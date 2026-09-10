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How You Can Make Some Extra Money: 7 Real Ways to Start Earning in 2026

The fastest way to see how you can make some extra money right now is selling books or gear you already own, realistic within days rather than weeks if you’ve got almost anything sitting unused around the house. That timeline still depends on how much spare time or space you actually have, not a best-case number pulled from someone else’s testimonial.

No single method fits every schedule, which is why this guide backs each one with sourced earning ranges instead of hype . Renting out unused space typically clears $50 to $400 a month, while babysitting can add $15 to $25 an hour on evenings alone.

Picking the method that matches your actual time and assets, not the one with the biggest headline number, is really the honest answer to how you can make some extra money.

Is Making Some Extra Money Actually Realistic?

Making some extra money is realistic within a few weeks for most people, though the honest range runs wide. Low-effort tasks like mystery shopping bring in a few hundred dollars a month, while an asset like a spare room or garage can turn into steady, mostly passive income over time.

Where you land depends almost entirely on two things: how many free hours you actually have, and whether you’re sitting on a sellable asset or just spare time. Answering that honestly is the real starting point for how you can make some extra money.

Space and equipment rentals report solid monthly ranges once listed, but that number assumes a listing that actually gets found and booked, not a first week on the platform. Sitting on unused gear or a spare room doesn’t earn anything until it’s actually listed and priced right.

That gap matters. Planning around a realistic, gradual ramp-up, not the best-case listing, is what keeps expectations honest, and it’s the real starting point when figuring out how you can make some extra money.

If purely online options are more your speed, the best ways to make money on the internet are worth browsing before picking a favorite platform.

7 Real Ways to Make Some Extra Money Right Now

Every method below comes from a real platform with sourced pay data and a clear timeline to your first payout. If you’re figuring out how you can make some extra money this month, these seven give you an honest starting point ranked from fastest cash to highest ceiling.

1. Mystery Shopping Through BestMark

Mystery shopping through BestMark is a hands-on way to see how you can make some extra money by visiting stores, restaurants, or banks as an undercover customer. Most assignments pay $10 to $25 plus reimbursement for anything you’re asked to purchase during the visit.

Applying costs nothing, and the only real requirement is a smartphone for photos and a short written report submitted within 24 hours of each visit. New shoppers usually start with lower-paying assignments nearby before qualifying for higher-paying jobs further out.

Payouts typically land two to four weeks after a completed and approved report, since retailers need time to review submissions before releasing funds. Reimbursements for purchases made during a shop are usually included in that same payment.

Two habits keep shoppers in good standing. Following the assignment script exactly, instead of skipping steps to save time, matters more than speed, since incomplete reports get rejected outright. Building a reliable track record also opens access to better-paying assignments over time. Mystery shopping is one of several ways to make extra money that rewards consistency over quick wins.

Get Paid to Shop and Evaluate BestMark 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A hands-on way to see how you can make some extra money mystery shopping, paying $10 to $25 per assignment. Apply Now

2. Babysitting and Childcare Through Care.com

Babysitting through Care.com is a flexible way to see how you can make some extra money on evenings or weekends, since families post jobs directly and sitters set their own rate. Most sitters earn $15 to $25 an hour, with rates climbing higher for multiple kids or specialized care like infants.

Creating a profile costs nothing, though a background check through the platform is worth completing early, since most families filter out unverified sitters before ever reaching out. A profile with real references and a clear bio gets noticed faster than a bare-bones one.

Payment happens directly between sitter and family, usually cash, Venmo, or Zelle right after a job wraps up, which makes this one of the fastest paths to cash on this list. There’s no platform holding period standing between a completed job and getting paid.

The habit that keeps bookings coming back is reliability. Showing up on time and communicating clearly with parents turns a one-off job into a recurring gig, which matters more here than chasing new families every week.

This is one of the best ways to have extra income if a flexible evening schedule fits better than a fixed shift. Babysitting is also one of the simplest things to do for extra money when a smartphone and a few open evenings are all that’s on hand.”

Fastest Path to Cash in Hand Care.com 4.3 (leave empty for default) A flexible way to see how you can make some extra money babysitting, paying $15 to $25 an hour. Find Jobs

3. Launch a Print-on-Demand Shop With Printify

A print-on-demand shop through Printify is a low-risk way to test how you can make some extra money with a creative idea, since nothing gets produced or paid for until a design actually sells. Profit runs $2 to $10 per shirt, so volume matters more than any single design going viral.

Getting a shop running costs nothing beyond a free account linked to an Etsy or Shopify storefront, along with original designs that skip copyrighted characters entirely. That low barrier makes this an easy one to test alongside something else.

The real test isn’t production, it’s discovery. A brand-new listing often takes several weeks to find its first buyer, so patience matters more here than in most methods on this list.

Two habits separate sellers who get found from those who don’t: uploading artwork with a transparent background instead of white avoids an ugly printed box, and doing real keyword research before publishing a design is what actually gets it in front of buyers searching for it.

Print-on-demand is a good example of making extra money on the side without touching inventory or shipping directly. It’s also one of the more creative ways to make extra money for anyone who already enjoys designing graphics.

Start Selling Today Printify 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Print-on-demand fulfillment with no upfront inventory cost. You only pay production cost after a design sells. Start a Printify Shop Free

4. House Sitting Through TrustedHousesitters

House sitting through TrustedHousesitters is one of the more unusual ways of how you can make some extra money, since some listings pay directly while others cover free housing plus a stipend for basic care. Paid sits typically run $25 to $75 a night depending on location and responsibilities.

Joining requires a paid membership, usually under $150 a year, along with a background check and a completed profile with references. Homeowners review applicants closely before confirming a booking, so a detailed, honest profile matters more than a polished one.

Payment terms vary by listing since sits are arranged directly between sitter and homeowner, with some paying upfront and others paying after the stay wraps up. Reading the listing terms carefully before applying avoids any confusion once a booking is confirmed.

The habit worth building early is starting local. Taking a shorter, nearby sit first builds reviews and trust before applying to longer or higher-paying stays further from home.

Much of the coordination happens digitally, so this is a solid way to make cash online in between actual stays. House sitting also counts as making extra money on the side for people who travel often and don’t mind adapting to someone else’s home for a few days.

Get Paid to Watch a Home TrustedHousesitters 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. An unusual way to see how you can make some extra money house sitting, paying $25 to $75 a night on paid listings. Find a Sit

5. Selling Used Books in Bulk Through BookScouter

Old textbooks sitting on a shelf are one of the easiest starting points for how you can make some extra money with zero new effort. BookScouter scans an ISBN and compares buyback offers across dozens of vendors at once, so you always sell to whichever one pays the most that day.

There’s no fee to check a price or list a book, and payouts typically run $2 to $50 a book depending on edition, demand, and condition, with recent textbook editions paying the most. Shipping is usually free once a vendor commits to a price.

Payment lands within one to two weeks of the vendor receiving and verifying the book’s condition, usually through check, PayPal, or direct deposit depending on which vendor bought it.

The habit that protects a payout is checking a book’s actual condition against the vendor’s listed requirements before shipping. A vendor can reduce or reject an offer if a book arrives more worn than described, so an honest self-check upfront avoids a wasted trip to the mailbox.

Clearing out old textbooks is one of the easiest things to do for extra money since there’s no listing to build or client to manage. It also ranks among the more overlooked ways to make extra money simply because most people forget how many books are sitting untouched on a shelf.

Best Price Across Vendors BookScouter 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. An easy way to make some extra money from old books, paying $2 to $50 a book. Get a Quote

6. Renting Out Unused Space Through Neighbor

A garage, driveway, or spare closet sitting empty is real, unclaimed income, and Neighbor turns that unused space into a way of how you can make some extra money every month without any new effort. Hosts typically earn $50 to $400 a month depending on space size, location, and demand in their area.

Listing is free, and there’s no need to build out or renovate anything beyond taking a few clear photos and setting a fair monthly rate. Neighbor handles renter matching, messaging, and payment processing once a listing goes live.

Payouts land each month automatically through direct deposit, and the platform includes a $1 million host guarantee covering property damage from a renter, which removes a lot of the usual hesitation around listing unused space.

The habit worth building early is pricing competitively against similar listings nearby instead of guessing at a number. Checking what comparable garages or storage spots in the same area charge keeps a listing from sitting empty for weeks.

Turning unused space into monthly income is one of the best online side hustles for people who would rather set something up once and let it run in the background. Neighbor is a good pick for making extra money on the side for anyone who already has a garage or driveway going unused.

Turn Empty Space Into Income Neighbor 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A passive way to find out how you can make some extra money from unused space, paying $50 to $400 a month. List Your Space

Power tools, camera gear, and camping equipment sitting unused between projects are how you can make some extra money without selling anything outright. Hygglo lets owners list that gear for short-term rental, with typical earnings running $10 to $75 a day depending on the item and demand.

Listing is free, and Hygglo covers up to $25,000 in damage protection on every rental, which takes most of the risk out of handing gear to a stranger. Setting a fair daily rate and a clear pickup or delivery process is really the only setup required.

Payouts land through the platform once a rental period ends, typically within a few business days, after Hygglo takes a service fee from each booking.

The habit that keeps listings booked is photographing gear clearly and describing its condition honestly upfront. Renters skip listings with vague descriptions, and clear photos consistently rent faster than generic stock-style images.

Renting out tools between projects is one of the side hustles that pay daily for owners willing to handle quick pickups and drop-offs. Lending out gear that would otherwise sit in a closet is one of the more practical things to do for extra money without giving up ownership of it.

Rent Out What You Already Own Hygglo 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A simple way to see how you can make some extra money renting out gear, paying $10 to $75 a day. List Your Gear

How These Seven Methods Compare

These seven side hustles differ enough in startup cost and payout speed, and in how quickly each one turns into how you can make some extra money, that a side-by-side view helps before you pick one. Side-by-side numbers like these make it easier to spot which ways to make extra money actually match a specific schedule instead of guessing from headlines alone.

For more options beyond these seven, 27 best online side hustles covers the wider field.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Realistic Monthly Range BestMark mystery shopping Free 2 to 4 weeks per assignment $10 to $25 per assignment Care.com babysitting Free Same day, paid directly $15 to $25 an hour Printify print-on-demand Free Several weeks (needs first sale) $2 to $10 profit/shirt TrustedHousesitters house sitting ~$150/year membership Varies by listing $25 to $75 a night (paid sits) BookScouter book resale Free 1 to 2 weeks per sale $2 to $50 a book Neighbor space rental Free Monthly, automatic deposit $50 to $400 a month Hygglo equipment rental Free A few business days per rental $10 to $75 a day

Can Reward Apps and Play-to-Earn Games Add to Your Extra Money Too?

Reward apps and Play-to-Earn games realistically add $20 to $80 a month on top of a bigger method, not a replacement for one, and stacking them is still a legitimate piece of how you can make some extra money each month. They work best stacked into small chunks of downtime, since most cost nothing to try and pay out fast. Stacking a rewards app on top of a bigger method is a low-effort form of making extra money on the side that barely adds any extra time to a day.

The three apps below are free to join and pay out in real cash rather than points that expire, with minimum payouts ranging from $1 at Bigcash up to $35 at Snakzy. Stacking one of these small apps on top of a bigger side hustle is a realistic extra layer for how you can make some extra money without adding a second job’s worth of hours.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

If you’d rather stick to surveys only, the 10 best survey sites that pay real money is a narrower option.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app, is arguably the easiest free method on this list to stack on top of everything above: start earning with Snakzy today for a fast, free way to add a little extra cash on the side.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Most of what doesn’t work when you’re figuring out how you can make some extra money shares one pattern: it asks for money or personal risk before it ever pays anything back, and it is the fastest way to turn a promising side hustle search into a loss.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s own February 2026 consumer alert on side-hustle scams names the clearest red flags to check for before starting any make money online promise that sounds too easy. Checking a platform against these red flags first is one of the smartest things to do for extra money before handing over any personal information or cash.

Upfront “starter kit” or “certification” fees : a legitimate platform on this list, including BestMark, Care.com, Printify, TrustedHousesitters, BookScouter, Neighbor, and Hygglo, never charges a fee just to sign up or start earning. Per the FTC, a fee to join or cash out is a core red flag.

: a legitimate platform on this list, including BestMark, Care.com, Printify, TrustedHousesitters, BookScouter, Neighbor, and Hygglo, never charges a fee just to sign up or start earning. Per the FTC, a fee to join or cash out is a core red flag. Fake mystery shopping checks : a common scam sends a shopper a check to deposit and spend on a “test,” then asks for the difference wired back. The check bounces days later, leaving the shopper on the hook for the full amount.

: a common scam sends a shopper a check to deposit and spend on a “test,” then asks for the difference wired back. The check bounces days later, leaving the shopper on the hook for the full amount. Space or gear rentals that skip the platform entirely : arranging a listing off Neighbor or Hygglo to dodge the service fee also removes the damage guarantee that protects the owner if a renter causes damage.

: arranging a listing off Neighbor or Hygglo to dodge the service fee also removes the damage guarantee that protects the owner if a renter causes damage. Vague payout terms : if a listing can’t state exactly how much you’ll earn, how fast you’ll be paid, and what it does with your data, it fails the same basic transparency test every method above passes.

: if a listing can’t state exactly how much you’ll earn, how fast you’ll be paid, and what it does with your data, it fails the same basic transparency test every method above passes. Crypto-only payout demands: the FTC flags any “opportunity” that requires a cryptocurrency deposit before it will pay you as a near-certain scam pattern.

Final Verdict on How You Can Make Some Extra Money

How you can make some extra money boils down to two honest starting points: cashing in on something you already own, or turning a bit of spare time into paid tasks. Which one fits depends on whether there’s more spare stuff sitting around, like books or unused gear, or more spare hours to give.

BookScouter and Neighbor are the fastest of the seven to set up, paying out within days once a book sells or a space gets booked. TrustedHousesitters sits at the other end, slower to land a first sit but genuinely rewarding once trust builds. Stacking a free app like Snakzy in the background adds a little extra on top of whichever method gets picked, at zero added cost.

Picking whichever matches actual time and assets this month is really the whole answer to how you can make some extra money.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs

How can you make some extra money without a big time commitment?

You can make some extra money without a big time commitment by selling old books on BookScouter or listing unused space on Neighbor, both of which take minutes to set up and run with little ongoing effort.

How much can you realistically earn freelancing for extra money?

No, you don’t need money upfront for most methods here. BestMark, Care.com, Printify, BookScouter, and Neighbor are all free to join, aside from TrustedHousesitters‘ small annual membership.

Do you need money upfront to start any of these methods?

Your first payout speed depends on which method you pick. Care.com pays same-day, BookScouter takes one to two weeks, and Neighbor pays out monthly once a space is booked.

How fast can you get your first payout from a side hustle?

Your first payout speed depends entirely on which side hustle you pick. Rover pays out in about two days, eBay in three to five business days, while Adobe Stock needs at least 45 days, so speed is a real factor in how you can make some extra money.

Is print-on-demand still profitable in 2026?

Yes, print-on-demand is still profitable this year, just modestly. You’ll typically net $2 to $10 profit per shirt through Printify, needing real volume to clear meaningful monthly income.

What’s the fastest legitimate way to see how you can make some extra money this month?

The fastest legitimate way to make some extra money this month is selling unused books through BookScouter or babysitting through Care.com, both paying out within days of a completed job.