8 Real Ways To Earn Additional Money in 2026

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Figuring out how to earn additional money doesn’t require quitting your job, investing in crypto, or gambling on a get-rich-quick scheme. It usually means picking one or two real, legal methods that match what you already have, whether that’s free time, a car, unused belongings, or a skill you already use at work.

This guide covers 8 real, current ways to earn additional money, plus a bonus downtime method for filling small gaps between them. Unlike a purely online guide, it also covers real-world and hybrid gig methods like driving, renting out property, and pet sitting.

QUICK LOOK Realistic? Yes, but the range of methods of how to earn additional money is wide by design and depends on what you already have to work with.



Selling stuff you own and gig driving pay out fastest; freelancing and tutoring take longer to ramp up, but carry the highest ceiling once established.

None of the mentioned are overnight-riches schemes. How much you actually earn depends heavily on the effort you put in, the skill or asset you already own, and how many hours you can realistically commit each week, not a fixed dollar figure or timeframe that applies to everyone equally.

The 8 methods below follow the same format: how to actually start, an honest reality check on what people really earn, and a direct link to the platform.

Is Earning Additional Money Actually Realistic?

Yes, understanding how to earn additional money effectively depends almost entirely on the hours and assets you commit. Someone exploring how to earn additional money by squeezing in a few hours a week through quick methods like selling unused items or delivery shifts can realistically add $50 to $500 a month to their income.

Someone committing 10 or more hours a week to freelancing, tutoring, or a rental listing can realistically build toward $1,000 to $3,000 or more once they have reviews and repeat bookings, though that takes weeks to months to reach, not days.

What does not reliably get you there: “done-for-you” automation packages that promise a hands-off income stream for an upfront fee, guaranteed-return crypto or forex signal groups, and any pitch that asks you to pay before you can start earning. None of these are backed by real payout data.

If you want to know how to earn additional money consistently, this realistically works best for people with a spare asset, a marketable skill, or genuinely free hours – learning how to earn additional money when starting from zero is possible.

8 Real Ways To Earn Additional Money

Here’s how to earn additional money using 8 real, current methods, roughly ordered by how quickly each one can start putting money in your pocket, with freelancing and tutoring, two higher-effort, higher-ceiling options, mixed in later once they need more setup time.

Cashback apps close out the list as a modest bonus stacking tip, not a primary earner.

1. Sell Stuff You Don’t Use Anymore

When discovering how to earn additional money quickly, selling things you already own is the fastest of the 8 methods here, since inventory is already sitting in your closet or garage.

For anyone testing how to earn additional money via resale, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Poshmark each suit different types of items, so cross-listing is highly recommended.

How to start:

Do a closet and garage audit: Pull together clothing and accessories for Poshmark, electronics and collectibles for eBay, and bulky local-pickup items like furniture for Facebook Marketplace. Photograph items in good light and price using sold comps: Check eBay’s sold-listings filter or Poshmark’s similar-items search instead of guessing at a price. List on the platform that fits the item: Ship through eBay and Poshmark, or arrange local pickup and cash payment through Facebook Marketplace for a same-day sale.

While local sales offer fast cash, taking your items online gives you access to a global buyer pool. For standard consumer goods, electronics, and unique finds, eBay remains the undisputed heavyweight marketplace. Setting up a seller account is completely free, and your first 250 listings each month carry zero insertion fees, making it an ideal risk-free launchpad to turn extra clutter into actual income.

250 FREE LISTINGS / MO • REACH 130M+ BUYERS eBay 2.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Start an eBay seller account to reach millions of buyers worldwide. Start Selling on eBay

2. Rent Out What You Already Own

If selling feels too permanent, figuring out how to earn additional money by renting out an asset you already own can produce recurring income instead of a one-time payout.

Another of the great ways to earn additional money passively is using platforms like Turo for cars, Neighbor for storage space, and Hygglo for cameras or power tools.

How to start:

Pick the asset that fits what you own: List a qualifying car on Turo, a garage or storage space on Neighbor, or idle gear on Hygglo. Complete identity verification and choose a protection tier: Turo requires selecting a vehicle protection plan that determines your revenue split; Neighbor and Hygglo verify both renter and lister before a booking confirms. Set your price and accept your first booking: Use each platform’s suggested pricing tool rather than guessing, then wait for a renter match.

Reality Check: Neighbor hosts typically earn $50 to $600 a month, depending on space size and location, with power hosts running multiple spaces reaching $20,000 a year. Neighbor, back in 2023, claimed on its company blog that its hosts average $294 per hour of active work.

Hygglo side-hustlers renting out a few items of gear can realistically see $200 to $1,000 a month, though it’s worth confirming at listing time that the platform’s $1 million per-rental insurance still applies under the new branding, since the rebrand only completed in late 2025.

COVERED BY INSURANCE • SET YOUR OWN RATES Turo 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Rent out your car to trusted drivers locally and earn passive income whenever you are not using it. Try Turo today

3. Delivery & Rideshare Driving

If you are evaluating how to earn additional money on a flexible schedule, driving for Uber, DoorDash, or Instacart remains one of the fastest options to convert free hours into cash.

It is one of the most accessible ways to make additional money because most drivers start earning within days of applying.

How to start:

Apply to one or more platforms: Sign up through Uber, DoorDash, or Instacart’s driver hub and pass the required background check. Confirm your vehicle qualifies: Uber has the strictest vehicle-age and door requirements; DoorDash and Instacart are more flexible and also accept some non-car delivery methods. Add delivery-specific insurance before your first shift: Most personal auto policies exclude commercial delivery use, so a rideshare or delivery insurance endorsement, roughly $15 to $50 a month extra, is worth adding.

Reality Check: Gridwise’s 2025 driver-earnings data, drawn from hundreds of thousands of tracked drivers rather than company marketing claims, puts median trip pay at $21.18 an hour for Uber, $11.26 an hour for DoorDash (rising to about $11.63 with tips), and $12.21 an hour for Instacart.

All three medians fell year over year, and none of these figures account for gas, vehicle depreciation, or the insurance endorsement mentioned above, so the real take-home runs meaningfully lower than the advertised gross numbers.

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE • INSTANT PAYOUTS Uber 2.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn money on your own schedule by driving passengers or delivering orders in your local city. Drive with Uber

4. Paid Research Studies & Focus Groups

For professionals asking how to earn additional money without manual labor, paid research studies and focus groups pay dramatically more per hour than typical microtask sites.

Finding how to earn additional money through consumer feedback is easy on User Interviews and Respondent.io, the two largest platforms matching everyday people with paid studies.

How to start:

Build a free participant profile: Fill out your demographics, job, and interests on User Interviews and Respondent.io so studies can match against your profile. Apply honestly to studies that fit: Complete short screener surveys; misrepresenting yourself to qualify can get your account banned. Complete the session and get paid: Finish the interview, usability test, or diary study, then expect payment via PayPal or direct deposit within a few days to a couple of weeks.

Reality Check: Typical studies on User Interviews pay $50 to $150 an hour, with an average cited around $100 an hour, and the platform paid out to over 90,000 participants last year, according to a Side Hustle Nation review.

Respondent.io studies commonly pay $50 to $200 an hour, with an effective real-world rate closer to $80 to $150 an hour for consumer studies, rising far higher for specialized professional or medical participant panels.

Screener rejection rates run high on both platforms since studies target narrow demographics, so treat this as a bonus stream you check regularly rather than a guaranteed weekly paycheck.

OVER $45/STUDY • HIGH-PAYING RESEARCH User Interviews 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get paid for sharing your opinion in online market research studies, user tests, and focus groups. Join User Interviews

5. Pet Sitting & Dog Walking

Animal lovers looking into how to earn additional money can turn spare hours into per-visit income through Rover or Wag. If you need practical ways to earn extra income, pet sitting requires no formal certification to start.

How to start:

Apply and pass a background check: Create a profile on Rover or Wag; a background check fee applies on Wag. Build reviews with a few meet-and-greets: Start with lower-stakes bookings before raising your rate. Log visits through the app and get paid automatically: Payments post after each completed walk, visit, or overnight stay.

Reality Check: Rover states a $20 to $28 per-service pay range, and independent estimates put dog walking around $17 to $22 an hour equivalent, with overnight boarding at $35 to $75 a night. Sitters offering multiple services several times a week could reach roughly $500 a week, per Gridwise’s Rover earnings breakdown.

Wag walkers earn roughly $16 to $27 an hour nationally, more in expensive metro areas, and keep 100% of tips. Rover’s claim that some top sitters report six-figure annual incomes is a platform-stated outlier, not a typical result.

SET YOUR OWN RATES • FLEXIBLE HOURS Rover 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn money providing dog walking, pet sitting, and boarding services to pet owners in your local area. Apply To Pet Sit on Rover

6. Freelance Your Professional Skill

If you are researching how to earn additional money at a high hourly rate, freelancing a professional skill from your day job (like writing, design, or coding) on Upwork or Fiverr usually outperforms most basic gigs.

Mastering how to earn additional money as a freelancer simply comes down to building client reviews and establishing a strong portfolio.

How to start:

Pick one skill instead of listing everything you can do: A focused profile built around one service converts better than a generic one. Build a portfolio with two to three sample pieces: Set up a profile on Upwork and/or Fiverr around that one skill. Price your first few gigs slightly below market: Raise your rate every three to five completed jobs once you have reviews.

Reality Check: Upwork’s own hourly rate data puts the average freelancer at about $39 an hour, with specialized development and consulting work reaching $75 to $150 or more an hour. Its 2025 Future Workforce Index cites a median income of $85,000 a year for full-time skilled freelancers.

Fiverr’s United States median rate runs $28 an hour, average $47.71, with top earners clearing $119,000 or more a year. Fiverr takes a flat 20% commission on every gig, though, so an $80,000 gross year nets closer to $64,000. Budget for each platform’s commission before quoting a client, so your quoted rate is what you actually intend to keep.

GLOBAL CLIENT BASE • TOP FREELANCE NETWORK Upwork 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Find high-paying freelance jobs, contract work, and long-term client projects across tech, writing, design, and admin skills. Sign up with Upwork

7. Tutor or Coach Online

Anyone wondering how to earn additional money through teaching can translate knowledge of a language or academic subject into paid sessions on Cambly or Preply.

Explore how to earn additional money by sharing your expertise with global students on your own custom schedule.

How to start:

Apply to one or both platforms: Cambly offers fast approval for casual conversation tutoring; Preply requires a completed profile plus an intro demo lesson. Set your rate, or accept the standard one: Preply tutors set their own hourly price; Cambly pays a fixed per-minute rate. Book your first sessions at a competitive intro rate: Raise your rate once you have a few completed sessions and reviews.

Reality Check: Cambly pays $0.17 a minute for standard adult tutoring, around $10.20 an hour, rising to $0.20 a minute for Cambly Kids. Once self-employment tax and unpaid downtime between bookings are factored in, the effective take-home commonly lands closer to $5.75 to $8.15 an hour.

Preply’s own tutor earnings data cites an average hourly rate of $18.30, with third-party aggregators showing a broader $18.84 to $26.44 an hour range depending on location. Preply’s commission is highest on a tutor’s first few students and decreases as they build hours on the platform.

SET YOUR OWN RATES • GLOBAL STUDENTS Preply 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn money teaching languages online on your own schedule with total control over your hourly rates. Become a tutor

8. Cashback & Rewards Apps for Everyday Spending

While considering how to earn additional money, note that this last method is the smallest earner on the list.

Using cashback apps like Rakuten and Ibotta is less about how to earn additional money aggressively and more about recovering passive savings on purchases you were already going to make.

How to start:

Install both apps and link them to stores you already use: Add Rakuten’s browser extension and the Ibotta app. Activate cashback before every purchase: Turn on Rakuten before checking out online, and scan receipts or clip offers in Ibotta before or after grocery runs. Cash out monthly instead of letting balances sit: Stack both with existing credit card rewards where the store allows it.

Reality Check: Casual Rakuten shoppers typically earn $50 to $100 a year, regular online shoppers $180 to $300, and heavy users or travel bookers $500 or more, against an average of roughly $101 to $120 a year across all users.

Ibotta states its average user earns $256 a year in cash back, with a lower average-saver figure of $218 cited elsewhere on the company’s own site; the company reported $2.7 billion in cumulative cash back paid out through 2025.

Realistic monthly totals for most regular users land around $10 to $50. That’s genuinely useful stacked on top of normal spending, but nobody should expect it to replace an actual paycheck.

AUTOMATIC REBATES • TOP CASHBACK APP Ibotta 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn real cash back on everyday grocery runs, household shopping, and popular online retail brands. Earn Cash Back with Ibotta

Compare All 8 Ways To Earn Additional Money at a Glance

To help you evaluate how to earn additional money based on your preferred schedule and assets, here is how all eight methods compare across key metrics:

Method (How to Earn Additional Money) Startup Cost Time to First Payout How You Earn Best for Sell Stuff You Don’t Use Anymore



(Fastest way on how to earn additional money) $0 Days, once an item sells Per-item sale price minus platform fees Anyone with unused items lying around Rent Out What You Already Own $0 to list; insurance/protection tier costs extra on Turo Days to weeks, waiting for a booking Per-trip or per-month rental fee minus commission Car, storage space, or gear owners Delivery & Rideshare Driving $0, own vehicle; optional insurance endorsement $15 to $50/month Same day to weekly Per-trip pay plus tips, median $11 to $21/hour gross Anyone with a qualifying vehicle and free hours Paid Research Studies & Focus Groups $0 Days to a couple of weeks Per-session pay, often $50 to $150/hour of participation People willing to share opinions on camera occasionally Pet Sitting & Dog Walking $0; background check fee on some platforms Days to a couple of weeks Per-walk or per-night rate, $16 to $28/hour equivalent Animal lovers with flexible daytime hours Freelance Your Professional Skill



(Highest-ceiling path on how to earn additional money) $0 to join; time to build a portfolio Weeks, landing and completing a first project Per-project or hourly rate minus commission Anyone with a marketable professional skill Tutor or Coach Online $0 to apply Weeks, approval plus building a student base Per-minute or self-set hourly rate minus commission Anyone who can teach a language, subject, or skill Cashback & Rewards Apps $0 Ongoing, monthly cash-out A small percentage back on purchases you would make anyway Regular online or grocery shoppers stacking savings

Get Paid To Play Games and Test Apps in Your Downtime

If you’re still working out how to earn additional money in smaller amounts between main tasks, downtime spent scrolling on your phone can pitch in too (maybe that’s how you got here).

While exploring how to earn additional money on mobile devices, keep in mind that reward apps like Snakzy work best for pocket change rather than full-time income, although if you make it your dayjob – who knows.

For a deeper look at which reward apps actually pay out, see our tested breakdown of the best game apps to win real money.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

PLAY-TO-EARN Get paid to play games Turn your downtime into real rewards with Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work: Scams To Avoid When Learning How to Earn Additional Money

The car-wrap advertising scam: This one targets rideshare and delivery drivers directly. A text, email, or social ad offers $600 to $700 a week to drive around with a well-known energy drink brand wrapped on your car. You deposit a check the sender mails you, then forward part of it, by money order, gift card, or crypto, to a supposed installer who never shows up.

The check bounces days later, and you’re left owing your bank the full amount. Per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), any wrap job that asks the driver to pay out of pocket first is a scam.

Fake pet-sitting job offers: This follows a documented pattern the Better Business Bureau (BBB) tracks closely. Someone reaches out over social media or a job board claiming to be relocating and needing an immediate sitter at a generous rate, then skips the usual in-person interview.

After you accept, they mail a check for more than the agreed amount and ask you to deposit it and wire back the difference for supplies, a classic overpayment scheme. Never forward money from a deposited check before it has fully cleared, which can take weeks.

Freelancer overpayment scams: These pose as magazine publishers, marketing firms, or other high-paying clients offering photographers, designers, writers, or marketers an unusually generous assignment. The BBB warns that scammers send a payment exceeding the agreed fee, then ask the freelancer to forward the excess to a third-party vendor.

The original payment is fraudulent, and the freelancer ends up sending real money to the scammer. Red flags include unsolicited high-pay offers, pressure to act before a payment clears, and clients who avoid phone or video calls.

Turo title fraud and fake listings: This affects both hosts and renters. In one recent California case reported by The Drive, two people rented cars through Turo, then forged titles, plates, and registration documents convincing enough to fool a bank loan officer, and sold the rented cars outright on Craigslist; one buyer paid $23,000 for a car he did not actually own.

Renters should watch for suspiciously cheap listings and photos that don’t match the car in person, while hosts should be wary of long-term booking requests that push communication off the platform.

Final Verdict on How To Earn Additional Money

The best start to mapping out how to earn additional money in 2026 is to assess your existing assets – free hours, a vehicle, unused items, or marketable skills – rather than chasing unrealistic promises online. Knowing how to earn additional money sustainably means choosing a method that aligns with your real-world schedule.

The quickest starting points are selling things you already own and driving for delivery or rideshare apps, both of which can put money in your account within days. Renting out a car or space, paid research studies, and pet sitting sit in the middle, needing a bit more setup before the first payout lands.

Freelancing and tutoring take the longest to ramp up since they depend on building a client or student base, but they also carry the highest ceiling of any method here. Cashback apps round things out as a modest bonus, worth stacking on top of whatever else you choose, never a replacement for it.

To learn how to earn additional money alongside whichever method you pick, Eneba’s roundup of the best online side hustles and our broader Play-to-Earn hub are both worth a look.

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