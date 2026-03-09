Online Side Hustles for Teens in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Online side hustles for teens offer a real opportunity for the younger generation to make money without even leaving home. Nearly 47% of Generation Alpha are already earning online, with the average teen making $13.92 per hour, almost double the federal minimum wage in the U.S. Many teens struggle to find traditional jobs due to age restrictions, limited schedules, or workplace rules, which makes online opportunities even more appealing.

These digital online side hustles for teens provide flexibility, skill-building, and real income potential. Some offer quick cash, while others help build long-term income streams. Today, side hustle ideas for men and teens include content creation, freelancing, and money-making apps. In this article, we’ll explore proven ideas for side hustles for young men, from simple ways to earn extra income in free time to launching a mini online business.

The Best Online Side Hustles for Teens: A Complete Overview

Online side hustles for teens have become extremely popular, and this is due to simple reasons: they are accessible, flexible, and perfectly fit into a school or college schedule. To start earning your first dollars, you don’t need an office, expensive equipment, or work experience. All you need is a phone, the internet, and free time.

All side hustles for young men can be roughly divided into several groups:

Ways to earn a small but fast income;

Part-time jobs with hourly pay;

Projects where you can grow and increase income over time.

When choosing, it’s also worth considering the amount of free time. Online side hustles for teens can take 30 minutes a day or 5-10 hours a week. It can be adapted to your study, sports, and leisure schedule.

1. YouTube and TikTok Creator

Creating videos on YouTube and TikTok is one of the most popular side gigs for men and teenagers looking to build an online presence. Teens can earn from ads, sponsorships, and brand collaborations, but there are important rules to follow. On YouTube, monetization requires at least 1,000 subscribers, 4,000 watch hours in the past year, active AdSense account. On the TikTok side hustles for young men, you need at least 10,000 followers, 100,000 video views in the last 30 days, videos must be at least 1 minute long, and you must be 18+ in a country that allows earnings.

When it comes to making money playing video games, income can vary widely. A channel with 100,000+ subscribers might earn $200–1,000 per month from ads and sponsors.

Pro tip Choose a narrow niche and post videos on your channel regularly. It’s better to post 1-2 videos per week following current trends than rare uploads.

2. Money-Making Apps

One of the easiest ways to side hustles for young men is by using special earning apps. Their main feature is the ability to start easily with minimal investment and with a flexible work schedule. This is a great opportunity for those who want to earn money in their free time. Spend 30 minutes to 2 hours a day without losing focus on your studies.

Best game apps to win real money – one of the best side hustles for men using mobile apps is Snakzy. You can play mobile games to earn coins and points, which can later be exchanged for real rewards, including gift cards. You can even withdraw your earnings directly through PayPal. On average, teens make around $10–15 per week, depending on the tasks completed.

Besides Snakzy, there are other apps: Swagbucks, Freecash, Survey Junkie, Scrambly, as well as other platforms where you can earn money through surveys, microtasks, and watching content.

Pro tip Create a schedule for yourself, for example, spend 30 minutes on tasks in the morning and 30 minutes in the evening. This way, you can gradually build up the balance needed for a withdrawal without overloading yourself and while still making time for studies and leisure.

3. Blogging

Blogging is another effective way to explore side hustles for men and teens who want to work from home. At the moment, blogging is one of the most sustainable side hustle ideas for men and teenagers online. A teen can run a blog about something they are genuinely interested in, like fashion, games, school life, hacks, finance, or hobbies.

There are several platforms that make it easy to get started with side hustles for young men: Medium, Substack, WordPress, and Wix. Many of them allow you to create a blog quickly without any programming knowledge.

Blog income varies widely. Beginners often earn $100-$1,000 per month after a few months of work. This is only if the content is published regularly and continues to attract readers’ attention.

Pro tip Write about what genuinely interests you and optimize your posts for search engines. One well-thought-out post with tips or reviews can bring traffic and income for years.

4. Online Tutor

If you understand school subjects well and can explain them to others, online tutoring is a real way to side hustles for young men. Teens can help younger students with math, making it one of the most rewarding side hustles for men in education. English, science, or test preparation and get paid for it online.

Platforms like Chegg or Wyzant provide excellent side hustle ideas for men who want to teach online. On Chegg Tutors, tutors can earn around $20 per hour, while on Wyzant, experienced mentors often set rates of $35-$65 per hour or more, depending on the subject and level. On Preply, language tutors usually earn $15-$25 per hour.

Pro tip Start by teaching friends or younger students via Zoom or Google Meet. Collect reviews; they will help you get your first clients on platforms like Wyzant or Chegg Tutors.

5. Flipping (Reselling)

Flipping (or reselling) is one of the good side hustles for men and teens looking to top ways to make money from home. This is one of those side hustle ideas for men where you buy items at a low price and sell them for a profit. Then sell them for more on online platforms like eBay, Depop, Poshmark, or Facebook Marketplace.

On platforms like Depop (≈35 million users), young people sell stylish clothing and vintage items, while Poshmark attracts buyers who are interested in fashion brands.

Income from reselling depends on your effort and your ability to find profitable items. Beginners often make $100-$500 per month if they regularly find good listings and put them up for sale.

Pro tip Track clothing and gadget trends on Depop and eBay. Take high-quality photos and describe the item in detail; this boosts sales and allows you to set a higher price.

6. Dropshipping

Dropshipping is an online sales model where you create an online store but do not keep inventory yourself. When a customer places an order, the supplier ships the product directly. A teen can launch such a store, but it’s also one of the most scalable side hustles for stay at home dads due to its remote nature. This is a real work from home for teens if there is adult support for payments and registration.

When exploring good side hustles for men, many people build a store on Shopify to get started with dropshipping. Beginners in dropshipping often reach $500-$2,000 in monthly turnover, but this depends on the niche, advertising, and promotion strategy.

Pro tip Test niche products with low competition. Start side hustles for young men with a small ad budget, $50-$100, to see what sells best before scaling.

7. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is a good side hustle for men and teens by promoting products or services through unique links and receiving a commission for each sale. You do not create your own products and instead help other sellers find customers. This makes it one of the most accessible online side hustles for teens, particularly if you already create content or run a blog.

Amazon Associates is a platform often cited in lists of good side hustles for men due to its huge product selection. A huge selection of products, with commissions usually around 1%-10% per sale, depending on the category. ShareASale and CJ Affiliate. Networks with thousands of stores and brands, where rates are often higher, and income can grow with the right product choices.

Pro tip Promote only products you have tried yourself or know well. Honest recommendations build audience trust and improve link conversions.

8. Freelance Video Editing

If you enjoy working with video, freelance video editing can be a way to make money online as a teen. Many companies and bloggers look for people who can edit videos for YouTube, TikTok, gaming content, or ads. You can offer these services on freelance platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, or Freelancer.

Services for online side hustles for teens that are ordered most often include YouTube video editing, short clips for TikTok and Instagram, gaming highlight compilations, basic color correction, and music overlays.

Beginners online side hustles for teens usually charge about $15-$50+ per project. Those with a portfolio and reviews can earn $50-$150+. This depends on task complexity and skill level. This type of side gigs for men and young creators is a real work-from-home option, but skills take time to develop.

Pro tip Create 3-5 sample videos for a portfolio, even for free. This helps convince first clients and get real reviews for future projects.

9. Testing Apps and Games

If you are looking for tech-based side hustle ideas for men, learning how to test games for money is a great start.

Popular places to look for apps to make money through testing include PlaytestCloud, for games, UserTesting, for web and mobile apps, Beta Family, and Respondent.

Real monthly income from these side hustles for men often reaches $100-$300 if you join several testing sessions per month.

As an alternative side hustles for young men, there are the best play-to-earn crypto games. In these games, you complete simple actions to earn tokens. For example, a popular hamster tapping game from a couple of years ago.

Pro tip Keep notes about bugs and app issues in a neat and structured way. Platforms value clear and detailed feedback, which increases the chance of getting more tasks and higher pay.

10. Graphic Design

If you enjoy drawing, creating images, or designing posts, graphic design can become a real way to learn how to make money online as a teen. Right now, it is one of the most profitable teen side hustles and excellent side hustles for stay at home dads with a creative streak. Creating logos, banners, or merch designs are good side hustles for men who want to monetize their artistic skills.

You can work on freelance platforms like Fiverr, 99designs, and Etsy. On Fiverr, many designers charge about $5 to $150+ for a single design, and more experienced designers can earn more if their work is in demand.

Pro tip Start online side hustles for teens with free platforms like Canva to build your portfolio. Even simple projects, like logos and social media templates, help attract first clients and make it easier to move to Adobe Creative Suite for professional work later.

How to Choose the Right Side Hustle for You

An online side hustle for teens is important to consider your time, skills, interests, and goals.

1) Evaluate your skills and strengths

When evaluating different side hustles for men, think about what you do well without much effort.

Writing texts?

Design?

Games and streaming?

Explaining school subjects?

2) Consider your schedule

How much time are you ready online side hustles for teens to spend?

If you only have 30 minutes free after school, you can start with money-making apps, surveys, and microtasks.

If you can commit 5-10 hours a week, then blogging, content creation, or other side gigs for men can bring more substantial money.

3) Evaluate startup costs

Side hustles differ in required expenses.

No investment, apps, surveys, game or app testing, tutoring.

Investment required, launching an online store or dropshipping, where a starting budget of $100-$500 may be needed.

4) Define your goals

Are you looking for good side hustles for men that provide quick cash, or do you prefer long-term projects?

Quick income, surveys, tasks, microtasks, testing.

Long-term projects, a blog, content, your own brand, or a business.

5) Think about your interests

Your hobby can become a full online side hustles for teens. Want to earn money from games? Start with testing, streaming, or editing game videos. Like teaching others? Try tutoring. If you enjoy creativity, graphic design, or blogging can be a strong starting point.

Here are some ideas for side hustles for young men based on different types of teens:

For the impatient teen: Apps and microtasks like Snakzy or Survey Junkie.

Apps and microtasks like Snakzy or Survey Junkie. For the creative teen: YouTube, TikTok, blogging, or graphic design.

YouTube, TikTok, blogging, or graphic design. For the tech-savvy teen: Dropshipping, app testing, or small coding projects.

Dropshipping, app testing, or small coding projects. For the social teen, side hustle ideas for men like content creation, affiliate marketing, or tutoring are ideal.

Realistic Earning Expectations and Timeline

When a teenager starts looking for side hustles for teens online, it is important to understand that not every side job pays a lot right away. Real income depends on time, effort, and the chosen direction. These guidelines online side hustles for teens help estimate how long to wait in the first days, weeks, and months of work.

Immediate income (1–7 days) – If you want to get your first money fast, the best options are money-making apps, surveys, and microtasks.

If you want to get your first money fast, the best options are money-making apps, surveys, and microtasks. Short-term income (2–4 weeks) – At this stage, you can add activities like freelance orders, online tutoring, or reselling items, flipping.

At this stage, you can add activities like freelance orders, online tutoring, or reselling items, flipping. Mid-term income (2–6 months) – After several months of consistent work, noticeable income appears in areas where audience and reputation matter.

After several months of consistent work, noticeable income appears in areas where audience and reputation matter. Long-term income (6–12+ months) – If you keep developing your skills and projects, after six months to a year, stable income sources can bring about $500–$2,000+ per month.

Income from side hustles for men and teens also depends on the following key factors:

Skill level: A beginner usually earns less than someone experienced.

A beginner usually earns less than someone experienced. Consistency: Regular work brings results; irregular work brings almost none.

Regular work brings results; irregular work brings almost none. Demand for skills: In-demand skills, like design, coding, and video, are often paid higher.

In-demand skills, like design, coding, and video, are often paid higher. Audience size: The more people who follow your content, the higher the chance of income from ads, sponsors, or affiliates.

The more people who follow your content, the higher the chance of income from ads, sponsors, or affiliates. Seasonality: Holidays and sales periods can increase sales and views.

About the myth of “passive income.“ No online side hustles for teens gives money without effort. Even if it seems like you receive “passive“ payments, for example, from ads or affiliate links, there was always work before that, content creation, testing, and publishing.

Overcoming Common Challenges

Starting to make money online as a teen is exciting, but challenges can arise along the way. Here are the most common issues online side hustles for teens and ways to handle them:

Time management. School, clubs, and friends all matter. To avoid overload, plan your time. For example, 30 minutes for surveys, 1 hour for video creation, or 3-5 hours per week for a blog.

School, clubs, and friends all matter. To avoid overload, plan your time. For example, 30 minutes for surveys, 1 hour for video creation, or hours per week for a blog. No quick results. Do not wait for high income in the first days. Many platforms and projects need 1-3 months before they start paying. This is normal.

Do not wait for high income in the first days. Many platforms and projects need months before they start paying. This is normal. Age limits. Many sites pay only users 18+. There is a solution. Ask your parents to create an account, or choose platforms with a 13+ age requirement.

Many sites pay only users 18+. There is a solution. Ask your parents to create an account, or choose platforms with a 13+ age requirement. Scams and unrealistic promises. Stay away from “get rich fast“ schemes, MLM networks, or sites that ask for money to access “work.“ Always check reviews and work only with trusted platforms.

Stay away from “get rich fast“ schemes, MLM networks, or sites that ask for money to access “work.“ Always check reviews and work only with trusted platforms. Burnout. Trying to do everything at once leads to exhaustion. To avoid burnout, start with only 1-2 good side hustles for men or teens at a time.

Trying to do everything at once leads to exhaustion. To avoid burnout, start with only 1-2 or teens at a time. Payment issues. To receive money, you may need a bank account or a payment service. Look into kid or teen options like Step or Cash App, with parental consent, to get paid through PayPal or directly.

Tax Considerations for Side Hustle Income

When a teen starts earning through teen side hustles, it is important to understand that earned income may require tax reporting, even if the amount is small. This helps avoid penalties and builds financial responsibility, which is a key part of managing side hustles for stay at home dads and young entrepreneurs.

In the United States, if you earn income from freelancing, personal services, or a business, and your net profit goes over $400 per year, you usually must file a tax return. You may also need to pay self-employment tax. This tax includes Social Security and Medicare contributions, about 15.3% of profit.

How different types online side hustles for teens of income are treated:

Apps and surveys. These are usually treated as “other income.“

These are usually treated as “other income.“ Freelancing and content creation. This income counts as self-employment. Reporting may involve a Form 1099 from the platform or filing Schedule C with Form 1040.

This income counts as self-employment. Reporting may involve a Form 1099 from the platform or filing Schedule C with Form 1040. Sales, resale, or dropshipping. You must track costs, like materials, shipping, and ads, and pay tax on profit after expenses.

Scaling Your Side Hustle to Four-Figure Monthly Income

Learning how to make money online as a teen is exciting, but moving from $100 to $1,000+ per month takes strategy, not just extra effort. Most teens won’t reach a four-figure income while in school, but understanding growth principles helps you maximize your side hustles for teens online.

Real-world examples online side hustles for teens show what’s possible:

A YouTube creator reinvests early earnings into better equipment and editing courses, gradually increasing views and ad revenue.

reinvests early earnings into better equipment and editing courses, gradually increasing views and ad revenue. A freelance designer combines multiple clients and builds a portfolio, allowing higher rates over time.

combines multiple clients and builds a portfolio, allowing higher rates over time. A TikTok creator focuses on trending content and affiliate deals, turning short videos into recurring income.

Key strategies: diversify income streams, reinvest profits, automate repetitive tasks, and focus on high-income activities like digital products or affiliate commissions. Building expertise in a niche is what turns simple gigs into good side hustles for men with long-term growth.

Starting Your Online Side Hustle Path

Teens today have a unique advantage: online side hustles for teens offer flexibility and real earning potential. This guide covered 10 proven side hustle ideas for men and teens, from YouTube to graphic design, earning apps, blogging, online tutoring, flipping items, dropshipping, affiliate marketing, freelance video editing, app testing, and graphic design.

Advice: start small, stay consistent, and scale over time. Even $50-$100 per month is a solid start. It helps you learn what you enjoy and where your strengths are. Your financial future begins now. Choose a hobby that inspires you, stay persistent, and your income can grow with time.

FAQs