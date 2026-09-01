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How To Make Money With Upside: 7 Real Ways To Earn in 2026

If you want to know how to make money with Upside, use the app to find cash-back offers before buying gas, groceries, restaurant meals, or other eligible items. Select an offer, follow the listed purchase requirements, and complete the transaction to earn cash back.

You can start earning on your first eligible purchase, but Upside is best viewed as a way to save money through cash back rather than a source of side income. Once you accumulate enough rewards, you can cash them out using the withdrawal options available in the app, turning everyday purchases into real savings. This guide breaks down the different ways you can earn money with Upside.

Is Money With Upside Actually Realistic?

Yes, money with Upside is actually realistic, but only as supplemental cash back on spending you’d do anyway, not as a meaningful income stream. Realistic ranges run $10 to $30 a month on average, and around $290 a year for consistent users. Frequent drivers and grocery shoppers scale toward the top of that range, while occasional users land near zero.

Why does Upside pay you cash back? Businesses fund these rewards as a customer-acquisition incentive. If you’re learning how to make money with Upside, take note that the app carries a real split reputation worth naming honestly. As of this writing, it has a 4.8 rating on the Apple App Store and 4.6 on Google Play, but only a 3.9 score on Trustpilot and 1.7 on PissedConsumer from users who hit cash-out disputes.

So, is Upside legit? Yes, the Upside app works well for most day-to-day cash back, but a vocal minority hit real friction getting disputed cash back resolved. This is a good fit for regular drivers and grocery or restaurant regulars who remember to open the app first, and a poor fit for anyone expecting to earn 200 dollars fast or an easy, hands-off income.

7 Real Ways To Make Money With Upside

1. Gas Station Cash Back

How does Upside make money here? Upside advertises up to 25 to 30 cents per gallon on promotional offers, but real-world averages land closer to 10 to 11 cents per gallon. The offer must be claimed in the Upside gas app before you start pumping. It can’t be applied retroactively, and most offers expire a few hours after claiming.

At 50 gallons a month, that’s roughly $5 to $22 in pure cash back. Delivery and rideshare drivers who fill up far more often can clear $80 to $150 a month. But why does Upside pay you for gas purchases? Simple: Gas stations use cash-back offers to attract customers.

For this method on how to make money with Upside, you’ll need a linked debit or credit card and a smartphone. Always remember to open the Upside gas app and claim the offer before paying at the pump to avoid forfeiting that fill-up’s cash back entirely.

BEST FOR FUEL SAVINGS Upside 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Upside? Earn cash back every time you fill up your tank. Check Gas Offers

2. Restaurant Cash Back

The Upside cash back app advertises up to 45% back at some restaurants, but the real-world average is closer to 6% to 8%. Most standard offers sit around 6% on purchases capped at $10 to $15. If you’re researching how to make money with Upside, take note that the advertised top-line percentage is a ceiling, not a typical result.

A 40% offer capped at $10 tops out at $4. So the common mistake is choosing a restaurant purely for the highest advertised percentage without checking the purchase cap, which often produces less cash back than a lower-percentage offer with no cap. Why does Upside pay you on groceries? Simply put, participating stores fund rewards to encourage more visits.

EARN WHILE DINING OUT Upside 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Upside? Get cash back when dining at participating restaurants. See Restaurant Offers

3. Grocery Store Cash Back

How does Upside make money this way? Grocery cash back can reach up to 30%, although actual rates vary by store. Offers typically range from 6% to 21%, with some grocers, like The Fresh Market, consistently offering more than 10%, while broader estimates put the average closer to 5%.

This method on how to make money with Upside works best for people who already shop at participating grocery chains, rather than driving out of their way to chase an offer. Grocery offers, like restaurant offers, must be claimed before checkout, and cash back posts to the Upside Wallet within 24 to 48 hours in most cases, as mentioned in our Upside app review.

SAVE MORE ON GROCERIES Upside 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Upside? Save money on groceries while earning cash back. See Grocery Offers

4. Convenience Store Cash Back

Convenience store cash back averages around 12%, making it one of Upside’s highest-paying spending categories if you’re asking, “How does Upside make money?” The typical purchase amount is smaller, though. It’s best viewed as an easy way to add extra cash back to routine purchases rather than a major source of income.

As for this method on how to make money with Upside, the requirement is identical to the other categories, where you need to claim before paying with a linked card. But don’t assume that convenience store and gas pump purchases at the same location automatically combine into one claimed offer when they may be separate transactions.

REWARDS FOR QUICK PURCHASES Upside 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Upside? Earn rewards on snacks, drinks, and everyday convenience store purchases. Find Store Offers

5. Refer Friends for Ongoing Bonus Cash

So, how does Upside make money with this method? Referring a friend who spends $10 or more on their first purchase earns both people a $5 bonus through the Upside referral program. The referrer keeps earning an extra cent per gallon on that friend’s future gas fill-ups for as long as they stay active on the app. This is the one method on how to make money with Upside that pays out passively after the initial setup.

But don’t expect the referral bonus to post immediately. It only triggers once the referred friend actually completes a qualifying $10-plus purchase, so sharing your Upside referral code with someone who downloads the app but never uses it earns nothing.

But why does Upside pay you for referring friends? Well, the simple explanation is that businesses fund rewards to attract customers, helping support the referral payouts.

ONGOING PASSIVE BONUS CASH Upside 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Upside? Refer friends and earn bonus cash when they use Upside. Get Referral Code

6. Stack Upside With Other Cash Back Apps

Combining the Upside cash back app with a product-level cash back app like Ibotta, a receipt-scanning app like Fetch, or a cash back credit card on the same grocery trip can layer two to three separate rewards on one purchase without violating any single app’s terms. This method can help you maximize your total monthly cash back if you’re willing to run multiple apps.

For this method on how to make money with Upside, the downside is having more apps to open at checkout, which means more offers to remember to claim. In addition, not every app combination is allowed. Some Upside gas offers explicitly don’t stack with certain fuel-brand loyalty programs, so check each specific offer’s terms rather than assuming universal stacking.

PARTNER APP FOR MORE REWARDS Ibotta 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Combine Upside with Ibotta to maximize cash back on purchases. Compare Offers

7. Join the Upside Affiliate Program

How does Upside make money here? Upside’s own partnerships page confirms creators and publishers earn $10 for every referred user’s first purchase, with a 90-day attribution window and negotiable higher commissions for larger audiences, applied for through the Impact affiliate network.

If you’re asking, “Why does Upside pay you through its offers?” The answer is that local businesses fund cash back to bring in more customers. But this is the only method here that lets you earn money through Upside rather than from your everyday spending, making it better for content creators and bloggers who can promote Upside through its affiliate program.

For this option on how to make money with Upside, you’ll need an approved Impact affiliate account and an audience or content platform. Keep in mind that this is not like the consumer referral bonus mentioned earlier, where you simply share a personal referral code. It’s a separate program with a separate application and a materially higher per-referral payout.

EARN MORE AS A CREATOR Upside 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Upside? Promote it and earn commissions through its affiliate and creator program. Apply Now

Comparing the Ways To Make Money With Upside

Here’s how the payout speed and real-world rate compare across every way to earn with Upside.

Method Real-World Rate Typical Monthly Value Payout Speed Gas cash back ~10–11 cents/gallon $5–$150 (driving-dependent) 24–48 hours to Wallet Restaurant cash back ~6–8% (capped $10–$15) $2–$10 24–48 hours to Wallet Grocery cash back ~5% to over 10% $3–$15 24 hours to 10 days Convenience store cash back ~12% average $1–$5 24–48 hours to Wallet Referral bonus $5 flat + $0.01/gal ongoing Varies with referral count Depends on qualifying purchase App stacking Adds 2–3 extra reward layers Adds $5–$20 Same as each app’s own terms Upside affiliate program $10 per first purchase Audience-dependent Per Impact network terms

Play-To-Earn Apps That Pay Alongside Upside

Consumers stacking cash back with Upside can still add a few more dollars a month with reward apps that pay for everyday tasks like surveys and offers rather than spending.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $5 to $25 (varies by region and reward) Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

If you’re all-in on how to make money with Upside and also want an app that’s easy to add to your Upside activities, check out Snakzy, which allows you to earn rewards by playing mobile games.

PLAY-TO-EARN Combine Rewards and Cash Back Earn more money by pairing Upside with Snakzy $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Getting the most out of Upside isn’t just about finding the highest cash-back rates. Avoiding common mistakes when learning how to make money with Upside can also make a big difference in how much you actually earn.

Chasing the advertised top-line percentage. A 45% restaurant offer capped at $10 pays less than a 10% offer with no cap. Check the dollar cap, not just the headline rate.

A 45% restaurant offer capped at $10 pays less than a 10% offer with no cap. Check the dollar cap, not just the headline rate. Paying before claiming the offer. The Upside app cannot apply cash back retroactively, and offers typically expire a few hours after being claimed.

The Upside app cannot apply cash back retroactively, and offers typically expire a few hours after being claimed. Assuming every offer stacks with loyalty programs. Multiple reviews on PissedConsumer reported specific gas offers that don’t combine with certain fuel-brand rewards programs.

Multiple reviews on PissedConsumer reported specific gas offers that don’t combine with certain fuel-brand rewards programs. Letting the balance sit too long. An inactive Upside balance can expire after six months, so cash out or keep using the app regularly.

An inactive Upside balance can expire after six months, so cash out or keep using the app regularly. Expecting fast dispute resolution. Upside’s lower Trustpilot rating is driven largely by reviewers describing slow or unresponsive support on cash-back disputes, so keep receipts as a backup.

A little attention to offer terms, timing, rewards rules, and receipts can help you get more value from Upside.

Final Verdict on How To Make Money With Upside

Is Upside legit? Yes, it’s a legit way to earn extra cash. Realistically, expect $10 to $30 a month for typical drivers, while frequent drivers who stack categories and referrals could earn up to $150 a month. Consistent users across gas, groceries, and restaurants may earn around $290 a year, though actual rewards vary by spending, location, and available offers.

Upside is worth considering if you drive regularly or shop at participating stores and don’t mind claiming offers before paying. Occasional users should keep expectations modest, as the rewards may not justify the extra effort of learning how to make money with Upside.

CASH BACK ON EVERYDAY PURCHASES Upside 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Upside? Earn cash back on gas, groceries, restaurants, and more. GET THE APP

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