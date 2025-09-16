He Who Was BG3: Navigating the Punish the Wicked Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, few side quests are as haunting as the He Who Was BG3 storyline. When you stumble upon a Shadar‑kai standing over a corpse in the Shadow‑Cursed Lands, the game presents you with a moral dilemma that forces you to weigh vengeance against mercy. This article explains who He Who Was is, how to find Madeline’s ledger, and what the outcomes mean for your companions and your character. I’ll also share some personal experience and tips from my own playthrough.

He Who Was BG3 Quest Overview

The quest tied to He Who Was BG3 is called Punish the Wicked. It takes place in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the shadow‑cursed region east of the Last Light Inn. As you explore the Ruined Battlefield, you’ll encounter a Shadar‑kai named He Who Was. A Shadar‑kai is an elf bound to the Raven Queen, a deity who collects tragic memories. He Who Was has set up a ritual circle and is using a Speak with Dead spell on a dwarven woman named Madeline. According to the raven perched on his shoulder, Madeline was a murderer whose victims deserved justice.

At first He Who Was dismisses you, but the raven encourages him to accept your help. He explains that Madeline kept detailed logs of her patrons at The Waning Moon tavern and betrayed them to the Dark Justiciars. He asks you to retrieve Madeline’s ledger so he can channel her spirit and put her on trial. This request starts the Punish the Wicked side quest.

Who Is He Who Was?

He Who Was is a Shadar‑kai gloom weaver who serves the Raven Queen. The Shadow‑Curse has warped his duty to collect memories into a sadistic obsession with punishing wrongdoers. During your encounter, he often quotes his raven, hinting at the internal conflict between his orders and his cruelty. Though not a main character, He Who Was embodies Baldur’s Gate 3’s themes of moral ambiguity and choice. His presence also enriches the lore by showing how the Raven Queen’s servants can stray from their path.

Quest: Finding Madeline’s Ledger

To advance Punish the Wicked, you must travel from the Ruined Battlefield to Madeline’s old workplace, The Waning Moon tavern in Reithwin Town. This distillery lies west of the Tollhouse and east of the Moonrise Tower waypoint. Getting there may require fighting through shadow‑cursed enemies or using stealth. When you arrive, head to the bar where the hulking zombie brewer Thisobald Thorm serves his poisonous ale. You’ll need to either win a drinking contest or use skills like Persuasion, Deception, or saving throws to get past him. I found that tricking him with high Charisma saved me from unnecessary damage.

Behind the bar, pass a Perception check to spot a loose floorboard. Underneath is Madeline’s ledger. The ledger details patrons who complained about Ketheric Thorm and reveals that Madeline reported them to Dark Justiciar Netasha. If you’re struggling with the perception roll, consider using guidance or enhancing your Wisdom score before searching. Returning the ledger to He Who Was triggers the trial.

While you’re adventuring, check out other epic RPGs that capture the spirit of Baldur’s Gate 3. Our Hub lists games like Baldur’s Gate 3 that feature deep stories and tactical combat.

Judgment: Punish or Forgive Madeline

With the ledger in hand, He Who Was performs a ritual to channel Madeline’s spirit through his body. The game then grants you control over the conversation, which allows you to interrogate her and decide her fate.

Here’s what each choice entails:

Ask her to stab herself : This option requires a Persuasion check (DC 14). You ask Madeline to emulate the fate of her victims by stabbing herself. Choosing this once satisfies He Who Was, and he rewards you with the Raven Gloves . These gloves allow you to summon Quothe the Raven , a conjuration companion that can distract enemies or activate faraway switches. However, telling her to stab herself breaks paladin oaths of the Ancients, Crown, or Devotion.

: This option requires a Persuasion check (DC 14). You ask Madeline to emulate the fate of her victims by stabbing herself. Choosing this once satisfies He Who Was, and he rewards you with the . These gloves allow you to summon , a conjuration companion that can distract enemies or activate faraway switches. However, telling her to stab herself breaks paladin oaths of the Ancients, Crown, or Devotion. Shame her as a coward : You can call Madeline a coward with a Persuasion check (DC 10). He Who Was accepts this as punishment. Your paladin still risks oath-breaking, but this approach inflicts less damage to He Who Was’s body. I used this in my first playthrough to avoid a fight while keeping my oath intact.

: You can call Madeline a coward with a Persuasion check (DC 10). He Who Was accepts this as punishment. Your paladin still risks oath-breaking, but this approach inflicts less damage to He Who Was’s body. I used this in my first playthrough to avoid a fight while keeping my oath intact. Forgive her : Choosing forgiveness or telling Madeline it wasn’t her fault requires a lower Persuasion check (DC 10). She reveals she was coerced by Dark Justiciars. He Who Was becomes enraged and attacks you. This path grants the inspiration “Let Sleeping Dogs Lie” and avoids oath-breaking.

: Choosing forgiveness or telling Madeline it wasn’t her fault requires a lower Persuasion check (DC 10). She reveals she was coerced by Dark Justiciars. He Who Was becomes enraged and attacks you. This path grants the inspiration “Let Sleeping Dogs Lie” and avoids oath-breaking. Make her stab herself twice: Insisting she stab herself again satisfies your urge for vengeance but enrages He Who Was. Each stab inflicts 5 damage to his body, and you’ll have to fight him and his raven. Looting him yields basic equipment and a note about his backstory.

During the trial, companions react to your choice. Some approve of showing mercy, while others relish punishment. Acolyte backgrounds gain inspiration either way. Because Baldur’s Gate 3 tracks your companions’ approval, think carefully if you’re romancing party members. In a later playthrough, I used a different option to see how Shadowheart and Astarion would react. Small choices can shift their feelings.

If you enjoy games that mix moral choices with relationships, explore our guide on RPGs with romance options. It features titles where bonds with companions drive the story forward.

Effects on Paladin Oaths and Companion Approval

Baldur’s Gate 3 features several paladin subclasses with strict codes of conduct. In Punish the Wicked, punishing Madeline by making her stab herself or shaming her as a coward breaks the Oath of the Ancients, Oath of the Crown, and Oath of Devotion. Breaking an oath transforms your paladin into an Oathbreaker, unlocking new powers but closing off your original subclass features. Forgiving Madeline or passing the Persuasion check to avoid punishment preserves your oath, though you must still face He Who Was in combat.

Companions also have their own opinions. Characters with lawful or merciful tendencies, such as Karlach or Halsin, appreciate forgiveness. Others, like Lae’zel, may approve of punishing Madeline. If you choose to let He Who Was continue his cruelty, your party might become uneasy. This dynamic adds weight to the choice beyond simple rewards.

Rewards and Loot from Punish the Wicked

Completing the quest yields different rewards depending on your decision:

Punish Madeline : You receive Raven Gloves and a modest amount of gold. These gloves let you cast Summon Quothe the Raven , which conjures a white raven to fight by your side or scout ahead. The gloves are stylish but not game‑changing, so don’t expect them to redefine your build.

: You receive and a modest amount of gold. These gloves let you cast , which conjures a white raven to fight by your side or scout ahead. The gloves are stylish but not game‑changing, so don’t expect them to redefine your build. Forgive or fight He Who Was: You gain the inspiration Let Sleeping Dogs Lie and may loot He Who Was’s body for basic gear. This path denies you the Raven Gloves but might better align with your moral compass.

Note that failing a Persuasion roll during the trial still satisfies He Who Was. In that scenario, you avoid breaking your oath and still receive the gloves, making it a less risky option.

Personal Experience and Tips for Completing Punish the Wicked

On my first run through Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, I found He Who Was BG3 to be one of the most memorable encounters.

Here are a few tips I learned:

Prepare for the tavern challenge: Before heading to The Waning Moon, save your game. Thisobald Thorm can be tough if you’re unprepared. High Constitution helps if you attempt to outdrink him, but characters with strong Charisma can bluff or persuade their way past the challenge. Use Guidance and Bardic Inspiration: Passing the Perception check to find the ledger and the Persuasion checks during Madeline’s trial can be tricky. Cast Guidance on yourself or use Bardic Inspiration to boost your rolls. Consider your paladin oath: If you’re playing as a paladin, think about whether you’re willing to become an Oathbreaker. Breaking your oath can unlock cool necromantic abilities, but it also changes how NPCs perceive you. If you want to stay devoted, either forgive Madeline or deliberately fail the check. Companion positioning: If you anticipate a fight, position your party members before returning the ledger. Spreading them out prevents He Who Was’s Fear and Darkness spells from hitting everyone. Take advantage of Quothe: Should you receive the Raven Gloves, try summoning Quothe in later battles. The raven can distract archers or trigger traps from a distance. It’s also a fun nod to the Raven Queen’s lore.

Playing this quest taught me that Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t afraid to challenge players with morally complex decisions. It reminded me of other games that faced unfair backlash despite their depth. An opinion piece on review bombing on our hub notes that even Baldur’s Gate 3 received negative reviews for trivial reasons. Don’t let that noise deter you from exploring a masterpiece of interactive storytelling.

Justice, Mercy, and the Legacy of He Who Was BG3

The he who was bg3 quest encapsulates what makes Baldur’s Gate 3 special. It asks you to judge a dead woman based on incomplete information and punishes or rewards you according to your moral compass. Whether you choose to punish Madeline, shame her, or offer forgiveness, the outcome affects your party’s approval, your character’s alignment, and the loot you receive. Through He Who Was’s cruelty and the Raven Queen’s lore, the quest highlights the fragile line between justice and vengeance.

If you haven’t played Baldur’s Gate 3 yet or want to experience this quest yourself, consider picking up a Baldur’s Gate 3 PC key from our marketplace. We offer competitive prices and instant delivery so you can start your adventure without delay.

FAQs

Who is He Who Was in Baldur’s Gate 3?

He Who Was is a Shadar‑kai gloom weaver who serves the Raven Queen. This mysterious NPC appears in the Shadow‑Cursed Lands and gives you the Punish the Wicked quest. He collects tragic memories for his queen but has become cruel due to the Shadow Curse.

Where do you find He Who Was in BG3?

To find He Who Was in BG3, travel to the Ruined Battlefield east of the Last Light Inn in Act 2. The NPC stands near a ritual circle with a raven and the corpse of Madeline, initiating the Punish the Wicked quest.

How do you complete the Punish the Wicked quest in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To complete the Punish the Wicked quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, retrieve Madeline’s ledger from The Waning Moon tavern, return it to He Who Was, and decide Madeline’s fate during the ritual. Your choice to punish or forgive her determines the reward and whether you fight He Who Was.

Should you forgive or punish Madeline in BG3?

Whether you should forgive or punish Madeline in BG3 depends on your playstyle. Forgiving her avoids oath-breaking and may earn companion approval, but triggers a fight. Punishing her satisfies He Who Was and grants the Raven Glove, but can break paladin oaths.

What reward do you get for punishing the wicked in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The reward you get for punishing the wicked in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Raven Gloves and some gold. These gloves allow you to summon Quothe the Raven, giving you a useful conjuration companion for future battles.