How to Get Riot Points: Purchase Options, Free Methods, and Earning Strategies

If you want to know how to get Riot Points (RP) to unlock League of Legends’ skins, champions, and cosmetics, you’re in the right place. While RP is the game’s premium currency, not everyone has the budget to purchase it regularly. Multiple legitimate options exist beyond standard in-game store purchases.

Riot Games no longer distributes free RP codes as generously as in past years, but your options remain diverse. Modern players can access RP through direct purchases, gift cards, verified reward programs, and money-making applications. Understanding these methods helps you make informed decisions based on your budget and time availability.

This comprehensive guide covers every practical approach to acquiring Riot Points in 2026. From instant purchase methods to time-based earning strategies, you’ll learn which options align with your financial situation and how to avoid common scams. All strategies outlined are verified, safe, and compliant with Riot Games Terms of Service.

How to Buy Riot Points: Direct Purchase Methods

The most straightforward way to buy Riot Points online is through the official League of Legends client. This method provides instant delivery and eliminates concerns about third-party reliability. Launch your client, navigate to the Store tab at the top of the interface, and select the RP icon to view available packages.

Riot Games offers multiple RP packages ranging from 575 RP to 15,000 RP bundles. Larger packages include bonus RP percentages, making them more cost-effective for players planning significant purchases. The standard packages include 575 RP, 1275 RP, 2525 RP, 5200 RP, 10400 RP, and 15000 RP, with bonus amounts increasing on higher-tier purchases.

Payment methods include major credit and debit cards, PayPal, and region-specific options like Paysafecard or mobile carriers. The checkout process is secure and encrypted, protecting your financial information. After confirming your purchase, RP appears in your account immediately without additional waiting periods.

Buying larger packages delivers better value through bonus incentives. A $100 purchase yields significantly more RP per dollar compared to smaller transactions. This makes bulk buying ideal for players who regularly purchase skins or want to stock up during seasonal events when exclusive cosmetics become available.

Purchasing RP Through Gift Cards

Physical and digital Riot Points gift cards provide an alternative to direct credit card purchases. Major retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart stock these cards in their gaming sections. Online retailers including Amazon also sell digital codes that deliver instantly via email, making them convenient for immediate use.

Gift cards come in various denominations, typically ranging from $10 to $50 depending on your region. This flexibility helps you control spending and avoid overpurchasing. You can find great deals on Riot Points gift cards at Eneba, where digital codes deliver instantly at competitive prices.

Redeeming a gift card is simple: open your League of Legends client, access the Store, click the RP icon, select “Prepaid Cards & Codes,” and enter your code. The corresponding RP amount credits to your account instantly. This method proves particularly useful for younger players without credit cards or those who prefer not sharing payment information online.

Always purchase gift cards from authorized retailers to avoid counterfeit codes. Stick with established chains and official online stores rather than unfamiliar third-party marketplaces. Legitimate cards include security features and clear activation instructions printed on the packaging or receipt.

Earning Free RP Through Reward Programs

Microsoft Rewards represents the most legitimate official program for earning free RP in League of Legends. This platform rewards users for searching with Bing, completing daily quizzes, and engaging with Microsoft services. The accumulated points can be redeemed for gift cards that work for RP purchases.

The program requires approximately 2,000 points to redeem a $10 gift card. Daily searches earn around 50 points, meaning consistent participation over 40 days yields enough for a basic RP purchase. This timeline assumes minimal effort, spending just a few minutes daily to complete basic tasks.

Maximizing your earning speed involves leveling up your Microsoft Rewards account to Level 2, which unlocks bonus point opportunities. Daily streaks, special promotions, and monthly bonus activities accelerate progress. Setting Bing as your default search engine helps you earn passively while conducting regular internet searches.

This method works best as a background activity rather than a primary RP source. The slow accumulation makes it unsuitable for players wanting immediate results, but the zero financial investment makes it valuable for patient users. Regional restrictions apply, with the program unavailable in some countries, so verify availability in your location before investing time.

Using Money-Making Apps to Earn RP

Money-making applications offer the fastest route to how to get Riot Points without paying from your regular bank account. Platforms like Snakzy, Freecash, InboxDollars, and Swagbucks pay users for completing surveys, testing mobile games, and watching advertisements. Earnings convert to PayPal funds or gift cards that purchase RP directly.

Snakzy stands out as a top-tier option for gamers because it specializes in game-related tasks that align with player interests. Testing new mobile games, reaching specific in-game milestones, and completing app downloads earn points that redeem for cash or gift cards. The platform processes payments quickly, with many users reporting $20-50 weekly earnings through consistent participation.

The earning process follows a simple workflow: create an account on your chosen platform, browse available tasks, complete requirements, and accumulate points toward your chosen payout threshold. Most apps set minimum withdrawal amounts between $5-25, making your first payout achievable within days of active use. Tasks vary in complexity and compensation, with longer surveys and game installations paying more than quick polls.

Realistic expectations matter when using these platforms. While some users earn substantial amounts, most casual participants average $20-40 per week. This translates to multiple RP purchases monthly without direct spending. The time investment varies, but spending 30-60 minutes daily completing high-paying tasks yields the best returns.

Safety remains paramount when selecting money-making apps. Only use verified platforms with established reputations and transparent payment policies. Never share your League of Legends account credentials with any third-party service, and avoid sites promising unlimited free RP through generators or hacks. If you want to earn money online and use that to get RP, remember to never share sensitive gaming account information.

Popular alternatives include InboxDollars, which pays for reading emails and taking surveys, and Swagbucks, known for shopping cashback and video watching. Each platform has unique strengths, so experimenting with multiple services helps you find the best fit. Many players use 2-3 apps simultaneously to maximize earning potential across different task types.

Mobile optimization makes these apps perfect for earning during downtime. Android games that pay real money are a viable option, and can be done while waiting in queues, or during game queues. The flexibility lets you earn RP funds around your existing schedule without dedicating specific blocks of time.

Payment processing typically takes 2-7 days after reaching payout thresholds. Plan ahead if you want RP for specific events or skin releases. Setting weekly earning goals helps maintain consistency and ensures steady RP income without overwhelming your schedule.

Giveaways and Community Events

If you’re wondering how to get free Riot Points across Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter/X, the good news is content creators and streamers regularly host giveaways. These events require minimal participation, typically asking viewers to follow accounts, like posts, or comment with specific hashtags. Winners receive RP codes or gift cards distributed through direct messages or stream announcements.

Finding legitimate giveaways involves following verified League of Legends streamers and official community figures. Search social media using terms like “Riot Points giveaway” combined with current dates to find active contests. Community Discord servers dedicated to LoL often announce giveaways from trusted members, providing a curated selection of opportunities.

Participation costs nothing beyond a few seconds of engagement. The luck-based nature means no guarantee of winning, but entering multiple giveaways increases your odds. Most streamers host giveaways during special milestones, sponsored content, or seasonal events, making these periods ideal for finding opportunities.

Distinguishing legitimate giveaways from scams requires vigilance. Verified accounts typically include blue checkmarks on social platforms, established follower counts, and regular streaming schedules. Legitimate creators never request passwords, account credentials, or payment information. Suspicious links, requests for personal data, or promises of guaranteed wins indicate fraudulent operations.

Riot Games occasionally runs official promotional events during holidays or major game updates. These company-sponsored opportunities guarantee legitimacy and often include exclusive cosmetics unavailable through standard purchases. Following official League of Legends social accounts ensures you never miss these limited-time promotions.

Seasonal events like Snow down Showdown or special anniversaries historically include free RP distributions or unique earning opportunities. Monitor official communications during major gaming conferences and League of Legends birthday celebrations for potential promotions.

What to Avoid: Scams and Unsafe Methods

Fake RP generators and websites claiming to provide free points represent serious security threats. These fraudulent services violate Riot Games Terms of Service and result in permanent account bans. No legitimate method generates unlimited free RP through automated tools or unauthorized third-party websites.

Purchasing RP from unauthorized sellers or buying pre-loaded accounts carries significant risks. These transactions often involve stolen payment information or compromised accounts. Riot Games actively monitors suspicious transactions and bans accounts involved in unauthorized trading, meaning you could lose both your money and account access.

Legitimate methods never require sharing your League of Legends password or email credentials. Any service requesting this information operates fraudulently, regardless of promises made. The same applies to sites asking for credit card information without proper security certificates or established business credentials.

Red flags include websites without SSL certificates (no padlock icon in the address bar), unrealistic promises like “unlimited free RP,” and aggressive pop-ups requesting downloads or installations. Grammatical errors, suspicious URLs containing random characters, and requests to disable antivirus software all indicate malicious intent.

Protect yourself by using only official Riot Games channels and verified reward platforms with established reputations. When exploring new earning opportunities, research the platform thoroughly by reading user reviews, checking Better Business Bureau ratings, and verifying social media presence. Trustworthy services maintain transparent contact information and responsive customer support.

Account security best practices include enabling two-factor authentication, using unique passwords, and regularly monitoring account activity for unauthorized access. These precautions help protect your investment in skins and cosmetics from potential theft or compromise.

Comparing RP Pricing Across Regions and Payment Methods

RP pricing varies significantly by region due to currency conversion rates and local economic factors. Players in European Union countries often face higher base prices compared to North American users, while emerging markets sometimes receive adjusted pricing to match local purchasing power. These differences can create substantial value variations for the same RP amount.

Larger package purchases deliver better per-RP value through bonus percentages. A $10 purchase typically yields 1,380 RP (with bonuses), while $100 purchases provide approximately 15,000 RP. This scaling means bulk buyers pay roughly 35% less per RP unit compared to small transaction users.

Payment method selection impacts final costs through processing fees and regional restrictions. Credit cards typically process without additional charges, while some mobile carrier payments add convenience fees. PayPal transactions remain fee-neutral for most users but may involve currency conversion charges for international accounts.

Regional pricing creates opportunities for savvy shoppers. Some players use VPN services to access stores with favorable exchange rates, though this practice violates Terms of Service and risks account penalties. A legitimate VPN for League of Legends serves primarily to reduce latency and improve connection stability, not manipulate pricing.

Seasonal sales events occasionally reduce skin prices rather than RP costs, effectively stretching your purchasing power. Monitoring these sales and timing major purchases around events maximizes cosmetic acquisition per RP spent. The “Your Shop” feature provides personalized discounts on skins for your most-played champions, making it worth checking before spending accumulated RP.

Gift card purchases sometimes include retailer-specific bonuses during promotional periods. Black Friday, holiday seasons, and back-to-school sales may bonus RP percentages or discounted gift card prices. Combining these retail promotions with in-game sales creates compound savings opportunities.

Timeline: How Long to Earn RP Through Free Methods

Understanding realistic timelines helps set appropriate expectations for free earning methods. Microsoft Rewards requires approximately 40-45 days of consistent daily participation to earn enough points for a $10 gift card. This assumes completing basic search quotas without pursuing additional bonus activities that could accelerate progress.

Money-making apps provide faster results, with dedicated users earning their first $20-50 within 1-2 weeks. This timeframe varies based on task availability in your region, time invested daily, and the specific platforms used. Players who treat these apps as top ways to make money from home typically see the best returns without experiencing burnout.

Giveaway participation creates variable timelines depending entirely on luck and entry frequency. Some players win within days of starting participation, while others enter dozens of contests without success. The zero time investment beyond initial entries makes this method worthwhile despite unpredictable results.

Combining multiple methods accelerates RP accumulation significantly. Running Microsoft Rewards searches while completing Snakzy tasks and entering active giveaways creates multiple revenue streams. This diversified approach typically yields the equivalent of $30-70 monthly in RP purchasing power without direct spending.

Consistency proves more important than intensity when pursuing free methods. Daily 20-minute sessions outperform sporadic multi-hour binges because many platforms limit daily earning potential. Developing sustainable routines prevents burnout while maintaining steady progress toward RP goals.

Seasonal variations affect earning speeds, with more giveaways appearing during holidays and major esports events. Money-making app task availability also fluctuates based on advertiser budgets, typically increasing during Q4 holiday shopping seasons. If you’re looking for how to make money playing video games, and wondering if you really can make money playing games on your phone, then planning around these patterns helps optimize earning efficiency.

Pro tip Track seasonal sales calendars to time your RP purchases around major discount events. Buying gift cards during retail promotions and spending during in-game sales can save 20-30% compared to standard pricing.

Improve Your RP Budget: Smart Spending Tips

Maximizing RP value requires strategic purchasing decisions once you’ve accumulated funds. Prioritize cosmetic purchases over champions since Blue Essence earned through gameplay unlocks all playable characters without spending RP. This preserves your premium currency for items exclusively available through RP purchases.

The “Your Shop” feature appears periodically, presenting personalized skin discounts of 20-70% based on your champion play patterns. Waiting for these events before making major skin purchases can stretch RP significantly further than buying at full price. The feature typically appears quarterly, so planning around these cycles optimizes value.

Seasonal sales reduce specific skin prices by 30-50% during themed events like Lunar Revel or Snow down Showdown. Creating a wishlist of desired skins and monitoring for sale periods prevents impulsive full-price purchases. Many legendary and ultimate skins eventually enter sale rotations despite initial exclusivity periods.

Battle passes present excellent value for active players who complete mission chains. A single pass purchase often yields enough content to rival multiple individual skin purchases while providing additional rewards like ward skins and chromas. The value proposition improves dramatically for players who log in daily and complete weekly missions.

Avoid purchasing champions with RP unless absolutely necessary for immediate competitive play. The Blue Essence grind, while time-consuming, eventually unlocks all champions without premium currency expenditure. This strategy mirrors advice for mobile gaming spending, where patience with free currency maximizes long-term value.

Chromas and ward skins provide lower-value purchases compared to full skin acquisitions. While they add variety, these cosmetics deliver less visual impact per RP spent. Focus budget allocation on complete skins for your main champion pool rather than spreading thin across numerous minor cosmetic additions.

Emotes and icons require careful evaluation since their limited visibility reduces value proposition. These purchases work best as small indulgences after covering higher-priority cosmetic desires. Setting budget tiers helps maintain discipline and prevents RP depletion on low-impact items.

Your RP Journey Starts Here

Getting Riot Points in 2026 involves choosing between immediate purchase options and time-invested earning methods. Direct purchases through the official client or gift cards provide instant gratification, while reward programs and money-making apps reduce financial burden through dedicated effort. Each approach serves different player needs and budget situations.

The most effective strategy often combines multiple methods: using Microsoft Rewards for passive earning, completing Snakzy tasks during downtime, and entering legitimate giveaways as opportunities arise. This diversified approach builds RP reserves steadily without overwhelming your schedule or finances.

Avoiding scams protects both your account security and financial information. Stick with verified platforms, never share login credentials, and ignore promises of unlimited free RP. The methods outlined here represent every legitimate option currently available while respecting Riot Games Terms of Service.

Now you know how to get Riot Points. Your budget, time availability, and patience level determine the ideal earning mix. Players with disposable income benefit from bulk RP purchases during sales, while budget-conscious gamers find value in reward apps and consistent program participation. Both paths lead to the same cosmetic goals through different resource investments.

