iOS Games That Pay Real Money: How to Earn Cash While You Play

Mobile gaming has become a genuine way to earn extra income if you know which apps actually pay out. A new wave of iOS games that pay real money rewards players with cash and gift cards for their skill, speed, or strategy. Players earn cash through tournaments, puzzles, trivia, and even virtual dice rolls.

This guide highlights the best titles that turn everyday play into tangible money. These aren’t get‑rich‑quick schemes. They’re skill or progress‑based games that reward consistent play with cash or gift card payouts.

Trivia buff, casual puzzler, or competitive gamer, these apps prove that time spent playing can pay off…literally. Each recommendation offers transparent cash‑out systems and trusted payout partners like PayPal. Active player communities also keep the competitions fair. Let’s turn screen time into something more rewarding, one game at a time.

Our Top Picks: The Best iOS Games That Pay Real Money

After testing dozens of titles, a few iOS games that pay real money consistently stood out for their speed, user experience, and reliable payouts. These are the ones worth downloading first.

Blitz Win Cash [2021] – The best iOS game that pays real money thanks to its quick trivia matches, instant PayPal withdrawals, and lively tournaments that turn skill into real earnings. Bingo Cash [2021] – One of the best iOS games that pay real money for players who want classic bingo with simple rules, short sessions, and steady payouts. Solitaire Cash [2019] – A smooth, skill‑based card game that proves iOS apps that pay real money can combine familiar gameplay with fair scoring and near‑instant cash‑outs.

All three deliver what matters most: fun gameplay, fair competition, and real money. It’s the perfect time to transform your gaming into a profitable skill.

The Best iOS Games That Pay Real Money

Beyond the top picks, there’s a wide range of iOS games that pay real money for every type of player. If you like action-packed fun, Bingo Cash and Big Buck Hunter offer quick matches where wins turn into PayPal cash. For players who enjoy longer goals, Puzzles & Conquest and RAID: Shadow Legends give steady rewards for completing missions or daily challenges.

Fans of luck and light fun can try Game of Thrones Slots or Dice Dreams. Both are connected to partnered platforms like Swagbucks, which let you cash out through PayPal or gift cards. Cash Show adds live trivia energy, rewarding quick thinking in real‑time rounds.

Each of these iOS games for money balances entertainment with real earning potential. Choose games that match your pace: fast, strategic, or casual. Then kick back and enjoy seeing your time turn into real rewards.

1. Blitz Win Cash [Best for Fast Trivia Wins]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Blitz Games Average playtime 12 minutes

Blitz Win Cash feels like the trivia night that never ends. It’s a fast-paced mobile game platform built around trivia-style challenges. You can earn real money by answering questions correctly. The app hosts several quick-fire games that test speed, memory, and general knowledge.

With matches designed to take a few minutes, gameplay is simple and intense. You answer questions under strict time limits and compete against similarly skilled players. As you rank well in daily challenges and competitive tournaments, you’ll earn higher payouts. You can jump into free matches or enter paid tournaments where entry fees contribute to a real cash prize pool.

Why we chose it Blitz Win Cash matches are short, skill-based, and easy to fit into a busy day. Payouts remain clear and reliable.

PayPal payouts and gift cards make withdrawals straightforward once minimum thresholds are met. It’s great if you enjoy fast-paced game apps to win real money with no long-term commitment.

Final Verdict: Fast, fair, and addictively competitive. Blitz Win Cash turns short trivia bursts into quick, satisfying payouts.

2. Bingo Cash [Best for Competitive Bingo Fans]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2021 Creator/s Papaya Gaming Average playtime 15 minutes

Bingo Cash takes the familiar bingo format and adds a competitive edge where real money is on the line. Complete digital bingo cards as quickly and accurately as possible. As you compete against other players in real time.

The faster and more precise you are, the better your chances of placing at the top. With short matches and clear rules, it’s ideal for bingo fans looking for simple ways to earn money from home. Matches range from casual games to cash tournaments.

Why we chose it Bingo Cash rules are easy to understand, matches move quickly, and performance matters more than chance. Its mix of accessibility and genuine competition makes it a reliable earner.

Each match has different entry fees and prize pools. Some rounds feel relaxed, while others demand focus. You can practice with free games. This helps with patterns and pacing before joining paid competitions.

PayPal payouts are simple once you meet the minimum requirements. Enjoy a game you already know and love on an iOS app that pays real money.

Final Verdict: If you enjoy bingo with real stakes, Bingo Cash delivers quick matches and faster payouts.

3. Solitaire Cash [Best Skill-Based Card Game for Cash]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS Year of release 2019 Creator/s Papaya Gaming Average playtime 10 minutes

Solitaire Cash turns the classic card game into a real competition where speed and accuracy earn you money. You play the same layout as other players, racing to finish first with the best score. It feels familiar, but the timer and head‑to‑head format add real tension to every move.

You can join free matches to practice or pay small entry fees to enter tournaments with cash prizes. The faster and cleaner your moves, the higher your score. Strategy counts as much as speed.

Why we chose it Solitaire Cash rewards skill over luck, making wins feel earned and progress easy to measure over time. It builds on timeless mechanics while adding competitive depth.

It’s more about skill than luck, which makes every win feel earned. Earnings are paid through PayPal once you reach the minimum withdrawal amount. The process is easy to track inside the app, making it a reliable way to earn money online while playing games on iOS.

Final Verdict: Solitaire Cash is perfect if you like calm focus and real‑world results.

4. Cash Show [Best Live Trivia Experience]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Zenjoy Average playtime 12 mins

Each round moves fast, and staying focused matters when every second counts. Cash Show feels like a game show you can join from your phone. It’s a real-time trivia experience where players answer questions as they appear on screen.

You’re competing against thousands of other players at once, racing to stay in until the final round. You earn money by answering correctly and advancing through each stage of the show. The further you go, the bigger your share of the prize pool.

Why we chose it Cash Show’s live, interactive format adds real excitement and makes trivia wins feel shared and rewarding. It also has a clear payout process that keeps it grounded and trustworthy.

It’s lively, social, and gives every correct answer a quick thrill, especially when you see your score climb with everyone watching. The live format, clear rules, and simple payouts make it easy to jump in without a long learning curve. Plus, once you’ve met the minimum requirements, you’re paid out through PayPal.

Final verdict: Cash Show turns knowledge into quick cash. It’s perfect for trivia lovers craving excitement and rewards.

5. Puzzles & Conquest [Best Strategy Puzzle Game for Long-Term Rewards]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s Building-Blocks Network Technology Co., Limited Average playtime 15 minutes

Puzzles & Conquest blends match-style puzzles with light strategy elements. You solve puzzles to progress through levels, unlock features, and complete in-game challenges. Each session feels more thoughtful and fast-paced than the last. It rewards planning as much as problem-solving.

As you progress through tasks and complete specific objectives, you’ll earn money. Challenges increase in difficulty as you play. This encourages consistent play rather than quick wins. Its mix of puzzles and progression offers strategic ways to make money playing video games.

Why we chose it Puzzles & Conquest rewards patience and strategy. It’s a good fit for players who prefer thoughtful gameplay over speed. Progress feels meaningful, and the steady payout system keeps long‑term players motivated.

It’s one of the best freemium games on iOS, and it supports PayPal payouts. You can track and withdraw earnings once thresholds are reached. It’s designed for players who enjoy steady progress and long-term goals over instant rewards.

Final Verdict: If you love challenges, puzzles and payouts, Puzzles & Conquest is for you.

6. Game of Thrones Slots [Best Themed Slot Game for Casual Earnings]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s Zyna Inc Average playtime 15 minutes

Game of Thrones Slots lets you spin the reels inside a world that feels pulled straight from Westeros. You’ll recognize characters, locations, and symbols as you move through themed events. It’s easy to pick up, and each session feels like a short break rather than a long commitment.

As you play, you unlock events, bonuses, and rewards tied to your progress. To actually earn real money from these spins, you need a money-earning app like Swagbucks. By completing in-game goals and related offers, you can turn playtime into redeemable rewards.

Why we chose it Game of Thrones Slots blends the thrill of the Seven Kingdoms with engaging gameplay. It’s easy to enjoy in short sessions plus bonus events and Swagbucks integration make each spin feel purposeful.

Depending on the platform you use, payouts usually come via PayPal or Visa gift cards. If you enjoy slot mechanics and you’re destined for The Iron Throne, it’s a relaxed way to earn real-world rewards.

Final Verdict: From slots in the palm of your hand to PayPal withdrawals, Game of Thrones Slots is the way to go.

7. Big Buck Hunter [Best Skill-Based Action Game for Cash Prizes]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Play Mechanix Average playtime 15 mins

Big Buck Hunter puts you in the middle of fast-paced shooting challenges where accuracy is everything. You aim, time your shots, and score points based on how cleanly you hit your targets. It feels physical and focused, especially when you settle into the rhythm of lining up each shot.

You earn money by competing in skill-based challenges and tournaments. Here, your performance decides the outcome. The better your accuracy and consistency, the higher you’ll place. It’s a skill-driven game, so use practice rounds to get comfortable before jumping into paid competitions.

Why we chose it Big Buck Hunter rewards precision, timing, and steady aim. These traits make performance‑based payouts feel earned. It’s a strong pick if you like focus over chance.

Big Buck Hunter is another freemium iOS game that pays out through PayPal once you reach the minimum withdrawal amount. If you like focused gameplay that rewards precision over speed, this one keeps each session engaging.

Final verdict: Big Buck Hunter turns accuracy into a rewarding challenge.

8. Blackout Bingo [Best Fast-Paced Bingo Game for Cash]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Big Run Studios Inc Average playtime 15 mins

In Blackout Bingo, you play fast-paced matches where every daub counts. And accuracy matters as much as luck. The goal is simple: call “Blackout” before your opponent to win.

Each game puts you in timed tournaments where quick eyes and steady focus pay off. You can level up through practice rounds before playing in cash entry games. Tournament entry fees go toward real cash prize pools, and your final score determines how much you earn.

Why we chose it Blackout Bingo’s clear scoring system and reliable prizes make it a solid pick if you love focus, speed, and fair rewards in a casual format. It proves that fair competition and skillful play can thrive in even the simplest games.

Since everyone plays with the same setup, results come down to performance rather than chance. Every match feels energized, especially when you’re juggling several cards under time limits. And your winnings from all of those cards can be withdrawn through PayPal.

Final Verdict: Quick, fair, and intense. Blackout Bingo is a great way to turn classic bingo into real prizes.

9. RAID: Shadow Legends [Best RPG for Earning Rewards Through Progress]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, macOS, Microsoft Windows, iPadOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Plarium Average playtime 45 minutes

RAID: Shadow Legends has built a name as one of the most popular mobile RPGs, and it can help you earn real rewards. You build a team of champions, complete missions, and take on tournaments that reward progress and dedication.

To turn that progress into cash, you’ll need to play through platforms that partner with RAID, like Swagbucks. These programs pay you for completing in-game objectives or reaching certain levels. Then your rewards are available through PayPal and digital gift cards.

Why we chose it RAID: Shadow Legends combines deep strategy with rewarding gameplay. It’s perfect for RPG fans who want adventure and extra cash in one place. Its detailed design and consistent events provide a clear route to tangible bonuses.

It’s one of the best Swagbucks games to make your grind pay off a little more. The game’s depth helps it stand apart from most mobile earners. Here, strategy and team balance matter as much as time spent.

Final Verdict: Enjoy RAID: Shadow Legends RPG-depth, epic strategy and steady earnings.

10. Dice Dreams [Best Casual Game for Passive Rewards]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s SuperPlay LTD Average playtime 20 minutes

Built around quick rolls and bright visuals, Dice Dreams is a casual dice game with simple goals. You roll dice to build kingdoms, complete missions, and face off against friends in lighthearted challenges. Each roll moves your progress forward, and with a bit of luck, your rewards do too.

It’s easy to play in short bursts, which makes it a good fit for relaxed sessions rather than focused competition. You earn money by completing in‑game objectives. through partnered apps like Swagbucks.

Why we chose it Dice Dreams‘ low-stress gameplay makes earning rewards feel casual rather than demanding. Linked reward programs convert casual progress into small but reliable PayPal or gift‑card payouts.

Convert your progress into PayPal payouts or gift cards through authentic apps like Swagbucks. It’s as easy as linking your account and cashing out once you’ve met the minimum requirement. It’s playful, social, and perfect for unwinding while still collecting small bonuses.

Final Verdict: Playful and low‑stress, Dice Dreams is the easygoing route to earning while you relax and roll.

Where to Find the Best iOS Games That Pay Real Money

If you’re hunting for iOS games for money, skip the sketchy pop‑ups and start where real players earn safely. Trusted platforms like Swagbucks curate a rotating lineup of money‑making games. Everything from puzzle apps to licensed titles that reward you for hitting milestones. These services also manage tracking and payouts, giving you a reliable bridge between gameplay and real cash.

You’ll also find legitimate earners right on the App Store, but the secret is in the research. Scan user reviews for payout mentions, check how recently an app was updated, and confirm whether there’s a visible withdrawal policy. Games with clear prize structures and transparent terms are the ones worth your time.

Focus on apps and platforms with active support teams. They’re usually more reliable than apps with vague promises. Legitimate sites are also transparent and realistic about earnings. These claims will also be easily verifiable through user feedback and reward histories.

To dodge scams, avoid any app demanding upfront payments, banking info, or “immediate jackpot” claims. Real rewards take skill or consistency, not blind luck. The best apps to make money on iOS are those that show proof, pay out fast, and value your trust as much as your gameplay.

How to Cash Out Your Earnings from iOS Games

Cashing out from iOS game apps that pay real money usually follows a few simple steps. First, you play until you reach the app’s minimum payout amount. This threshold varies, but most games clearly show your progress in the rewards section. Once reached, you choose a payout method such as PayPal, digital gift cards, or bank transfer.

From there, link your preferred method, confirm the amount, and withdraw. Many games that pay real money on iOS offer PayPal because it’s fast and easy to track. Some apps process payouts instantly, while others take a few business days.

Titles like Solitaire Cash and Blackout Bingo are known for fast processing. This convenience adds to their competitive edge. To avoid issues, always double-check your PayPal email and complete any account verification ahead of time.

Only use verified payment methods. If you plan to play across several earning apps, consider linking everything to one PayPal account. It keeps transfers simple and tracks your total earnings all in one place.

Stick with games that clearly explain payout rules and show recent payment confirmations. Blitz Win Cash and Bingo Cash are often recommended for smooth withdrawal experiences. Especially if reliability matters more to you than large prize pools.

How to Choose the Right iOS Game for Earning Money

Choosing the right game depends on how you like to play and how you want to earn. Some real-money iOS games focus on quick thinking, while others reward strategy and skill. Start by deciding whether you prefer competitive games, like trivia or bingo, or relaxed games where you play at your own pace.

If you enjoy fast competition, Blitz Win Cash or Solitaire Cash offer short, focused sessions. For slower, story‑driven play, RAID: Shadow Legends or Puzzles & Conquest offer steady progress and consistent rewards.

Time commitment matters. Fast-match games are better if you only have a few minutes at a time. Strategy or puzzle games often require longer sessions but may offer more consistent rewards. Also consider if the game is skill-based or luck-based.

Skill games usually reward practice, while casual games rely more on progression and daily tasks. Your earning goals are another key factor. Weigh if you’re playing for small wins or long‑term earning potential.

Pay attention to payout options before you start. Many iOS apps that pay real money offer PayPal, gift cards, or bank transfers. Also, check the minimum payout amount and how withdrawals work. Reading recent app reviews can help confirm if payouts are reliable and timely.

The best choice is one that matches your play style and pays you back for your time.

My Overall Verdict to Turn Play into Pay

The world of iOS games that pay real money is bigger and more diverse than ever. No matter your playstyle, game preference, or reward goals, there’s an iOS game for you to play and earn real money. It’s time to turn playtime into rewards.

Getting started is simple. Start small, test a few games, and discover which payout style fits you best. With clear rules, smooth withdrawals, and plenty of ways to compete, earning money on your phone is both fun and accessible.

If you’re ready to try something new, explore the iOS games that pay real money. Many players prefer games that support PayPal or gift cards for quick and easy withdrawals. Stick with apps that clearly explain their earning systems.

Your next payout could be just a few matches away. Pick a game that fits your rhythm and start playing toward real rewards today.

FAQs