Side Hustles for Retirees: 8 Ways to Make Money in 2026

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Side hustles for retirees typically pay $150 to $2,000 a month, and online tutoring is the fastest one to start. The side hustles that actually work for retirees trade decades of know-how and a little spare time for real pay, not another shift on your feet.

That range holds up if you already have a skill, a spare room, or a car you barely drive. A hustle built from nothing pays less at first and takes longer to find its first customer.

This guide covers eight real side hustles for retirees. You will see what each one actually pays after fees, plus the Social Security rule that decides how much of it you keep if you have not yet reached full retirement age.

Are Side Hustles for Retirees Actually Realistic?

Yes, side hustles for retirees are realistic, but expect $150 to $2,000 a month, not a full second income. The number you land on depends on what you already have. A teaching background, an idle car, or a spare room all push you toward the higher end.

The eight side hustles for retirees below made the cut because each one pays a real, sourced rate and doesn’t require a big startup cost. None of them requires standing all day or lifting anything heavy. We also skipped part-time jobs for retirees that charge you money before you earn a cent, since that is usually the shape of a scam. If a bigger short-term target interests you more than a steady side hustle, you can also explore methods on how to earn $1,000 a week.

8 Real Side Hustles for Retirees That Actually Pay

Here are eight side hustles for retirees that pay a real, verifiable rate, ranked from fastest to start to most hands-off once they are running.

Online tutoring pays $15 to $50 an hour before commission. It is the fastest of these side hustles for retirees to turn a working career straight into cash, and a teaching background is not required.

On Preply, the average tutor rate is $18.30 an hour. The platform’s commission starts at 33% on new lessons and drops to 18% as you teach more hours, and popular tutors earn up to $550 a week once they build a regular roster.

For this best side hustle for retirees, getting your first lesson booked usually looks like this:

Pick one or two subjects you can teach without notes.

Record a two-minute introduction video. Profiles with video get booked far more often.

Set your opening rate near the low end of your subject’s range to win your first reviews.

Raise your rate once you have five or more five-star reviews.

Varsity Tutors and Wyzant run a similar model at similar rates, and both are worth comparing before you commit to one platform when exploring part-time jobs for retirees.

Teach From Home Preply 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. For this retirement side income, it’s free to join; tutors keep 67% to 82% of each lesson depending on hours taught. Apply to Teach

Seasonal tax preparation pays $22 to $34 an hour. It is one of the better-paid side hustles for retirees who already understand household finances or once worked in bookkeeping.

You do not need an accounting degree. H&R Block trains new preparers from scratch and asks only for a free IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number. That training runs unpaid in the fall, before the paid season starts in December.

For this best side hustle for retirees, a typical first season looks like this:

Apply in late summer or early fall, when seasonal hiring opens.

Complete the unpaid tax course and get your PTIN.

Work part-time through the fall, then near-full-time from January through April.

Keep your PTIN active and repeat continuing education if you want to return next year.

If you’re looking into part-time jobs for retirees like this, Jackson Hewitt and Intuit’s paid tax-expert program run comparable seasonal roles if a particular office does not suit you.

Seasonal Work That Pays H&R Block 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. For this retirement side income, it’s free to apply; seasonal preparers earn $22 to $34 an hour once trained. Apply Now

Freelance consulting turns a finished career into ongoing pay. It has the highest ceiling among the side hustles for retirees on this list, since a former manager or specialist can bill closer to a professional rate than a beginner ever could.

WAHVE places retired insurance, accounting, and HR professionals into part-time, remote contract roles, and you set your own hours. Outside those three fields, Upwork and Catalant connect retired specialists with businesses that need short-term expert help instead of a full-time hire.

For this best side hustle for retirees, turning a career into consulting work generally takes these steps:

Write a one-page summary of the specific problems you solved, not just your job titles.

Pick a narrow specialty instead of listing yourself as a general consultant.

Price your rate below what a junior full-time hire in your field would cost a company.

Take a smaller first project to build a reference before charging your full rate.

Shorter, one-off part-time jobs for retirees can also land you a lump sum and allow you to earn $2,000 quickly.

Built for Retiring Professionals WAHVE 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. For this retirement side income, it’s free to register; matches retired insurance, accounting, and HR professionals to part-time remote roles. See Open Roles

Pet sitting and dog walking pay $15 to $25 a walk. It is one of the lowest-effort side hustles for retirees who like animals and want a reason to get outside.

Overnight boarding pays $35 to $100 a night, and most part-time sitters bring home $300 to $800 a month total. Nothing about the work needs strength beyond handling a leash, and bookings stay occasional rather than fixed, unlike more active side hustles for retirees over 65.

For this best side hustle for retirees, starting on Rover takes about an hour:

Create a profile and pass Rover’s background check.

Pick which services you offer: walks, boarding, house sitting, or daycare.

Set your price near the lower end of your area’s range for your first bookings.

Ask happy clients for a review, since new profiles rely on reviews more than experience.

Interested in more part-time jobs for retirees like this? Wag and local listings on Care.com offer the same kind of work if Rover’s coverage is thin near you.

Get Paid to Walk Dogs Rover 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. For this retirement side income, it’s free to join; most part-time sitters earn $300 to $800 a month after Rover’s 20% fee. Become a Sitter

Renting out a garage, driveway, or shed pays $50 to $500 a month, depending on the space. It asks for almost no ongoing work once it is listed, which makes it one of the most passive side hustles for retirees on this list.

On Neighbor, garages typically earn $50 to $500 a month, and the platform keeps a 4.9% fee plus $0.30 per payout. A driveway or shed brings in less than a garage, but the listing takes the same 10 minutes either way.

For this best side hustle for retirees, listing a space takes about 10 minutes:

Photograph the empty space and measure it roughly in square feet.

Write a short, honest description of what fits, like a car, a boat, or boxes.

Price it near other listings in your zip code instead of guessing.

Screen the first renter’s request before accepting, the same as you would a tenant.

Start with a single space and compare its expected monthly income with the time and costs involved. If you have extra storage areas, list them separately to see which ones attract renters.

Rent Space You Already Have Neighbor 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. For this retirement side income, it’s free to list; garages typically earn $50 to $500 a month before Neighbor’s 4.9% fee. List Your Space

Renting out a car you barely drive pays $300 to $600 a month for an average economy car. The host never has to get behind the wheel for a stranger’s trip, which makes this among the best side hustles for retirees for anyone who keeps a second car after downsizing to one driver.

On Turo, hosts keep 65% to 90% of the daily rental price depending on their protection plan. The average host earns about $10,489 a year, or roughly $545 a month. Maintenance and insurance come out of that figure too.

For this best side hustle for retirees, listing a car generally means:

Confirm your car qualifies; age, mileage, and title rules vary by state.

Photograph the car and set your own availability calendar.

Choose a protection plan. A higher one costs more per trip but pays out more per rental.

Arrange handoffs at home or a nearby airport, whichever renters in your area prefer.

If you’re interested in part-time jobs for retirees like this, Getaround runs a similar model with instant, keyless pickup, a good fit if a hands-off handoff matters more to you than Turo’s slightly better payout share.

Turn Your Car Into Income Turo 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. For this retirement side income, it’s free to list; hosts keep 65% to 90% of each rental, depending on protection plan. List Your Car

Paid research studies pay $50 to $250 for a typical session, and specialized sessions can pay $400 or more. That makes this one of the best-paid hours among side hustles for retirees who happen to qualify.

Researchers actively seek retirees for studies on healthcare, retirement planning, and consumer habits. On Respondent, the fee is posted upfront, and the platform takes a 5% cut or $1, whichever is higher. If you’re qualified, this side hustle can be a good way to earn $200 fast.

For this best side hustle for retirees, getting matched to studies looks like this:

Build a complete profile covering your work history and household details that researchers screen for.

Apply to studies that match your background instead of every one listed.

Expect an unpaid screener before most paid studies.

Show up on time for the call; researchers often blacklist no-shows.

User Interviews runs a comparable marketplace and is worth a second profile if you want part-time jobs for retirees like this, since more platforms mean more invitations.

Get Paid for Your Opinion Respondent 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. For this retirement side income, it’s free to join; most sessions pay $50 to $250 minus a 5% platform fee. Apply Today

Selling handmade crafts on Etsy turns a hobby like woodworking, knitting, or jewelry-making into one of the more personal side hustles for retirees. Compared to other side hustles for retirees over 65, it pays only what your items and your hours are worth after fees.

Etsy charges a $0.20 listing fee per item, a 6.5% transaction fee, and a payment processing fee on every sale.

Together, those run close to 10% to 15% of a typical US sale before shipping, so price with that in mind. For this best side hustle for retirees, opening a shop involves:

Photograph a handful of finished pieces in good natural light.

Set up your shop on the Etsy website and choose your shop name and currency.

Price each item to cover materials, fees, and your time, not materials alone.

List at least 10 items before you promote the shop.

Interested in more part-time jobs for retirees like this? Amazon Handmade runs a comparable marketplace with a flat 15% referral fee instead of Etsy’s stacked fees.

Turn a Hobby Into Sales Etsy 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. For this retirement side income, it’s free to open a shop; fees run about 10% to 15% of each sale. Open a Shop

How the Numbers Actually Compare

Side by side, these side hustles for retirees split into two groups. Some part-time jobs for retirees pay an hourly rate for active work, and others pay passively once set up. Neither group is better outright; it depends on whether you want a project or an income stream. For a longer list of low-effort mobile options, check out the best game apps to win real money.

Method Typical Pay Startup Cost How Hands-On Online tutoring $15 to $50/hour Free Active, scheduled Seasonal tax prep $22 to $34/hour Free (unpaid training) Active, seasonal Freelance consulting Varies by field Free Active, project-based Pet sitting and dog walking $300 to $800/month Free Active, flexible Renting storage space $50 to $500/month Free Passive Renting out a car $300 to $600/month Free Mostly passive Paid research studies $50 to $250/session Free Active, occasional Selling crafts on Etsy Varies by item Materials only Active, hobby-based

Can Mobile Reward Apps Add a Little Extra?

Mobile reward apps add $10 to $50 a month for a few minutes of daily use. That is not a real side hustle on its own, but it stacks well next to any of the best side hustle for retirees above.

Swagbucks is one of the better-known names in this space, while Snakzy has a relatively low minimum payout and can pay in gift cards.

App Best For Entry Cost Snakzy Extra earnings from mobile games Free Swagbucks Surveys, shopping, games, and offers Free Freecash Games, offers, and surveys between other gigs Free

If you only want to use a single app for convenience and like to play casual games in your spare time, Snakzy is the best option to start with.

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How Social Security Rules Affect Side Hustles for Retirees

Social Security only limits your benefits before full retirement age, and only above $24,480 a year in 2026. Above that line, it withholds $1 for every $2 you earn over the limit, until the month you reach full retirement age.

Once you reach full retirement age, no earnings limit applies to you at all, so side hustles for retirees past that point never touch your benefit check.

The Earnings Test, Explained

The Social Security Administration counts your gross wages or net self-employment earnings toward the limit. It does not count pension income, investment returns, or savings withdrawals. In the calendar year you actually reach full retirement age, a higher limit applies: $65,160 in 2026.

Withholding drops to $1 for every $3 earned above it, and only the months before your birthday count. Full retirement age is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later, and money withheld under the earnings test is not gone for good. The Social Security Administration recalculates your benefit upward once you reach full retirement age, crediting you for the months it withheld.

Taxes on Side Hustle Income

When exploring side hustles for retirees over 65, keep in mind that side hustle income is taxable whether or not Social Security withholds anything from your check. Net self-employment earnings over $400 a year also owe self-employment tax. That tax runs 15.3%, covering Social Security and Medicare, on top of ordinary income tax.

Most people paid this way need to send the IRS quarterly estimated payments instead of waiting until April. A pension or a prior high-earning year can shift that math. A tax professional, or the Social Security Administration’s own earnings-limit page, can confirm exactly where your income lands.

What Doesn’t Work

A few offers get marketed straight at retirees, again and again. Each one below is worth naming so you recognize it before it costs you money when exploring side hustles for retirees over 65.

Any job that charges you first: A real employer or platform never asks for a “starter kit” fee, a certification fee, or a deposit before your first paycheck. The FTC names this upfront-payment pattern as one of the clearest signs of a work-from-home scam.

A real employer or platform never asks for a “starter kit” fee, a certification fee, or a deposit before your first paycheck. The FTC names this upfront-payment pattern as one of the clearest signs of a work-from-home scam. Mystery-shopping “certification” programs: Genuine mystery-shopping companies never charge for training or promise guaranteed assignments, and the BBB has logged years of complaints against paid certification schemes that deliver little real work.

Genuine mystery-shopping companies never charge for training or promise guaranteed assignments, and the BBB has logged years of complaints against paid certification schemes that deliver little real work. Check-cashing or reshipping offers: Any job that asks you to deposit a check and wire part of it back, or to receive and reship packages from home, is a money-laundering setup, not employment.

Any job that asks you to deposit a check and wire part of it back, or to receive and reship packages from home, is a money-laundering setup, not employment. Wellness and lifestyle MLMs: Multi-level marketing pitched through a friend’s social media post usually asks you to buy inventory before you earn anything, and the FTC’s own data shows most participants lose money.

None of these applies to our list of side hustles for retirees over 65. Legit side hustles for retirees pay you for work, never the other way around.

Final Verdict on Side Hustles for Retirees

Start with online tutoring or pet sitting if you want cash within your first two weeks. Both side hustles for retirees over 65 need no upfront money and no wait beyond a background check. If a low-effort mobile app also appeals to you, Snakzy’s cash-out works the same way once you clear its minimum.

Add a passive method, like renting out storage space or your car, once one active hustle is already running, so you stack income instead of starting from zero twice. Check the Social Security earnings limit first if you have not reached full retirement age, since that number decides how many hours make sense this year.

If you want a quick start, apply to become a Rover sitter or a Preply tutor this week, as most honest side hustles for retirees on this list pay their first dollar within a month of signing up.

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