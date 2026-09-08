Kafka HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Kafka is a 5-star Lightning element character on the Nihility Path in Honkai Star Rail, and one of the longest-running staples of any damage-over-time team. Since her kit rework, Kafka plays less like a solo damage dealer and more like a force multiplier for other DoT units.

This character overview and kit guide covers Kafka’s Traces, Eidolons, banner history and voice cast, plus a clear verdict on whether she’s worth pulling for right now.

Kafka at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Lightning Path Nihility Role Hybrid Released Version 1.2 (Nessun Norma banner) Reruns Version 1.6 (Nessun Dorma banner)



Version 2.5 (Indelible Coterie banner)



Version 3.5 (Nessun Norma banner) Voice actors Cheryl Texiera (EN)



Ito Shizuka (JP)



Xu Hui (CH)



Sa Moon-young (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Kafka in Honkai Star Rail?

Kafka is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, the group of information brokers who quietly steer major events across Honkai Star Rail instead of confronting them outright. She’s introduced as a composed, dangerously capable operative who already has her own plan in motion by the time the Astral Express crosses her path.

Her introduction arc centers on the enchantment Spirit Whisper, which she uses to help set the Trailblazer up to absorb a Stellaron. Outside her Stellaron Hunter work, she’s as a collector of coats, spending her downtime shopping for and organizing them instead of dwelling on the outcome she’s masterminding behind the scenes.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Kafka’s Kit Explained

Kafka’s core loop is built around triggering damage-over-time (DoT) effects instead of dealing consistent hits herself.

Her Skill, Caressing Moonlight, hits a single target for Lightning damage and splashes lighter damage onto nearby enemies, and if the main target or those adjacent enemies already carry a DoT, it immediately detonates a large chunk of that DoT’s total damage as a burst hit.

Her Ultimate, Twilight Trill, hits every enemy on the field, applies Shock to them, and instantly detonates that Shock too, on top of leaving a fresh Lightning DoT ticking at the start of each of their turns. This is what makes her such a strong pick for Pure Fiction style add-clear content, since one Ultimate can seed a fresh DoT across an entire wave.

Her Talent, Gentle but Cruel, is what keeps her relevant between her own turns: whenever any ally attacks, Kafka gets a Follow-Up Attack of her own that can also apply Shock. Between the Skill’s detonation, the Ultimate’s field-wide Shock, and the Talent’s Follow-Up triggering off any ally action, Kafka spends most of a fight quietly re-triggering whatever DoT her team already has stacked, instead of racing to build her own damage from scratch.

Her Technique, Mercy Is Not Forgiveness, opens a fight by hitting every enemy with Lightning damage and a Shock equivalent to her Ultimate’s, which is a clean way to get DoT running before the first turn even starts.

Kafka’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Kafka’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Kafka’s Traces

Kafka’s Basic ATK, Midnight Tumult, deals Lightning damage equal to up to 50% of her ATK to a single enemy at Level 6, the max level for Basic ATK. It’s a last-resort action she rarely wants to use, since almost everything else in her kit is stronger.

Her Skill, Caressing Moonlight, deals Lightning damage equal to up to 160% of her ATK to a single target and up to 60% of her ATK to adjacent enemies at Level 10. If the main target or those adjacent enemies are already afflicted with a DoT, all of it detonates immediately for up to 75% (main target) or 50% (adjacent) of that DoT’s original damage.

Her Talent, Gentle but Cruel, triggers whenever a teammate attacks an enemy: Kafka launches a Follow-Up Attack dealing up to 140% of her ATK at Level 10, with a 100% base chance to inflict Shock for 2 turns. This can trigger up to 2 times, and one use is regained at the end of Kafka’s own turn.

Her Ultimate, Twilight Trill, deals up to 80% of her ATK to all enemies at Level 10, with a 100% base chance to Shock every enemy hit. Shocked enemies immediately take damage equal to up to 100% of that Shock’s original value, then take further Lightning DoT equal to up to 290% of her ATK at the start of each of their turns, for 2 turns.

Kafka’s Technique Mercy Is Not Forgiveness Immediately deals Lightning damage equal to up to 50% of Kafka’s ATK to all enemies in a set range after entering battle, with a 100% base chance to inflict a Shock equivalent to her Ultimate’s on every enemy hit for 2 turns.

Kafka’s Bonus Abilities Torture Increases an ally’s ATK by 100% whenever that ally’s Effect Hit Rate is 75% or higher; this applies to Kafka herself too. Plunder Restores 5 Energy whenever a Shocked enemy is defeated. Thorns After using her Ultimate, restores 1 use of her Talent’s Follow-Up Attack, and that Follow-Up Attack can then detonate all DoT effects on the target for up to 80% of their original damage.

Kafka’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28.0% ATK +18.0% Effect Hit Rate +10.0% Max HP

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Kafka’s Eidolons

Her E1, Da Capo, is widely regarded as her best single-unlock Eidolon: whenever her Talent’s Follow-Up Attack triggers, there’s a 100% base chance to increase the DoT damage that target receives by 30% for 2 turns, which stacks with everything else her team is already doing.

Her E2, Fortississimo, is a flat, team-wide upgrade: while Kafka is on the field, all DoT damage dealt by the whole party increases by 33%, which benefits every DoT teammate she’s paired with.

E3 through E6 are progressively smaller upgrades: Capriccio (E3) and Doloroso (E5) simply raise her Skill/Basic ATK and Ultimate/Talent levels.

Recitativo (E4) adds a small amount of Energy regeneration whenever her Shock ticks, and Leggiero (E6) meaningfully boosts the damage multiplier and duration of the Shock her Ultimate, Technique, and Talent Follow-Up all apply.

None of these three are as notable as E1, which already covers the biggest team-wide upgrade most players are looking for.

Kafka Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Kafka Good?

Kafka is an EX-tier pick specifically for teams built around stacking damage-over-time (DoT) effects.

Kafka’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

She doesn’t need to land crits, since almost all of her value comes from detonating and refreshing DoT, not from landing raw hits herself, which keeps her relic requirements simple. She does ask for a fair amount of Speed to keep her Follow-Up Attacks and Ultimate uptime consistent though, and her rotation leans on Skill Points more than a lot of other DPS-support Hybrids.

Even outside a full DoT team, her Torture Bonus Ability gives a flat ATK buff to any ally with high Effect Hit Rate, so she still has a role in mixed comps.

How to Get Kafka in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Kafka is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Nessun Norma banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Kafka, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Kafka made her debut in Version 1.2’s Nessun Norma banner, running from August 9, 2023 to August 29, 2023. Her most recent rerun was the Nessun Norma banner in Version 3.5, running from August 13, 2025 to September 3, 2025. No further rerun has been officially announced as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Kafka in 2026?

Kafka is one of the most consistent DPS-support Hybrids sitting in our EX tier across Overall Rating and all three endgame modes, and that consistency comes from how little her performance depends on gear luck. She doesn’t chase crit stats, her ATK buff from Torture helps almost any high-Effect-Hit-Rate ally, and her Skill and Ultimate detonations scale with whatever DoT her team is already stacking.

The tradeoff is that she’s built to make other DoT characters look great instead of carrying a team on her own numbers. If you already run, or plan to run, a dedicated DoT damage dealer, Kafka is close to a must-pull. If you have no other DoT unit and no plans to get one, her value drops sharply, and your Stellar Jades are probably better spent elsewhere.

Pros Cons ✅ Detonates any DoT already stacked on the target for a large burst hit



✅ Torture gives a flat 100% ATK buff to any high-Effect-Hit-Rate ally, including herself



✅ Doesn’t need crit stats at all, which simplifies relic farming



✅ Works with almost any DoT-inflicting teammate, not one fixed partner



✅ Her Technique gets Shock running before the first turn even starts



✅ Sits in the house EX tier across every endgame mode ❌ Her own personal DoT damage is minor; she’s built to boost teammates, not dish out damage herself



❌ Wants a high Speed stat on top of her Effect Hit Rate needs



❌ Her rotation is fairly Skill Point intensive over a long fight

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs