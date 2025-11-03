Best Midfielders in Football Manager 2026 (FM26)
Finding the best midfielders in FM26 is the key to winning trophies in Football Manager. I’ve spent countless hours scouting in my career mode save. The right player here can completely change your career.
The midfield is the engine room of any successful tactic in this game. A weak midfield means you lose control of the game. In recent years, the midfield role has become vital.
This guide will show you the top-tier midfielders for immediate impact in your first season and to become the best football manager in FM26. It will also cover the emerging young players who can become future stars. We have options for every tactical need and transfer budget.
The Best Midfielders in FM26
These midfielders are not only great in FM26 but also in any other top soccer game. They can walk into any top team. Here, I’m ranking them based on a balance of current ability, potential, and price in Football Manager 2026. Having any of them on your team can increase your team’s chances of winning the league by a lot.
Scroll down for detailed lists broken down by specific roles. Here’s the detailed list of the 5 best midfielders FM26, covering their important elements.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Position(s)
|Key Attributes
|Market Value (€)
|Why They’re Great
|Vitinha
|Paris Saint-Germain
|25
|CM/AM
|Passing, Vision, Technique
|€90M–€120M
|He’ll be the complete package and control the tempo of the match.
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|22
|CM/AM
|First Touch, Vision, Dribbling
|€100M–€130M
|A true creative genius. He’ll be a great asset considering his age as well.
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|22
|CM/AM/DM
|Work Rate, Stamina, All-Round
|€150M–€200M
|The ultimate ‘do-it-all’ midfielder. He can score goals, provide assists, do tackles, and whatnot.
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|31
|AM/CM
|Vision, Long Shots, Work Rate
|€75M–€95M
|A consistent chance-creation machine from Manchester United.
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|22
|AM/CM
|Dribbling, Flair, Vision
|€110M–€140M
|Unlocks defenses with ease with his sharp vision and excellent passing ability.
Best Central Midfielders (CM) in FM26
A great central midfielder is the heart of your team. These players need to be balanced, and they contribute to both defense and attack. Finding a central CM who can tackle, pass, and read the game is tough.
These 10 players are the best all-around central midfielders in the game to control the tempo and dominate the center of the park.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Position(s)
|Key Attributes
|Market Value (€)
|Why They’re Great
|Vitinha
|Paris Saint Germain
|25
|CM/AM
|Passing, Vision, Technique
|€90M–€120M
|Controls the game perfectly and keeps the team glued.
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|22
|CM/AM
|First Touch, Vision, Dribbling
|€100M–€130M
|Pure class on the ball straight out of Iniesta’s handbook. He’ll be a top player.
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|28
|CM/DM
|Dribbling, Composure, Passing
|€80M–€110M
|Press-resistant. He’ll carry the ball forward and find accurate passes.
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|34
|CM/AM
|Vision, Crossing, Passing
|€40M–€60M
|Aging, but he’ll still deliver. You can never go wrong with KDB.
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|27
|CM/RM
|Work Rate, Pace, Stamina
|€95M–€125M
|An absolute engine. He can run all day and score some world-class goals from outside the box.
|Nicolò Barella
|Inter
|28
|CM
|Work Rate, Tackling, Passing
|€85M–€110M
|A passionate box-to-box player that covers every part of the ground.
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|21
|CM/AM
|Aggression, Work Rate, Flair
|€80M–€100M
|A midfielder wanted by many teams, considering how good he is for his age.
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|26
|DM/CM
|Tackling, Work Rate, Stamina
|€90M–€115M
|Top Premier League talent. He’ll create great chances and will also shield your defense.
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|30
|DM/CM
|Positioning, Passing, Work Rate
|€70M–€90M
|A genius, to say the least. His vision is second to none, and that’s why Bayern has stuck with him in their midfield.
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|22
|DM/CM
|Tackling, Dribbling, Versatility
|€85M–€110M
|Smooth on the ball both as a CM and DM. He can also play as a great defender in FM26.
Best Attacking Midfielders (AM) in FM26
Attacking midfielders are your creative spark. They live between the lines and link up with your best strikers in FM26 and other forward players. You need players with high vision, great passing, and a good shooting ability for this role.
These 10 players are the top-tier attacking midfielders in Football Manager 2026. Use them intelligently, and they won’t disappoint you.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Position(s)
|Key Attributes
|Market Value (€)
|Why They’re Great
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|22
|AM/CM
|All-Round, Finishing, Stamina
|€150M–€200M
|Probably the most complete AM. He’ll both assist and score a lot.
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|22
|AM/CM
|Dribbling, Flair, Vision
|€110M–€140M
|A magician. He has all the elements to carry forward your attack.
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|31
|AM/CM
|Vision, Long Shots, Work Rate
|€75M–€95M
|Guaranteed goals and assists. He’s as solid as it gets.
|Dani Olmo
|Barcelona
|27
|AM/LW/RW
|Flair, Technique, Agility
|€65M–€85M
|Technically gifted and makes great use of his excellent first touch and long passes.
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|22
|AM/CM
|Dribbling, Agility, Flair
|€120M–€150M
|A defender’s nightmare. Musiala can cut through a whole defense lineup without any sweat.
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|26
|AM/RW
|Vision, Passing, First Touch
|€90M–€115M
|A talented footballer who will keep getting better with experience.
|Xavi Simons
|RB Leipzig
|22
|AM/LW/RW
|Flair, Dribbling, Technique
|€80M–€105M
|A highly praised midfielder who needs game time to prove his worth.
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|28
|AM/CM
|Vision, Passing, Set Pieces
|€60M–€80M
|He’ll be essential to carrying forward your attack and finding that one important pass inside the opposition’s box.
|Arda Güler
|Real Madrid
|20
|AM/CM
|Dribbling, Flair, Technique
|€50M–€75M
|Huge potential. There are multiple reasons why Real Madrid has signed him. He can very well be the next big thing for your team.
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|23
|AM/RW
|Composure, Technique, Finishing
|€70M–€95M
|Chelsea’s main man. Palmer is all about effective passing that can break any team’s defense.
Best Defensive Midfielders (DM) in FM26
A solid central defensive midfielder is the shield for your back line. This role is crucial for breaking up opposition attacks. These players need to have strong tackling and positioning to protect your defense.
The best defensive midfielders allow your full backs to start pushing forward. This helps overlapping fullbacks. They also protect your defenders and center-back pairing. Every good wingback needs this cover.
Here are my 10 top picks for the DM position in FM26.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Position(s)
|Key Attributes
|Market Value (€)
|Why They’re Great
|João Neves
|Paris Saint Germain
|21
|DM/CM
|Work Rate, Stamina, Tackling
|€80M–€110M
|A tiny terrier. He’ll never stop running and will keep the defense line together.
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|26
|DM/CM
|Tackling, Positioning, Stamina
|€90M–€115M
|Reads the game well and always remains aware of where he needs to be.
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|30
|DM/CM
|Positioning, Passing, Composure
|€70M–€90M
|You can never go wrong with Kimmich. He can be an excellent DM and has shown it in his career so far..
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|Real Madrid
|25
|DM/CM
|Tackling, Strength, Positioning
|€85M–€110M
|A physical monster in midfield. He’ll dominate the opposition’s attackers.
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|29
|DM
|Positioning, Composure, Passing
|€100M–€130M
|The best single-pivot anchor. Rodri is as good in FM26 as he is for Manchester City.
|Manuel Ugarte
|Chelsea
|24
|DM
|Tackling, Aggression, Work Rate
|€65M–€85M
|A pure ball-winner. He’s your man to regain possession.
|Martín Zubimendi
|Real Sociedad
|26
|DM
|Positioning, Passing, Composure
|€55M–€75M
|A smart, technical DM. He’ll easily fit in any team.
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|27
|DM/CM
|Tackling, Passing, Work Rate
|€70M–€90M
|Ver underrated, but gets the job done every time.
|Morten Hjulmand
|Sporting CP
|26
|DM
|Tackling, Aggression, Teamwork
|€40M–€55M
|Someone you can always rely on to save the day.
|Ismaël Koné
|Watford
|23
|DM/CM
|Stamina, Work Rate, Dribbling
|€25M–€40M
|Great value for money. He might not be as popular, but he is second to none.
Best Wonderkid Midfielders in FM26
Signing wonderkids is my favorite part of any Football Manager game. But remember, developing them correctly is key. They might be expensive, but they will become the core of your team for the long run.
These 5 are the best wonderkid midfielders in FM26, with all being under 21 and having the highest potential.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Potential Ability (PA)
|Key Attributes
|Current Ability (CA)
|Market Value (€)
|Development Tip
|Warren Zaïre-Emery
|Paris Saint Germain
|19
|170–190
|Work Rate, All-Round, Composure
|155
|€90M–€120M
|Play him 20+ games and see how fast he progresses.
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|19
|160–180
|Dribbling, Technique, Flair
|138
|€30M–€50M
|Needs a bit of mentoring, and he’ll be a creative force.
|Jorthy Mokio
|Ajax
|17
|160–180
|Tackling, Composure, Strength
|115
|€10M–€20M
|Can be retrained as a center back! He’ll be a beast.
|Ayyoub Bouaddi
|Lille
|18
|155–175
|Passing, Vision, Technique
|120
|€15M–€25M
|A great playmaker. Work on his game awareness a bit, and he will win you many matches.
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|21
|170–185
|Aggression, Work Rate, Flair
|158
|€80M–€100M
|Already world-class. Give him game time, and he’ll be leading your entire midfield before you know it.
Best Female Midfielders in FM26
Football Manager 2026 continues to expand the women’s leagues. Managing in these leagues requires a new scouting approach. They bring great technical skill and creativity to the pitch, which makes them essential for anyone managing a top women’s club.
These are the 5 best female midfielders in the game currently.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Position(s)
|Key Attributes
|Market Value (€)
|Why They’re Great
|Aitana Bonmatí
|Barcelona
|27
|CM/AM
|Vision, First Touch, Dribbling
|€130M–€160M
|The best player in the world. She can assist, she can attack, and she can create big chances. A perfect all-round footballer.
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|31
|CM/AM
|Flair, Finishing, Passing
|€90M–€115M
|Having a world-class footballer like her on your team can uplift everyone’s morale.
|Keira Walsh
|Barcelona
|28
|DM
|Passing, Composure, Positioning
|€80M–€100M
|The deep-lying playmaker every team needs.
|Grace Geyoro
|Paris Saint Germain
|28
|CM
|Work Rate, Stamina, Tackling
|€70M–€90M
|A complete box-to-box midfielder. She could be your team’s midfield’s biggest asset.
|Lena Oberdorf
|Bayern Munich
|23
|DM/CM
|Tackling, Aggression, Work Rate
|€85M–€110M
|A young defensive midfielder with a lot of potential. She’ll be a rock.
Scouting Secrets: How to Find the Perfect Midfielder in FM26
Finding the next big star on a budget is a challenge in FM26. But no worries, I have some tips you can use to find gems for your team.
Firstly, always scout the U-21 and U-19 national teams of major countries like Brazil, Argentina, France, and Germany. You can often find high-potential young midfielders in FM26.
Look for key attributes. For a young playmaker, prioritize vision and passing. And, for a defender, look for tackling and work rate.
Another trick is to search for free agents. A great list of free agents is important for your progress as a manager. These players have an expired contract. You can get them for half the price and build a lower league side.
A smaller club like Leicester City or Olympiacos has to be smart. This isn’t EA Sports FC or EA FC, where you just buy stars. You must hunt for value. Try to sign some free agents, get good loan deals, and make sure your scouts are always on the search for new talent.
This makes a huge difference to your career. Many free agents just need a new contract, so a good young striker, midfielder, defender, or goalkeeper with their contract expiring in 6 months is a great find.
My Final Verdict
This list gives you the best place to start your search. Choosing the right midfielder depends entirely on your team’s needs.
- Elite Midfielders → For a top-tier team needing immediate results, you cannot go wrong with Jude Bellingham.
- Rising Stars → If you’re building for the future of your career, my top pick is Warren Zaïre-Emery.
- Budget Midfielders → For a smarter buy, look at Ayyoub Bouaddi or Morten Hjulmand.
Good luck on the touchline.
FAQs
The best midfielder in FM26 is Jude Bellingham. He excels in both attack and defense. Other midfielders like Pedri and Vitinha aren’t behind either. For the women’s game, it’s Aitana Bonmatí.
The best young players to sign in FM26 are Warren Zaïre-Emery, Gavi, and Lucas Bergvall. They have the highest potential and can become world-class players for your club.
The role of a central midfielder is to connect both defense and attack. They play in the opponent’s half for most of the time and are responsible for tackling, controlling tempo, and creating chances.
To scout young players in FM26, use your scouts to search for young players under 21 with high determination. Scouting youth international teams and looking at club intake days are great methods.
Yes, you can use female midfielders in mixed-team saves in FM26. The game allows you to manage women’s teams and use female players in mixed-team setups, adding a new dimension to your saves.