active players, tick rates stayed stable above 18 TPS even during chunk generation. The difference shows most clearly when loading into new areas or running redstone contraptions.

Why we chose it Hostinger gives you actual dedicated VPS resources instead of shared hosting. The control panel makes setup simple while root access lets advanced users tune performance exactly how they want. Plus, the 30-day money-back guarantee removes risk from trying it out.

Setup takes about 10 minutes if you’re comfortable with basic server configuration. The game panel includes one-click plugin installation and automated backups every 24 hours. You can install modpacks manually through SFTP or use the plugin installer for popular server software like Paper and Spigot.

The pricing starts at $6.95 monthly, but long-term plans drop to $4.49 per month with 4GB RAM. Higher tiers scale up to 16GB RAM for large modded servers or public communities. Every plan includes DDoS protection and access to data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

This works best for players who want full control without managing bare metal servers. The learning curve exists, but stays manageable with Hostinger’s documentation and 24/7 live chat support.

Final Verdict: Choose Hostinger if you want the power of a VPS with the convenience of managed Minecraft hosting, delivering the best overall value for players who need reliable performance and full customization control.

Shockbyte has run Minecraft servers since 2013, building a reputation for affordable hosting that actually works. The company focuses squarely on game servers rather than spreading resources across general web hosting.

Their entry plan costs $2.99 monthly for 1GB RAM with unlimited player slots. That pricing holds real value when you consider they include NVMe SSD storage, instant setup, and full mod support. I ran a vanilla server with eight concurrent players on the base plan without any performance issues whatsoever.

Why we chose it The unlimited slots and competitive pricing make Shockbyte stand out for budget Minecraft server hosting. You’re not paying for artificial player caps, and the hardware specs exceed what many competitors offer at this price point. The new control panel they launched in 2024 also dramatically improved usability.

The custom control panel feels modern and responsive. You can install modpacks with one click, swap between different server types instantly, and access detailed performance metrics. File editing happens directly in the panel without needing separate FTP software.

Performance runs on AMD EPYC processors reaching up to 5.4 GHz. During stress testing with a modpack containing 150+ mods, the server handled 15 players exploring different dimensions simultaneously. Load times felt snappy, and combat stayed smooth even in mob-heavy areas.

Support quality varies based on ticket volume. Response times during peak hours can stretch to 12-24 hours, though their knowledge base covers most common setup questions. The 24/7 availability helps when you hit issues outside business hours.

Final Verdict: Shockbyte delivers unbeatable value at $2.99 monthly with unlimited slots and powerful hardware, which makes it perfect for budget-conscious players who don’t mind occasional support delays.

3. ScalaCube [Best for Beginners]

ScalaCube targets players who want modded Minecraft without technical complexity. The platform offers over 1,000 modpacks through one-click installation and covers everything from lightweight packs like SkyFactory to heavy technical modpacks.

The entry plan runs $5 monthly for 1.5GB RAM with 15GB SSD storage. This handles vanilla or lightly modded servers comfortably. I tested it with a 10-player Pixelmon server and saw consistent performance with occasional slowdowns during large Pokémon battles.

Why we chose it ScalaCube removes friction from modded server setup better than any competitor at this price point. The automatic mod updates and integrated modpack browser mean you spend less time troubleshooting and more time playing. Perfect for groups who want to try different modpacks without manual configuration.

The control panel provides full access to server files, MySQL databases, and SSH if you need deeper customization. For most users, the web interface handles everything through point-and-click configuration. You can switch between modpacks, adjust server properties, and manage player permissions without touching command lines.

They guarantee 99.99% uptime and include automated backups with every plan. DDoS protection comes standard. The free subdomain feature lets you create a memorable server address instead of sharing raw IP addresses with players, which can be useful when considering server hosting not only for Minecraft, but also looking for the best Rust server hosting.

Data centers span North America, Europe, and Australia, which gives you more flexibility when it comes to optimal latency based on where your players live. The platform also supports both Java and Bedrock editions if you’re running cross-platform communities.

Final Verdict: ScalaCube removes all friction from modded Minecraft hosting with 1,000+ one-click modpacks and automatic updates. This makes it ideal for beginners who want to explore mods without technical hassles.

4. HostHorde [Best Unlimited Storage]

HostHorde focuses on providing unlimited disk space, which matters significantly for long-running worlds and large modpack installations. Most hosts cap storage at 10-50GB, but HostHorde removes that restriction entirely.

This approach suits communities building massive structures or running servers with dozens of mods that generate lots of world data. I tested a server with 40 mods and three custom dimensions. After six weeks of gameplay, the world size exceeded 25GB without hitting any storage limits.

Why we chose it The unlimited storage combined with unlimited slots creates flexibility that other providers simply can’t match. You will never worry about pruning old chunks or removing mods to free up space ever again. This freedom matters for ambitious projects that grow organically over months.

Performance runs on modern hardware with guaranteed uptime. The control panel supports standard features like automatic backups, plugin installation, and server file access. Setup follows a straightforward process that gets servers online within minutes.

Customer support operates 24/7 through a ticket system. Response quality stays consistent, with knowledgeable staff who understand Minecraft server management. They handle both basic questions and complex performance optimization requests.

Pricing starts around $5 monthly for entry-level plans, scaling based on RAM allocation. The value proposition centers on unlimited storage paired with reliable performance. If your world file size concerns you, HostHorde eliminates that worry completely.

Final Verdict: HostHorde’s unlimited disk space makes it the clear choice for long-term worlds and massive modpack installations where storage limits would otherwise force compromises.

5. Akliz [Best Premium Performance]

Akliz positions itself as premium hosting for players who demand maximum performance. Their infrastructure uses high-end server hardware, and they limit the number of customers per physical machine to maintain quality.

I tested their service with a heavily modded technical pack running 200+ mods. The server supported 20 concurrent players exploring different dimensions, building complex machines, and running automated farms simultaneously.

Tick rates stayed above 19 TPS consistently.

Why we chose it Akliz delivers the most consistent performance under heavy load. The premium hardware and careful resource allocation mean your server runs smoothly even during demanding scenarios. Worth the extra cost if you’re hosting large modded communities or competitive servers where performance directly impacts gameplay.

The company specializes in mod support with staff who understand modpack optimization. When you hit performance issues or mod conflicts, their support team can actually help troubleshoot rather than just pointing you to generic documentation.

Pricing reflects the premium positioning, starting around $4.50 monthly but typically requiring mid-tier plans for good modded performance. You pay more but get dedicated resources, responsive support, and infrastructure optimized specifically for Minecraft.

Setup happens instantly after purchase. The control panel provides everything from one-click modpack installation to detailed performance graphs showing resource usage over time. This visibility helps when optimizing heavily modded servers.

Final Verdict: Akliz justifies premium pricing with exceptional performance stability and expert mod support, perfect for serious communities running demanding modpacks where consistent tick rates matter most.

6. Nodecraft [Best User Interface]

Nodecraft stands out for its exceptionally polished user interface. The custom NodePanel 2 feels more like a modern web application than traditional server management tools. Everything from file editing to plugin installation works smoothly with minimal friction.

The platform supports multiple games beyond Minecraft, which lets you swap your server between different titles without additional cost. This flexibility helps communities that play various games together, switching between Minecraft, Rust, and other supported titles based on group interest.

Why we chose it The user experience and interface quality make Nodecraft worth considering if you value polished tools. The collaborative features work particularly well for communities with multiple administrators who need granular permission controls. Plus, the game-swapping ability adds unique value.

Performance runs on 3.8 GHz Intel Xeon processors with NVMe storage. They limit density to 12 customers per physical server, which helps maintain consistent performance. During testing, a modded server with 15 players showed no lag, even during chunk generation in new dimensions.

Automated backups run daily with easy one-click restoration. DDoS protection comes standard. Server locations cover 28 data centers globally, providing excellent latency options regardless of where players live.

Pricing starts at $9.98 monthly, putting Nodecraft at the higher end. You pay for the premium interface, flexible game-swapping, and reliable infrastructure. Base plans include 2GB RAM with scalability up to much larger configurations for growing communities.

Final Verdict: Nodecraft offers the most polished user experience in Minecraft hosting with seamless game-swapping across 28+ titles, worth the premium for multi-game communities who value intuitive management tools.

7. Apex Hosting [Best for Modpacks]

Apex Hosting has built its reputation on beginner-friendly service and extensive modpack support. They maintain partnerships with major modpack platforms and serve as the official host for Technic Platform.

The company offers over 200 one-click modpack installations spanning FTB, ATLauncher, Technic, and custom packs. Switching between different modpacks takes just a few clicks without manual file management. This accessibility helps groups who want to try various modded experiences.

Why we chose it Apex Hosting removes complexity from modded server hosting better than most competitors. The combination of instant modpack installation, automatic updates, and genuinely helpful support creates an experience where you spend time playing instead of troubleshooting. The 50% discount on first payments also provides excellent entry value.

Customer support operates 24/7 with consistently fast response times. Optional premium support costs $5 monthly and includes services like plugin installation and configuration assistance. For less technical users, this upgrade can save significant time and frustration.

Server locations span 16 data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. This global coverage ensures good latency for international player bases. Every plan includes unlimited slots, automatic backups, and full DDoS protection.

Pricing starts at $7.99 monthly after a discounted first month at $5.99. Mid-tier plans around $14.99 monthly provide 4GB RAM, which handles most modded servers comfortably. The premium support option and dedicated IP address cost extra but add genuine value for specific use cases.

Final Verdict: Apex Hosting combines 200+ instant modpack installations with helpful 24/7 support and global server coverage. This makes it the top choice for players who want hassle-free modded hosting with expert assistance.

8. BisectHosting [Best Modpack Library]

BisectHosting has specialized in modded Minecraft hosting since 2012. They offer an astounding 2,000+ modpacks through one-click installation, covering virtually every popular pack and many obscure ones. This extensive library helps communities experiment with different gameplay styles.

The company provides two service tiers. Budget plans start at $2.99 monthly, while Premium plans begin at $7.99. Premium tiers use faster hardware and limit server density for better performance under heavy modded loads.

Why we chose it The massive modpack selection combined with knowledgeable support makes BisectHosting the go-to choice for serious modded communities. Their staff actually understands mod interactions and can help troubleshoot performance issues specific to complex modpacks. The 20 global locations also ensure good latency worldwide.

Performance stays consistent across both tiers, though Premium plans handle intensive packs with 150+ mods more smoothly. I tested a Budget plan with an 80-mod technical pack and 10 players. Performance stayed acceptable with occasional slowdowns during heavy automation.

The control panel simplifies tasks that normally require technical knowledge. You can upload worlds, configure plugins, manage permissions, and edit configuration files through the web interface. Advanced users get full SFTP and SSH access for direct file management.

Customer support consistently receives praise for responsiveness and expertise. They understand Minecraft technical details and can actually help optimize heavily modded servers rather than just resetting when problems occur.

Support operates continuously with typical response times under a few hours.

Final Verdict: BisectHosting’s 2,000+ modpack library and genuinely knowledgeable support team make it the ultimate choice for dedicated modded communities who need expert help troubleshooting complex pack interactions.

GGServers focuses on straightforward setup and accessible pricing for players who want their server running quickly. The platform emphasizes simplicity without sacrificing essential features like mod support and DDoS protection.

Base plans start at $3 monthly for 1GB RAM with 12 recommended player slots. The entry price includes NVMe SSD storage, unlimited bandwidth, and instant activation. I set up a vanilla server in under five minutes from purchase to first login.

Why we chose it GGServers removes barriers for first-time server hosts. The straightforward control panel and patient support team help new players get comfortable with server management. If you’ve never hosted before and want a gentle learning curve, this platform provides that without feeling limited.

The control panel covers all standard features through a clean interface. Plugin installation, world uploads, and server configuration all work through point-and-click tools. More advanced users can access files directly through FTP when needed.

Performance runs on processors reaching up to 5 GHz with dedicated SSD storage. During testing with a lightly modded server, 10 players experienced smooth gameplay with minimal lag. The infrastructure handles vanilla and light modding well, though heavily modded packs benefit from higher-tier plans.

Customer support operates 24/7 through live chat and ticketing. Response times typically stay under a few hours. The knowledge base covers common setup questions comprehensively. Data centers span multiple continents, providing decent latency options for most regions.

Final Verdict: GGServers provides the gentlest learning curve for first-time hosts with straightforward setup and patient support. This makes it perfect for beginners who want to run their first server without feeling overwhelmed.

Comparing the Best Minecraft Server Hosting Providers

To successfully choose between nine different providers, you must see and compare their features side by side. This comparison focuses on the factors that actually impact your daily experience, including pricing, performance reliability, security features, and what makes each provider stand out.

Performance matters most for gameplay quality.

A server might cost less but deliver inconsistent tick rates that make combat feel laggy or cause items to disappear. The backup systems protect months of building work. DDoS protection keeps your server accessible when someone decides to target it.

Provider Price (Start) Performance / Uptime DDoS Protection Automatic Backups Control Panel Modpack Support Player Slots (Entry) Free Trial / Guarantee Best For Hostinger $6.95/mo 99.9% ✅ ✅ Easy Custom Panel 🟡 (Good) ~10-50 30-day refund Best Overall Value for Beginners Shockbyte $2.99/mo 99.9% ✅ ✅ Custom Modern Panel ✅ Excellent Unlimited 3-day refund Best Budget Option HostHorde $5/mo 99.9% ✅ ✅ Standard Panel ✅ Good Unlimited ❌ Unlimited Storage Needs Akliz $4.50/mo 99.9% ✅ ✅ Advanced Panel ✅ Excellent Varies 7-day refund Premium Performance Nodecraft $9.98/mo 99.9% ✅ ✅ NodePanel 2 ✅ Excellent Unlimited 7-day trial Best User Interface Apex Hosting $7.99/mo 99.9% ✅ ✅ Multicraft ✅ Excellent Unlimited 7-day refund Beginners & Modpacks ScalaCube $5/mo 99.99% ✅ ✅ Custom Panel ✅ Excellent 20-40 Free trial Modpack Beginners BisectHosting $2.99/mo 99.9% ✅ ✅ Custom Panel ✅ Excellent (2000+) Unlimited ❌ Serious Modded Servers GGServers $3/mo 99.9% ✅ ✅ Simple Panel 🟡 Good 12 ❌ First-Time Hosts

The table shows that most providers deliver reliable uptime and include essential security features. What separates them comes down to control panel quality, modpack support depth, and pricing structure. Hostinger and Nodecraft charge more but provide premium interfaces. Shockbyte and BisectHosting offer competitive budget options without sacrificing core functionality.

Player slot policies vary significantly. Some providers cap slots based on plan tier, while others offer unlimited slots. Keep in mind that unlimited doesn’t mean infinite performance. Your actual player capacity depends on RAM allocation, CPU power, and whether you’re running mods. A 2GB server might technically support 100 players, but it will lag terribly with more than 10-15 active users.

Even the most popular Minecraft server types like Hypixel-style minigame networks or large survival multiplayer communities require careful resource planning, dedicated hardware, and hosting providers that understand how to optimize performance for hundreds of simultaneous connections.

Backup systems and DDoS protection appear universal, but implementation quality differs. Automated daily backups beat manual backup reminders.

Robust DDoS mitigation handles attacks smoothly while basic protection might still cause brief outages. These differences show up during actual usage rather than in feature lists.

What Makes a Minecraft Hosting Provider Stand Out?

The features that look impressive on provider websites don’t always impact actual gameplay. I’ve tested a bunch of servers that promised incredible specifications but, in reality, delivered only mediocre performance. The factors that truly matter become clear after weeks of hosting.

Hardware quality determines performance consistency more than advertised speeds. A provider running AMD Ryzen or Intel Xeon processors at high clock speeds will handle Minecraft better than one using older hardware, even if both claim similar RAM allocations. Single-core performance especially matters because Minecraft primarily uses one CPU core for world simulation.

Control panel design affects daily server management significantly. Some interfaces require clicking through five menus to restart a server or install a plugin. Others put common tasks one click away. After managing servers for months, that friction adds up. Better Minecraft server hosting providers invest in control panels that feel intuitive rather than treating them as afterthoughts.

Support responsiveness matters when issues occur at 2 AM, and your players are frustrated. I’ve waited three days for responses to simple questions with some hosts. Others responded within hours with actual solutions. The difference shows in how quickly you can resolve problems and get back to playing. If you want to know how to make money in Minecraft, reliable hosting becomes even more critical for maintaining your server’s reputation.

Scalability helps communities grow without disruptive migrations. Starting with 2GB RAM makes sense for a new server, but you’ll need more as player counts increase or you add mods. Providers that make upgrading smooth let you scale naturally. Those that force complicated migrations or lose data during transfers create unnecessary stress.

Also, backup systems protect against the inevitable disasters. Someone will accidentally delete important files or install a broken mod that corrupts the world. Automated daily backups with easy restoration mean you lose at most 24 hours of progress. Manual backup systems that require remembering to download files often fail when you actually need them.

What is the Best Free Server Hosting for Minecraft?

Free Minecraft hosting exists, but it comes with significant limitations that affect overall gameplay quality. Several providers offer no-cost plans, though each restricts features or performance in ways that matter for actual server operation.

Aternos definitely remains one of the most popular free options that offers unlimited player slots and modpack support without costs. However, servers queue for activation during peak hours, sometimes waiting 10-15 minutes before starting. Performance suffers during high traffic periods due to shared resources across thousands of free users. The platform works acceptably for occasional play with small friend groups, but struggles with consistent availability.

FalixNodes provides 4GB of RAM free, which exceeds most paid entry plans. Their servers run on high-quality AMD Ryzen processors. The catch involves ads supporting the service and potential resource throttling during peak usage. For vanilla or lightly modded worlds with 5-10 friends, this option delivers surprisingly good performance.

FreeMcServer offers up to 1.7GB RAM free, with options to earn more through activity credits. The reward system incentivizes keeping your server active. Performance stays decent for vanilla gameplay but struggles with heavier modpacks. The platform supports plugins and mods, though installation takes more manual work than paid alternatives.

Free hosting makes sense for testing modpacks, playing occasionally with small groups, or if you want to learn server management before committing any amount of money. It fails for serious communities that need consistent uptime, reliable performance, or professional support. The cheapest Minecraft server hosting paid options start around $3 monthly and deliver noticeably better experiences. For those curious about alternatives, our guide about the cheapest Minecraft server hosting explores budget-paid options that balance cost and quality.

Most players outgrow free hosting within weeks once they experience the performance limitations and downtime. Starting free makes sense for experimentation. Plan to upgrade to paid hosting when you want consistent quality for a growing community.

How to Choose the Best Minecraft Server Hosting for You

Selecting the right provider starts with understanding what you’re actually building. A private server for three friends needs different resources than a public community aiming for 50+ concurrent players.

The answer to what is the best server hosting for Minecraft depends entirely on your specific needs, whether that’s maximum performance for competitive gameplay, budget-friendly options for casual play, or beginner-friendly interfaces for first-time hosts.

Start by estimating your player count and gameplay style. Vanilla Minecraft with 10 players runs smoothly on 2GB RAM. Adding 50 mods increases requirements to 4-6GB. Heavily modded technical packs with 150+ mods need 8GB or more. If players will build complex redstone contraptions or farms, budget extra resources for those demands.

Consider your technical comfort level honestly.

Platforms like Hostinger give you full VPS control but expect you to handle configuration. Services like Apex Hosting or ScalaCube simplify everything through one-click installers but limit deep customization. Choose based on whether you want to learn server management or just play quickly.

Server location impacts latency significantly.

If your players live primarily in North America, choose a provider with strong US data center coverage. European communities benefit from servers in Germany or France. Some providers offer 20+ global locations while others focus on specific regions. Match the location options to where your players actually live.

Budget realistically for what you need. Entry plans around $3-5 monthly handle small vanilla servers. Modded Minecraft servers hosting requirements push costs toward $10-15 monthly for comfortable performance. Premium options reaching $20+ monthly suit large communities or competitive servers where performance directly affects gameplay. Understanding how Minecraft servers earn money can also help you plan if you’re considering monetization to offset hosting costs.

Test backup and restoration processes before you need them. Many providers advertise automatic backups, but make restoration complicated. Download a backup manually and test restoring it to ensure the system actually works. This verification prevents unpleasant surprises during emergencies.

Read recent reviews from actual users.

Provider quality changes over time as companies grow or adjust infrastructure. Reviews from 2023 might not reflect the 2025 reality. Focus on feedback from the last few months covering performance, support responsiveness, and whether promises match delivery.

Most importantly, don’t overthink the choice. Every provider on this list works for their target audience. Pick one that fits your budget and needs, then start building. You can always migrate later if your requirements change. The best hosting for you is the one that lets you focus on playing instead of troubleshooting. Having the best laptop for Minecraft paired with solid hosting creates the optimal gaming experience.

My Overall Verdict on Best Minecraft Server Hosting

After testing nine providers across different scenarios, three platforms consistently delivered the best experiences for their specific use cases.

Hostinger takes the overall recommendation for players who want maximum control paired with strong performance. The VPS approach gives you dedicated resources and full configuration access. Setup requires more initial effort, but the result performs reliably under heavy loads. The 30-day money-back guarantee removes risk from trying it. Shockbyte wins for budget-conscious communities that still need solid performance. The $2.99 monthly entry plan includes unlimited slots and modern hardware. The new control panel, launched in 2024, dramatically improved usability. Support response times can lag during peak hours, but the knowledge base covers most common questions thoroughly. ScalaCube excels for beginners exploring modded Minecraft. The one-click modpack installation and automatic updates remove technical barriers. You can experiment with different mod combinations without manual configuration. The platform costs slightly more than pure budget options but saves significant time and frustration.

Your choice depends on priorities. Technical users wanting full control should choose Hostinger. Groups watching budgets carefully benefit from Shockbyte. Players new to modded servers or server hosting generally find ScalaCube most accessible. All three provide reliable foundations for building Minecraft communities.

Don’t let analysis paralysis delay starting your server. Pick a provider that fits your budget and skill level, then launch. Most offer refund periods or free trials. Test performance with your actual use case. You’ll know within a week whether the service meets your needs.

Understanding how to get Minecoins in Minecraft can also enhance your server with official content.

