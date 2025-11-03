Jump to:

Skip to content
Home » Best Midfielders in Football Manager 2026 (FM26)

Best Midfielders in Football Manager 2026 (FM26)

Abdullah Iqbal
Abdullah Iqbal Contributing Writer | Fuel the Passion: Deliver Sharp Insights Gamers Trust
Last updated: Nov 3, 2025 | 10 min read
Best Midfielders in Football Manager 2026 (FM26)
Image credit: Sports Interactive

Finding the best midfielders in FM26 is the key to winning trophies in Football Manager. I’ve spent countless hours scouting in my career mode save. The right player here can completely change your career.

The midfield is the engine room of any successful tactic in this game. A weak midfield means you lose control of the game. In recent years, the midfield role has become vital.

This guide will show you the top-tier midfielders for immediate impact in your first season and to become the best football manager in FM26. It will also cover the emerging young players who can become future stars. We have options for every tactical need and transfer budget.

The Best Midfielders in FM26

These midfielders are not only great in FM26 but also in any other top soccer game. They can walk into any top team. Here, I’m ranking them based on a balance of current ability, potential, and price in Football Manager 2026. Having any of them on your team can increase your team’s chances of winning the league by a lot.

Scroll down for detailed lists broken down by specific roles. Here’s the detailed list of the 5 best midfielders FM26, covering their important elements.

Pedri – best midfielders in FM26.
PlayerClubAgePosition(s)Key AttributesMarket Value (€)Why They’re Great
VitinhaParis Saint-Germain25CM/AMPassing, Vision, Technique€90M–€120MHe’ll be the complete package and control  the tempo of the match.
PedriBarcelona22CM/AMFirst Touch, Vision, Dribbling€100M–€130MA true creative genius. He’ll be a great asset considering his age as well.
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid22CM/AM/DMWork Rate, Stamina, All-Round€150M–€200MThe ultimate ‘do-it-all’ midfielder. He can score goals, provide assists, do tackles, and whatnot.
Bruno FernandesManchester United31AM/CMVision, Long Shots, Work Rate€75M–€95MA consistent chance-creation machine from Manchester United. 
Florian WirtzLiverpool22AM/CMDribbling, Flair, Vision€110M–€140MUnlocks defenses with ease with his sharp vision and excellent passing ability.

Best Central Midfielders (CM) in FM26

A great central midfielder is the heart of your team. These players need to be balanced, and they contribute to both defense and attack. Finding a central CM who can tackle, pass, and read the game is tough.

These 10 players are the best all-around central midfielders in the game to control the tempo and dominate the center of the park.

Frenkie de Jong - Best Central Midfielders.
PlayerClubAgePosition(s)Key AttributesMarket Value (€)Why They’re Great
VitinhaParis Saint Germain25CM/AMPassing, Vision, Technique€90M–€120MControls the game perfectly and keeps the team glued. 
PedriBarcelona22CM/AMFirst Touch, Vision, Dribbling€100M–€130MPure class on the ball straight out of Iniesta’s handbook. He’ll be a top player.
Frenkie de JongBarcelona28CM/DMDribbling, Composure, Passing€80M–€110MPress-resistant. He’ll carry the ball forward and find accurate passes.
Kevin De BruyneManchester City34CM/AMVision, Crossing, Passing€40M–€60MAging, but he’ll still deliver. You can never go wrong with KDB.
Federico ValverdeReal Madrid27CM/RMWork Rate, Pace, Stamina€95M–€125MAn absolute engine. He can run all day and score some world-class goals from outside the box.
Nicolò BarellaInter28CMWork Rate, Tackling, Passing€85M–€110MA passionate box-to-box player that covers every part of the ground.
GaviBarcelona21CM/AMAggression, Work Rate, Flair€80M–€100MA midfielder wanted by many teams, considering how good he is for his age.
Declan RiceArsenal26DM/CMTackling, Work Rate, Stamina€90M–€115MTop Premier League talent. He’ll create great chances and will also shield your defense.
Joshua KimmichBayern Munich30DM/CMPositioning, Passing, Work Rate€70M–€90MA genius, to say the least. His vision is second to none, and that’s why Bayern has stuck with him in their midfield.
Eduardo CamavingaReal Madrid22DM/CMTackling, Dribbling, Versatility€85M–€110MSmooth on the ball both as a CM and DM. He can also play as a great defender in FM26.

Best Attacking Midfielders (AM) in FM26

Attacking midfielders are your creative spark. They live between the lines and link up with your best strikers in FM26 and other forward players. You need players with high vision, great passing, and a good shooting ability for this role.

These 10 players are the top-tier attacking midfielders in Football Manager 2026. Use them intelligently, and they won’t disappoint you.

James Maddison - Best Attacking Midfielders.
PlayerClubAgePosition(s)Key AttributesMarket Value (€)Why They’re Great
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid22AM/CMAll-Round, Finishing, Stamina€150M–€200MProbably the most complete AM. He’ll both assist and score a lot.
Florian WirtzLiverpool22AM/CMDribbling, Flair, Vision€110M–€140MA magician. He has all the elements to carry forward your attack.
Bruno FernandesManchester United31AM/CMVision, Long Shots, Work Rate€75M–€95MGuaranteed goals and assists. He’s as solid as it gets.
Dani OlmoBarcelona27AM/LW/RWFlair, Technique, Agility€65M–€85MTechnically gifted and makes great use of his excellent first touch and long passes.
Jamal MusialaBayern Munich22AM/CMDribbling, Agility, Flair€120M–€150MA defender’s nightmare. Musiala can cut through a whole defense lineup without any sweat.
Martin ØdegaardArsenal26AM/RWVision, Passing, First Touch€90M–€115MA talented footballer who will keep getting better with experience.
Xavi SimonsRB Leipzig22AM/LW/RWFlair, Dribbling, Technique€80M–€105MA highly praised midfielder who needs game time to prove his worth.
James MaddisonTottenham28AM/CMVision, Passing, Set Pieces€60M–€80MHe’ll be essential to carrying forward your attack and finding that one important pass inside the opposition’s box.
Arda GülerReal Madrid20AM/CMDribbling, Flair, Technique€50M–€75MHuge potential. There are multiple reasons why Real Madrid has signed him. He can very well be the next big thing for your team.
Cole PalmerChelsea23AM/RWComposure, Technique, Finishing€70M–€95MChelsea’s main man. Palmer is all about effective passing that can break any team’s defense.

Best Defensive Midfielders (DM) in FM26

A solid central defensive midfielder is the shield for your back line. This role is crucial for breaking up opposition attacks. These players need to have strong tackling and positioning to protect your defense. 

The best defensive midfielders allow your full backs to start pushing forward. This helps overlapping fullbacks. They also protect your defenders and center-back pairing. Every good wingback needs this cover.

Here are my 10 top picks for the DM position in FM26.

Joshua Kimmich - Best Defensive Midfielders.
PlayerClubAgePosition(s)Key AttributesMarket Value (€)Why They’re Great
João NevesParis Saint Germain21DM/CMWork Rate, Stamina, Tackling€80M–€110MA tiny terrier. He’ll never stop running and will keep the defense line together.
Declan RiceArsenal26DM/CMTackling, Positioning, Stamina€90M–€115MReads the game well and always remains aware of where he needs to be.
Joshua KimmichBayern Munich30DM/CMPositioning, Passing, Composure€70M–€90MYou can never go wrong with Kimmich. He can be an excellent DM and has shown it in his career so far..
Aurélien TchouaméniReal Madrid25DM/CMTackling, Strength, Positioning€85M–€110MA physical monster in midfield. He’ll dominate the opposition’s attackers.
RodriManchester City29DMPositioning, Composure, Passing€100M–€130MThe best single-pivot anchor. Rodri is as good in FM26 as he is for Manchester City.
Manuel UgarteChelsea24DMTackling, Aggression, Work Rate€65M–€85MA pure ball-winner. He’s your man to regain possession.
Martín ZubimendiReal Sociedad26DMPositioning, Passing, Composure€55M–€75MA smart, technical DM. He’ll easily fit in any team.
Bruno GuimarãesNewcastle27DM/CMTackling, Passing, Work Rate€70M–€90MVer underrated, but gets the job done every time.
Morten HjulmandSporting CP26DMTackling, Aggression, Teamwork€40M–€55MSomeone you can always rely on to save the day.
Ismaël KonéWatford23DM/CMStamina, Work Rate, Dribbling€25M–€40MGreat value for money. He might not be as popular, but he is second to none. 

Best Wonderkid Midfielders in FM26

Signing wonderkids is my favorite part of any Football Manager game. But remember, developing them correctly is key. They might be expensive, but they will become the core of your team for the long run.

These 5 are the best wonderkid midfielders in FM26, with all being under 21 and having the highest potential. 

Lucas Bergvall - Best Wonderkid Midfielders.
PlayerClubAgePotential Ability (PA)Key AttributesCurrent Ability (CA)Market Value (€)Development Tip
Warren Zaïre-EmeryParis Saint Germain19170–190Work Rate, All-Round, Composure155€90M–€120MPlay him 20+ games and see how fast he progresses.
Lucas BergvallTottenham19160–180Dribbling, Technique, Flair138€30M–€50MNeeds a bit of mentoring, and he’ll be a creative force.
Jorthy MokioAjax17160–180Tackling, Composure, Strength115€10M–€20MCan be retrained as a center back! He’ll be a beast.
Ayyoub BouaddiLille18155–175Passing, Vision, Technique120€15M–€25MA great playmaker. Work on his game awareness a bit, and he will win you many matches.
GaviBarcelona21170–185Aggression, Work Rate, Flair158€80M–€100MAlready world-class. Give him game time, and he’ll be leading your entire midfield before you know it.

Best Female Midfielders in FM26

Football Manager 2026 continues to expand the women’s leagues. Managing in these leagues requires a new scouting approach. They bring great technical skill and creativity to the pitch, which makes them essential for anyone managing a top women’s club.

These are the 5 best female midfielders in the game currently.

Grace Geyoro - Best Female Midfielders.
PlayerClubAgePosition(s)Key AttributesMarket Value (€)Why They’re Great
Aitana BonmatíBarcelona27CM/AMVision, First Touch, Dribbling€130M–€160MThe best player in the world. She can assist, she can attack, and she can create big chances. A perfect all-round footballer.
Alexia PutellasBarcelona31CM/AMFlair, Finishing, Passing€90M–€115MHaving a world-class footballer like her on your team can uplift everyone’s morale. 
Keira WalshBarcelona28DMPassing, Composure, Positioning€80M–€100MThe deep-lying playmaker every team needs.
Grace GeyoroParis Saint Germain28CMWork Rate, Stamina, Tackling€70M–€90MA complete box-to-box midfielder. She could be your team’s midfield’s biggest asset.
Lena OberdorfBayern Munich23DM/CMTackling, Aggression, Work Rate€85M–€110MA young defensive midfielder with a lot of potential. She’ll be a rock.

Scouting Secrets: How to Find the Perfect Midfielder in FM26

Finding the next big star on a budget is a challenge in FM26. But no worries, I have some tips you can use to find gems for your team. 

Firstly, always scout the U-21 and U-19 national teams of major countries like Brazil, Argentina, France, and Germany. You can often find high-potential young midfielders in FM26.

Look for key attributes. For a young playmaker, prioritize vision and passing. And, for a defender, look for tackling and work rate.

Another trick is to search for free agents. A great list of free agents is important for your progress as a manager. These players have an expired contract. You can get them for half the price and build a lower league side. 

A smaller club like Leicester City or Olympiacos has to be smart. This isn’t EA Sports FC or EA FC, where you just buy stars. You must hunt for value. Try to sign some free agents, get good loan deals, and make sure your scouts are always on the search for new talent

This makes a huge difference to your career. Many free agents just need a new contract, so a good young striker, midfielder, defender, or goalkeeper with their contract expiring in 6 months is a great find.

My Final Verdict

This list gives you the best place to start your search. Choosing the right midfielder depends entirely on your team’s needs.

  • Elite Midfielders For a top-tier team needing immediate results, you cannot go wrong with Jude Bellingham.
  • Rising Stars If you’re building for the future of your career, my top pick is Warren Zaïre-Emery. 
  • Budget Midfielders For a smarter buy, look at Ayyoub Bouaddi or Morten Hjulmand.

Good luck on the touchline.

FAQs

Who is the best midfielder in FM26?

The best midfielder in FM26 is Jude Bellingham. He excels in both attack and defense. Other midfielders like Pedri and Vitinha aren’t behind either. For the women’s game, it’s Aitana Bonmatí.

Who are the best young players to sign in FM26?

The best young players to sign in FM26 are Warren Zaïre-Emery, Gavi, and Lucas Bergvall. They have the highest potential and can become world-class players for your club.

What is the role of a central midfielder in FM26?

The role of a central midfielder is to connect both defense and attack. They play in the opponent’s half for most of the time and are responsible for tackling, controlling tempo, and creating chances.

How can I scout young players in FM26?

To scout young players in FM26, use your scouts to search for young players under 21 with high determination. Scouting youth international teams and looking at club intake days are great methods.

Can I use female midfielders in mixed-team saves in FM26?

Yes, you can use female midfielders in mixed-team saves in FM26. The game allows you to manage women’s teams and use female players in mixed-team setups, adding a new dimension to your saves.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Abdullah Iqbal

Contributing Writer | Fuel the Passion: Deliver Sharp Insights Gamers Trust

I’m a gamer at heart and a writer by trade, with 5 years of experience powering content for sites like TheGamer, ProSettings, TalkAndroid, and others. First-person shooters are my go-to — nothing beats the rush of jumping into intense firefights and mastering precision gameplay. I bring that same passion to my writing, specializing in games and tech reviews that cut through the noise and deliver what players really want to know. Whether I’m breaking down the latest games or testing out brand new gear, I keep it real, sharp, and packed with insights that gamers live for.

Read these next:

Most searched