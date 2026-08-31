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How to Make Money With Money-Making Apps in 2026: 8 Real Ways That Work

If you’re learning how to make money with money-making apps, Mercari resale is the fastest method here, with payout 3 to 5 days after delivery is confirmed. Realistic earnings from apps that pay you real money range from $20 a month up to $3,000-plus a month for skill-based work on Fiverr’s top sellers. Which end you land on depends on whether you bring a sellable skill or just spare time.

This guide shows how to make money with money-making apps, ranking eight real options by earning potential, fees, and payout speed. One method below, content and ad revenue, works differently, paid on views rather than a direct sale, so keep that distinction in mind as you read.

QUICK VERDICT Mercari resale offers the fastest realistic first payout, around 3 to 5 days after delivery confirmation.Fiverr freelancing provides the highest realistic ceiling, around $3,000 to $15,000 a month for top-rated web-development sellers

Are Money-Making Apps a Realistic Way to Earn?

Yes, but even the best money-making apps have limits. Only two of the eight methods here can realistically replace even part-time income, and the rest are supplemental at best. 70% of Fiverr sellers make less than $100 a month and only about 1% clear $2,000-plus a month, per GrabOn’s 2026 Fiverr statistics, so set expectations before the ranked list below.

Your existing skills shape how to make money with money-making apps. Skill-based apps like freelancing, VA work, and tutoring pay more per hour but require a marketable skill and weeks to build a client base. Asset-based apps, resale, print-on-demand, stock photo, can start with zero skill but income is inconsistent until inventory or a catalog builds up. Pure reward apps like Swagbucks need almost no setup but cap out low.

Before you decide how to make money with money-making apps, know that every method below is legal and can be started casually without a business license. Print-on-demand and resale can become taxable business activity past a certain volume, so that is worth flagging.

8 Real Ways That Show How to Make Money With Money-Making Apps

These eight methods cover different earning models, so the right choice depends on what you can bring to the app. I ranked them by realistic earning potential and payout speed, with platform fees factored in so you can compare what each option actually leaves in your pocket.

1. Freelance Services via Fiverr

Skill level changes how to make money with money-making apps. On Fiverr, sellers keep 80% of every order, while active sellers average $500 to $3,000 a month. Top-rated web-development sellers can reach $3,000 to $15,000, though the median seller clears only about $60 a month, per BizToolkit’s 2026 Fiverr income breakdown and GrabOn’s 2026 Fiverr statistics.

Starting free makes it easy to test how to make money with money-making apps on Fiverr. A seller profile costs nothing, and Fiverr holds cleared earnings for about 14 days after an order is marked complete before withdrawal. You’ll need a genuinely sellable skill, writing, design, dev, video editing, a small portfolio, and ID verification. The common mistake here is underpricing gigs to compete on price instead of niching into a specialty like AI automation or web dev that commands premium rates.

Reaching the $3,000-plus a month tier is a minority outcome reserved for Top Rated Sellers in high-demand niches, not a typical first-month result, so keep your expectations realistic.

HIGHEST EARNING CEILING Fiverr 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn a marketable skill into freelance income while keeping 80% of each order. Create a Fiverr Seller Profile

2. Virtual Assistant Work via Upwork

Virtual assistant work shows how to make money with money-making apps through hourly client work. Upwork clients pay $10 to $20 an hour, with a median rate of $13. Take-home is lower because the freelancer service fee runs from 0% to 15% per contract, with most freelancers paying around 10%.

A free profile is enough to start, though bidding costs Connects at roughly $0.15 each. First payout lands 5 to 10 business days after a client approves hours or a milestone. You’ll need organizational and admin skills, reliable internet, and English proficiency for most listings. Spending Connects on generic, non-tailored proposals is the common mistake. A handful of well-targeted applications makes better use of that budget.

Beginners learning how to make money with money-making apps may find VA work the easiest skill-based option because it doesn’t require a specialized craft like design or development.

FASTEST PATH TO STEADY INCOME Upwork 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Find virtual assistant work with flexible contracts and beginner-friendly admin tasks. Browse Upwork VA Jobs

3. Online Tutoring via Preply

A teachable subject makes learning how to make money with money-making apps much easier. Preply puts the average tutor rate at $18.30 an hour, with rates ranging from $10 to $38.90 by subject. New tutors keep 67% of each paid lesson, rising to 82% after 400 hours, while the first trial lesson with each new student pays $0.

Startup cost is free to apply. First payout lands roughly two weeks after the first completed paid, non-trial, lesson. You’ll need a teachable subject and a reliable video and internet setup. The common mistake is pricing at the platform-average rate without accounting for the $0 trial lesson, which quietly lowers effective hourly earnings for tutors who take on lots of new students.

Patience affects how to make money with money-making apps like Preply. Reaching the best commission split takes 400 teaching hours, which can mean months of consistent work.

EARN MORE AS YOU TEACH Preply 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teach subjects you know and keep more of each lesson as your hours increase. Apply to Tutor on Preply

4. Marketplace Resale via Mercari

Items you already own can simplify how to make money with money-making apps. Mercari charges a flat 10% selling fee with no listing fee, so a $50 item with $10 buyer-paid shipping nets the seller $54 before their own shipping costs. Buyers cover the separate 3.6% protection fee.

Startup cost is free to list. Among apps that pay you real money, Mercari has the fastest turnaround here, releasing funds a few days after delivery is confirmed. Mercari shows how to make money on your phone with items you already own. However, you still need a camera and a reliable shipping process.

The common mistake is pricing an item without accounting for the 10% cut plus packaging and shipping costs, which turns a “profitable” sale into a loss.

Mercari ranks among the best money-making apps here if you have unused belongings on hand but no skill to sell.

FASTEST FIRST PAYOUT Mercari 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. List unused items for free and get paid a few days after delivery is confirmed. List Your First Item

5. Print-on-Demand via Printify and Etsy

Product margins matter when you learn how to make money with money-making apps through print-on-demand. A standard $25 t-shirt fulfilled through Printify and sold on Etsy nets roughly a 27% margin, or about $6.75, after production and platform costs. Etsy charges a $0.20 listing fee, a 6.5% transaction fee, and 3% + $0.25 for payment processing, on top of Printify’s base product cost.

A free Printify account is enough to start, with the Premium tier optional and each Etsy listing costing $0.20. There’s no revenue until the first sale, which realistically takes weeks of listing and SEO work to land. You’ll need designs, an Etsy shop, and a Printify account. Pricing basic apparel too thin at a 15% to 20% margin is the common mistake, while higher-margin items like mugs or journals can reach margins as high as 76%.

Automation can reshape how to make money with money-making apps once a catalog is live. Print-on-demand is the most passive method here, but it is also the slowest to its first dollar.

BEST PASSIVE BUILD Printify 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Launch products with low upfront cost and build a catalog that can keep selling over time. Start Selling With Printify

6. Stock Photo and Video Sales via Foap

Foap shows how to make money on your phone by selling photos. Each sale pays the photographer $5 while the buyer pays $10.

A smartphone camera is enough to test how to make money with money-making apps through stock photos. Payout is PayPal only, with a $50 minimum withdrawal, and multiple Trustpilot reviews between 2024 and 2026 flag payout delays running well beyond what the app promises.

You’ll need a smartphone camera and willingness to shoot to brand “missions.” The common mistake here is expecting fast payment. Set the expectation that a payout can take much longer than a typical app.

Photo demand changes how to make money with money-making apps like Foap. It has the lowest effort per sale in this list, but volume stays unpredictable because earnings depend on which missions your photos fit.

LOWEST EFFORT PER SALE Foap 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Upload smartphone photos and earn $5 each time one sells through Foap. Upload Your First Photo

7. Content Creation and Ad Revenue via TikTok Creator Rewards

On TikTok, views redefine how to make money with money-making apps because this method pays for audience attention. Creator Rewards pays roughly $0.40 to $1 per 1,000 qualified views, with disclosed results showing an observed range of about $0.36 to $1.04 per 1,000.

Startup cost is free, just a phone. To earn, you must clear 10,000 followers and 100,000 views in the trailing 30 days, be 18 or older, and have an account registered in one of eight eligible countries before a single payout is possible, realistically months of consistent posting. These countries include the US, UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Mexico, or Brazil.

Videos must be at least one minute long, on a personal account in good standing. The common mistake most people make is posting videos under a minute, which never qualify, or assuming the program is available everywhere when it isn’t. Best suited to readers who already post consistently rather than a true starting-from-zero method.

BEST IF YOU ALREADY POST TikTok 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn qualified views into Creator Rewards once your account meets the eligibility rules. Check Creator Rewards Eligibility

8. Reward and Cashback Apps via Swagbucks

Spare time can determine how to make money with money-making apps. Casual Swagbucks users realistically clear $20 to $100 a month, while survey work often nets only $1.50 to $3 an hour, per Side Hustle Nation’s 2026 review.

Learning how to make money on your phone with Swagbucks costs nothing to start. PayPal or gift-card redemption begins once the minimum SB balance clears and is usually processed within days. You’ll only need a smartphone or computer and patience. The common mistake here is treating it as primary income. Reviewers report 60% to 80% of survey attempts end in disqualification after time is already spent.

Spare time shapes how to make money with money-making apps like Swagbucks. It is the easiest option here to start today, but it also has the lowest earning ceiling, so treat it as a supplement, not a plan.

EASIEST WAY TO START TODAY Swagbucks 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn small rewards from surveys and offers with no specialized skill or startup cost. Join Swagbucks Free

Comparing Startup Cost and Payout Speed

This table helps you decide how to make money with money-making apps by comparing startup cost and payout speed across all eight options.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Realistic Range Freelance Services (Fiverr) Free ~14 days after first order clears $60/month median; $500 to $3,000/month typical active seller; $3,000 to $15,000/month for top-rated web-development sellers Virtual Assistant (Upwork) Free 5 to 10 business days $10 to $20/hour before fees Online Tutoring (Preply) Free ~2 weeks after first paid lesson $10 to $39/hour, averaging $18.30 Marketplace Resale (Mercari) Free 3 to 5 days after delivery 90% of sale price net of fee Print-on-Demand (Printify + Etsy) Free + $0.20/listing Weeks (until first sale) 15 to 35% margin per item Stock Photo/Video (Foap) Free Until $50 balance clears (can be slow) $5 per photo sold Content/Ad Revenue (TikTok) Free Months, to qualify $0.40 to $1.00 per 1,000 qualified views Reward Apps (Swagbucks) Free Days $20 to $100/month

For a broader mix of delivery, cashback, and gaming platforms, our apps to make money guide covers more options beyond the eight methods compared here.

Play-to-Earn: Reward Apps as a Supplement

If you’re still working out how to make money with money-making apps, reward apps can stack on top of the eight methods above. The table below covers apps that pay you real money for playing games, testing offers, or hitting milestones.

These are legit money-making apps from confirmed partners with real, current minimum payouts. For more gaming-focused options, our game apps that pay real money instantly guide compares verified platforms by payout speed and earning potential.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash With Snakzy Complete offers and game milestones to earn rewards alongside your other income methods. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Start Earning With Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Race-to-the-bottom Fiverr gigs: underpricing to compete on cost alone tends to attract the least reliable buyers and the most dispute-prone orders, per the BBB’s general gig-economy warnings.

underpricing to compete on cost alone tends to attract the least reliable buyers and the most dispute-prone orders, per the BBB’s general gig-economy warnings. Reselling without doing the fee math: listing an item at a price that looks profitable before subtracting Mercari’s 10% fee and your own shipping cost, then losing money on the sale.

listing an item at a price that looks profitable before subtracting Mercari’s 10% fee and your own shipping cost, then losing money on the sale. Chasing stock-photo payouts on a deadline: relying on Foap income for a specific bill, given the documented PayPal payout delays some contributors have reported.

relying on Foap income for a specific bill, given the documented PayPal payout delays some contributors have reported. Posting sub-minute TikTok videos and expecting Creator Rewards pay: per TikTok’s own eligibility rules, videos under one minute never qualify for the program, no matter how many views they get.

per TikTok’s own eligibility rules, videos under one minute never qualify for the program, no matter how many views they get. Treating survey and reward apps as an income plan: Swagbucks and similar apps cap out around $100 a month for casual use. Legit money-making apps do not charge upfront to unlock earnings, and the FTC warns against any app that does.

Final Verdict on How to Make Money With Money-Making Apps

Skill-based apps, Fiverr, Upwork, Preply, pay more per hour but take longer to ramp. Asset-based apps, Mercari, Printify, Foap, need less skill but income is uneven. Reward apps like Swagbucks are a supplement, not a plan. The one fact worth remembering: Fiverr’s 80/20 split means a seller keeps $80 of every $100 order, before the platform’s cut is even a factor in whether the gig itself pays enough.

The best money-making apps work better when you choose one skill-based and one asset-based option instead of trying all eight at once.

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