Finding the best young midfielders in FM26 is what separates average saves from truly great ones. The midfield decides how your team plays – controlling rhythm, breaking up attacks, and creating chances.

This guide looks at the top young talents across defensive, central, and attacking roles, showing how each can fit into different systems and budgets. From ball-winning anchors to creative playmakers, these are the midfielders who can shape your team’s future from the center of the pitch.

Best Young Midfielders in FM26

A great midfielder shapes your entire tactic – from covering space defensively to launching attacks with one pass. In Football Manager 26, there are several standout young midfielders who can anchor a 4-3-3, create in a 4-2-3-1, or dictate play in a diamond midfield. Some of these young players are already playing at top clubs, while others are still flying under the radar.

This table focuses on all-around central midfielders under 23 years old, chosen for their balance, adaptability, and high potential. Each has the technical ability and tactical intelligence to slot into multiple roles, including ball-winner, deep-lying playmaker, or box-to-box runner. If you’re building for the long term, these young players deserve a spot on your shortlist.

Here’s a look at 10 of the best young midfielders in FM26.

Player Age Club Position Value Strengths Potential Ayoub Bouaddi 17 LOSC DM £105m Positioning, Decisions, Composure 183 Lucas Bergvall 18 Tottenham DM, AM C £56m Vision, Balance, Technique 181 Kennet Eichhorn 15 Hertha BSC DM £9m Work Rate, Marking, Passing 180 Myles Lewis-Skelly 18 Arsenal D L, DM £50m Agility, Tackling, Movement 178 Marc Bernal 17 Barcelona DM £44m Vision, Anticipation, Composure 177 Dro 16 Barcelona AM LC £17m Flair, Acceleration, Technique 177 Facundo Buonanotte 20 Chelsea AM RLC £43m Passing, Agility, First Touch 171 Gavi 20 Barcelona DM, AM C £96m Teamwork, Composure, Dribbling 170 Harry Gray 16 Leeds AM RC, F C £11m Acceleration, Vision, Finishing 170 Arda Güler 19 Real Madrid AM RC £96m Technique, Flair, Passing 173

Best Cheap Young Midfielders in FM26

If you’re managing on a tight budget in Football Manager 26, the right cheap midfielder can offer long-term value without a big transfer fee. These young players come with low starting prices but carry strong growth potential, making them ideal for youth-only saves, lower-league rebuilds, or clubs looking to flip talent later for profit.

All players below are under 18 and valued under £1m, yet each holds the ability to break into top-flight squads if developed well. They can slot into a wide range of roles – central midfield, attacking midfield, or even wide playmakers – depending on your system.

Here are the best budget young midfielders in FM26 to sign early.

Player Age Club Position Value Strengths Potential Josh Sonni-Lambie 17 Liverpool AM RLC, F C £509k Agility, Passing, Flair 160 Kobe Barbour 17 Chelsea AM RLC £957k Dribbling, Off the Ball, Vision 150 Yahya Idrissi 17 Chelsea AM RLC, F C £957k Acceleration, Technique, Work Rate 150

Best Wonderkid Midfielders in FM26

If you’re chasing Football Manager wonderkids in midfield, these five names stand out for their raw, capable potential and prime future ceiling. All are under 19, with a Potential Ability of 149, giving them the upside to become reliable first-team options or breakout stars with the right training. Their prices also make them realistic targets for most clubs outside the elite tier.

Each player on this list shows strong traits in playmaking, technique, or mobility – perfect for roles like advanced playmaker, roaming playmaker, or attacking midfielder. With regular match time and a development-focused approach, they can grow into well-rounded midfielders who suit both high-press and possession-heavy tactics.

Here are five of the best wonderkids FM26 worth scouting early.

Player Age Club Role Key Attributes Potential Value Adin Ličina 17 Bayern Munich AM RC Flair, Passing, Vision 149 £3m Ethan Mbappé 18 LOSC AM RC First Touch, Off the Ball, Agility 149 £28m Romelle Donovan 18 Brentford AM RC Dribbling, Work Rate, Technique 149 £7m Rafael Camacho 17 Sporting CP AM C Acceleration, Flair, Technique 149 £3m Samu Becerra 18 Rayo Vallecano AM LC Composure, Vision, Long Shots 149 £10m

Best Young Central Midfielders in FM26

Controlling the center of the pitch requires players with intelligence, energy, and composure. In Football Manager 26, several young central midfielders stand out for their ability to carry the game forward, win the ball, and distribute it with precision. These midfielders are suited for key roles like Box-to-Box Midfielder, Deep-Lying Playmaker, or Central Midfielder on Support, depending on your system.

Each player in this story brings a solid mix of passing, vision, anticipation, and work rate – essential traits for dominating midfield battles. Whether you’re building for trophies or running a youth-focused save, these midfielders can fit into any long-term strategy.

Player Age Club Role Key Attributes Potential Value Lucas Bergvall 18 Tottenham CM / DLP Vision, Balance, Technique 181 £56m Kennet Eichhorn 15 Hertha BSC CM / BWM Work Rate, Positioning, Passing 180 £9m Estêvão 17 Chelsea CM / AP Flair, Dribbling, Technique 178 £61m Jobe Bellingham 19 Borussia Dortmund CM / Mezzala Off the Ball, First Touch, Decisions 148 £57m Richi Agbonifo 18 Inter CM / Box-to-Box Acceleration, Aggression, Flair 148 £3m

Best Young Attacking Midfielders in FM26

In FM26, attacking midfielders are the creative engine behind your front line. The best players in FM26 combine flair, vision, and composure in tight spaces. These are the talents who can unlock a low block, play the final pass, or arrive late with a goal-scoring touch.

The list below includes both high-profile names and undervalued creators with strong Potential Ability. Whether you’re managing a top-tier club or building a project, these players offer long-term attacking upside and tactical versatility in roles like Advanced Playmaker, Shadow Striker, or Attacking Midfielder on Support.

Player Age Club Role Creativity Finishing Potential Value Louis Page 16 Leicester AM C / CM Vision, Technique Long Shots 169 £10m Niccolò Pisilli 20 Roma AM C / DLP Passing, Movement Composure 168 £24m Jorthy Mokio 16 Ajax AM C / CM Flair, Anticipation Finishing 166 £50m Kobbie Mainoo 19 Manchester United AM C / CM First Touch, Decisions Long Shots 165 £75m Chema Andrés 19 VfB Stuttgart AM C / AP Passing, Vision Finishing 165 £64m

Best Young Defensive Midfielders in FM26

Every successful tactic needs a player who can protect the backline and break up play. In FM26, the best young defensive midfielders bring control, discipline, and presence in front of your defense. They’re ideal for formations like the 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, where holding midfielders are key to maintaining shape and slowing opposition counters.

The players below stand out for their positioning, tackling, and composure – traits essential for roles like Ball-Winning Midfielder, Anchor Man, or Defensive Midfielder on Support. Whether you’re playing at the top or developing in the lower tiers, these DMs offer both short-term balance and long-term value.

Player Age Club Role Tackling Positioning Potential Value Marc Bernal 17 Barcelona DM Marking, Balance Vision, Anticipation 177 £44m João Neves 20 Paris SG DM Composure, Decisions Stamina, Work Rate 173 £140m Jack Hinshelwood 19 Brighton DM Positioning, Marking Strength, Decisions 160 £44m João Teixeira 18 FC Porto DM Tackling, Aggression Composure, Balance 159 £12m Chema Andrés 19 VfB Stuttgart DM Teamwork, Positioning Vision, Stamina 165 £64m

