Best Kafka Light Cones HSR 2026

This guide covers the best Kafka Light Cones in HSR for both her signature DoT damage and her support-leaning DoT rotations .

But before taking your pick, there’s a fact worth keeping in mind: Kafka walks the Nihility Path. Though she can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects only trigger if she’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.

Best Kafka Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Patience Is All You Need Kafka’s signature cone, built around a stacking SPD buff and a guaranteed Erode-triggered DoT. 2 Before the Tutorial Mission Starts The best F2P option, with real Energy regeneration value. 3 Reforged Remembrance Best DEF-ignore option for her DoT, even though it’s Black Swan’s own signature. 4 Lies Dance on the Breeze The strongest DEF-shred pick for a support-leaning Kafka build.

Patience Is All You Need – Best in Slot

Patience Is All You Need is Kafka’s signature Light Cone, and it’s hard to skip if you want to unlock her true ceiling. Its passive, Spider Web, increases her DMG dealt by 24% at Superimposition 1, and every attack she lands stacks a 4.8% SPD buff up to 3 times. That SPD alone lets her loop her Skill more often across a fight.

The best thing about this signature Light Cone is its Erode effect. If Kafka hits a target that isn’t already afflicted with Erode, she has a guaranteed base chance to inflict it, and an Eroded enemy is also treated as Shocked, taking Lightning DoT equal to 60% of her ATK at the start of each turn.

That’s a second, independent DoT source layered on top of whatever her kit already applies, and it’s the main reason this Light Cone tops the rankings.

Since this is her actual signature, there’s no cross-character tradeoff to weigh here the way there is with the alternatives below. It’s worth prioritizing over any of the other three, especially if you’ve already built her stats around a Nihility-focused DoT rotation.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Alternatives to Patience Is All You Need

Reforged Remembrance is Black Swan’s signature cone, but it’s one of Kafka’s best alternatives too. Its passive raises Effect Hit Rate by 40% at Superimposition 1, and every time Kafka deals DMG to a target inflicted with Wind Shear, Burn, Shock, or Bleed, she gains a stack of Prophet (up to 4).

Each stack adds 5% ATK and lets her DoT ignore 7.2% of the target’s DEF, which meaningfully raises her actual DoT ticks over a full rotation.

Lies Dance on the Breeze leans into a support-style Kafka build. It raises her SPD by 18% at Superimposition 1, and after she attacks, she has a base chance to inflict Bamboozle on every enemy, cutting their DEF by 16% for 2 turns. If her SPD hits 170 or higher, she can also apply Theft, an extra DEF reduction layer. It’s the strongest DEF-shred pick here if your build already favors a high-SPD Kafka.

That 170 SPD breakpoint takes real investment to hit, so this cone rewards a build that’s already heavily investing into SPD substats on her Boots and Planar Sphere. Below that threshold, it still works, just without the second DEF-shred layer stacked on top.

Best F2P Light Cone for Kafka

The best F2P Light Cone for Kafka is Before the Tutorial Mission Starts. It can be bought from the Herta’s Store, and its passive raises her Effect Hit Rate by 20% at Superimposition 1. Whenever she attacks a DEF-reduced enemy, she also regenerates 4 Energy. That energy return keeps her Ultimate coming back faster, which matters a lot for how often she can reapply her core DoT effects.

It’s fully farmable through the store’s currency, so there’s no pull cost or event window to plan around. That makes it the easiest Light Cone on this list to actually own at Superimposition 5 if you’re dedicated enough, which pushes its Effect Hit Rate and Energy regeneration boosts even further beyond.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Kafka?

Patience Is All You Need is the best pick for Kafka if you want her highest personal DoT ceiling and already have her Eidolons or a solid Nihility-support pairing.

If you’re still building her from scratch, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts gets you most of the value for free, and Reforged Remembrance is worth grabbing if you already own it. Lies Dance on the Breeze is the one to reach for if you’re leaning toward a support-first Kafka.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs