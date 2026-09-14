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Side Hustles for Nurses: How It Works & How Much You Can Earn

Side hustles for nurses can realistically add $300 to $1,500 a month without touching your primary job. Per diem shifts through a staffing app are the fastest way to see a first payment. The exact number moves with your license, your rotation, and how many extra hours you can actually protect each week.

The real gap sits between nurses who stack one licensed, paid route with one passive one and nurses who only try task apps built for anyone. Every method below states what it actually pays, what it costs to start, and how fast the first payment lands, sourced from the platform’s own listings or federal wage data. The box below names the fastest one to start this week.

Are Side Hustles for Nurses Realistic on a Rotating Schedule?

Yes, side hustles for nurses are realistic, and most people land in the $300 to $1,500 a month range. That happens once they pick one licensed, paid route and one passive one underneath it. The exact number depends on your license type, your rotation, and how many hours you can protect without cutting into sleep.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the median registered nurse wage at $97,550 a year, or about $48 an hour, as of May 2025. A side hustle sits on top of that figure, not instead of it. That is why the routes below that reuse your license beat the ones built for anyone with a phone.

If a steady weekly number matters more to you than one big shift, this $1,000-a-week breakdown lines up well against the figures below. Twelve-hour shifts leave real blocks of free time, three or four days a week. That block of time is exactly what makes the strongest side hustles for nurses different from a generic gig list.

9 Real Side Hustles for Nurses That Fit a Nursing Schedule

Here are nine side hustles for nurses that pay real, sourced money without asking you to give up sleep between shifts.

Per diem and PRN shifts pay $38 to $68 an hour for RNs on IntelyCare’s own listings. Some markets post up to $66 an hour for a single extra shift. That rate sits well above a base hourly wage because you are filling a gap a facility needs covered right now.

IntelyCare hires as a W-2 employer with benefits attached. CareRev and ShiftKey run the same idea as 1099 gig work instead, so you set aside your own taxes. Either way, you pick shifts from an app the way you would pick a delivery order, then get paid weekly or even daily.

The mistake is picking a facility you know poorly and finding the unit short-staffed with no orientation. Ask the app’s chat or a recruiter what the ratio looks like first. That single question protects both your license and this whole plan for side hustles for nurses. Among nurse side hustles that reuse a license already earned, this is the one that turns free hours into cash the fastest.

Fastest First Paycheck IntelyCare 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, with RN per diem shifts posting $38 to $68 an hour. Find Per Diem Shifts

Telehealth triage work reports an average of $89 an hour, and the typical range runs $40 to $120 depending on experience and location. That average sits well above bedside pay because most roles want a nurse who already carries a few years of triage judgment.

You answer patient calls and run symptom protocols. Then you decide whether someone needs a clinic visit, an emergency room, or just reassurance and a follow-up call. It suits nurses whose licenses are active in multiple states, since telehealth contracts often want coverage across a wider footprint.

Search listings directly on ZipRecruiter instead of a general job board. Telehealth-specific filters surface the per-diem and part-time contracts that fit around an existing rotation. Pay lands weekly or biweekly depending on the employer, closer to a normal paycheck than most side hustles for nurses on this list. For anyone chasing steadier extra income for nurses rather than a one-off shift, this is one of the more paycheck-like options here.

Highest Hourly Ceiling ZipRecruiter 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to browse, with telehealth nurse roles averaging $89 an hour. Browse Telehealth Roles

Paid medical surveys take the least effort of anything here. InCrowd’s two-to-five-minute microsurveys pay $8 to $15 each. Longer, specialist surveys through M3 Global Research can pay $60 to $300 an hour of survey time. Sermo runs a nurse-specific track that matches invitations to your unit and specialty.

None of this replaces a paycheck, but it is close to pure profit. It needs no startup cost and fits inside a fifteen-minute break. You answer what you already know from practice, so there is no learning curve before the first payout.

Register once, and invitations arrive by email as your profile matches new studies. The ongoing effort drops to almost nothing after that first sign-up. Stack two or three of these platforms instead of one, since qualification for any single survey is never guaranteed. It’s about as low-commitment as a side hustle for nurses gets, since there’s no shift to show up for at all.

Zero Startup Cost Sermo 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, matching nurses to surveys inside their own specialty. Join Sermo Free

Flu shot and vaccine clinic shifts pay $27 to $109 an hour depending on the market. Most large-metro listings sit in a $36 to $71 range. These shifts run shorter than a normal 12-hour rotation and sit inside business hours, which is why night-shift nurses chase them for a taste of a normal day.

Pharmacies, schools, and workplace health fairs all run seasonal vaccine hubs, usually from late summer through winter. Staffing agencies post them well ahead of the rush. A shift can run two to four hours, so it slots into a single day off instead of eating the whole day.

Flu season repeats every year on roughly the same calendar, so you can plan around it instead of hunting for it cold. Search per diem clinic listings on Indeed a few months early, since the best-paying shifts fill first. Seasonal, predictable, and paid well above average, it’s one of the best side hustles for nurses who want a short, plannable shift rather than an open-ended one. For a quicker one-off target, this guide to earning $200 fast covers similar single-day math.

Short Seasonal Shifts Indeed 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to browse, with flu clinic RN shifts posting $27 to $109 an hour. Find Vaccine Shifts

Per diem clinical research nurse roles typically pay $38.56 to $55.62 an hour. Some travel-friendly postings reach close to $56 an hour. That sits above general bedside per diem rates because a trial site needs someone who follows a fixed protocol exactly, not someone who adapts care on the fly.

Work includes drawing labs on a strict schedule, documenting adverse events, and walking participants through consent forms. All of it runs against a study calendar set months in advance. You trade some flexibility for a steadier, more plannable shift than most per diem work offers.

Clinical trial sites, hospital research departments, and contract research organizations all post these roles under slightly different titles. Search “clinical research nurse” and “research coordinator, per diem” together on Indeed to catch the full spread. Prior ICU, oncology, or med-surg experience makes you a stronger fit than a generalist background. It’s one of the steadier nurse side hustles for anyone who prefers a fixed protocol over the unpredictability of a typical shift.

Predictable Schedule Indeed 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to browse, with per diem research nurse roles near $39 to $56 an hour. See Research Roles

Independent legal nurse consultants charge $125 to $200 an hour for medical record review, and testifying experts bill $250 to $500 an hour, per rate surveys from the field. That is the highest per-hour ceiling among side hustles for nurses on this list, and it pays because attorneys are renting your clinical judgment.

You review charts for standard-of-care questions and summarize timelines for an attorney who cannot read a med-surg note. You also flag where documentation supports or undercuts a claim. Most consultants start part-time alongside bedside or management work instead of leaving nursing outright.

Building toward a first paid case takes months, not a weekend, so treat it as the slow-build entry on this list. If you want a faster target while that builds, this $2,000-fast breakdown shows what a quicker route needs instead.

Solid clinical documentation habits matter more here than any single certification, since an attorney is trusting your read of a chart. Nurses with ICU, OB, or med-surg backgrounds tend to find the fastest fit, since those specialties generate the most litigation. AALNC’s mentorship program pairs a new consultant with an experienced one once you join. Building toward this one takes patience, but it carries the highest ceiling of any route to extra income for nurses on this list.

Highest Hourly Ceiling AALNC 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Independent case review bills $125 to $200 an hour once you are certified. Start as a New LNC

CPR and BLS instructors average around $27 an hour. The typical range runs $22 to $39 an hour depending on the training center and course type. That is modest against bedside pay, but the hours are evenings and weekends by design, exactly when recert classes get scheduled.

Becoming an instructor through the American Heart Association’s network means taking an instructor course on top of your existing BLS or ACLS provider card. You then align with a training center that assigns you classes. Some centers pay per class instead of a flat hourly rate, so ask directly how a center structures pay.

This is one of the steadiest recurring side hustles for nurses once it is running. Hospitals and clinics need recertification classes on a fixed schedule every one to two years, not on a one-off basis. It also keeps your own resuscitation skills sharper than recert alone manages. As a side hustle for nurses built entirely around evenings and weekends, it fits a rotating schedule better than almost anything else here.

Recurring Evening Work American Heart Association 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Instructor pay averages $27 an hour, mostly on evening and weekend classes. Explore Instructor Courses

NCLEX and nursing-school tutors earn $15 to $40 an hour on platforms like Wyzant and Varsity Tutors. Students themselves are often billed $50 to $100 an hour, with the platform keeping the difference. Setting up privately instead of through a platform lets you keep the full rate, though you find your own students.

You are teaching content you already passed: dosage calculation, care planning, or NCLEX-style question strategy. There is no new skill to learn before your first session. Evening and weekend availability matches exactly when nursing students study, which lines up neatly with a day-shift nurse’s free time.

A single weekly student booked for exam season adds up fast. Referrals from one nursing program tend to bring the next student without any extra marketing. This is one of the few side hustles for nurses that gets easier the longer you do it, since your explanations improve with repetition. It’s consistently one of the best side hustles for nurses who’d rather teach what they already know than learn something new.

No New Skill Needed Wyzant 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. NCLEX tutors on the platform earn $15 to $35 an hour teaching content they already know. Browse NCLEX Tutoring

New freelance medical writers usually start around $30 to $75 an hour on patient-education and health-content work. That is well below the $131.65 an hour the American Medical Writers Association (AMWA) reports for experienced freelance regulatory writers. The professional-tier number is a ceiling to grow toward, not a beginner’s first rate.

You are translating clinical knowledge into plain language for patients, health brands, or continuing-education content. That is the same skill nursing already trained into you every time you explained a diagnosis at the bedside. It pays off slower than the other entries here, since a portfolio needs real assignments, not just a signup.

Join AMWA for its job board and mentoring resources, then pitch health publishers and hospital marketing teams directly with two or three writing samples. A dependable setup matters here too, and a solid laptop for nursing students doubles as a capable machine for this kind of writing work after a shift ends. Of every nurse side hustle on this list, this is the one where the pay ceiling keeps rising for years instead of leveling off.

Highest Long-Term Ceiling AMWA 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Beginners start near $30 to $75 an hour, with experienced writers billing far more. Join AMWA

Side Hustles for Nurses at a Glance

Side hustles for nurses land very differently once you weigh pay against setup time and how passive the work is, and lining up extra income for nurses this way makes it easier to see which route actually fits a given rotation. The table below reconciles the figures from every entry above so you can compare them side by side.

Method Typical Pay Startup Cost Effort Level Per diem/PRN app shifts $38-$68/hr Free (existing license) Active Telehealth triage roles $40-$120/hr Free (existing license) Active Paid medical surveys $8-$300/survey Free Mostly passive Flu shot/vaccine clinics $27-$109/hr Free (existing license) Active Per diem clinical research $39-$56/hr Free (existing license) Active Legal nurse consulting $125-$500/hr Course fee Active, slow to build CPR/BLS/ACLS instructor $22-$39/hr Instructor course fee Active NCLEX/nursing tutoring $15-$40/hr Free Active Freelance medical writing $30-$132/hr Free, slow ramp-up Active, builds over time

How These Side Hustles for Nurses Were Chosen

Every side hustle for nurses on this list had to clear the same bar before it made the cut. That bar is what separates this from a generic list of side hustles for nurses copied off any gig-work roundup.

What Every Method Had to Prove

Five checks decided which side hustles for nurses made this list.

A published, sourced pay figure. Platform listings, professional-association rate surveys, or federal wage data, never a blog’s guess.

Platform listings, professional-association rate surveys, or federal wage data, never a blog’s guess. Fits around rotating shifts. Every method here can run in blocks of hours a nursing schedule actually leaves free.

Every method here can run in blocks of hours a nursing schedule actually leaves free. Uses a license or clinical skill you already hold. Nothing on this list asks you to start from zero.

Nothing on this list asks you to start from zero. Still operating today. Every platform named here was active and hiring at the time of writing.

Every platform named here was active and hiring at the time of writing. Legal and age-appropriate. No gambling routes, and nothing that asks a nurse to skip a licensing board’s rules.

Anything failing one of those checks was left off the list entirely.

What Got Cut

A handful of common “opportunities” aimed at nurses specifically got left off this list, and each one failed for a different reason.

Multi-level-marketing “wellness product” schemes that recruit specifically inside nursing Facebook groups did not qualify, since the income claims trace back to the company’s own marketing instead of any independent source.

that recruit specifically inside nursing Facebook groups did not qualify, since the income claims trace back to the company’s own marketing instead of any independent source. Unlicensed “health coaching” pitched as a stand-in for clinical advice was cut for the same reason, since the pay claims are unverifiable and the risk to your license is real.

pitched as a stand-in for clinical advice was cut for the same reason, since the pay claims are unverifiable and the risk to your license is real. General task apps and delivery driving were left out too, since they pay no better for a nurse than for anyone else.

None of these make the cut as one of the best side hustles for nurses specifically, since none of them reward the license or clinical judgment a nurse already carries.

Where Reward Apps Fit Alongside Side Hustles for Nurses

Reward apps pay tens of dollars a month at most, not hundreds. They work as a background layer under a real paid method, and they’re worth mentioning here mainly because they cost nothing to try alongside the best side hustles for nurses already covered above..

They fill the true dead time on a night shift: waiting rooms between patients and short breaks otherwise too small to use. Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app, is a solid one to start with, free to join and paying out real cash once a balance hits $35. You must be at least 18 to cash out through PayPal, which is how most reward apps pay.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

If you already spend a few minutes a day on your phone anyway, apps that pay real money for playing earn their spot on your home screen alongside Snakzy.

What the Payout Minimums Actually Mean

A lower minimum means a shorter wait for your first cash-out, never a bigger one. Bigcash’s $1 threshold clears fast for a small first balance. Snakzy’s $35 minimum takes longer to reach but still costs nothing to try. Neither replaces any of the nine methods above; both just use time you would otherwise waste on your phone.

Lowest Payout Minimum Bigcash 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, cashing out from $1 so the first payout comes fast. Try Bigcash Free

For a second option running in the background of a slow night shift, Snakzy turns idle time into a balance at no cost to join.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Fitting Side Hustles for Nurses Around Rotating Shifts

Rotating and night shifts change which side hustles for nurses actually work more than any other factor here. A three-day-on, four-day-off schedule leaves long uninterrupted blocks that a Monday-to-Friday side hustle cannot use. A straight night rotation rules out anything running only during business hours.

Day-shift and rotating nurses get the most out of telehealth triage, flu clinic shifts, and tutoring. All three need you awake during normal daytime hours. Night-shift nurses fare better with overnight per diem shifts, paid surveys done between patients, and writing or consulting work that only needs a laptop and quiet time after a shift ends.

Check your employer’s moonlighting policy before committing to a second clinical role. Many hospital systems restrict how many hours you can work across employers in a week. That single check protects both your license and the schedule you are building around it, and it’s worth doing before chasing any new source of extra income for nurses on the side.

What Doesn’t Work for Nurses Picking Up Side Work

Any offer charging you money before you earn any is selling the idea of income, not income itself, and that rule applies to every side hustle for nurses covered here, no exceptions. The traps below attach specifically to nursing side work, not a generic scam list copied from another job category.

Offers That Target Nurses Specifically

These schemes recruit inside nursing communities on purpose, because a license reads as trustworthy.

Paid “wellness” or supplement reselling. Recruitment pitches inside nursing Facebook groups promise a downline income, which the FTC treats as a business opportunity requiring written earnings disclosures.

Recruitment pitches inside nursing Facebook groups promise a downline income, which the FTC treats as a business opportunity requiring written earnings disclosures. Unlicensed “health coach” certificates sold as a shortcut. A weekend certificate is not a scope-of-practice expansion, and advising outside your license puts your registration at risk.

A weekend certificate is not a scope-of-practice expansion, and advising outside your license puts your registration at risk. Staffing agencies that ask for a fee to “guarantee” placement. Legitimate per diem and travel staffing platforms never charge the nurse to be listed.

Legitimate per diem and travel staffing platforms never charge the nurse to be listed. Guaranteed-income legal nurse consulting courses. A course can teach you the skill; no course can guarantee an attorney hires you.

A fee charged before you earn anything is the one signal that never varies across these.

Traps Inside the Legitimate Routes

These involve real, working platforms used carelessly, not fake ones.

Skipping the moonlighting policy check. Picking up per diem shifts at a competing facility without checking your primary employer’s outside-work rules can trigger a real disciplinary conversation.

Picking up per diem shifts at a competing facility without checking your primary employer’s outside-work rules can trigger a real disciplinary conversation. Treating 1099 gig pay as take-home pay. Self-employment tax adds 15.3% on top of income tax once net earnings pass $400 in a year, so set a third aside from every payment.

Self-employment tax adds 15.3% on top of income tax once net earnings pass $400 in a year, so set a third aside from every payment. Consulting or coaching without malpractice coverage. Legal nurse consulting and independent health coaching both carry liability a hospital’s coverage does not reach.

Legal nurse consulting and independent health coaching both carry liability a hospital’s coverage does not reach. Letting license renewal lapse while chasing side work. Every method on this list depends on an active license staying active.

If you cannot find a platform’s fee and payout terms on its own site within two minutes, that absence is your answer.

Final Verdict on Side Hustles for Nurses

Per diem and PRN shifts through a staffing app are the single fastest side hustles for nurses to start. They pay $38 to $68 an hour on a license you already hold, with no extra certification needed. For a higher ceiling instead, legal nurse consulting pays the most per hour on this list once you have a few years of clinical experience behind it.

Start with one paid route this week, then layer a passive one underneath it while that first route builds momentum. Free to join, no deposit: get Snakzy free while you line up the first of these side hustles for nurses that actually pays.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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