7 Ways To Earn Passive Income With Money-Making Apps in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Passive income with money-making apps is possible, but the most hands-off options are investing, renting out unused assets, and earning from content you’ve already created.

Acorns automates investing, Neighbor lets you earn recurring income from unused space, and Foap can generate sales from photos you’ve already uploaded. Other apps, like Rakuten, provide low-effort cash back rather than true passive income.

Earnings vary by app and by how much you put into the income stream. The most passive options require an upfront asset, investment, or content, while apps like Poshmark and Swagbucks require more ongoing activity. Learn more about earning passive income with money-making apps in this guide, with info on startup costs and the work involved.

Is Passive Income With Money-Making Apps Realistic?

Yes, passive income from money-making apps is realistic, but it’s usually modest at first. The best passive income methods use money, assets, or content you already have. Acorns automates investing and dividend reinvestment, Neighbor lets you earn recurring income from unused space, and Foap lets you sell uploaded photos.

Your earning potential depends on the app and what you can put into it. Acorns requires money to invest, while Neighbor requires rentable space. Turo requires a car, and its host earnings are reduced by the applicable host-share plan and other costs.

Rakuten and Swagbucks offer lower-effort ways to earn. Rakuten provides cash back on qualifying purchases, while Swagbucks can generate ongoing referral income, where referrers earn 10% of eligible earnings from active referrals with no maximum limit.

Poshmark is more active because sellers still need to list and fulfill orders. The most passive options generally require an upfront investment, asset, content, or referral network, while active apps can produce income but require more ongoing work.

7 Real Ways To Earn Passive Income With Money-Making Apps

The apps below offer different ways to earn passive or low-effort income. Some can generate recurring earnings with little ongoing work, while others require more active involvement to keep the money coming.

1. Acorns [Invest Automatically With Spare Change]

Acorns customers who use Round-Ups invest an average of $45 a month from spare change, based on company-reported data as of July 31, 2025. That money is invested capital, not guaranteed income, and returns depend on market performance. This makes Acorns one option for passive income with money-making apps, although investment returns aren’t guaranteed.

Plans cost $4, $8, or $12 a month, depending on the tier. Round-Ups invest accumulated spare change once it reaches $5, while users can start investing with as little as $5. The main benefit is automated investing, with recurring investments and automatic portfolio rebalancing available. Regular contributions can increase the amount invested over time, but they don’t guarantee investment returns.

INVEST YOUR SPARE CHANGE Acorns 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn passive income with money-making apps? Invest spare change automatically and grow your portfolio over time with Acorns. Invest Today

2. Neighbor [Earn From Unused Space You Already Have]

Neighbor hosts can earn different amounts based on their space and location. The platform says garages can earn $100 to $600 a month, while large garages and indoor parking average about $200 to $400.

For someone with unused space, Neighbor can provide passive income with money-making apps. Listing is free, but Neighbor deducts a 4.9% plus $0.30 processing fee from each host payout. Payments are automatic, although hosts still need to respond to renters and coordinate access to the space.

RENT OUT UNUSED SPACE Neighbor 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn passive income with money-making apps? Rent unused space to neighbors and earn monthly rental income with Neighbor. Sign Up

3. Foap [Earn From Photos You Upload and Sell]

Foap pays creators $5 when a photo sells through its standard marketplace, based on a $10 sale split 50/50 between the creator and the platform. The same photo can be sold multiple times, making it a potential source of passive income with money-making apps from content you’ve already uploaded.

It’s free to join, and Foap remains active and supported. Mission rewards start at $50, according to the current app listing, while individual Missions can offer much larger prize pools. For example, Foap has run Missions with total rewards of $300, $500, and $1,000. Marketplace sales aren’t guaranteed, so earnings can vary widely.

SELL YOUR PHOTOS ONLINE Foap 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn passive income with money-making apps? Sell photos online and earn money from approved submissions with Foap. Join Foap

4. Turo [Rent Out Your Car When You’re Not Driving It]

Turo hosts in the US earned an average of $10,489 a year per car in 2025, or about $874 a month. This makes Turo a potential source of passive income with money-making apps, but that figure doesn’t account for costs like maintenance and insurance.

Listing a car is free, and US hosts generally earn 70%, 80%, or 90% of the trip price, depending on their earnings plan. Actual earnings vary by vehicle, location, availability, and pricing, while some markets use dynamic host shares based on booking lead time. Hosts also handle vehicle preparation and guest communication.

RENT OUT YOUR CAR Turo 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn passive income with money-making apps? List your car and earn money when guests book it with Turo. Try Now

5. Rakuten [Cash Back on Purchases You’d Make Anyway]

As with game apps that pay money, Rakuten can be a low-effort way to earn passive income with money-making apps by turning purchases you already plan to make into cash back. But it’s not truly passive income because you must make qualifying purchases and activate cash back before shopping. It offers cash back at more than 3,500 stores, with rates varying by retailer and promotion.

Joining is free, and you can shop through the Rakuten website, app, or browser extension. Confirmed cash back is paid by check or PayPal every three months after your first payment. This makes Rakuten an easy way to earn extra money from regular shopping with minimal ongoing effort.

AUTOMATE YOUR CASH BACK Rakuten 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn passive income with money-making apps? Get cash back on eligible purchases without extra effort using Rakuten. Sign Up

6. Poshmark [Sell Clothes and Items You Already Own]

Poshmark can be a semi-passive way to earn passive income with money-making apps by turning clothes and other unused items into cash. Once an item is listed, it can sell without additional work from you until a buyer makes a purchase, creating an income stream from things you already own. But it’s not true passive income because you still need to manage listings, answer buyers, and ship orders.

Listing is free, while Poshmark charges $2.95 on sales under $15 and takes 20% on sales of $15 or more. Competitive pricing can help listings attract buyers and turn unused items into extra income.

TURN CLOTHES INTO INCOME Poshmark 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn passive income with money-making apps? List items once and earn when buyers purchase your listings with Poshmark. List an Item

7. Swagbucks [Earn From Referrals While Others Use the Platform]

Swagbucks is legit and a low-effort option for earning extra money through surveys, games, shopping, and other online activities. If you want to earn passive income with money-making apps, the referral system is the closest fit because you can earn 10% of eligible earnings from people you refer while they remain active, without completing those activities yourself.

Joining is free, and survey payouts vary by survey. Swagbucks lets members redeem rewards for as little as $3, including PayPal and gift cards. Some surveys may disqualify you because they target specific demographics, but Swagbucks says you can still receive a small reward for some disqualifications.

EARN REWARDS WHILE ONLINE Swagbucks 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn passive income with money-making apps? Earn rewards through Swagbucks referrals when people you refer use the platform. Join Today

Comparing Methods To Earn Passive Income With Money-Making Apps

The table below compares seven options for passive income with money-making apps, including their startup costs, earning potential, and how much work each one requires.

Method Work Required Startup Cost Estimated Earnings Acorns Very low; investing is automated and can generate returns over time $4/month; $5 to invest $45/month invested on average through Round-Ups Neighbor Low; list your space, respond to renters, and coordinate access $0 to list $100–$600/month for garages Foap Low; upload photos and earn when they sell $0 $5 per photo sold; $50–$1,000+ Missions Turo Moderate; prepare vehicles and communicate with guests $0 to list $874/month average per car Rakuten Low; activate cash back and shop through the platform $0 Varies by purchases and cash back rates Poshmark Moderate; list items, answer buyers, and ship orders $0 to list Varies by items sold Swagbucks Very low with referrals; earn from eligible referral activity $0 10% of eligible referral earnings

Boost Your Earnings With Play-To-Earn Reward Apps

The best play-to-earn options and reward apps like Snakzy can complement the passive income with money-making apps by offering small payouts for activities like playing games or completing offers. They are generally low-effort rather than truly passive, since you need to complete activities to earn rewards.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $5 to $25 (varies by region and reward) Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

BigCash and KashKick offer additional ways to earn through games, surveys, and online tasks, while Snakzy focuses on rewards for gaming activities.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Combine Snakzy with passive income apps to earn more money. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Not every app-based earning method qualifies as passive income with money-making apps. The biggest mistakes are overstating earnings, overlooking costs, or underestimating the work involved.

Ignoring fees and expenses – Calculate what you actually keep after platform fees and operating costs. Poshmark takes a percentage of sales, while your Turo earnings can be reduced by insurance, maintenance, and other vehicle costs.

– Calculate what you actually keep after platform fees and operating costs. Poshmark takes a percentage of sales, while your Turo earnings can be reduced by insurance, maintenance, and other vehicle costs. Assuming every method is truly passive – Some options still require regular work. Poshmark sellers must manage listings and ship orders, while Rakuten requires you to make qualifying purchases.

– Some options still require regular work. Poshmark sellers must manage listings and ship orders, while Rakuten requires you to make qualifying purchases. Spending time on inactive platforms – Check that an app is currently operating and paying users before investing time in it. Platforms can change their programs, reduce rewards, or shut down.

– Check that an app is currently operating and paying users before investing time in it. Platforms can change their programs, reduce rewards, or shut down. Treating reward apps as regular income – Apps like Swagbucks can provide extra cash, but surveys, games, and tasks require active participation. Referral earnings are more passive, but depend on the activity of the people you refer.

If you’re interested in passive income with money-making apps, the best options balance earning potential with the amount of work required, while free apps that pay real money can cover your smaller expenses.

Final Verdict on Passive Income With Money-Making Apps

The best way to earn passive income with money-making apps depends on what you have and how much work you want to do. Rakuten and Swagbucks can help you earn from shopping and referrals, while Acorns lets you automate investing and build wealth over time. Neighbor and Turo can provide more income potential for people with an unused space or vehicle.

No single app works for everyone. Compare earning potential, costs, and ongoing work before choosing your options. Starting with one method and adding others that fit your situation can create a practical path to passive income with money-making apps.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Combine Snakzy with passive income apps to earn more money. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs