How To Make Money When Traveling in 2026

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The fastest way to make money when traveling is by offering existing skills like freelance writing, virtual assistance, design, or language translation on remote work marketplaces like Upwork. With a laptop and relevant experience, you can realistically secure clients and generate income within a few weeks rather than months.

If you are starting completely from scratch without a prior client base, funding travel remotely takes longer due to the initial ramp-up time for onboarding, skill development, and building an online reputation. To earn money while traveling the world, focus on low-barrier gig options first or secure remote contracts before departing.

You don’t need a remote job offer to fund a trip when exploring location-independent jobs. You need a marketable skill or sellable asset, a way to monetize it, and a plan for slow Wi-Fi days. This guide ranks different methods on how to make money when traveling by realistic payout, not hype, the same kind of side hustles that travel just as well as you do.

QUICK LOOK Freelance writing and content work on Upwork are the fastest realistic ways to make money when traveling. But first-month income can vary widely, and beginners shouldn’t assume they’ll earn a full-time income immediately. Earnings can increase as they build reviews and get repeat clients.

Is It Realistic to Make Money When Traveling?

Yes, it’s realistic to make money when traveling, but mainly for two groups: people who already have a marketable skill before they travel, and people willing to spend their first slow weeks on the road building reviews instead of sightseeing.

Per Nomads.com’s Digital Nomad Statistics 2026, only 19% of self-identified digital nomads are freelancers. Many of them (37%) still hold a full-time job that they simply do remotely. That sets honest expectations for anyone exploring digital nomad income ideas. Quitting a job to freelance from a beach is the minority path, not the default one, and the same data is worth keeping in mind before treating making money online as an automatic shortcut.

The real constraints are practical when considering how to fund travel remotely. Wi-Fi in budget accommodation is unpredictable, and time zones drift as you move between countries. Digital nomads stay a median of about a week per city, per Nomads.com, though the average, pulled up by longer stayers, is closer to two months.

Most options for passive income for travelers, including stock photography, print-on-demand, and digital products, take weeks to months to produce meaningful income. Anyone who needs a guaranteed income starting tomorrow should build a savings buffer or line up a remote job first, as trying to make money when traveling from zero rarely pays out that fast.

7 Real Ways To Make Money When Traveling

These methods are ranked by how fast they let you make money when traveling and how well they hold up with unstable Wi-Fi and constant relocation. For the creative and design services option, it’s commission-based freelance work, not a one-time sale.

1. Upwork [Freelance Writing and Content Work]

Freelance content writers on Upwork typically charge $15 to $40 an hour, while copywriters typically charge $19 to $45 an hour, according to Upwork’s current rate data.

That’s a gross billed rate, not take-home pay. Upwork introduced a variable 0% to 15% service fee for new contracts in May 2025, replacing its previous fee structure, and you also cover your own taxes and software costs on top.

It’s free to join. Upwork’s Connects, its pay-per-proposal system, cost $0.15 each, while the number of Connects required to submit a proposal varies by job. It can take one to three weeks to land a first paid gig with a strong profile and portfolio samples. For freelance writing jobs, you’ll need writing samples, a laptop, and a niche, like travel, SaaS, or finance, that clients search for by name.

New freelancers often burn through Connects by applying to every listing instead of sending a smaller number of well-matched, well-written proposals, which ends up costing more per response in practice. Keep this in mind when budgeting your Connects.

Reality Check: Most beginner writers should expect rates near the lower end of the relevant Upwork category range, not the higher rates that show up in aspirational roundups about ways to make money when traveling.

FASTEST TO FIRST PAYCHECK Upwork 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Find freelance projects and connect with clients. BROWSE WRITING JOBS

2. Belay [Virtual Assistant Work]

US-based VA agency Belay has a reported virtual assistant pay between $20 and $31 an hour on Glassdoor, and ZipRecruiter shows a similar range. Treat $24 to $25 as a rough midpoint, not a fixed rate. Independent VAs pricing themselves on marketplaces like Fiverr or Upwork commonly charge clients $30 to $75 an hour, with the platform’s service fee deducted before payout.

The startup cost is effectively $0 beyond a laptop and reliable internet if you plan to work and travel remotely. Time to first payout is two to four weeks through a general marketplace profile and longer through a curated US agency, once you count application and onboarding. Assuming every VA agency works the same way a marketplace does is the common mistake here.

For this method on how to make money when traveling, you’ll need basic admin skills like inbox management, scheduling, and spreadsheets. Belay specifically asks for a year or more of administrative experience and US residency. It also restricts contractor applications to certain US states and may require availability that can make it harder to work and travel remotely.

Reality Check: Curated US agencies like Belay are built around US residency and client-specific availability, which can make them less suitable for travelers crossing multiple time zones. Anyone planning to be abroad full-time should build a marketplace-based VA client list on Fiverr or Upwork instead.

HIGHEST-PAYING VA ROUTE Belay 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Find remote virtual assistant opportunities with businesses. APPLY AS A VA

3. Preply [Online Tutoring and Language Teaching]

Preply tutors set their own hourly rate, with English tutors charging $15 to $25 per hour on average. The platform takes a commission starting at 33% for new tutors that steps down to as low as 18% based on cumulative lifetime teaching hours.

A tutor charging $30 an hour nets roughly $20 at the starting commission tier. But pricing a first-time profile at the premium $30-plus tier with zero reviews is a common mistake in this method for how to make money when traveling. Many students skip unproven tutors in favor of established ones.

Startup cost is $0. No degree or TEFL certificate is required to apply for this online side hustle, although you’ll need the equipment and setup required to teach online. Preply says tutors can typically be approved in three to five business days after completing their profile, but building a full teaching schedule from zero reviews commonly takes two to three months.

Having a certificate like CELTA (Certificate in English Language Teaching to Adults) or TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) can help tutors acquire students faster.

Reality Check: Starting at budget-friendly rates to collect reviews, then raising them later, is the realistic path most new tutors take to make money when traveling without months of an empty profile.

BEST FOR STEADY INCOME Preply 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teach languages online with flexible scheduling. BECOME AN ONLINE TUTOR

4. Fiverr [Creative and Design Freelance Services]

Most freelancers on Fiverr earn modestly, with a median of around $60 a month, and 70% earning under $100 a month. But specialized services like presentation design, web development, and AI-agent setup charge $100 to over $1,000 per project. That’s a top-heavy distribution where most people earn far less than the headline averages.

It’s free to list gigs, and a paid design tool subscription like Canva Pro or Adobe is optional but common. Fiverr holds seller earnings for a 14-day clearance period after order completion, which drops to seven days for Top Rated sellers, before withdrawal to PayPal or a bank account. Realistically, expect at least three to four weeks for your first payout to arrive.

For this method on how to make money when traveling, you’ll want a portfolio with multiple sample pieces. It’s also ideal to have a specific niche like Canva templates, logo variations, and presentation decks, rather than a generic graphic design service.

Fiverr takes a flat 20% commission on every completed order, regardless of volume. New users often make the mistake of pricing a service without considering the platform commission, then feel underpaid on delivery.

Reality Check: If you need to make money when traveling this way, take into account the 14-day clearance period, which can be an issue if you need quick cash for sudden expenses while on the move.

HIGHEST PROJECT-BASED CEILING Fiverr 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell specialized freelance services through online gigs. FIND GIGS TODAY

5. Printify [Print-on-Demand Travel Merch]

Sellers running print-on-demand through a fulfillment partner like Printify can achieve different margins depending on product costs, fulfillment, pricing, and other expenses. New sellers may start at around 5% to 10% margins, while more established businesses can target higher margins. Seller income varies widely, with beginners potentially earning little while they build traffic, listings, and sales.

Startup cost is $0 upfront for production, since items only print after a sale, though a storefront platform like Etsy or Shopify may carry its own listing fees. Designs can go live the same day, but a first sale can take two to six weeks while search rankings and any paid traffic kick in.

To get started on this method on how to make money when traveling, you’ll need basic design skills or a template tool, along with a niche like a specific destination, hiking, or van life. You’ll also need patience due to per-unit margins that stay thin until volume builds.

Treating print-on-demand as instant passive income for travelers is a common mistake. Designs still need updating, listings still need SEO, and per-shirt margins can remain limited after production and platform fees, which means volume can matter more than a single hit design.

Reality Check: Expect to put a lot of effort and patience into this method for months, not days, before it becomes a real way to make money when traveling.

LOWEST UPFRONT RISK Printify 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Create custom products without handling fulfillment. SET UP A STORE NOW

6. Shutterstock [Travel Stock Photography]

Shutterstock pays contributors a percentage of the amount it receives for licensing their content, with contributor earnings levels ranging from 15% to 40% based on the number of images and/or videos licensed from their portfolio. Levels reset every January 1.

Shutterstock is free to join. You just need a camera or a capable phone camera, and your photos must meet its review requirements, including a minimum resolution of 4 MP.

Meaningful monthly income requires building a large, searchable portfolio over months because earnings vary based on the license and contributor earnings level. The most important thing is an eye for clean, well-lit, and commercially usable images that include people, landmarks, food, and transit, rather than just personal travel snapshots.

Submitting only scenic landscape shots is not a good idea, since landscapes are the most oversaturated category on stock sites. People using products, local transit, and candid remote-work style images tend to license better.

Reality Check: This is the slowest method listed here to produce real income and works best as a background project alongside a faster way to make money when traveling, not a standalone plan for your first few months.

MONETIZE YOUR TRAVEL PHOTOS Shutterstock 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. License photos and earn royalties on downloads. APPLY AS A CONTRIBUTOR

7. Etsy [Digital Products and Printables]

Etsy printable-shop revenue varies widely, with some established shops earning $200 to $2,000 a month and a small number of top-performing shops earning substantially more, based on seller-reported figures like the Amma Rose Designs case study. That’s gross revenue before Etsy’s fees and any tool costs, not net profit.

Startup cost is low, typically just design software like Canva or a paid tool, plus any commercial-use fonts, which are important when deciding how to fund travel remotely. Etsy makes funds available for deposit on different schedules, with new sellers generally waiting 14 days after a sale. A new shop realistically takes weeks to months to earn its first steady sales as search visibility builds.

The Amma Rose Designs shop reportedly reached $1,000 in total earnings within under four months of launching, although this is an individual seller example rather than a typical Etsy benchmark. Etsy charges a $0.20 listing fee per listing, a 6.5% transaction fee, and payment-processing fees that vary by country, all of which affect a seller’s net income.

Don’t make the mistake of publishing only a handful of listings and expecting passive income with this method on how to make money while traveling. Sellers who reach the higher end of those mentioned figures consistently describe adding new listings weekly, not launching once and waiting, which is important when building passive income for travelers.

Reality Check: Most people should see this as a slow-build side project measured in months if the goal is to make money when traveling through digital products. The $200 to $2,000 a month range is achievable for some established shops, but it shouldn’t be treated as a typical new-seller target.

MOST SCALABLE LONG-TERM Etsy 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell digital products without managing physical inventory. OPEN A SHOP TODAY

Comparing the Ways to Make Money When Traveling

Here’s how the different ways to make money when traveling stack up on cost, speed, and realistic monthly income once fees are factored in.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Realistic Monthly Range (Net) Best For Upwork $0 1–3 weeks $200–$800 Anyone who can write clearly and wants the fastest first paycheck Belay $0 2–4 weeks $400–$1,000 Organised, admin-minded travelers Preply $0 6 weeks to 3 months to steady bookings $150–$500 starting out Native or fluent speakers of an in-demand language Fiverr $0–$20 a month for tools 3–4 weeks Under $100 typical, up to $1,000+ for specialized project work Designers, video editors, presentation builders Printify $0 upfront production 2–6 weeks to first sale $100–$1,500 People with a niche audience and basic design skills Shutterstock $0 beyond a camera Review time varies; months to real income $0–$300 early, scaling slowly Travelers who are shooting quality photos daily Etsy Under $50 in tools Weeks to months $200–$2,000 Designers willing to publish consistently for months

Building a method that keeps earning after you’ve moved on to the next city is a reliable way to make money when traveling. So experiment with different digital nomad income ideas and try stacking different methods to find the best option for your travel schedule and preferences.

Play To Earn: Reward Apps for Travel Downtime

Reward and play-to-earn apps won’t let you make money when traveling in any serious way on their own. But they can cover small costs, like a coffee and data top-up, during long transit days or layovers, with minimum cash-out thresholds that vary by app and region. Think of them as a bonus on top of the methods above, not a replacement.

The options below are legit and currently operating apps worth checking, useful if you want a small way to make money when traveling and managing between bigger paychecks. Signing up for Swagbucks also gives you another general microtask and survey option worth having on your phone for long travel days.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $5 to $25 (varies by region and reward) Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

Cash out your rewards and fund your next flight, hotel stay, or SIM card top-up with these useful apps. If you have limited phone storage or only want to try one, get Snakzy, which offers the highest payout ceiling.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash While Traveling Play games and earn extra travel money with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How Wi-Fi and Time Zones Affect Ways To Make Money When Traveling

The methods in this guide already account for the challenges of traveling. A method among location-independent jobs that requires a fixed schedule or reliable Wi-Fi may be difficult to maintain on the road, even if it pays well. According to Nomads.com’s Digital Nomad Statistics 2026, digital nomads spend a median of about seven days in each city and an average of about four months in each country.

At that pace, work that requires you to be available at set times must still work across frequent time-zone changes. This can be even more important for budget travelers who want to make money while traveling the world and move often to keep costs down.

The best ways to make money when traveling, like freelance writing, selling digital products, and stock photography, all work well for people who move frequently. Live work, like tutoring and scheduled VA jobs, is better suited to travelers who stay in one place for weeks or months.

What Doesn’t Work

Watch out for some methods to make money when traveling that sound perfect for constant travelers, but are actually traps to avoid.

Remote jobs that charge upfront fees. Listings that ask for an upfront fee for training materials, a starter kit, or a certification before you can start earning are a recurring pattern the Federal Trade Commission warns travelers and job seekers to avoid.

Listings that ask for an upfront fee for training materials, a starter kit, or a certification before you can start earning are a recurring pattern the Federal Trade Commission warns travelers and job seekers to avoid. North America-only call center jobs. Platforms like Working Solutions are legit, but they restrict contractors geographically. Working Solutions accepts contractors in the US and Canada and requires scheduled work, making it a poor fit for travelers outside North America.

Platforms like Working Solutions are legit, but they restrict contractors geographically. Working Solutions accepts contractors in the US and Canada and requires scheduled work, making it a poor fit for travelers outside North America. “Guaranteed” passive-income courses. Courses promising a fixed monthly figure overstate how reliably you can make money when traveling. Real seller data shows a wide range, and most sellers land far below the top-tier screenshots used to sell those digital nomad income ideas.

Courses promising a fixed monthly figure overstate how reliably you can make money when traveling. Real seller data shows a wide range, and most sellers land far below the top-tier screenshots used to sell those digital nomad income ideas. Reward apps with unusually high payouts. Any app advertising unusually high per-task payouts or asking for banking details before you’ve earned anything is a signal to stop and verify the app independently before signing up.

Final Verdict on How To Make Money When Traveling

You can make money when traveling within the first month if you already have a marketable skill, like writing, design, photography, or virtual assistance. Getting started may take longer if you’re building a passive income stream from scratch, since you need time to create products, attract buyers, and learn what sells.

The fastest option is usually freelance writing and content work through Upwork, where you can apply for jobs and start earning once you land clients. For longer-term income, digital products on Etsy and print-on-demand through Printify can work well because you can keep selling without being online for every transaction.

Pick one method that matches your skills or interests. If possible, start before you leave home, giving you time to build momentum before you make money while traveling the world. Use reward apps as a small supplement for everyday costs, not as your main income source if you’re looking for how to make money when traveling.

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