The question’s been asked many times: can you really make money playing games on your phone? And the answer, as proven time and time again, is yes, you can. The best part is that it’s a pretty simple process, and anyone can get right to making money on their phone right now.

There are, however, some things you need to consider before adding this hustle to your side gigs, which is why this guide is here. Together, we’ll go over the many whats and hows of making money by playing games on your phone, as well as the money-making opportunities provided by apps like Snakzy.

How to Make Money Playing Games on Your Phone

There are lots of ways to earn money on phone apps today. There’s no shortage of apps that you can use to make money, and those apps offer not just cash, but also incentives such as in-game rewards or store credit for popular storefronts, such as the Snakzy app. Apart from these, some games also offer payouts from within the games themselves.

You might be thinking, “Well, if I can make money from my phone, there has to be a catch, right?” Well…no, not really. While I won’t sugarcoat it by saying that you can quit your job, think of it this way: if you’re already having fun playing your mobile games, why not earn a little cash on the side?

Earning money on your phone by playing games is really, really simple. All you need to do is find an app like Snakzy that will reward you for engaging with your games. Once you’ve settled in, just scroll on over to the app’s current offers/rewards and see what games will give you prizes. Complete those tasks, earn coins, and redeem them for cash or credit. Voila.

But if you’d rather not look up “how to make money on my phone” yourself and want a step-by-step guide, I’ve got your back. Let’s start by going through some necessary software.

The Top 3 Best Apps for Earning Money on Your Phone

The first step in how to make money from your phone is to choose a money-making app. Regardless of what method you choose to earn extra cash (be it playing games, taking surveys, watching videos, performing searches, and so on), you’ll first need to find an app willing to pay you for your efforts.

This might seem like an arbitrary choice, but I assure you that it’s anything but. While all these apps allow you to earn money, they have different focuses, as well as advantages and disadvantages.

With that in mind, let’s go over three of the best apps for earning money on your phone, and hopefully, you’ll find your ideal game app to win real money.

1. Snakzy [Best First-Day Earnings Potential]

When it comes to how to make money playing video games, Snakzy is king. This money-making app is surprisingly lightweight in both looks and feel, and everything from registration to cashing out is surprisingly smooth. Or to put it another way, Snakzy is perfect for casual and mobile gamers.

💰 Minimum Payout $5 BUT coin requirements vary:• US: ~500 coins = $5• Canada: ~700 coins = $5• Other regions: May require 5,000-5,300 coins 💸 First Day Earning Potential $15+ achievable on day 1 🔥 ⏱️ Payout Speed Instant to a few minutes (PayPal) 💳 Payment Options ✅ Verified: PayPal, Amazon, Google Play, Visa, Target, Apple, eBay, Roblox, Fortnite, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Starbucks, Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Uber, Airbnb, Home Depot, Sephora, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Burger King, Adidas, H&M, Nike, Macy’s 📱 Available On Android (Google Play Store) 🎮 Key Features • 100+ quality mobile games• Milestone-based rewards• Daily login streak bonuses• No forced and ultra-boring ads• Real-time coin tracking• Clean, modern interface• 100,000+ reward items ⭐ User Rating 4.32/5 (21,000+ reviews and over 1,685,430 downloads) 💵 Monthly Earning Range $5-$20 casual / $20-$80 active playSome dedicated users report even higher monthly earnings 🆓 Entry Cost Completely free, no entry fees 👤 Age Requirement 18+ 🌍 Geographic Reach Available in most regions (Android) 🎁 New User Bonus 25,000 coins needed to unlock the shop (achievable in the first few sessions) 🚀 What Makes It Different Higher payouts than competitors, faster cash-out process, premium game selection, and actual $15+ possible on the first day (on average)

Earning money via Snakzy is simple: play games (up to 5), finish your goals, gather your coins, then turn those coins in for real-world stuff.

No muss, no fuss, just set it up and go.

Oh, and it’s a pretty gamified setup too, with rapid cashouts averaging from $5 to $25, and possibly more if you’re willing to put in the time.

Okay, so $5 isn’t exactly a life-changing amount of money. But remember: this turnaround time is fast, and because of the low threshold required to cash out, Snakzy is perfect for people who want quick money-making sessions. Pretty much everybody (yes, even you) can just download it and start making cash right now.

And the numbers back it up. Snakzy users have already cashed out over $1.2 million in real money, with the average user earning their first $15+ in under 11 hours of gameplay. That’s actual money hitting PayPal accounts, not points collecting dust.

With 120+ game offers rotating constantly and 100,000+ cashout options ranging from PayPal and Visa to Amazon, Starbucks, Netflix, and even gaming gift cards for Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, you’re never locked into one reward. The flexibility alone makes Snakzy stand out from the pack of money-making apps that limit you to a handful of boring options.

★ Download Snakzy Free and Cash Out Your First $5 in Minutes Snakzy Play and earn now

(21,000+ reviews and over 1,685,430 downloads)

2. Mistplay

While Snakzy is my top pick when it comes to gamified extra income and first-day earning potential, Mistplay is a close second. The reason for this is simple: Mistplay also focuses on games. However, this does bring up a pretty obvious question, namely: why should you use Mistplay when Snakzy exists?

To answer that, you have to remember that the mobile game market is a very hungry place, with tons of titles vying for attention and their time in the spotlight. This means that there are games that are featured on Snakzy and not Mistplay, and vice versa. This also means that your best bet for getting paid at all to play a mobile game is to check out (and use) both apps.

Performance-wise, Mistplay is a little clunkier than Snakzy and has a slower turnaround. Still, having two game-focused money-making apps means that you’ll not only likely find lots of great games that you’ll actually want to play, but can also net you more money. Who knows, maybe a game you’re already playing is on Mistplay, so why not get paid while you play?

3. Swagbucks

While Snakzy and Mistplay focus almost exclusively on mobile games, Swagbucks takes an all-around approach. This means that you’ll not only be able to earn cash on Swagbucks via gameplay, but also via surveys, watching videos, browsing stores, and so on, all of which make it one of the top ways to make money from home.

Of the top three apps here, Swagbucks has been around the longest and has paid out $673 million to its users, as of writing. This means that yes, Swagbucks is legit and safe, and you’re essentially being paid for your contribution to their parent company’s studies when you fill out forms. If you’re looking to be paid for market research, Swagbucks will let you do it right now.

For me, the best thing about Swagbucks is how straightforward their currency is. With a fixed ratio of 100 SB to $1, you’ll have a much easier time computing what your wallet is worth, as well as which tasks are worth your time and effort. And, as with the other two, your SB can be converted to either cash via PayPal or gift cards for a variety of markets.

★ Best App for Earning Money on Your Phone Swagbucks Try out Swagbucks

10 Best Games for Earning Money on Your Phone

Now that you’ve picked out an app for earning money, it’s time to actually dive into some games that frequently pop up on both Snakzy and Mistplay. And while there’s no definitive “best” when it comes to phone games that pay real money, or apps that let you do that, some of them are notably easier to get into than others.

With all that said, let’s get to the list.

1. Monopoly Go

First up on this list is Monopoly GO, a pared-down and considerably faster version of Monopoly, so no, you won’t need to spend hours playing this game. Monopoly GO’s simple gameplay offers a straightforward way to earn cash; anyone with Snakzy or Mistplay can hop right on today and earn some extra money.

Monopoly GO offers a markedly different experience from the board game. In Monopoly GO, you’ll roll the dice to move around the board, earning cash to build landmarks and stake your claim on the world. At the same time, you’ll attack other players to get some more money to build your empire. Don’t feel too bad, there’s effectively infinite money in the game.

It’s also worth noting that the game occasionally holds events and challenges, which may factor into your money-making app’s challenges. Either way, you’ll want to play them as they’re an easy way to nab in-game resources…as well as resources that might help you reach your earning goals more quickly.

2. Solitaire Cash

Next up is Solitaire Cash, a game that’s all about Solitaire. If you’re wondering about why it’s so prominent, it’s because you can earn money from playing this game without the use of an external app. You read that right.

As the name implies, this paid app is all about clearing Solitaire boards. The faster you can clear a board, the more points you earn; the more points you have, the higher your placement in a tournament. These tournaments often have cash prizes up for grabs, so skillful players might be able to make a modest sum of cash here. Yes, even if you get it right now.

Even in Solitaire Cash, there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and tournaments have an upfront cost of either cash or gems to enter. Now, you can earn small amounts of both just by engaging with the game, so it’s perfectly fine to play this as a relaxing little Solitaire game with a chance of making extra cash on the side.

3. Bubble Cash

From the same devs that brought you Solitaire Cash comes Bubble Cash, a fanciful game about popping bubbles to score points. Whimsical this may be, but there’s quite a bit of strategy involved between angling your shots and using fall physics to speed up clearing boards.

Bubble Cash has, more or less, the same model as Solitaire Cash. You’ll be able to enter tournaments to earn real money or in-game resources, with higher placements netting you a bigger share of the pot. Skillful play is once again very much a must, as the faster you can clear your board, the bigger your score and the higher your placement.

As with Solitaire Cash, tournaments require an upfront payment of either gems or real cash (so it’s kind of a paid app), and there’s no guarantee that you’ll come out on top. Still, the game can be pretty relaxing and fun, and it’s perfectly fine to download and play it as a chill side game with the chance of making a few extra dollars.

4. Coin Master

Up next is Coin Master, a game you’ve probably seen in passing thanks to its eye-catching pink pig. The name of the game gives its premise away: you’ll be competing with other players to build villages by amassing (and spending) vast amounts of coins.

At the core of Coin Master is a simple yet oddly satisfying gameplay loop: spin the slot machine, grab your coins, attack others, and get shields for your village. Once you’ve collected enough coins, it’s time to head back to your village and spend your gains on building structures, which earn you stars. Get enough stars, and you go to the next village. Rinse and repeat.

Coin Master’s gameplay lends itself to an easy money-making experience whenever it pops up in an app. Since an entire gameplay session can be condensed to just around 10 minutes, Coin Master missions and achievements tend to have a quick turnaround time, making them great picks for your favorite play-to-earn app.

5. Solitaire Smash

What’s better than one Solitaire game that answers how to earn money on your phone? Two Solitaire games that let you earn money, that’s what. Enter Solitaire Smash, a paid app that not only scores you points on apps like Snakzy or Swagbucks, but also lets you earn money from the game itself.

Solitaire Smash features the same gameplay as other play-to-earn Solitaire games. In this title, you’ll compete with other players to clear your Solitaire board as quickly as possible. The faster you finish, the higher your score, and the higher your placement, the better the chance of you winning either real cash or in-game resources to join even more tournaments.

I’ll take this time to remind you that there’s quite a bit of both skill and luck involved, not just in Solitaire Smash, but in Solitaire in general. This means that you’ll need to hone your skills if you want to turn a profit…or you could just chill and play this as a side game with little to no pressure of earning some extra money.

6. Board Kings

If you’d prefer a more cutesy approach to games like Monopoly GO or Coin Master, then Board Kings should be right up your alley.

Board Kings has a simple gameplay loop where you roll dice to traverse a board and collect coins. These coins will be used to build up your board, and you can get more coins by attacking other players’ boards. Don’t feel too bad about busting up other buildings, as other players will happily attack you, too.

It’s this easy playstyle that makes Board Kings a fantastic choice for fast missions in apps like Snakzy and Mistplay. All you really need to do is let the dice roll, tap on a couple of buttons, and hey, your tasks are done.

7. Hero Wars

You’ve probably already heard of or seen Hero Wars before, but if you somehow haven’t, it’s a fantasy battle game where you collect a bunch of heroes and go on an adventure by comparing numbers. I mean, that’s pretty much all RPGs, right?

Hero Wars’ gameplay revolves almost entirely around its cast of heroes, each of whom you’ll not only recruit, but also strengthen via equipment and levels. You’ll then use these heroes to play a bunch of different modes, from the numbers comparison game that’s so often seen on ads to simple yet engaging side-scrolling combat.

Because Hero Wars has so many things to offer (and so many topics to study), it’s often featured on money-making apps. It’s not a particularly difficult game, either; virtually everyone can grab an app, download Hero Wars, and start having some fun while earning cash or gift cards on the side.

8. Game of Thrones: Conquest

For those looking to earn money online while playing games with more meat to them, Game of Thrones: Conquest might be what you’re looking for. This game belongs to a genre I like to call empire builders, and while they’re not as complex as 4X games on PC or console, they’re still pretty neat and are easy to pick up and play, even for someone who’s just downloaded them.

Now, these games have massive scopes, much more than I can cover in a short blurb. The abridged version, however, has you play as one of many rulers staking your claim over some land. You’ll need to build, fight, research, and treat with other players to both take down other alliances and fight huge monsters in a bid to become the one true king. Phew.

The sheer breadth of activities you need to keep your empire afloat in Game of Thrones: Conquest means that you’ll easily be able to accomplish missions for this game on your preferred money-making app. With just a few steps, you’ll be able to enrich not just your in-game treasury, but your real-life wallet, too.

Because you’re going to have to keep up with so many things in GoT: Conquest, that means you’ll be able to quickly clear missions on money-making apps. Get one today so you can supplement not just your in-game treasury, but your real-life wallet, too.

9. Bingo Blitz

If you’ve ever wished you could play Bingo anytime, anywhere, look no further. Bingo Blitz not only streamlines the game for a smooth and modern experience, but also lets you dive into it from your phone.

Bingo Blitz does have a token story where you’re traveling the world, but let’s be honest: you’re here for Bingo. The game has that in spades, and not only does it offer a traditional experience, but it also adds some nice touches, such as power-ups that you can use to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat during both tournaments and regular play.

Because Bingo Blitz (and Bingo itself) is so easy to play, it’s a great way to earn money online while playing simple games via Snakzy or Mistplay. Bingo’s soothing, low-commitment gameplay is a big plus here, so this one’s a nice pick if you’re also just looking for a casual game to unwind with.

10. Call of Dragons

Last on this list is Call of Dragons, another empire builder that’s a great Swagbucks game due to the numerous things you need to keep on top of: hero development, resource management, dealing with hostile players, helping out your alliance, and so on.

As with other empire builders, you’ll need to rebuild your city after a catastrophe. You’ll be starting from scratch, so you’ll have to saunter off and gather materials to reestablish your production base. Eventually, you’ll move on to bigger and better buildings like barracks, alliance centers, research institutes, and so on. Don’t worry, the game doesn’t overwhelm you.

What’s notable about Call of Dragons is that, for an empire builder, it has an involving story mode where you actively run around with your heroes. This also means that Call of Dragons has more than the usual missions to offer on your preferred money-making app, so if you’re itching to try out something that’ll stick for a while, try this one out.

How to Get Started Earning Money with Phone Games

By now, you’re well-equipped to start earning money via phone games. But I did promise a step-by-step guide on how to make money through phone games, so let’s break things down here.

First off, pick a money-making app. My recommendations are Snakzy or Mistplay (or both) if you want to just play games, or Swagbucks (or another app like Swagbucks) if you want to do other stuff like surveys and watching videos too.

My recommendations are or Mistplay (or both) if you want to just play games, or Swagbucks (or another app like Swagbucks) if you want to do other stuff like surveys and watching videos too. No matter which app you choose, you’ll need to set up your account. This involves registration, signing in, and maybe a veto period.

This involves registration, signing in, and maybe a veto period. Once your account’s up and running, you’ll need to link it with a wallet if you plan to withdraw cash. This will involve making another account, usually a PayPal one.

if you plan to withdraw cash. This will involve making another account, usually a PayPal one. When everything’s ready, log in to your app and take a look at what games have missions and achievements up for grabs. In Snakzy’s case, you’ll have to pick up to 5 games, so pick stuff out that looks interesting or grab some recommendations from the list above.

All that’s left to do now is to download the games and complete your missions. Happy hunting.

With all that said, I should caution you that you need to temper your expectations when it comes to making money on your phone. You’ll likely make very small amounts at first, and missions may feel tedious, but if you keep at it, you’ll ease into the habit quite quickly. As Snakzy’s site says, consistency is key.

Paid Games vs Free Games Through Apps

You might have noticed that some of the games I listed above are paid games (in particular, Solitaire Cash, Bubble Cash, and Solitaire Smash. While they’re free to download and play, you’ll notice that they’re not exactly free, what with the ability to top up in case you want quick entry to tournaments.

Now, you’re probably asking, “How do I make money from my phone if I have to use paid apps?” A very valid question, so let’s break down the comparison between the two.

First off, it’s very possible to earn money both via paid and free games.



Free games tend to offer smaller, bite-sized missions that won’t take very long to complete. If you’re using apps with a fast, constant payout like Snakzy , this is likely the route you want to take.



that won’t take very long to complete. If you’re using apps with a fast, constant payout like , this is likely the route you want to take. Free games also tend to bombard you with ads , though most of them also have ways where you can watch ads for rewards.



, though most of them also have ways where you can watch ads for rewards. Paid games, on the other hand, tend to have bigger, more involved milestones. That said, the payouts for these missions are commensurately bigger.



That said, the payouts for these missions are commensurately bigger. Paid games will also require you to pay an upfront cost. In return, you get no ads.

With all that said, we can now draw a clear comparison:

Free games are better if you want light missions that pay out faster.



Paid games offer bigger payouts, but are slower. You’ll also need to debate if you’re willing to pony up on the cost of the game, so you’ll also need to do some research beforehand.

How to Select the Right Game for You

Picking the right money-making app and choosing paid or free isn’t the end of the road just yet. You’ll still need to pick out what the right games are for you, so let’s touch on those a bit.

As with any game, it’s a smart choice to pick something you’re going to enjoy. You’re going to be playing games for money over fun, so you may as well pick something interesting, right?



You’re going to be playing games for money over fun, so you may as well pick something interesting, right? Next, you’ll need to pick between casual or more involved games.

Casual games like Monopoly GO , Coin Master , or Board Kings are very chill , almost bordering on “brain off” level. Choose these if you don’t want to think about gameplay too much.

More involved games will require active decision-making on your part. Titles like Game of Thrones: Conquest or Call of Dragons may be deeper than our usual fare, but they’ll also require you to engage with the game more.



These two game types also bring up the question of time commitment. If you’ve only got a few minutes to spare on your phone, then casual might be the way to go. But if you’re willing to spend lots of time, then consider picking up more involved games.



If you’ve only got a few minutes to spare on your phone, then casual might be the way to go. But if you’re willing to spend lots of time, then consider picking up more involved games. Lastly, consider the type of rewards each game offers. Missions on gaming apps might offer different rewards, so it’s best to pick up games that will bring you closer to what you actually want.

How Much Can You Earn Playing Games on Your Phone?

By now, we’ve thoroughly answered the question of “Can you really earn money playing games on your phone”, but we haven’t dwelt on the other half of the equation, namely, “How much can I make?”

The amount of money you’ll make depends on a lot of factors, but mostly, they boil down to time commitment, game type, and, most importantly, consistency. Playing games on your phone isn’t a cheat code to make money, but rather, it’s kind of like a second job you can pick up when you want to earn some extra income.

It’s also important to temper your expectations on how much money you’ll make. As a ballpark figure (and I mean a really ballpark figure), you’ll probably make around or under $5 a day via casual games like Monopoly GO, depending on whether you get lucky with missions and if you’re willing to put in the time; more time generally means more money.

Because of this, I should emphasize that playing games on your phone to earn money is a supplemental form of income. While it’s nice to be able to trade in your coins for cash or store credit, don’t quit your day job just to do this.

Avoiding Scams in Mobile Gaming

While I wish this weren’t the case, you’re not the only one searching for how to earn money on your phone. Scammers and fraudsters are always on the lookout for hustles, but luckily, with a few simple steps, you can keep yourself protected.

First, let’s talk about money-making apps. While platforms like Snakzy , Mistplay, and Swagbucks are solid picks, it’s always good to do your research to see whether an app is legitimate or not.

You can check forums like Reddit to see what the user experience is like for each app. Keep in mind that what you’re on the lookout for are reports of data theft or other seedy stuff, not negative reviews.



, Mistplay, and Swagbucks are solid picks, Whenever possible, try to download apps from reputable distributors, such as Google Play or the App Store. These stores have requirements for apps pushed to their sites, so you’ll have at least a modicum of protection.



such as Google Play or the App Store. These stores have requirements for apps pushed to their sites, so you’ll have at least a modicum of protection. While we’re at it, check where links go before clicking on them. Links that bring you to the developer’s site are fine, but I’d be a little more wary of links that go to uninvolved sites.

Links that bring you to the developer’s site are fine, but I’d be a little more wary of links that go to uninvolved sites. If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is. Games that offer you thousands of dollars for less than an hour of playtime are especially suspect, but you should also be wary of subtler scams.



Games that offer you thousands of dollars for less than an hour of playtime are especially suspect, but you should also be wary of subtler scams. If in doubt, do your research. You can always turn to public forums to see if other people have flagged particular apps or games as scams.



You can always turn to public forums to see if other people have flagged particular apps or games as scams. Lastly, be wary of alarmist messaging. Scammers often try to impersonate GMs or admins in games, and bad apps try to get you with windows like “your device has a virus”. Their goal is to make you click a link or respond immediately, so watch out.

But while there are undoubtedly a lot of scammers on the net, always keep in mind that there are legitimate ways to make money by playing games on your phone.

Start Making Money with the Best Game-Focused App Today

As you’ve learned by now, yes, you absolutely can make money by playing games on your phone. Sure, you’ll still need to put in time by setting up accounts, downloading games, and of course, nabbing missions on your preferred money-making app, but once you’re set, you’ll be able to make extra cash whenever and wherever you like.

With all that said, everything comes down to your choice of money-making app. And as you might’ve picked up, Snakzy is my preferred app by far thanks to its lightweight design, great selection of games, and especially its fast turnaround. It’s pretty much everything I wanted in a money-making app, but don’t just take my word for it: you can try it out for free right now.

★ Download Snakzy Free and Start Earning Money by Playing Games Snakzy Play and earn now

FAQs