9 Best Shelves for Funko Pops (2025) – Display ‘Em All!

Funko Pop collections are ever-growing, but there’s no fun if you can’t display your proudest finds. To do that properly, you need the best shelves for Funko Pops to spruce up your display game!

While you could simply opt to buy a simple shelf to display Funko Pops, it doesn’t really ‘catch’ your eye. There are plenty of Funko Pop shelf ideas you might not have thought of, designed specifically for action figures and other collectibles like Funko Pops.

So to get the best results and properly display your Funko Pop collections, I’ve collected some awesome display shelves to check out!

Our Top Picks for Funko Pop Shelves

Wall-Mounted Glow at Night Shelf: A really cool hexagon-shaped display shelf that also glows in the dark! It’s a unique shelf display perfect for bedrooms and game rooms alike. YODAR Z-Shaped Acrylic Shelves: Z-shaped floating style shelves that perfectly fit Funko Pops. Easy to install, and has a fluorescent base that emits a vibrant neon green glow for added style points! 10-Pack Collapsible Acrylic Shelf: This one’s a fantastic option for toys and action figures like Funko Pops if you want to display both the box and the Funko Pop separately with the island stand.

9 Best Funko Pop Shelves – Stylish & Functional Displays

In the list, I’ve included multiple different ‘styles’ of shelves, but most of them are wall shelves you can attach by mounting them with screws or adhesives.

Consider if you’re looking for a display shelf just for the figures, or if you want to display the box as well:

1. Wall-Mounted Glow at Night Shelf for Funko Pop

Specs Details Shelf Type Wall-Mounted Floating Material Plastic Mount Type Adhesive Film Available Colors Yellow, Blue, Green, Red Available Quantity 4, 12 Allows Box Display? No Dimensions 3.25” x 5.8” x 5.25”

The Wall Mounted Glow at Night Funko Pop shelf is a fantastic, singular floating shelf in a hexagonal shape designed to hold the best Funko Pop figures. With the unique shape, you can arrange them as you like, and at night, it works similarly to LED lights with a neon glow to make the collection stand out on a wall.

You don’t need any tools to get it set up, as each shelf features an adhesive film on the back. Just stick it on and start placing your collectibles and figures to display your Funko Pops in all their splendor.

It’s not big enough to hold the box, but for standalone figure collections, the ease of installation and unique look make it a fantastic option for a Funko Pop display.

Final Verdict: A simple but effective Funko Pop display shelf in a unique hexagonal shape & glow-in-the-dark features to showcase your favorite collectibles!

2. Z-Shaped 5 Pack Acrylic Shelves for Funko Pop Figures

Specs Details Shelf Type Floating Riser Material Plastic, Acrylic Mount Type Adhesive Available Colors White/Clear Available Quantity 5 Allows Box Display? No Dimensions 8” x 2” x 5”

The YODAR Z-shaped acrylic shelf is another of the best Funko Pop standalone shelves with a unique ‘Z’ shape that fits 2 figures. The base is made of plastic with a fluorescent material and a sturdy acrylic stand for your collection.

It’s easy to install with the included adhesive command strips and you get 5 in a pack, so you can place a whole 10 of your priciest Funko Pops on display at a great price!

The shelves are thick and durable so you don’t need to worry about them falling over and the subtle glow works great as a ‘highlight’ of your Funko Pop display.

Final Verdict: Stunning and simple acrylic display shelves with a bit of neon flair, at a great price for standalone Funko Pop displays!

3. 4-Tiered Tray Stand Funko Pop Shelves

Specs Details Shelf Type Floating Riser Material Plastic ABS Mount Type Table-top / Screws Available Colors Black, Fluorescent White Available Quantity 1 Allows Box Display? No Dimensions 3.94” x 11.42” x 1.89”

If you prefer to keep your Funko Pops in a stack, the YODAR 4-tiered tray stand is a solid option. Pops are stacked neatly vertically, and you can place up to 4 figures from your expansive Funko Pop collection on a single shelf.

These can be modified so you can change it to a 3-stack or 2-stack shelf or adjust the shelving height for larger Pops, and can be placed table-top or fixed to a wall with screws.

The shelf is made with hardy ABS plastic so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over, and you have two great colors to choose from; black or an eye-catching fluorescent white.

The downside is it only includes one shelf, so it can be pretty pricey for larger collections but the unique look and durable build is well worth the ‘premium’ price!

Final Verdict: Great for serious collectors with limited room for a Funko Pop display, and extremely versatile configurations make it work the price!

4. 10-Pack Floating Shelves for Funko Pop

Specs Details Shelf Type Floating Material Acrylic, Plastic Mount Type Adhesive Available Colors Clear Available Quantity 10 Allows Box Display? Yes Dimensions 4.3” x 6.7” x 2.4”

For collectors who prefer a different shape to store their collectibles, the 10-pack L-shaped floating shelves are worth a check out. It comes with 10 mini L-shaped shelves, each with a fluorescent bullseye and lightning bolt design.

These acrylic shelves can be stuck onto a wall with command strips and placed upside down or facing upwards. The flexibility, durability, and eye-catching design make it a solid shelf to showcase Funko Pop figures!

Final Verdict: A ‘super’ aesthetically pleasing display shelf that doesn’t take up much space, and gives you plenty in the pack, at a solid price.

5. 10-Pack Collapsible Acrylic Shelf

Specs Details Shelf Type Collapsible Floating Material Acrylic Mount Type Screws Available Colors Clear Available Quantity 10 Allows Box Display? Yes Dimensions 4.7” x 3.8” x 4.5”

For collectors who’d prefer to store and display Funko Pops in-box or with the best Funko Pop protectors, the 10-pack collapsible acrylic shelves are a great choice. After your purchase, you get 10 well-designed & sturdy clear acrylic shelves that accommodate the box and have a separate island for the figure.

Or you could simply keep the figure and box in the original packaging, and close the retractable island.

From afar, it looks like your Funko Pops are simply levitating in the air which I loved, and the flexibility of using a display case or having the box/figure separately stored makes it a top contender for the best Funko Pop shelf out there!

Final Verdict: This one’s a great option if you prefer to keep your Funko Pops in the box and don’t have much space for a display!

6. 10 Pack Acrylic Shelves for Wall Storage

Specs Details Shelf Type Floating Material Acrylic Mount Type Screws Available Colors Black, Brown, Clear, Green, Purple, Orange, White, Red, Iridescent Available Quantity 2, 4, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Allows Box Display? Yes Dimensions 4” x 15” x 2”

If you prefer a more ‘traditional’ display shelf, the 10-pack acrylic shelves have a generous 15” width so it’s a solid option to store your larger Funko Pops collection.

These lightweight shelves are made from durable acrylic, can hold up to 8.8lbs, and are mostly see-through and clear. There’s a bunch of colors to choose from, so this is perfect if you’re the type of collector who likes to organize display Pops by color and themes.

You can purchase a 10-pack for a fantastic price, and if you need more, you can buy up to a 16-pack of shelves to display your entire collection without breaking the bank.

Final Verdict: Plenty of colors to choose from for the discerning collector, with plenty of space, at a super affordable price for the build quality and quantity!

7. 4-Inch Black Shelf

Specs Details Shelf Type Wall Mount Material ABS Plastic Mount Type Adhesive / Screw Available Colors Black, White Available Quantity 3, 7, 9 Allows Box Display? No Dimensions 4” x 3.3” x 3”

For minimalist collectors looking for mini, modern-looking display shelves, the 4-inch black ledge shelf is worth checking out. They’re minimalist L-shaped shelves and come in either black or white.

Made with high-quality, durable ABS plastic, they’re both light and durable and can be stuck to a wall with command strip adhesives or mounted for a higher max weight load.

You can place the shelf upright or upside-down, so they’re flexible in orientation, which I really appreciated. Plus, the low-key look and design fits perfectly in any room, and looks ‘elegant’, perfect for collectors with an eye for interior design!

Final Verdict: These shelves aren’t too ‘in your face’, and keep your Funko Pops collection looking elegant in a compact, L-shaped form factor!

8. Wall Mounted Rustic Wood Shelves

Specs Details Shelf Type Wall Mounted Floating Material MDF Wood Mount Type Metal Brackets w/ Screws Available Colors Black, Grey, White, Rustic Brown Available Quantity 4, 6 Allows Box Display? Yes Dimensions 5.5” x 15.8” x 1.2”

The wall-mounted rustic wood shelves are the perfect companion for any Funko Pop display case! It comes in 4 great colors; black, white, grey, and a rustic brown, each with distinct wood grain textures.

It’s made with MDF wood and gives the best Funko Pop display case a bit more style than other options. Plus, it’s heavy-duty shelving too, and uses sturdy metal brackets that mount directly to a wall.

It’s got plenty of space with a 15.8-inch wide shelf, and can hold up to 22lbs loads, perfect for larger collections!

Final Verdict: An eye-catching, modern shelf design that can work in any room, impressive durability, with plenty of space for collectibles, figures, and Funko Pops.

9. High Gloss White Wall Mount Funko Pop Shelf

Specs Details Shelf Type Floating Wall Mount Material Plastic Mount Type Adhesive Tape/Screws Available Colors Black, White, Clear Available Quantity 5, 10 Allows Box Display? Yes Dimensions 4.5” x 3.2” x 3.5”

Lastly, it’s the high-gloss wall mount shelf that keeps things sleek and lowkey but gives you plenty of space to display action figures and Funko Pops. What makes it unique is it can accommodate Funko Pops not only with a box but even with a soft or hard-shell protector.

You can get a 5 or 10-pack in black, white, or clear colorways, and it’s versatile; it can be used in upright or upside-down positions for larger Pops. I’m personally a fan of the white colorway because it looks sleek & modern, and blends in perfectly with the box!

It’s sturdy, so it keeps your Pops on display safe and secure, and can be mounted with screws or adhesive tape!

Final Verdict: The perfect option to display Pops boxes, plenty of colors to choose from, and a sleek, modern aesthetic with a mini form factor!

What To Look For in a Funko Pop Shelf?

If you need some help deciding which shelf is the best for your Funko Pop collections, worry not. Here are some tips for Funko Pop shelf ideas. Read below to understand the nuances of getting a display shelf for your Pops and action figures:

1. Safety and Stability

Arguably the most important consideration when getting a new shelf is safety and stability. You need to get a shelf sturdy enough to hold your Funko Pops collection without tipping over or falling.

If you’re getting smaller floating shelves with only one or two spots for a Funko Pop, don’t overload it or use other decorations/figures that might be too heavy. Check the max weight load of each shelf to ensure it won’t fall over.

2. Shelf Depth

Consider shelf depth if you want to display your collection and keep them in mint condition in the original packaging. Typically, Standard Funko Pops boxes measure approximately 3.5-4 inches deep.

Ensure that the shelf you buy has enough space for both the box and toys. Avoid single floating display shelves as they usually only have space for the figure to stand by itself. If you get a shelf that doesn’t have enough space, the box may overhang which doesn’t look nice and can potentially fall, damaging the toys.

3. Shelf Height/Spacing

Aside from depth, you’ll also want to consider the best choice for the Funko Pops’s height inside the packaging. Standard Pops with 4” figures typically have boxes that are 6.25 inches tall.

If you’re getting a stackable floating shelf, ensure there’s enough clearance between each shelf to comfortably take the box in and out.

This also doesn’t account for if you’re using additional protectors or a display case, so ensure to measure properly to ensure there’s enough spacing between the shelves so you don’t damage the box.

4. Capacity

Another thing to consider is ‘capacity’; how large your Funko collection is. For avid collectors, you won’t have enough space for all Pops to take center stage. Consider how many Funko Pop characters you want to display on your shelf.

A shelf is great for displaying a select few from your Funko collection, but if you’d like to display even more, shelving might not be the best option.

Consider getting a glass-door cabinet instead, which lets you store and display a lot more figures in one space, and use shelving to rotate your favorite characters on display.

5. Material

Lastly, you should consider the type of material the shelf is made of. Most commonly, you’ll find shelves made with ABS hard plastic, acrylic, glass, metal, MDF, or wood. Depending on the material, the way you fix it to your wall may also be different.

Most hard plastic and acrylic shelving allow you to use screws or stick it on with an adhesive. Glass, wood, and metal usually require you to screw it in directly to your wall. You might also want to consider the overall room aesthetic.

Do you like wood or do you prefer the industrial feel of metal? Factor in the material to ensure you’ve got a durable shelf to stack figures on, that also fits in well with the room’s existing interior design.

FAQs

What is the best Funko Pop shelf?

The best Funko Pop shelf on the list is the Wall-Mounted Glow at Night Shelf and the 10-pack collapsible acrylic shelf. Though, depending on how many figures you want to display and in/out of box display, it might vary for you.

How to display Funko Pop figures?

To display Funko Pop figures, you have a few options. You can either keep the Funko Pops inside of the box and with a protector or stand it as a figure alone. Ensure to use double-sided tape to keep the figure from falling.

How should I organize my Funko Pops?

Shelves and display cases are great ways to organize Funko Pops. Also, consider grouping Funko Pop characters by theme, like Marvel, One Piece, and Disney-themed Pops in separate sections.

Where to put Funko Pops in a room?

For display purposes, you should consider putting your Funko Pops in a space that’s central to the room to make it the ‘main’ attraction. However, ensure that Funko Pops aren’t too close to a window, as UV rays can discolor box art and figures.