Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Earn 500 Dollars Fast in 2026: 7 Real Ways To Do It

How to earn 500 dollars fast is a question with a real, honest answer: yes, it’s realistic within a week for most people, and selling stuff you already own is the single fastest route because it can pay same-day cash the moment you hand over the item.

That’s also true for anyone willing to hustle, sell items, or drive for a gig app within a matter of days, but it isn’t realistic for someone expecting to make $500 today by sitting back and collecting $500 passively. This guide ranks 7 real, sourced ways to make $500 fast, from same-day cash options to slower, skill-based work.

QUICK LOOK Realistic? Yes, how to earn 500 dollars fast is realistic by selling old or unused items on Facebook Marketplace, potentially over a weekend, if you have valuable goods. Electronics, furniture, collectibles, and tools can sell quickly when priced competitively and marketed well to local buyers.

Every method below on how to earn 500 dollars fast is backed by real pay data, not guesswork or recycled blog estimates. There are several ways to make 500 dollars fast. The list mixes one-time asset sales, gig work, and skill-based freelancing, so you can match the method to your actual deadline instead of picking whichever one sounds the most appealing.

Is Earning $500 Fast Actually Realistic?

Yes, for most people with either sellable possessions or a few free evenings, it’s realistic to earn 500 dollars fast, though the honest range runs from a weekend to two or three weeks, depending on the method, rather than a guaranteed way to make $500 today.

Some methods on how to earn 500 dollars fast let you earn in hours, while other ways to make 500 dollars fast take one to four weeks to first payout because of platform escrow and clearance holds.

Fiverr clears funds 14 days after an order is marked complete, or 7 days for its Top Rated Sellers, Seller Plus, and Pro sellers, while Upwork gives clients 14 days to review fixed-price work before the funds enter a 5-day security hold.

Someone with nothing to sell, no reliable car, and no marketable skill will have a harder time hitting $500 in under a week, and should lean on TaskRabbit-style gig work instead of a slower plan to earn 500 dollars fast.

Those methods on how to earn 500 dollars fast need only time and a body or a car, rather than existing assets or a portfolio. Also, remember that gross and net are different: a gig app’s advertised $20-per-hour figure is gross pay, not what actually lands in your bank account after gas and taxes.

7 Real Ways To Earn $500 Fast

1. Sell Unused Items Fast (Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Mercari)

Selling unused items for local pickup is the fastest way to earn 500 dollars fast on this list and one of the most realistic ways to make $500 today because cash changes hands the moment you hand over the item, and Facebook Marketplace charges zero listing fees for local pickup, which makes it a genuine source of quick cash.

NerdWallet documented a first-time seller who managed to make $500 fast in a single garage-sale weekend by pricing most items $1 to $5 and checking Marketplace listings to undercut comparable big-ticket items by $10 to $20.

On average, ordinary listed items take around 12 days to sell on Facebook Marketplace, but well-priced, in-demand items in populated areas can move in hours to a couple of days. For tips on pricing and photographing items to sell fast, see our guide on how to sell stuff online fast for cash.

For this method on how to make quick cash, the requirements are minimal: a phone camera, a Facebook, eBay, or Mercari account, and items in decent condition. Startup cost is $0 for local pickup, though eBay charges a 13.6% final value fee plus $0.40 per order for most categories. Fees for shipped Facebook Marketplace orders vary by selling setup and location.

A common mistake in this option on how to earn 500 dollars fast is pricing sentimental items too high instead of treating the sale as a $500 side hustle and pricing against comparable active listings, which stalls sales.

SAME-DAY CASH, ZERO FEES Facebook Marketplace 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn 500 dollars fast? Sell unused items locally with no listing fees. CHECK MARKETPLACE

2. Trade In Old Electronics

A single unused phone or laptop can help you earn 500 dollars fast and potentially make $500 today through an instant trade-in estimate, with no listing or haggling required, although the final credit depends on the device and trade-in method.

Apple Trade In, Apple’s own program, values the iPhone 16 Pro Max at up to $720, per MacRumors’ August 2026 report on Apple’s trade-in price increase, and Apple adjusts these values every few months. So it’s worth checking the current estimate if you want to make $500 fast before you commit a device to it.

For this method on how to earn 500 dollars fast, a device has to be a recent, high-value model in good condition to approach $500 alone; older or damaged devices will pay far less. Requirements are just the device itself and an online estimate form. Apple provides a prepaid shipping label for mail-in trade-ins, or an on-the-spot appraisal if you bring the device into an Apple Store.

Trading in without buying a new device gets you an Apple Gift Card, not a bank deposit, so factor that into your ways to make 500 dollars fast if you need cash. Shipping a device with a bad ESN or IMEI or a condition that differs from the information in your original estimate can result in a lower final value.

INSTANT TRADE-IN ESTIMATES Apple Trade In 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn 500 dollars fast? Trade eligible Apple devices for credit toward purchases. GET AN ESTIMATE

3. Drive for a Gig Delivery App (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Instacart)

Driving for a gig app can realistically help you earn 500 dollars fast in a long weekend of shifts, making it a practical $500 side hustle, but plan around the net figure, not the gross one. In 2026, driver-earnings trackers put DoorDash Dasher gross pay at $15 to $25 per hour, up to $30 in peak windows.

Net pay after gas, vehicle wear, and self-employment tax runs $9 to $18 per hour, giving you a realistic idea of how to get 500 dollars in a week through driving. Instacart shows a similar gross spread of $18 to $26 per hour in most markets, per Ridester’s 2026 data.

For this option on how to make quick cash, the requirements are a reliable car or bike in dense cities, insurance, a smartphone, and passing a background check. Startup cost is mostly gas and time, not cash upfront. Payout arrives through standard weekly direct deposit, or same-day through DoorDash’s Fast Pay for a $1.99 fee, which requires 25 completed deliveries and two weeks of activity first.

Another option is through the fee-free DoorDash Crimson banking account, which pays out instantly after every dash once your account is approved. For this method on how to earn 500 dollars fast, avoid tracking gross earnings only and skipping mileage, which overstates the real take-home once tax time arrives.

CASH OUT FAST SAME-DAY DoorDash 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn 500 dollars fast? Deliver food on your schedule with flexible earning opportunities. SIGN UP

4. Take Local Tasks on TaskRabbit

One or two bigger local tasks, like moving help or furniture assembly, can clear $100 to $300 in a single day, making it possible to make $500 today with multiple bookings and putting a plan to earn 500 dollars fast within reach in a week.

Per TaskRabbit’s own support page, Taskers keep 100% of whatever hourly rate they set. TaskRabbit’s service and trust fees are charged to the client, not deducted from the Tasker’s pay.

General Taskers still average $20 to $50 per hour, while specialists in TV mounting, smart-home setup, or appliance installation average $40 to $80 per hour, per 2026 Tasker-earnings aggregator data.

Compared to other ways to make 500 dollars fast, getting started here to earn money fast requires passing a background check and paying a one-time, non-refundable $25 registration fee before you can list tasks. Avoid pricing your very first tasks too low to win reviews, as you’ll struggle to raise your rate later once you have a track record.

For this path on how to earn 500 dollars fast, it’s better to price near the local average from day one. Skilled and specialist categories pay noticeably more than generalist handyman listings, so lean into a skill if you have one.

KEEP 100% OF YOUR SET RATE TaskRabbit 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn 500 dollars fast? Find local gigs for cleaning, moving, assembly, and more. BECOME A TASKER

5. Pet Sit or Dog Walk on Rover

Rover is slower than most other ways to make 500 dollars fast because it takes time to build a client base, but it’s realistic within one to two weeks once bookings start. Dog walkers and sitters take home 80% of their earnings in most cases after Rover’s platform fee. California uses a different pricing structure, with the marketplace fee covered by pet owners.

Part-time sitters typically land in the $300 to $800 per month range, per 2026 Rover earnings breakdowns. The requirements for this method on how to earn 500 dollars fast are comfort handling animals, a completed profile, and passing a background check. Rover has a $49 to $79 profile review fee, depending on your location.

Try to avoid underpricing the first few bookings to win reviews and earn money fast, and then get stuck below market rate. Instead, price near the local average and lean on a strong profile and fast responses to win early bookings.

TAKE CARE OF PETS, EARN CASH Rover 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn 500 dollars fast? Get paid to walk dogs or provide pet care. APPLY NOW

6. Take Fast-Turnaround Freelance Gigs on Fiverr

This is the most honest exception on the list: Fiverr can pay well, but it isn’t going to help you earn 500 dollars fast. Funds clear 14 days after Fiverr marks an order complete, or just 7 days for Top Rated Sellers, Seller Plus members, and Pro sellers.

So total time to withdrawable cash runs roughly 14 to 19 days after a buyer’s approval. That suits someone with a marketable skill, design, writing, voiceover, or video editing, and at least two to three weeks of runway, not someone who needs cash tonight.

Beginners often earn $200 to $600 in their first month part-time, but Fiverr’s own community-reported data shows about 70% of sellers earn between $0 and $99 a month. The average is pulled up by a small top-earning group, not typical for a brand-new seller.

For this, you need a marketable skill and a few portfolio samples to list a gig. Fiverr takes a 20% seller commission, so sellers keep 80% of the sale price. It’s best to avoid pricing gigs too low to win a first order, which tanks perceived value and locks the seller into buyers who expect rock-bottom rates going forward.

TURN A SKILL INTO REPEAT INCOME Fiverr 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn 500 dollars fast? Sell freelance services directly to customers worldwide. CREATE A GIG

7. Pick Up Short-Term Virtual Assistant Work on Upwork

Like Fiverr, this is a skill-based method that can help you earn 500 dollars fast within two to four weeks, not overnight, because of both job-search time and payment holds.

Anyone hoping to earn 500 dollars fast this way should temper expectations. Beginner virtual assistants on Upwork typically charge $10 to $25 per hour, with a reported median around $13, while established US-based VAs charge $20 to $50 per hour, per Upwork’s own 2026 hourly-rate resource and industry rate guides.

For this method on how to earn 500 dollars fast, you’ll need a complete profile, a couple of relevant skills or a short work sample, and competitive early proposals. It’s free to join, and Upwork’s service fee is a variable 0% to 15% per contract, with many freelancers seeing around 10%.

Hourly contracts pay out 10 days after the billing period ends, and fixed-price milestones release from escrow 14 days after submission, plus a 5-day security hold, so budget for the wait. While it’s tempting to underbid to win the first contract, it’s not a good idea, as you can get stuck in a cycle of low-rate clients.

REMOTE WORK, REAL HOURLY RATES Upwork 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to earn 500 dollars fast? Find freelance projects matching your skills and experience. FIND WORK

Comparing the Ways To Earn 500 Dollars Fast

Here’s a quick look at all the methods on how to earn 500 dollars fast before you commit your time or gas money to one.

Method Realistic Time to $500 Startup Cost Real Earning Range Sell unused items A weekend to 2 weeks $0 Varies by item; $500 in one weekend is achievable Trade in electronics Same week for eligible in-store trade-ins; longer online $0 Up to $720 for a single recent, high-value device Gig delivery driving 25–40 hours of driving Gas and time only $9–$18/hour net TaskRabbit tasks Within a week $25 one-time registration fee $20–$50/hour, specialists $40–$80/hour Rover pet sitting 1–2 weeks to build bookings $49–$79 profile review fee $15–$40/walk, $25–$100/night after 20% fee Fiverr freelancing 2–5 weeks (order plus 14–19 days clearance) $0 $200–$600 first month typical; 20% seller commission Upwork VA work 2–4 weeks (job search and payout hold) $0 $10–$25/hour beginner

Play-to-Earn and Reward Apps for Extra Cash

Reward and micro-earning apps won’t help you earn 500 dollars fast alone, but they stack small guaranteed cash on top of the methods above at zero cost. They’re not meant to replace a genuine plan to earn 500 dollars fast on their own.

For a deeper list, see our guide on the best play-to-earn apps that actually pay. Some of the best ones, like Snakzy, Bigcash, and KashKick, are free, real-money apps worth having running in the background as part of your $500 side hustle.

These apps pay pennies to a few dollars per task or survey, and they exist to supplement, not replace, the methods on how to earn 500 dollars fast listed here.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $5 to $25 (varies by region and reward) Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash on Top of Your Side Hustle Earn extra money while doing side gigs with Snakzy $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

If You Need Cash by Tomorrow, Not Next Payday

If your deadline is genuinely 24 to 48 hours, only one method on this list can reliably provide same-day value if you need to make $500 today: selling items for local-pickup cash. An in-store electronics trade-in can provide immediate credit, but Apple’s online trade-in process takes longer and may provide an Apple Gift Card rather than cash.

Rule out the slower ways to make 500 dollars fast for this timeline: freelancing on Fiverr or Upwork, and building a Rover client base. Both take one to several weeks before money is actually withdrawable, so they’re not ideal when you need to earn 500 dollars fast by tomorrow, even though they belong on the broader list. If you have more runway than 48 hours, our guide on the best side hustles for students covers additional options worth trying.

What Doesn’t Work

Not all ways to make 500 dollars fast that claim to help you earn 500 dollars fast actually deliver, so rule these out before you rely on one to hit your target.

Reward and survey apps with high cash-out minimums. Apps that dangle the promise to make $500 fast but require $50 to $100 in accumulated points before the first withdrawal are a trap for someone on a deadline. Stick to apps with low minimum payouts like the ones listed above.

Apps that dangle the promise to make $500 fast but require $50 to $100 in accumulated points before the first withdrawal are a trap for someone on a deadline. Stick to apps with low minimum payouts like the ones listed above. Closed resale or buyback platforms. Decluttr closed in June 2025 after years as a go-to electronics buyback site, and the pet-resale platform Kidizen shut down in October 2024. Always confirm a platform is still actually operating before shipping an item or building a listing around it.

Decluttr closed in June 2025 after years as a go-to electronics buyback site, and the pet-resale platform Kidizen shut down in October 2024. Always confirm a platform is still actually operating before shipping an item or building a listing around it. Listings asking you to pay upfront to unlock work or earnings. Per the FTC’s long-standing work-from-home scam warnings, legitimate gig platforms never charge an advance fee to access jobs or release your own money.

Per the FTC’s long-standing work-from-home scam warnings, legitimate gig platforms never charge an advance fee to access jobs or release your own money. Underpricing your first freelance or task listing. Both Fiverr and TaskRabbit sellers who price rock-bottom to win a first order tend to get stuck with buyers who expect that rate permanently, which makes it harder to make $500 fast.

Final Verdict on How To Earn 500 Dollars Fast

Yes, how to earn 500 dollars fast in a week is realistic for most people. The fastest is through selling unused items or an electronics trade-in. With more runway, gig driving, TaskRabbit, Rover, Fiverr, or Upwork can also help you make $500 fast, depending on your skills, availability, bookings, and payout schedules.

The honest point stands: if you want to earn 500 dollars fast, match the method to your actual deadline, not to whichever one sounds the most appealing. If you’re done learning how to earn 500 dollars fast and want to keep going past $500, our guide on how to make $1,000 fast is the natural next step.

FAQs