Best Silver Wolf Lv 999 Build, Teams and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Silver Wolf Lv 999 build , so you can get her running at full output no matter if you’re a day-one puller or plan on picking her up later.

Silver Wolf Lv 999 turns her already-broken hacking kit into a full “Godmode Player” state, and figuring out her best teams is what actually unlocks that ceiling in Honkai Star Rail. She’s a 5-star Imaginary hacker on the Elation Path who stacks a hidden resource called Hidden MMR into raw CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG, then cashes it in through an Enhanced Basic ATK that bounces across the whole enemy line.

TL;DR – Best Silver Wolf Lv 999 Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Welcome to the Cosmic City Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures Best Relic Set Ever-Glorious Magical Girl (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Punklorde Stage Zero (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF%



Link Rope: HP% or DEF% Substat priority SPD = CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > HP% = DEF% Best team (Overall) Silver Wolf Lv 999 (DPS)



Sparxie (DPS)



Yao Guang (Support)



Huohuo (Support) Best team (F2P) Silver Wolf Lv 999 (DPS)



Trailblazer Elation (Support)



Asta (Support)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)

How to Play Silver Wolf Lv 999: Rotation and Tips

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s rotation is all about stacking Hidden MMR before she cashes it in. Every point of Punchline she gains from her own Skill or teammates like Sparxie and Yao Guang converts into an equal amount of Hidden MMR through her Talent, and each point pushes her CRIT Rate up until it caps, after which the overflow converts straight into CRIT DMG instead.

Once she hits 60 Hidden MMR, fire her Ultimate to enter the “Godmode Player” state, where she trades her Ultimate access for an Enhanced Basic ATK that bounces up to 100 times across the enemy line and repeatedly triggers her Talent’s “Top Loot Box” damage instances.

Get her to stay in Godmode Player as long and as often as possible before her third Enhanced Basic ATK use kicks her out and clears her Hidden MMR, since re-entering from zero is what actually wastes a rotation.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Light Cones for Silver Wolf Lv 999

Welcome to the Cosmic City is Silver Wolf Lv 999’s signature and clear best pick. It buffs her SPD, lets her Elation DMG ignore a portion of enemy DEF, and grants extra Punchline after she uses her Ultimate, which feeds directly into more Hidden MMR the moment she needs it most. This single cone solves her hardest stat problem (SPD) and her rotation problem (Punchline uptime) at once.

A Little Getaway raises her Elation by a flat percentage and lets her Elation Skill ignore a slice of enemy DEF, which covers a meaningful chunk of what the signature cone does.

Today’s Good Luck is a solid alternative if you already own it from the Battle Pass, since it adds CRIT Rate and a stacking Elation DMG boost every time the wearer triggers a follow-up or bounce sequence. Because Silver Wolf Lv 999 unleashes a massive, multi-phase bounce assault while in her “Invincible Player” God Mode, she can max out these damage stacks almost instantly.

Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures is her best F2P-accessible option, sold through the Light Cone Manifest Shop. If Silver Wolf Lv 999 is paired-up with high-frequency Elation or speed-boosting teammates, this Light Cone significantly cuts down the time it takes to rebuild her Punchline stacks, directly solving the problem of a dead, zero-MMR rotation.

For a more in-depth look at Silver Wolf Lv 999’s best Light Cones, visit our Silver Wolf Lv 999 Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Ever-Glorious Magical Girl is her best 4-piece Relic set. It boosts CRIT DMG directly and gives her DEF ignore on the Elation DMG she deals.

The Diviner of Distant Reach 4-piece set is a workable alternative if you’re still gearing her SPD breakpoints. It grants a flat SPD bonus that also strengthens her Elation DMG once she clears the relevant threshold, plus extra CRIT Rate once her SPD requirement is met.

Punklorde Stage Zero is her best Planar Ornament. It increases her Elation and adds bonus CRIT DMG once she clears specific Elation breakpoints, which she reaches easily given how much Elation she already generates through her own kit.

Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm works great as a Planar Ornament substitute, offering a decent flat CRIT Rate bonus even though Silver Wolf Lv 999 can’t make use of its ATK-boosting condition.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 3: CRIT DMG

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Push for 200+ SPD once you have the Welcome to the Cosmic City Light Cone equipped (160-200 SPD is the workable floor without it), and split your CRIT rolls toward 80-90% CRIT Rate, since her Talent converts any excess Hidden MMR-driven CRIT Rate past the cap straight into CRIT DMG. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: One Punch! Highest Leveling this also increases the damage of her Enhanced Basic ATK, her main source of repeated damage inside Godmode Player. Skill: Trigger Happy Medium Increases the DEF reduction and DMG this ability deals, but it’s a secondary Punchline generator rather than her core loop. Elation Skill: Pro-Gamer Move Medium Also boosts the damage of its Enhanced form, Honkai-DMG Demo, so upgrade this after her Ultimate and Talent. Ultimate: God Mode: ON! High Increases the damage her Top Loot Box instances deal once she’s in the Godmode Player state. Talent: I Carry, We Win High Boosts how much of her Hidden MMR converts into CRIT stats and increases her Elation DMG output overall.

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Whimsy Wax 15 Dreamweave Steel 15 Lucid Awl 15 Harbinger of Strife 65 Credit 308,000

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Whimsy Wax 41 The Fluffy Serialization Memorial Issue 72 Dreamweave Steel 56 The Fluffy Collector’s Edition 139 Lucid Awl 58 Vanquished Flow’s Reticence 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Silver Wolf Lv 999 Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Silver Wolf Lv 999’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Silver Wolf Lv 999 Team

Best Silver Wolf Lv 999 Team (Overall) Role Silver Wolf Lv 999 DPS Sparxie DPS Yao Guang Support Huohuo Support

This team is built around maximum Punchline generation. Sparxie and Silver Wolf Lv 999 have bidirectional synergy, since her Zone triggers Top Loot Box off Sparxie’s own Skill Point spending, and the Skill Points that Top Loot Box refunds let Sparxie generate even more Punchline in return.

Yao Guang stacks universal Elation DMG buffs plus RES PEN on top of that loop, and her Ultimate can be timed independently to keep Silver Wolf Lv 999’s own Ultimate uptime high.

Huohuo rounds the team out as the sustain, healing off the same Energy-restoring kit she brings to every team without competing with Silver Wolf Lv 999 for turns.

Best F2P Silver Wolf Lv 999 Team

Best Silver Wolf Lv 999 Team (F2P) Role Silver Wolf Lv 999 DPS Trailblazer Elation Support Asta Support Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

Trailblazer Elation directly hands over Certified Banger stacks and can force an extra Elation Skill use, which helps Silver Wolf Lv 999 avoid running dry on Certified Banger before she’s finished her Enhanced Basic ATK chain.

Asta covers the team’s SPD needs with her signature buff, which matters more here since a F2P roster is less likely to have SPD-heavy substats rolled yet.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, who was given out for free back in Version 4.0, fills the sustain slot as a shielder and can summon in some extra damage of his own.

Silver Wolf Lv 999 Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Aether Editing: Eidolon +1 High Increases damage dealt to enemies inside her Zone, and her Hidden MMR is no longer fully cleared on exiting Godmode Player. E2: It’s a Feature, Not a Bug Highest Extends her buff durations and grants extra turns plus extra Enhanced Basic ATK uses at 120 Hidden MMR, a major damage jump for the investment. E3: Max Lv 15? Says who? Low A straightforward Skill and Elation Skill level-up with no new effect. E4: I Came. I Saw. I One-Shot. High Multiplies the Elation DMG from her Enhanced Elation Skill by her current Punchline, which scales hard in a Punchline-heavy team. E5: Basic ATK Is the New Ultimate Low Another straight level-up for her Ultimate, Talent, and Elation Skill, useful but not a new mechanic. E6: Solo Maxxing! Highest (Whale Territory) Boosts her Enhanced Basic ATK’s Elation DMG and inflicts Absolute Weakness on every enemy that enters combat, a huge team-wide damage multiplier.

E2 is the practical stopping point for partial investment. It’s the biggest single jump in sustained uptime and damage for the cost, while E3 and E5 are safe to skip entirely unless you’re going for E6.

Verdict: Is Silver Wolf Lv 999 Worth Building in 2026?

Silver Wolf Lv 999’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is worth building at any level of investment, and she’s worth it even more once you already own Sparxie and Yao Guang. Her damage output climbs fast as soon as her Godmode Player loop gets going, and her sustained Enhanced Basic ATK phase is one of the strongest single-target-into-AoE conversions currently available on the Elation Path.

Her floor without a dedicated team is still solid, but her ceiling with a full Punchline-focused roster is close to the best raw damage in the game.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs