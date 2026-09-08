Silver Wolf Lv 999 HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is a 5-star Imaginary Elation unit built around a single, escalating gameplay loop in Honkai Star Rail. This overview breaks down her kit, Traces, Eidolons, and banner status so you can decide if she is actually worth pulling for your account.

Her damage ceiling is among the highest of any current Main DPS, driven entirely by her unique Hidden MMR (or Hidden Ranking) mechanic and her explosive “Invincible Player” ultimate form.

Silver Wolf Lv 999 at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Imaginary Path Elation Role DPS Released Version 4.2 (Godmode Player banner) Reruns None Voice actors Melissa Fahn (EN)



Kana Asumi (JP)



Hanser (CH)



Jang Mi (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Silver Wolf Lv 999 in Honkai Star Rail?

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is an alternate, arcade-styled take on the OG Silver Wolf. This variant of her leans more heavily into her “gamer-hacker extraordinaire” persona instead of the more grounded hacker persona her base version uses, while keeping the same core wit and love of games that defines her character.

She treats every mission as a level to clear as efficiently as possible, and her dialogue revolves heavily around gaming terminology (loot, MMR, speedruns) instead of literal hacking jargon. This framing carries directly into her kit, where Punchline, Hidden MMR, and the Godmode Player state are all extensions of the same “game within a game” concept.

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Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Kit Explained

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s kit runs on a single escalating resource loop instead of a fixed rotation. Her Skill, Trigger Happy, deals Imaginary damage to every enemy and hands out Punchline points, the currency her whole kit is built around. Her Basic ATK, One Punch, keeps that Punchline generation ticking over on turns when her Skill Points are better saved elsewhere.

Her Talent, I Carry, We Win, converts Punchline into Hidden MMR passively, and every point of Hidden MMR raises her CRIT Rate directly, then her CRIT DMG once CRIT Rate caps. This is what lets her substat spread lean less on flat CRIT stats, unlike most top-tier DPS units in Honkai Star Rail.

Once Hidden MMR hits 60, her Ultimate, God Mode: ON, pushes her into the ‘Godmode Player’ state and grants an immediate extra action. While active, any ally who spends Skill Points triggers ‘Top Loot Box’ from her deployed zone, an Imaginary Elation burst that can also refund Skill Points or add more Punchline, feeding the same loop right back into itself.

Her Technique, This? Absolute Meta, summons a decoy that instantly clears Normal enemies before combat starts, which is a clean way to skip trash mobs entirely going into a fight.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, One Punch, deals up to 50% of her ATK as Imaginary damage to a single enemy. Its enhanced form, ‘Bonus Stage: aWolf Instant,’ splits up to 120% of her ATK across 100 bounces with up to three ‘Top Loot Box’ triggers, then closes with a final hit that splits another 50% of her ATK among every enemy on the field.

Her Skill, Trigger Happy, deals up to 80% of her ATK as Imaginary damage to all enemies and grants 5 Punchline points on every use, making it her main source of Punchline outside of combat effects.

Her Talent, I Carry, We Win, builds Hidden MMR from Punchline and converts it directly into CRIT stats. Each Hidden MMR point adds 0.20% CRIT Rate, and once CRIT Rate reaches 100%, each further point instead adds 0.40% CRIT DMG. At 60 Hidden MMR, her Ultimate becomes available.

Her Ultimate, God Mode: ON, puts her into the ‘Godmode Player’ state and grants an immediate 100% action advance. While active, the zone she deploys triggers ‘Top Loot Box’ for up to 45% of her ATK as Imaginary Elation damage whenever an ally spends Skill Points, with a chance to also apply True DMG, restore Skill Points, or add more Punchline.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Technique This? Absolute Meta! Summons a decoy that causes Normal enemies to enter a Terrified state and instantly defeats them without entering combat.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Bonus Abilities False Ending Speedrun Once SPD reaches 160, increases Elation by 50%, plus 2% more for every point of SPD above that threshold, up to a cap of 250% Elation at 260 SPD. True Ending Unlocked Grants an additional 20 Hidden MMR if she has 20 or more Punchline points when entering the Godmode Player state. Secret Level Maxed Grants 20 Hidden MMR immediately upon entering the Godmode Player state.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +18.7% CRIT Rate +9 SPD +10% Elation

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Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Eidolons

Her E1, Aether Editing, increases the damage enemies take inside her zone by 20% and stops her Hidden MMR from resetting when the Godmode Player state ends.

Her E2, It’s a Feature, Not a Bug, extends every buff on her by one turn after entering Godmode Player, and grants an extra turn plus a refunded Enhanced Basic ATK use for every 120 Hidden MMR gained while the state is active.

Her E3 through E6 build on the same Hidden MMR loop rather than opening a new one. E3 and E5 raise her ability levels directly (Skill, Basic ATK, and Elation Skill for E3; Ultimate, Talent, and Elation Skill for E5), E4 scales her Elation Skill damage further off her Punchline count.

E6, Solo Maxxing, adds a 50% Elation damage bonus to her Enhanced Basic ATK and inflicts ‘Absolute Weakness’ on enemies that enter combat inside her zone.

Silver Wolf Lv 999 Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Silver Wolf Lv 999 Good?

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is an absolute meta pick if you put her in teams built around sustained Skill Point spending that keep her ‘Top Loot Box’ zone triggering on nearly every turn.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

We rate top tier (EX) across every endgame mode at E0, since her damage ceiling holds up no matter if the fight is a single boss or mob-heavy (her Skill already hits every enemy on the field).

But again, the main thing to keep in mind before you pull for her is Skill Point uptime. Because her whole loop needs allies who spend Skill Points regularly, a team built around SP-hungry Ultimates or Techniques gets far more value from her zone than a team that hoards Skill Points for a single burst window.

How to Get Silver Wolf Lv 999 in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Silver wolf Lv 999, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Silver Wolf Lv 999 was added to Honkai Star Rail as the featured 5-star on her own Character Event Warp (Godmode Player banner) starting in Version 4.2, running from April 21 to May 13, 2026. No further reruns have been officially announced for Silver Wolf Lv 999 as of this guide.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Silver Wolf Lv 999 in 2026?

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is worth pulling for if your roster needs a Main DPS whose damage scales through CRIT stats she partially builds for herself. Her Talent’s Hidden MMR conversion softens the usual CRIT Rate versus CRIT DMG substat tradeoff, and her Skill already covers every enemy on the field, so she performs about as well against a single boss as she does clearing mob waves.

The tradeoff is investment shape rather than raw power. Her ceiling depends on reaching a high Hidden MMR total before the fight ends, so very short fights blunt her biggest damage window. Plus, her signature Light Cone closes a real gap that her Light Cone alternatives can’t fully replace.

Pros Cons ✅ Rated at the top tier across every current endgame mode at E0



✅ Talent converts Hidden MMR into CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG on its own, easing substat pressure



✅ Technique clears Normal enemies before combat even starts



✅ Skill already hits every enemy, so single-target and mob-clear performance stay close together



✅ Kit scales cleanly from F2P-friendly 4-star Light Cones up to her signature ❌ Damage ceiling depends on reaching a high Hidden MMR total, which punishes very short fights



❌ No native ATK scaling, so supports built for typical Imaginary attackers do not translate directly



❌ Best performance leans on her signature Light Cone, Welcome to the Cosmic City

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