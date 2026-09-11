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How Can I Travel and Earn Money: How It Works & How Much You Can Earn 2026

How can I travel and earn money without spending months building a business first? If you already have a marketable skill, freelancing on Upwork is one of the fastest ways to make money while traveling, while Cambly offers predictable per-minute tutoring and seasonal or yacht work can make the job part of the trip.

The catch is that “fast payout” does not mean “instant income.” If you want to earn money traveling the world, a realistic answer to “How can I travel and earn money?” has to account for client search, approvals, training, work authorization, and payout thresholds too. Below, I compare seven practical routes for how to make money while you travel by startup cost, time before you can earn, payout timing, and realistic pay model.

Is It Actually Realistic to Travel and Earn Money?

Yes – but the best answer to how can I travel and earn money depends on how much setup you can handle before the trip, how you want to make money while traveling, and whether you need income immediately or can build it over time.

Need income soon: Upwork and Cambly can be among the quickest options to make money while traveling if you already have a sellable skill or get approved quickly. A brand-new Upwork freelancer may still spend days or weeks landing the first client.

Upwork and Cambly can be among the quickest options to make money while traveling if you already have a sellable skill or get approved quickly. A brand-new Upwork freelancer may still spend days or weeks landing the first client. Want the job and the trip combined: CoolWorks seasonal work and paid yacht roles are jobs that let you travel between destinations, but applications, work authorization, gear, training, or membership costs can make the start slower.

CoolWorks seasonal work and paid yacht roles are jobs that let you travel between destinations, but applications, work authorization, gear, training, or membership costs can make the start slower. Want a long-term side stream: Adobe Stock and YouTube can keep earning from travel content after the trip, but neither is a reliable way to cover next week’s hotel bill.

So, how can I travel and earn money realistically? If you want to earn money traveling the world, pick one primary method that can cover actual expenses and treat slower or app-based income as a second layer, not a replacement for savings.

7 Real Ways to Travel and Earn Money

If you’re wondering, “How can I travel and earn money?” the seven options below show different ways to make money while traveling. The first two work remotely from almost anywhere, the next two are closer to traditional jobs that let you travel, and the final three focus on slower creative or local-business income.

If you’re wondering, “How can I travel and earn money on my next trip?” start by comparing setup time and payout speed, not just the biggest earnings figure.

Method 1: Freelancing Remotely on Upwork

If you’re asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” and want to make money while traveling with a laptop job you can take between cities, Upwork is the strongest fit here. Creating a profile is free, while proposals usually use Connects, which cost $0.15 each when you need to buy more.

How to start:

Pick one clear service: Lead with a specific result – for example, blog editing, design, research, coding, or admin support. Build two or three samples: If you’re learning how to make money while you travel as a freelancer, a focused portfolio gives clients something concrete to judge before you have many reviews. Price from your net: Upwork sets a 0%–15% freelancer service fee per contract, so check the fee before you accept the work.

If you earn money traveling the world through Upwork, fixed-price funds clear five days after client approval, while hourly earnings generally become available 10 days after the billing week.

Upwork‘s 2025 Future Workforce Index found a $85,000 median annual income for U.S. full-time skilled freelancers overall – not an Upwork-platform earnings average – so anyone asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” should treat that figure as a broad freelance benchmark, not a promised salary.

💡Need to know Getting started: As with many jobs that let you travel, creating an Upwork profile is easy, but landing your first contract can take time.



What you can earn: Rates vary widely, and Upwork takes a 0%–15% fee per contract.



What can slow you down: Payout clearance only starts after you’ve landed and completed paid work.



Best for: For anyone thinking, “How can I travel and earn money without being tied to one location?” Upwork is one of the strongest ways to make money while traveling through portable, skill-based work.

BEST FOR PORTABLE SKILL-BASED WORK Upwork 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Create a freelance profile, pitch clearly defined services, and factor the 0%–15% contract fee into your rate. Create a Profile

Method 2: Teaching English Online on Cambly

If you’re asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” and want to earn money traveling the world without pitching clients, Cambly offers a simpler way to make money while traveling: you tutor conversational English and are paid for connected minutes. Cambly currently lists $0.17 per minute – $10.20 an hour – for adult tutoring and $0.20 per minute – $12 an hour – for Cambly Kids.

How to start:

Apply with a clear tutor profile: If you’re researching how to make money while you travel through tutoring, you do not need a teaching certificate, degree, or prior teaching experience. Plan around stable internet: You are paid for minutes spent tutoring, so unreliable connections directly reduce earning time. Work around student demand: A flexible schedule helps, but unbooked or disconnected time is not paid tutoring time.

Cambly pays tutors weekly, but it is currently limiting the number of new tutors it accepts to protect existing schedules. So, if “How can I travel and earn money without pitching clients?” is the question you’re trying to solve, Cambly can provide predictable earnings once you’re active, though approval may take too long for urgent same-week income.

If you want more laptop-first options beyond Upwork and Cambly, our guide to best online side hustles compares more remote work you can carry from one destination to the next.

💡Need to know Getting started: There are few formal requirements, but Cambly is currently limiting new tutor intake.



What you can earn: If you earn money traveling the world with Cambly, the platform pays $10.20 per hour, and Cambly Kids pays $12 per hour for connected tutoring time.



What can lower your earnings: Time spent waiting between students isn’t paid at the advertised hourly rate.



Best for: If you’re wondering, “How can I travel and earn money?” without pitching clients, Cambly is one of the simplest flexible options.

MOST PREDICTABLE TUTORING RATE Cambly 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Tutor English online for $10.20 an hour on Cambly or $12 an hour on Cambly Kids, paid for connected minutes. Apply to Tutor

Method 3: Seasonal Workamping via Coolworks

If you’re wondering, “How can I travel and earn money?” and want to make money while traveling by working in the places you visit, CoolWorks is a better fit than a freelance marketplace. It lists seasonal jobs that let you travel to national parks, resorts, camps, lodges, and outdoor destinations, and many include employee housing or RV-site options.

How to start:

Search by destination and season: Check start dates, contract length, and whether the employer can legally hire you. Read the compensation line carefully: Some roles are hourly paid jobs, while some campground-host opportunities are volunteer or site-exchange arrangements. Apply ahead: Popular summer and winter roles often recruit well before the season starts.

If you want to earn money traveling the world through seasonal work, there is no single CoolWorks pay rate because employers set their own compensation. Current listings include roughly $14-an-hour campground and resort roles, $17–$20 hospitality or maintenance jobs, and $20+ skilled positions, sometimes with housing, meals, RV sites, bonuses, or travel reimbursement. So, if you’re asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” seasonal work is a location-specific employment option, not a platform-income guarantee.

💡Need to know Getting started: Browsing and applying is free, but each employer has its own hiring process.



What you can earn: Current listings range from the mid-teens to $20+ per hour depending on the job.



What to check before applying: Housing, RV requirements, meals, and work authorization vary from one listing to another.



Best for: If your question is “How can I travel and earn money?” and you’re looking for seasonal jobs that let you travel to your next destination, CoolWorks is a strong fit.

BEST FOR SEASONAL TRAVEL JOBS CoolWorks 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Browse seasonal jobs in parks, resorts, lodges, and outdoor destinations, with compensation and housing set by each employer. Browse Jobs

Method 4: Yacht Crew Day Work via Crewseekers

Crewseekers is useful if you’re asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” and want to earn money traveling the world by sailing, but it is not a free paid-job board. Anyone can browse opportunities, while contacting yacht owners requires membership – currently about $102 for six months (£75) – and listings can be paid, unpaid, or contribution-based.

How to start:

Filter by financial arrangement: If you’re figuring out how to make money while you travel by yacht, check whether the trip is paid, unpaid, or cost-sharing before you contact the owner. Separate leisure sailing from commercial yacht work: Paid superyacht roles commonly require safety training and a seafarer medical, while casual sailing opportunities may not. Budget for the gap before a contract: Membership, training, medical checks, travel, and time in a crew hub can all come before the first paycheck.

If you’re hoping to earn money traveling the world on yachts, entry-level pay varies by vessel and role. Current guides put green crew broadly around $2,300–$3,700 a month (€2,000–€3,200), usually with food and accommodation aboard, but Crewseekers itself also carries volunteer and cost-sharing trips.

So, if “How can I travel and earn money while sailing the world?” sounds like your kind of plan, make sure the listing actually pays before you get swept away by the scenery – training, medical, visa, and membership costs can add up fast.

💡Need to know Getting started: Browsing is free, but contacting yacht owners requires a paid membership starting at £75 for six months.



What you can earn: Pay varies by vessel and role, and not every Crewseekers listing offers paid work.



What you may need first: Commercial yacht jobs that let you travel can require safety training, medical clearance, and the correct visa.



Best for: If you’re asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” while sailing, always check the compensation terms before applying.

BEST FOR SAILING-BASED TRAVEL Crewseekers 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Browse sailing opportunities for free, then use paid membership to contact owners and check each listing for its financial arrangement. Find Positions

Method 5: Selling Travel Photos as Stock on Adobe Stock

If you’re asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” and already take strong travel photos, Adobe Stock offers a slower way to make money while traveling through a growing portfolio. Contributor accounts are free, and standard royalties are 33% on photos and illustrations and 35% on video.

How to start:

Upload useful, technically clean content: If you’re exploring how to make money while you travel through stock photography, commercially useful destination details often have more licensing value than a small set of generic postcard shots. Add accurate titles, keywords, and releases: Discoverability and correct permissions matter as much as image quality. Build volume gradually: A larger relevant portfolio gives you more chances to generate repeat licenses.

If you’re looking into how to make money while you travel with stock photography, Adobe Stock‘s current minimum royalties for standard assets licensed through large subscription plans are $0.33 per license at 0–999 lifetime licenses, $0.36 at 1,000–9,999, and $0.38 from 10,000. You can request payment after reaching $25 once at least 45 days have passed since your first sale. So, if “How can I travel and earn money from all those photos sitting in my camera roll?” sounds familiar, stock media is a long game – not a rescue plan for this week’s budget.

💡Need to know Getting started: Joining is free, but building a portfolio large enough to generate regular sales takes time.



What you can earn: Adobe Stock pays a 33% royalty on standard photos and illustrations and 35% on video.



When you can cash out: You need at least $25 in earnings and must wait 45 days after your first sale before requesting a payout.



Best for: If you’re wondering, “How can I travel and earn money?” and want to earn money traveling the world from photos you already take, Adobe Stock can provide some extra background income.

BEST LONG-TERM PHOTO SIDE STREAM Adobe Stock 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Upload travel photos or video, earn standard royalties per license, and request payout after the $25 threshold and first-sale waiting period. Become a Contributor

Method 6: Hosting Airbnb Experiences

Airbnb Experiences can work if you’re asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” and want to make money while traveling by staying in one destination long enough to host something tied to local culture, food, or an activity you know well. It is much less portable than most jobs that let you travel because your listing, expertise, local rules, and guest bookings are tied to a place.

How to start:

Build the experience around real local expertise: Airbnb checks that the activity connects to the destination and to your background. Prepare proof and compliance: Experience hosts generally need formal training or relevant background, and Airbnb may require licenses, insurance, certifications, identity checks, or other vetting. Price around the fee and operating costs: Airbnb typically deducts a 20% service fee from Experience bookings.

If you’re researching how to make money while you travel through local experiences, Airbnb generally releases an Experience payout the day after the activity starts, and your payout method adds its own processing time. Airbnb does not publish a useful universal Experience-host earnings average, so the best way to answer “How can I travel and earn money?” through hosting is to calculate your own revenue from price × booked guests × sessions, then subtract the 20% fee and your operating costs.

💡Need to know Getting started: Experience approval is selective and depends on your expertise, local relevance, and compliance with applicable rules.



What you can earn: You set your own price, while Airbnb typically deducts a 20% Experience host fee.



What can add to your costs: Licenses, insurance, supplies, and local work requirements can make the real startup cost higher than $0.



Best for: For travelers thinking, “How can I travel and earn money without constantly moving between destinations?” Airbnb Experiences offer an alternative to jobs that let you travel continuously.

BEST FOR LOCAL EXPERTS STAYING PUT Airbnb 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Host a vetted local activity, price around Airbnb’s typical 20% Experience fee, and account for licenses, insurance, and operating costs. Start Hosting

Method 7: Travel Content Creation on YouTube

For anyone thinking, “How can I travel and earn money by documenting my trips?” YouTube can be a long-term way to make money while traveling, but monetization usually takes time. You can publish with a phone and a free channel, but YouTube does not publish an official travel-niche RPM, so fixed claims about what every 1,000 travel views will earn are third-party estimates, not platform rates.

How to start:

Choose a repeatable angle: If you’re learning how to make money while you travel through content, budget travel, destination guides, food, transport, or a specific region is easier to grow than unrelated travel clips. Publish consistently and learn from retention: Revenue comes later, so early progress is audience and watch time, not cash. Track the correct monetization tier: Fan funding can unlock earlier than full ad-revenue eligibility in eligible countries.

Full YouTube Partner Program ad-revenue eligibility requires 1,000 subscribers plus either 4,000 valid public watch hours in the past 12 months or 10 million valid public Shorts views in 90 days. The expanded tier can unlock fan-funding and Shopping features at 500 subscribers, three public uploads in 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours or 3 million Shorts views. For USD accounts, the payment threshold is $100.

If you’re wondering, “How can I travel and earn money with YouTube as a long-term plan?” also note that the platform has announced higher ad-revenue entry thresholds for new creators from February 1, 2027, so this section needs a real update before the year token rolls forward.

💡Need to know Getting started: Publishing videos is free, but if you want to earn money traveling the world through YouTube, reaching monetization usually takes time.



What you can earn: Earnings vary significantly, and YouTube doesn’t publish an official RPM specifically for travel channels.



What you need for ad revenue: Full ad monetization currently requires 1,000 subscribers plus the required watch hours or Shorts views.



Best for: If you’re asking, “How can I travel and earn money?” by building an audience around your trips, YouTube has the strongest long-term potential of the creative options.

HIGHEST LONG-TERM CONTENT CEILING YouTube 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Build travel content first, qualify for the Partner Program later, and treat ad revenue as a long-term audience business rather than quick cash. Start Creating

If freelancing or content creation feels like the right fit but you want more ways to build income from a laptop, the How to Make Cash Online guide rounds up more realistic methods for earning while you travel.

Compare the 7 Ways Side by Side

If you are still deciding, “How can I travel and earn money with the fewest barriers to getting started?” compare the setup barrier before the headline pay. A five-day platform clearance is not useful if it takes three weeks to find the first client or months to qualify for monetization.

If you want options outside travel-focused work, our guide to best side hustles covers a broader mix of online and offline income ideas.

Method Cost Time to earn Pay / payout Freelancing on Upwork $0 profile; Connects $0.15 each when purchased Days to weeks to land a client Fixed-price: 5 days after approval; 0%–15% fee Teaching English on Cambly $0 to apply Approval may take time $10.20/hr; Cambly Kids $12/hr; weekly pay Seasonal workamping via Coolworks $0 to browse/apply; travel or housing costs vary Usually apply weeks or months ahead Employer payroll; often mid-teens to $20+/hr Yacht crew day work via Crewseekers Browse free; membership from £75/6 months Weeks to months Paid roles vary; green crew often €2,000–€3,200/month Stock photography on Adobe Stock $0 to join First sale is unpredictable 33% photo / 35% video royalty; $25 payout threshold Hosting Airbnb Experiences No basic listing fee; operating costs vary Approval + time to get bookings Payout after Experience starts; typical 20% fee Travel content creation on YouTube Free basic channel Usually months+ to monetize Variable; $100 USD payout threshold

If your main goal is to earn money traveling the world, speed isn’t the only factor; but if you need cash quickly and travel is secondary, our guide to how to make money fast compares options by how soon the money can actually reach you. That is different from figuring out, “How can I travel and earn money sustainably over a longer trip?” In that case, the better method is usually the one you can repeat from place to place without constantly starting over.

Can Reward Apps Help You Travel and Earn Money Too?

Reward apps aren’t the main answer to how to make money while you travel, but they can add small amounts during airport waits or quiet evenings. If your version of “How can I travel and earn money with an easy phone-based extra?” includes reward apps, Snakzy and KashKick are best treated as pocket-money layers rather than primary income.

For a wider comparison, see our tested guide to the best game apps that pay real money. If “How can I travel and earn money without relying on reward apps as my main income?” is the bigger goal, keep your main effort on paid work and use these apps between gigs.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free KashKick $10 Free

For anyone thinking, “How can I travel and earn money in my downtime?” or “How to make money while you travel with minimal effort?” Snakzy is an easy extra to add between flights, train rides, and quiet evenings. It will not replace your main income, but it can make spare travel time feel a little more rewarding.

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Fitting These Methods Around Visas, Taxes, and Travel Logistics

A practical answer to “How can I travel and earn money?” has to include the boring parts too. Remote work, seasonal employment, yacht contracts, and paid local activities can all trigger different visa, tax, licensing, insurance, or work-authorization rules depending on where you are.

Work authorization: Do not assume a tourist entry automatically allows local paid work, even for short seasonal jobs that let you travel or hosted activities.

Do not assume a tourist entry automatically allows local paid work, even for short seasonal jobs that let you travel or hosted activities. Taxes: Earning remotely while abroad can still create filing or residency obligations in your home country, the country you are visiting, or both.

Earning remotely while abroad can still create filing or residency obligations in your home country, the country you are visiting, or both. Licenses and insurance: Yacht work and Airbnb Experiences can require formal documents that a normal freelance project does not.

Yacht work and Airbnb Experiences can require formal documents that a normal freelance project does not. Internet and time zones: Cambly, Upwork meetings, and client deadlines become much harder if your route has unstable Wi-Fi or puts you eight hours away from your clients.

Cambly, Upwork meetings, and client deadlines become much harder if your route has unstable Wi-Fi or puts you eight hours away from your clients. Cash flow: When your plan is built around “How can I travel and earn money?”, keep enough savings for the gap between arriving, getting approved or hired, doing the work, and actually receiving the payout. Because payouts can be delayed, it helps to have more than one source of income while traveling. These ways to earn additional money can give you backup options for quieter periods between gigs.

That planning step is what turns “How can I travel and earn money?” from a social-media idea into something you can actually budget around.

What Doesn’t Work

The worst answers to “How can I travel and earn money?” usually start with a promise that the travel lifestyle will pay for itself immediately. Legitimate opportunities can have real costs, so the red flag is not “any fee” – it is a vague fee tied to guaranteed income or guaranteed placement.

Paid “starter kits” promising access to secret jobs that let you travel: Upwork and Cambly do not require a mystery course before you can create a basic account or apply.

Upwork and Cambly do not require a mystery course before you can create a basic account or apply. Guaranteed yacht or seasonal placements: Crewseekers has a transparent membership fee, and yacht training can be a real requirement, but no middleman should promise a paid berth just because you pay them.

Crewseekers has a transparent membership fee, and yacht training can be a real requirement, but no middleman should promise a paid berth just because you pay them. Stock-photo contests or portfolio reviews sold as a path to licensing: Adobe Stock contributor accounts are free to open.

Adobe Stock contributor accounts are free to open. Bought YouTube subscribers or views: Artificial traffic can undermine monetization eligibility and put the channel at risk.

Artificial traffic can undermine monetization eligibility and put the channel at risk. Ignoring visa or work rules because the job is “temporary”: Short-term paid work can still be regulated.

So, if you’re trying to work out “How can I travel and earn money without falling for a scam?” use one simple rule: normal costs should be transparent and tied to a real service, while “pay us and we guarantee income” belongs in a different category.

Final Verdict on How Can I Travel and Earn Money

The most realistic way to approach “How can I travel and earn money?” is to separate portable work from travel-based work. Upwork and Cambly are easier to take from one destination to the next, while CoolWorks and paid yacht roles make the destination itself part of the job.

If you’re planning for the long term, Adobe Stock, Airbnb Experiences, and YouTube can add income around your travels, but none should be treated as guaranteed quick cash. For anyone trying to work out “How can I travel and earn money while covering real monthly expenses?” the safer approach is to start with a skill you can already get paid for, then layer in slower income streams over time.

Smaller extras can help too. Reward apps like Snakzy are not going to fund a trip on their own, but they can add a little on top during downtime.

In the end, the best answer to “How can I travel and earn money?” depends less on finding one perfect platform and more on matching the income model to your skills, legal situation, route, and cash runway. Pick the option that fits those four things, and your travel plan has a much better chance of working beyond the first month.

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