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Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not financial advice. All APYs, fees, and eligibility terms were verified on each provider’s official page in late July 2026 and are variable, so they can change at any time. PNC does not publish one nationwide APY for this account, so enter your ZIP code on its website to check the rate available in your location. Bank deposits are FDIC-insured and credit-union deposits are NCUA-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution.

The Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account is our top pick among the best savings accounts for kids, with a 3.01% APY, no monthly fee, and no low balance cap. Capital One is simpler to open, USAlliance adds a birthday perk, PNC focuses on learning tools, and Spectra offers a higher rate only on the first $1,000.

Every rate here was checked directly on each provider’s official page during this update. Because savings rates are variable and PNC’s APY depends on location, confirm the latest rate and account terms on the provider’s website before opening an account.

What Is a Kids Savings Account?

A kids savings account is an interest-earning account opened for a child, usually with a parent or guardian as a joint owner. Most banks do not let minors open or fully manage an account on their own, although the exact rules depend on the provider and state.

Some of the best savings accounts for kids stay jointly owned until the child turns 18, while custodial UTMA or UGMA accounts are managed by an adult until the child reaches the required age. A youth savings account for older children or teens may offer them more access and independence.

Best Savings Accounts for Kids: The Top 5 Compared

Here is how the top five savings accounts for kids compare at a glance. Each row shows the headline APY, the minimum deposit, and who the account suits best, so a parent or guardian can shortlist fast and jump to the full review below.

Rank Provider Best For APY Min. Deposit Open Account 1 Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Larger balances and a competitive ongoing rate 3.01% with a $100 average daily balance $0 from you; Alliant provides the initial $5 [Apply Now] 2 Capital One Kids Savings Opening from birth, no strings 2.50% $0 [Apply Now] 3 USAlliance MyLife Savings for Kids Annual birthday deposit 2.00% on the first $500; 0.02% above $0 [Apply Now] 4 PNC S is for Savings Financial-education tools Varies by location $0 online or $25 in a branch [Apply Now] 5 Spectra Brilliant Kids Savings Highest APY on smaller balances 10.38% on the first $1,000; 0.05% above $5 [Apply Now]

None of these accounts pays a traditional cash sign-up bonus. The closest thing is USAlliance‘s “birthday bucks,” a $10 deposit added to the account each year on the child’s birthday.

The Best Savings Accounts for Kids, Reviewed

Below is a closer look at the best savings accounts for kids, ordered by their strongest overall benefits rather than APY alone. We cover rates, fees, membership rules, age limits, and the type of family each account suits best.

1. Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account: Best Overall

The Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account stands out as the best savings account for kids overall, with a competitive APY and no monthly maintenance fee.

Account detail Current terms APY 3.01% Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $5, funded by Alliant Minimum to earn interest $100 average daily balance Age range 12 and under Deposit insurance NCUA

Alliant’s minor savings account offers a 3.01% APY with no monthly maintenance fee. The credit union funds the initial $5 deposit, although the account must maintain a $100 average daily balance to earn dividends. It is available to children aged 12 and under, and deposits are federally insured by the NCUA up to $250,000.

The catch is membership. The adult joint owner must be or become an Alliant member. Those who do not qualify through an employer, family member, or eligible community can join through the Alliant Credit Union Foundation, with Alliant covering the one-time $5 membership fee. As a trust signal, Alliant‘s company-wide Trustpilot score is 2.6 out of 5 from 163 reviews, which reflects the whole institution rather than the kids account specifically.

★ Best Overall Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account Apply Now

Compare Alliant vs. Capital One in the head-to-head section below.

See full details: The adult joint owner must be an Alliant member or join during the application process.

A parent, grandparent, or legal guardian can serve as the joint owner.

Parents can transfer money and deposit checks through Alliant’s online and mobile banking.

Supplemental savings accounts can be created for separate goals. Show details

2. Capital One Kids Savings Account: Best for Opening From Birth

Capital One is one of the best savings accounts for kids if you want a simple option from birth, combining a 2.50% APY with no minimum balance and no credit-union membership.

Account detail Current terms APY 2.50% Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn interest $0 Age range Under 18 Deposit insurance FDIC

You can open this junior savings account as soon as your child is born, with no minimum opening deposit, balance requirement, or monthly fee. The 2.50% APY is lower than Alliant‘s, but you get it without joining anything and without keeping a set balance. The account stays open and unchanged after the child turns 18, when they can take it over or open their own Capital One account.

Ratings need context. Capital One‘s mobile app scores 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store and 4.5 out of 5 on Google Play as of May 2026, both top 10% in finance per capitalone.com. That is an app rating, not a satisfaction score, and Trustpilot shows a much lower 1.3 out of 5 from 4,052 reviews for Capital One‘s US banking business overall. Deposits are FDIC insured through Capital One, N.A.

★ Best for Opening From Birth Capital One Kids Savings Account Apply Now

See full details: The account is jointly owned by the child and an adult.

For children aged 12 or younger, the adult must be a parent or legal guardian.

The account remains open with the same features after the child turns 18.

Families can open multiple accounts for different children or savings goals. Show details

3. USAlliance Financial MyLife Savings for Kids: Best for a Birthday Perk

For families comparing the best savings accounts for kids, USAlliance is a strong option for younger savers, with no minimum balance, 2.00% APY on the first $500, and a $10 birthday deposit each year.

Account detail Current terms APY 2.00% on the first $500; 0.02% above Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn interest $0 Age range Under 13 Deposit insurance NCUA

The 2.00% APY here applies only to the first $500 in the account, so this is a starter rate for a young child’s first balance rather than a home for a large sum. There is no minimum balance and no monthly fee. The standout is the birthday perk: USAlliance deposits $10 into the account every year on the child’s birthday, a real recurring credit rather than a one-time bonus.

This is a credit-union product, so deposits are NCUA insured up to $250,000, and the account automatically becomes a MyLife Teen Checking or MyLife Savings account when the child turns 13. One caveat on trust signals: USAlliance‘s Trustpilot profile shows 3.0 out of 5, but from only three reviews on an unclaimed profile, too small a sample to read much into.

★ Best for a Birthday Perk USAlliance Financial MyLife Savings for Kids Apply Now

See full details: USAlliance deposits $10 into the account each year on the child’s birthday.

An adult aged 18 or older must be added as a joint owner.

The adult joint owner controls withdrawals while the child is under 13.

At age 13, the account automatically transitions to MyLife Teen Checking or MyLife Savings. Show details

PNC S Is for Savings stands out among the best savings accounts for kids for its Sesame Street–based financial-education tools, though the available APY varies by location.

Account detail Current terms APY Varies by location Monthly fee $5; waived when an account holder is under 25 Minimum to open $0 online or $25 in a branch Minimum to earn interest $1 Age range No specific maximum stated Deposit insurance FDIC

PNC‘s minor savings account leans on financial education. PNC‘s own page describes S is for Savings as a kids bank account that helps young children learn financial basics and begin saving, built around a Sesame Street theme. For parents who care more about teaching habits than chasing the top rate, that is the draw.

PNC does not display one nationwide APY, so enter your ZIP code on its website to check the rate available in your location. Deposits are FDIC insured. PNC‘s company-wide Trustpilot score is 1.4 out of 5 from 2,152 reviews, an institution-level signal rather than an account-specific one.

★ Best for Financial-Education Tools PNC S is for Savings Apply Now

See full details: The fee can also be waived with a $300 average monthly balance or a qualifying $25 automatic transfer from a PNC checking account.

The account includes Sesame Workshop–based lessons about saving, spending, and sharing.

Customers can make up to six restricted withdrawals per statement period without a transaction fee.

Auto Savings can schedule recurring transfers from an eligible PNC checking account. Show details

5. Spectra Credit Union Brilliant Kids Savings: Highest Advertised Rate, With a Caveat

Spectra Credit Union Brilliant Kids Savings offers the highest APY among the best savings accounts for kids, paying 10.38% on the first $1,000 with no monthly fee.

Account detail Current terms APY 10.38% on the first $1,000; 0.05% above Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $5 Minimum to earn interest $0 after opening Age range Under 18 Deposit insurance NCUA

Families with larger balances should pay close attention to the account’s tiered structure. Only the first $1,000 earns the headline rate, and the remaining balance receives Spectra’s standard savings APY. The account also requires an adult joint owner who is or becomes a Spectra member.

Unlike the other institutions in this comparison, Spectra does not appear to have a Trustpilot profile. As a result, there is no broad customer rating to reference, leaving less third-party feedback available when assessing the overall banking experience.

★ Highest Advertised Rate, With a Caveat Spectra Credit Union Brilliant Kids Savings Apply Now

See full details: An adult co-applicant must open and maintain a separate Spectra membership share.

Only one Brilliant Kids Savings Account is permitted per child.

The account converts to a regular main share savings account when the child turns 18.

Banzai Junior provides financial-education activities in English and Spanish. Show details

Alliant Credit Union vs. Capital One Kids Savings Account

For families comparing the best savings accounts for kids, Alliant and Capital One make a useful head-to-head. Alliant offers the higher ongoing APY at 3.01%, but the account requires a $100 average daily balance and credit-union membership for the adult joint owner. Capital One pays 2.50% APY, but its youth savings account is easier to open, with no minimum deposit, balance requirement, or membership step. It can be opened from birth as long as the child is under 18.

Feature Alliant Credit Union Capital One APY 3.01% 2.50% Minimum to earn $100 average daily balance $0 Monthly fee $0 $0 Membership Adult co-owner must join None required Age 12 and under No stated minimum Insurance NCUA FDIC

Pick Capital One instead if you want to open the account at birth or skip credit-union membership, and Alliant if the extra yield and matching adult-savings rate are worth keeping $100 in the account.

Editor’s Pick

Editor’s Pick: Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account. It stands out among the best savings accounts for kids for its competitive 3.01% APY across the full balance, rather than only a limited tier, plus no monthly fee and NCUA insurance. This youth savings account works best for families comfortable joining a credit union and keeping at least $100 in the account to earn dividends. Otherwise, Capital One is the simpler option with no membership or minimum-balance requirement.

How Much Can a Kid Earn With a Savings Account?

Here is what our overall pick’s rate looks like in real numbers. $250 in Alliant’s Kids Savings Account at 3.01% APY earns about $8 in a year, once the $100 average balance needed to earn the dividend is met. Put in $1,000 and that grows to roughly $30, assuming the rate holds for the full 12 months. The table below scales the example across three balances.

Balance Approx. earned in 1 year at 3.01% APY $250 ~$8 $500 ~$15 $1,000 ~$30

These are simple illustrations at a flat 3.01% APY with no withdrawals, so real returns compound slightly higher. The rate is variable and confirmed only as of July 2026, so a child’s actual earnings depend on the rate at the time and how long the balance stays put.

How to Open a Savings Account for a Kid

Opening a kids savings account takes about 10 to 15 minutes online, and it always requires a parent or guardian to apply as a joint owner or custodian.

Gather the child’s full legal name, date of birth, and SSN, plus your own ID and SSN or ITIN as the adult owner. Complete the online or in-branch application, naming the child as the primary or custodial owner. Fund the account by bank transfer, mobile check deposit, or an opening deposit (some issuers ask for as little as $5, several require $0). Set up online and mobile access so the child, with supervision, and the parent can both track the balance.

★ Start a kids’ savings application Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account Open Account

Choosing the Best Savings Account for Your Kid

The best savings accounts for kids depend on the balance, your child’s age, and whether you are comfortable joining a credit union. Here is the easiest way to narrow down the options:

Pick Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings if you need a junior savings account for a larger balance and can maintain the $100 minimum required to earn interest.

Go with Capital One Kids Savings if you want to open an account from birth with no deposit or membership requirement.

Consider USAlliance MyLife Savings for Kids if you want a minor savings account with an annual $10 birthday deposit.

Choose PNC S Is for Savings if financial-education tools matter more than earning the highest rate.

Choose Spectra Brilliant Kids Savings if you want the highest APY on balances up to $1,000.

All five accounts need an adult joint owner or co-applicant, although the adult’s required relationship to the child varies. Alliant and Spectra have additional credit-union membership requirements, and USAlliance may require membership as part of the application. When comparing the best savings accounts for kids, check eligibility first, then weigh the rate and balance limits.

How We Rate Kids Savings Accounts

We score every kids savings account on four things, and rate value carries the most weight. The ranking is not arbitrary: we pull each figure from the provider’s official page, then weight the accounts on the criteria below.

Rate value (40%): the APY a child actually earns, after any balance requirement.

the APY a child actually earns, after any balance requirement. Fees and transparency (25%): monthly fees, minimums, and how clearly the terms are disclosed.

monthly fees, minimums, and how clearly the terms are disclosed. Eligibility and custodial requirements (20%): how easy the account is to open and who has to co-sign or join.

how easy the account is to open and who has to co-sign or join. Support and reviews (15%): customer support and independent ratings like Trustpilot.

We re-verify rates and account terms quarterly and update the ranking sooner when a provider changes its APY, fees, eligibility rules, or balance requirements.

Final Verdict

For families saving more than $1,000, the Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account is one of the best savings accounts for kids right now. It pays 3.01% APY once the account maintains a $100 average daily balance, has no monthly fee, and is federally insured by the NCUA up to applicable limits. Alliant also funds the initial $5 membership share required to open the account.

Capital One stands out among the best savings accounts for kids for its easy setup and $0 minimum. USAlliance offers a rewarding minor savings account, while Spectra is the stronger junior savings account for earning a high rate on balances up to $1,000.

Ready to start your child’s savings? Open an account and put today’s rate to work.

★ Compare and Apply Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account Open Account

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