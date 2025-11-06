Jump to:

Best Young Defenders in FM26

Johnny Dunes
Johnny Dunes Technical Writer
Last updated: Nov 6, 2025 | 6 min read
Image credit: Sports Interactive

Finding the best young defenders in FM26 can define how successful your long-term save will be. A solid back line is about positioning, pace, composure, and how well each player fits into your tactical setup. In the modern Football Manager 2026, defensive consistency often separates mid-table sides from title contenders. 

Whether you prefer a high press or a deep block, building around the right young defenders gives you flexibility and stability. This article breaks down top under-23 centre-backs and full-backs with standout potential, organized by position to help you scout smarter and plan further.

These defenders offer strong mental attributes, tactical versatility, and the kind of potential that grows with your training system. Some are already valued over £100m, while others are affordable talents who can thrive under the right development plan. 

Below is a mix of elite names and hidden gems – all under 23 – who can anchor your back line for multiple seasons. Use this list to strengthen your defensive setup and get ahead of the AI scouting curve. The following table outlines some of the best young defenders in FM26, categorized by potential and practical fit.

Lucas Bergvall and their attributes - Best Young Defenders.
PlayerAgeClubPositionValue (£)StrengthsPotential
Ayoub Bouaddi17LOSCDM£105mComposure, Positioning183
Lucas Bergvall18Tottenham HotspurDM, AMC£56mPassing, Vision181
Kennet Eichhorn15Hertha BSCDM£9mWork Rate, Balance180
Myles Lewis-Skelly18ArsenalDL, DM£50mAcceleration, Technique178
Marc Bernal17BarcelonaDM£44mAnticipation, First Touch177
João Neves20Paris Saint-GermainDM£140mDecisions, Positioning173
Adam Wharton20Crystal PalaceDM£50mVision, Long Shots173
Aleksandar Pavlovic20Bayern MünchenDM£64mTackling, Physical Presence172
Gavi20BarcelonaDM, AMC£96mTechnique, Stamina170
Carlos Baleba20BrightonDM£61mStrength, Ball Progression170

Best Cheap Young Defenders in FM26

Not every club can afford to spend £50m+ on a young star. That’s where value signings come in; young players with strong Potential Ability who cost under £5m and can grow into dependable starters or sellable assets. 

These defenders are ideal for youth-focused saves, lower Premier League challenges, or managers looking to maximize returns on minimal investment. Each player below costs £5m or less and still brings a respectable PA rating, making them perfect for long-term development projects in FM26.

Timothy Ouma and their attributes - Best Cheap Young Defenders.
PlayerAgeClubPositionValue (£)StrengthsPotential
Yu Takada19TokushimaDM£1mDetermination, Agility159
Taufik Seidu16Atlético MadridDM£1mBalance, Anticipation159
Timothy Ouma20LechDM£5mVision, Teamwork150
Kacper Urbanski20LegiaDM, AMC£4mOff the Ball, Flair150

Best Wonderkid Defenders in FM26

Some defenders in FM26 don’t just offer potential – they’re future world-class stars. These wonderkids come with high Potential Ability (160+) and already show strong development in key defensive traits like positioning, anticipation, and off-the-ball movement. 

With the right mentoring, game time, and training schedules, they can become the heart of your defense for a decade or more. While some carry a hefty price tag, their upside justifies the investment, especially for clubs with room to nurture talent. Below are five of the best wonderkids in FM26 who combine quality, growth curve, and tactical flexibility.

Johan Manzambi and their attributes - Best Wonderkid Defenders.
PlayerClubNationalityAgeKey AttributesPotentialRole
Chema AndrésVfB StuttgartSpain19Vision, Stamina, Decisions165Ball-Winning DM
Hugo LarssonEintracht FrankfurtSweden20First Touch, Work Rate164Deep-Lying Playmaker
Nathan De CatRSC AnderlechtBelgium16Marking, Positioning163Holding Midfielder
Lamine CamaraAS MonacoSenegal20Flair, Passing, Agility162Roaming Playmaker
Johan ManzambiSC FreiburgSwitzerland19Balance, Ball Control162Anchor Man

Best Young Center Backs in FM26

If you want your back line to hold firm under pressure, having the right young centre-back makes all the difference. These defenders excel in positioning, aerial presence, and composure; critical traits for dealing with fast strikers and set-piece threats. 

In FM26, these centre-backs not only bring high Potential Ability, but they also have the mentality and technique to anchor a top-level defense. Below are some of the best under-21 centre-backs worth targeting for clubs looking to dominate defensively for seasons to come.

Leny Yoro and their attributes - Best Young Center Backs.
PlayerClubNationalityAgeKey AttributesPotentialRole
Leny YoroManchester UnitedFrance19Heading, Positioning, Strength181Central Defender
Dean HuijsenReal MadridSpain19Aerial Reach, Tackling, Focus177Ball-Playing Defender
Willy KambwalaVillarrealFrance20Bravery, Marking, Anticipation173No-Nonsense Centre-Back

Best Young Left Backs in FM26

Modern full-backs need to do more than defend – they must support attacks, make overlapping runs, and recycle possession under pressure. In FM26, a good young left-back offers both width and control, especially in formations relying on left-wing play. 

These three top young players in FM26 stand out for their ability to progress the ball, read danger, and contribute creatively in the final third. Whether you use inverted wing-backs or traditional full-backs, these talents provide long-term value with immense Potential Ability ratings and tactical versatility.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and their attributes - Best Young Left Backs.
PlayerClubAgeStyleStrengthsBest RolePotential
Myles Lewis-SkellyArsenal18Dynamic ControllerAcceleration, DribblingWing-Back (Support)178
Jorthy MokioAjax16Technical DefenderBalance, PassingFull-Back (Defend)166
Nico O’ReillyManchester City19Playmaker HybridVision, Ball CarryingInverted Wing-Back165

Best Young Right Backs in FM26

Right-backs in FM26 need to do it all: support forward play, stay compact in defense, and offer pace down the flank. The best ones stand out through acceleration, crossing ability, and tactical adaptability. 

Whether you’re playing with a back four or using wing-backs in a 3-5-2, these young defenders can fit a variety of systems and budgets. Below are three top right-backs under 21 with excellent Potential Ability ratings and varied skill sets to suit different tactical plans.

Archie Gray and their attributes - Best Young Right Backs.
PlayerClubAgeStrengthsWeaknessesBest RolePotential
Matteo PalmaUdinese16Stamina, Marking, AwarenessFinishing, StrengthFull-Back (Support)171
Archie GrayTottenham Hotspur18Versatility, PassingCrossing, Long ShotsInverted Wing-Back170
Daniel BanjaquiSL Benfica16Acceleration, CrossingAggression, HeadingWing-Back (Attack)170

Best Young Players in FM26

A strong defense wins matches – but a well-rounded squad wins the league. That’s why finding top talent across every position is essential in Football Manager 2026. Whether you’re planning a rebuild or developing a youth-first philosophy, scouting the right young players gives you the foundation for long-term success.

This article is part of a broader FM26 series that highlights the best young players by role, making it easier for managers to recruit smart, grow internally, and dominate across multiple seasons. From shot-stopping keepers to clinical strikers, each guide covers top under-23 names with high Potential Ability and role-specific value. Use them together to craft your perfect team.

Each list is tailored to help you scout efficiently and win consistently in FM26 Career Mode.

FAQs

Who is the best young defender in FM26?

The best young defender in FM26 is Ayoub Bouaddi. At just 17, he has a potential of 183, elite composure, and outstanding positioning, making him a top pick for long-term saves.

Who is the best young cheap defender in FM26?

The best young cheap defender in FM26 is Yu Takada. With a potential of 159 and a price tag of just £1m, he’s ideal for budget saves and lower-league clubs.

Who is the best young center-back player in FM26?

The best young centre-back in FM26 is Leny Yoro. With a 181 potential rating and already playing at Manchester United, he offers the perfect mix of aerial power and tactical maturity.

Who is the best young left-back player in FM26?

The best young left-back in FM26 is Myles Lewis-Skelly. His potential of 178, paired with strong dribbling and acceleration, makes him a dynamic option down the flank.

Who is the best young right-back player in FM26?

The best young right-back in FM26 is Matteo Palma. At just 16 with a 171 potential rating, he combines energy, marking, and defensive awareness, making him a long-term asset at full-back.

