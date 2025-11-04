Best Young Midfielders in FM26
Finding the best young midfielders in FM26 is what separates average saves from truly great ones. The midfield decides how your team plays – controlling rhythm, breaking up attacks, and creating chances.
This guide looks at the top young talents across defensive, central, and attacking roles, showing how each can fit into different systems and budgets. From ball-winning anchors to creative playmakers, these are the midfielders who can shape your team’s future from the center of the pitch.
Best Young Midfielders in FM26
A great midfielder shapes your entire tactic – from covering space defensively to launching attacks with one pass. In Football Manager 26, there are several standout young midfielders who can anchor a 4-3-3, create in a 4-2-3-1, or dictate play in a diamond midfield. Some of these young players are already playing at top clubs, while others are still flying under the radar.
This table focuses on all-around central midfielders under 23 years old, chosen for their balance, adaptability, and high potential. Each has the technical ability and tactical intelligence to slot into multiple roles, including ball-winner, deep-lying playmaker, or box-to-box runner. If you’re building for the long term, these young players deserve a spot on your shortlist.
Here’s a look at 10 of the best young midfielders in FM26.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Value
|Strengths
|Potential
|Ayoub Bouaddi
|17
|LOSC
|DM
|£105m
|Positioning, Decisions, Composure
|183
|Lucas Bergvall
|18
|Tottenham
|DM, AM C
|£56m
|Vision, Balance, Technique
|181
|Kennet Eichhorn
|15
|Hertha BSC
|DM
|£9m
|Work Rate, Marking, Passing
|180
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|18
|Arsenal
|D L, DM
|£50m
|Agility, Tackling, Movement
|178
|Marc Bernal
|17
|Barcelona
|DM
|£44m
|Vision, Anticipation, Composure
|177
|Dro
|16
|Barcelona
|AM LC
|£17m
|Flair, Acceleration, Technique
|177
|Facundo Buonanotte
|20
|Chelsea
|AM RLC
|£43m
|Passing, Agility, First Touch
|171
|Gavi
|20
|Barcelona
|DM, AM C
|£96m
|Teamwork, Composure, Dribbling
|170
|Harry Gray
|16
|Leeds
|AM RC, F C
|£11m
|Acceleration, Vision, Finishing
|170
|Arda Güler
|19
|Real Madrid
|AM RC
|£96m
|Technique, Flair, Passing
|173
Best Cheap Young Midfielders in FM26
If you’re managing on a tight budget in Football Manager 26, the right cheap midfielder can offer long-term value without a big transfer fee. These young players come with low starting prices but carry strong growth potential, making them ideal for youth-only saves, lower-league rebuilds, or clubs looking to flip talent later for profit.
All players below are under 18 and valued under £1m, yet each holds the ability to break into top-flight squads if developed well. They can slot into a wide range of roles – central midfield, attacking midfield, or even wide playmakers – depending on your system.
Here are the best budget young midfielders in FM26 to sign early.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Value
|Strengths
|Potential
|Josh Sonni-Lambie
|17
|Liverpool
|AM RLC, F C
|£509k
|Agility, Passing, Flair
|160
|Kobe Barbour
|17
|Chelsea
|AM RLC
|£957k
|Dribbling, Off the Ball, Vision
|150
|Yahya Idrissi
|17
|Chelsea
|AM RLC, F C
|£957k
|Acceleration, Technique, Work Rate
|150
Best Wonderkid Midfielders in FM26
If you’re chasing Football Manager wonderkids in midfield, these five names stand out for their raw, capable potential and prime future ceiling. All are under 19, with a Potential Ability of 149, giving them the upside to become reliable first-team options or breakout stars with the right training. Their prices also make them realistic targets for most clubs outside the elite tier.
Each player on this list shows strong traits in playmaking, technique, or mobility – perfect for roles like advanced playmaker, roaming playmaker, or attacking midfielder. With regular match time and a development-focused approach, they can grow into well-rounded midfielders who suit both high-press and possession-heavy tactics.
Here are five of the best wonderkids FM26 worth scouting early.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Role
|Key Attributes
|Potential
|Value
|Adin Ličina
|17
|Bayern Munich
|AM RC
|Flair, Passing, Vision
|149
|£3m
|Ethan Mbappé
|18
|LOSC
|AM RC
|First Touch, Off the Ball, Agility
|149
|£28m
|Romelle Donovan
|18
|Brentford
|AM RC
|Dribbling, Work Rate, Technique
|149
|£7m
|Rafael Camacho
|17
|Sporting CP
|AM C
|Acceleration, Flair, Technique
|149
|£3m
|Samu Becerra
|18
|Rayo Vallecano
|AM LC
|Composure, Vision, Long Shots
|149
|£10m
Best Young Central Midfielders in FM26
Controlling the center of the pitch requires players with intelligence, energy, and composure. In Football Manager 26, several young central midfielders stand out for their ability to carry the game forward, win the ball, and distribute it with precision. These midfielders are suited for key roles like Box-to-Box Midfielder, Deep-Lying Playmaker, or Central Midfielder on Support, depending on your system.
Each player in this story brings a solid mix of passing, vision, anticipation, and work rate – essential traits for dominating midfield battles. Whether you’re building for trophies or running a youth-focused save, these midfielders can fit into any long-term strategy.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Role
|Key Attributes
|Potential
|Value
|Lucas Bergvall
|18
|Tottenham
|CM / DLP
|Vision, Balance, Technique
|181
|£56m
|Kennet Eichhorn
|15
|Hertha BSC
|CM / BWM
|Work Rate, Positioning, Passing
|180
|£9m
|Estêvão
|17
|Chelsea
|CM / AP
|Flair, Dribbling, Technique
|178
|£61m
|Jobe Bellingham
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|CM / Mezzala
|Off the Ball, First Touch, Decisions
|148
|£57m
|Richi Agbonifo
|18
|Inter
|CM / Box-to-Box
|Acceleration, Aggression, Flair
|148
|£3m
Best Young Attacking Midfielders in FM26
In FM26, attacking midfielders are the creative engine behind your front line. The best players in FM26 combine flair, vision, and composure in tight spaces. These are the talents who can unlock a low block, play the final pass, or arrive late with a goal-scoring touch.
The list below includes both high-profile names and undervalued creators with strong Potential Ability. Whether you’re managing a top-tier club or building a project, these players offer long-term attacking upside and tactical versatility in roles like Advanced Playmaker, Shadow Striker, or Attacking Midfielder on Support.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Role
|Creativity
|Finishing
|Potential
|Value
|Louis Page
|16
|Leicester
|AM C / CM
|Vision, Technique
|Long Shots
|169
|£10m
|Niccolò Pisilli
|20
|Roma
|AM C / DLP
|Passing, Movement
|Composure
|168
|£24m
|Jorthy Mokio
|16
|Ajax
|AM C / CM
|Flair, Anticipation
|Finishing
|166
|£50m
|Kobbie Mainoo
|19
|Manchester United
|AM C / CM
|First Touch, Decisions
|Long Shots
|165
|£75m
|Chema Andrés
|19
|VfB Stuttgart
|AM C / AP
|Passing, Vision
|Finishing
|165
|£64m
Best Young Defensive Midfielders in FM26
Every successful tactic needs a player who can protect the backline and break up play. In FM26, the best young defensive midfielders bring control, discipline, and presence in front of your defense. They’re ideal for formations like the 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, where holding midfielders are key to maintaining shape and slowing opposition counters.
The players below stand out for their positioning, tackling, and composure – traits essential for roles like Ball-Winning Midfielder, Anchor Man, or Defensive Midfielder on Support. Whether you’re playing at the top or developing in the lower tiers, these DMs offer both short-term balance and long-term value.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Role
|Tackling
|Positioning
|Potential
|Value
|Marc Bernal
|17
|Barcelona
|DM
|Marking, Balance
|Vision, Anticipation
|177
|£44m
|João Neves
|20
|Paris SG
|DM
|Composure, Decisions
|Stamina, Work Rate
|173
|£140m
|Jack Hinshelwood
|19
|Brighton
|DM
|Positioning, Marking
|Strength, Decisions
|160
|£44m
|João Teixeira
|18
|FC Porto
|DM
|Tackling, Aggression
|Composure, Balance
|159
|£12m
|Chema Andrés
|19
|VfB Stuttgart
|DM
|Teamwork, Positioning
|Vision, Stamina
|165
|£64m
FAQs
The best young midfielder in FM26 is Lamine Yamal in terms of potential, but for true midfield roles, Ayoub Bouaddi stands out with a PA of 183. He’s ideal for long-term development in deep or central positions.
The best young cheap midfielder in FM26 is Josh Sonni-Lambie from Liverpool. With a potential of 160 and a value under £1m, he’s perfect for budget saves and youth-only careers.
The best young central midfielder in FM26 is Lucas Bergvall, playing for Tottenham. He combines technique, vision, and balance with a 181 potential, making him perfect for a central or deep-lying playmaker role.
The best young attacking midfielder in FM26 is Louis Page from Leicester. At just 16, his mix of flair, long shots, and a 169 potential make him one of the most exciting creative players in the game.
The best young defensive midfielder in FM26 is Marc Bernal from Barcelona. With a potential of 177, he brings vision, anticipation, and balance to any defensive setup.