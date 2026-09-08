Trailblazer Elation HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Trailblazer Elation in HSR is the Elation Path form of the game’s playable protagonist, built around enabling team-wide Elation skills, stocking up “Certified Bangers” and Punchline points, and boosting CRIT DMG.

This character guide covers Trailblazer Elation’s kit, Eidolons, a breakdown of Honkai Star Rail‘s Elation-team mechanics that make this form click, and my overall verdict on where this Trailblazer variant fits in your roster.

Trailblazer Elation at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Lightning Path Elation Role Support Released Version 4.2 Voice actors Female: Chloe Eves | Male: Shaun Mendum (EN)



Female: Ishikawa Yui | Male: Enoki Junya (JP)



Female: Chen Tingting | Male: Qin Qiege (CH)



Female: Kim Ha-ru | Male: Kim Myung-jun (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Trailblazer Elation in Honkai Star Rail?

The Trailblazer is Honkai Star Rail‘s playable protagonist, and Elation is one of several Paths they can switch into once it’s been unlocked through the story.

The Path itself belongs to Aha, Honkai Star Rail‘s resident god of pure emotional excess, and every character built around it channels that same manic energy into buffs rather than blows.

Trailblazer Elation’s weapon of choice is a pair of glowing lightsticks, a deliberately silly touch that fits the Path’s over-the-top personality. Nothing about this form changes who the Trailblazer is as a character, it’s simply a new set of powers layered onto the same protagonist you’ve been playing since the prologue.

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Trailblazer Elation’s Kit Explained

Trailblazer Elation’s entire kit revolves around two connected resources, Certified Banger and Punchline. Every Basic ATK and Skill hands Certified Banger to the whole team, and their Talent adds even more of it passively every time they attack, while also refunding a chunk of Energy so their Ultimate comes up often.

The payoff happens on their Ultimate. It hands a big CRIT DMG buff to one ally, clears any Crowd Control debuffs currently stuck on that ally, and, if the target has an Elation Skill of their own, immediately fires that Skill off for free.

That last part is the reason this support exists: characters like Sparxie or Silver Wolf Lv 999 build entire rotations around getting extra Elation Skill triggers, and Trailblazer Elation hands them one on demand instead of making them wait for the right setup.

Their Talent, That Smile Hits Different, is what keeps the loop running. It refunds Energy on every attack and, once the team is holding enough Certified Banger, adds bonus Lightning Elation DMG to their own Skill.

Their Technique front-loads a temporary Elation buff for the whole team before the fight even starts, so the first turn or two already has some Elation stacked up.

Their whole kit exists to make someone else’s turn better, and outside of a team that already runs Elation-Skill characters, that value mostly disappears.

Trailblazer Elation’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Trailblazer Elation’s Traces actually do, followed by their Eidolons.

Trailblazer Elation’s Traces

Their Basic ATK, Make Some Noise, deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Trailblazer Elation’s ATK to a single enemy. It’s a standard single-target filler hit, not a mechanic to build around.

Their Skill, Let the Storm Rage On, deals Lightning DMG equal to up to 30% of their ATK to all enemies and immediately grants 20 points of Certified Banger. It’s mostly a Certified Banger delivery tool, not a real damage source.

Their Ultimate, May the Trailblaze Fly You Starward, grants 5 Punchline points and gives a chosen ally up to 30% CRIT DMG for 3 turns while clearing any Crowd Control debuffs from them. If that ally has an Elation Skill, they also gain 10 Certified Banger and use their Elation Skill immediately for free. If the ally has no Elation Skill instead, their action advances by 50% instead.

Their Talent, That Smile Hits Different, refunds 10 Energy and grants 3 Certified Banger every time Trailblazer Elation attacks. Once they’re holding Certified Banger, their Skill also deals up to 15% bonus Lightning Elation DMG to all enemies, scaled off whichever ally is holding the highest Certified Banger value.

Trailblazer Elation’s Technique We Are So Back! After use, randomly grants the whole team a temporary Elation buff at the start of the next battle: a small chance for a bigger +30% Elation boost, or a high chance for a smaller +20% Elation boost, lasting 3 turns.

Trailblazer Elation’s Bonus Abilities On Cloud Nine For every 200 points of ATK above 1,000, increases Elation by 10%, up to a maximum of 60%. Screw It, We Ball Increases CRIT Rate by 15%. After using their Ultimate, recovers 1 Skill Point for the team. Aha, Sic ‘Em! After an ally uses an Elation Skill, Trailblazer Elation gains 2 extra Certified Banger the next time they use their own Skill.

Trailblazer Elation’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28.0% ATK +12.0% CRIT Rate +13.3% CRIT DMG

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Trailblazer Elation’s Eidolons

E1, Believe In the Light, adds 2 extra Certified Banger to the next Ultimate after using a Skill, stacking up to 3 times. It’s more of a small quality-of-life boost than a real power spike.

E2, History in the Making…, is the standout of the set: their Ultimate now also increases the target ally’s Elation by 12% for 2 turns, stacking directly on top of the buff their kit already provides.

E3 through E6 mostly raise ability levels rather than adding new effects. E3 and E5 push Skill, Basic ATK, Ultimate, Talent, and Elation Skill levels higher, while E4 adds a debuff that raises DMG taken by enemies hit with an Elation Skill by 10% for 2 turns.

E6 grants a hefty 100% CRIT DMG buff for 3 turns after using an Elation Skill.

Trailblazer Elation Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Trailblazer Elation Good?

Trailblazer Elation is an EX-tier pick specifically for teams built around Elation-Skill damage dealers, like Sparxie or Silver Wolf Lv 999, since their Ultimate exists purely to trigger those characters’ extra actions on demand.

Trailblazer Elation’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Outside of an Elation-focused lineup, most of that value disappears, since the Ultimate’s biggest payoff only fires when the target already has an Elation Skill to use.

That said, the CRIT DMG buff and Crowd Control cleanse are still solid on their own if you want to run them as more of a generalist support, and the Talent’s Energy refund makes their Ultimate come up reliably without extra Energy Regeneration investment.

Verdict: Is Trailblazer Elation Worth It in 2026?

Trailblazer Elation comfortably earns their spot in any lineup that already runs Elation-Skill damage dealers. Free to unlock and genuinely strong in Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow, they’re one of the easiest Supports to justify investing in since they cost you no pulling currency to obtain and upgrade to E6 in the first place.

The catch is how narrow that value band is: outside an Elation team, the kit’s headline Ultimate effect has nothing to trigger, leaving a generic CRIT DMG buff and a Crowd Control cleanse.

If you’re already invested in Sparxie, Silver Wolf Lv. 999, or another Elation-Skill carry, building this form is close to a free upgrade. If you aren’t, there’s really no urgency, since this unit doesn’t have any banners for you to FOMO about.

Pros Cons ✅ Completely free to unlock, no Stellar Jades required



✅ Ultimate instantly triggers an ally’s Elation Skill and cleanses Crowd Control



✅ Talent keeps Energy and Certified Banger flowing without extra investment



✅ A top-tier Support for Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow



✅ E2 meaningfully boosts the Ultimate’s CRIT DMG value ❌ Nearly all value depends on running an Elation-Skill damage dealer



❌ Weaker performance in Pure Fiction, where mob-clear damage matters more than single-target damage

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