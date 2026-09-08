Best Kafka Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

The best Kafka build in Honkai Star Rail turns her into a top-tier DoT archetype enabler who detonates damage-over-time effects for huge bursts across a fight. She’s shifted from a pure damage dealer into a DoT support, and her kit now rewards building around Effect Hit Rate more than raw ATK.

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Kafka build , plus a full rotation breakdown so you know exactly how to play her given her kit rework.

TL;DR – Best Kafka Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Patience Is All You Need Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Best Relic Set Eagle of Twilight Line (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) Main Stats Body: Effect Hit Rate or ATK%



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: Lightning DMG%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority Effect Hit Rate > SPD > ATK% Best team (Overall) Kafka (Hybrid)



Hysilens (DPS)



Black Swan (Hybrid)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support) Best team (F2P) Kafka (Hybrid)



Sampo (DPS)



Asta (Support)



Natasha (Support)

How to Play Kafka: Rotation and Tips

Kafka’s turn plan centers on triggering existing DoT effects for extra damage, and her own hits alone are only a small part of her output.

Her Skill, Caressing Moonlight, hits the primary target and adjacent enemies with Lightning DMG, and detonates any DoT already active on them for a burst of bonus damage.

Her Ultimate, Twilight Trill, hits every enemy on the field, applies the Shock DoT, and detonates whatever DoTs are already present on top of that.

Her Talent, Gentle but Cruel, launches a Follow-up ATK whenever an ally attacks, dealing Lightning DMG and inflicting Shock, and this can trigger up to twice per turn.

Open combat with her Technique, Mercy Is Not Forgiveness, to apply Shock immediately, and save her Basic ATK, Midnight Tumult, for when Skill Points run short since it contributes the least damage.

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Best Light Cones for Kafka

Patience Is All You Need is Kafka’s signature Light Cone and her best pick for a damage-focused build. It increases her own DMG by up to 40%, stacks a SPD buff on every attack, and inflicts Erode, an additional Lightning DoT that scales off her ATK. This gives her team another independent DoT to work with on top of whatever her allies already apply.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is Kafka’s best free-to-play option and the most-used Light Cone on her in the DoT support role. It raises her Effect Hit Rate and refunds Energy whenever she attacks a DEF-reduced enemy, which keeps her Ultimate coming back quickly enough to detonate DoTs on a tight rotation.

Lies Dance on the Breeze is a strong alternative for a high-SPD Kafka build. It boosts her SPD directly and cuts every enemy’s DEF once she attacks, reaching an even stronger DEF Shred effect at 170 SPD, though it demands more investment than either pick above to get full value.

For a more in-depth look at Kafka’s best Light Cones, visit our Kafka Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Eagle of Twilight Line is Kafka’s best Relic set for the DoT support role. Its 4-piece bonus grants Action Advance whenever she uses her Ultimate, giving her earlier turns to detonate DoTs more often across a fight.

Prisoner in Deep Confinement is the better pick for a personal-damage Kafka build. Its 4-piece bonus ignores a portion of enemy DEF once she’s stacked enough DoTs on the target, which raises her own hits without needing another DoT unit on the team.

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas is Kafka’s best Planar Ornament for the support build. Its 2-piece bonus grants extra Energy Regeneration and an ATK buff, both of which help her reach her Ultimate faster and hit harder once it’s up.

Revelry by the Sea works better for a damage-focused Kafka once she clears roughly 2,400 ATK, since its 2-piece bonus adds a flat DoT DMG buff at that threshold that a support build won’t reliably hit.

Kafka’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: Effect Hit Rate

Effect Hit Rate Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,500 ATK, then target a 160 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry. Effect Hit Rate (EHR) determines whether Kafka’s Shock and Erode DoTs actually land, and it also unlocks her own Bonus Ability ATK buff once it crosses 75%, so it takes priority over every other stat.

Kafka’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Midnight Tumult Low Her weakest damage source, only worth using when Skill Points run short. Skill: Caressing Moonlight Highest Hits multiple enemies and detonates their existing DoTs for extra damage. Ultimate: Twilight Trill Highest Applies Shock to the whole enemy team and detonates every active DoT at once. Talent: Gentle but Cruel High Adds a Follow-up ATK and DoT application after nearly any ally’s attack.

Kafka’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Thief’s Instinct 15 Usurper’s Scheme 15 Conqueror’s Will 15 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 65 Credit 308,000

Kafka’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Obsidian of Dread 15 Thief’s Instinct 41 Obsidian of Desolation 72 Usurper’s Scheme 56 Obsidian of Obsession 139 Conqueror’s Will 58 Regret of Infinite Ochema 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credits 3,000,000

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Best Kafka Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Kafka’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Kafka Team

Best Kafka Team (Overall) Role Kafka Hybrid Hysilens DPS Black Swan Hybrid Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

Black Swan is one of Kafka’s best team partners, since her kit is built around allies who trigger DoTs often to rapidly stack Arcana, and Kafka’s Skill, Ultimate, and Talent follow-up attacks all qualify.

Hysilens further accelerates this engine by acting as the primary DoT hypercarry, while Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (DPHT) completely replaces the traditional sustain slot, shielding the team while deploying a summon that grants a substantial ATK boost and manipulating the action bar so the team can trigger DoT pops even more frequently.

Best F2P Kafka Team

Best Kafka Team (F2P) Role Kafka Hybrid Sampo DPS Asta Support Natasha Support

Sampo is a fully F2P DoT unit who increases the DMG enemies take from DoTs and is especially useful for inflicting Weakness Break on Wind-weak enemies, giving Kafka a free DoT partner to build around. Asta covers ATK% and Speed buffs for the whole team, and Natasha rounds the team out as a free healer while Kafka focuses on triggering DoTs.

Best Kafka Team Alternatives

Jiaoqiu adds his own DoT and a DMG taken debuff through Ashen Roast, which raises the damage of every hit Kafka’s team lands and helps complete the 4-piece Prisoner in Deep Confinement set if it isn’t fully stacked yet.

Ruan Mei delivers universal DMG and SPD buffs while her Weakness Break Efficiency boost and Ultimate’s Thanatoplum Rebloom delay enemy actions, forcing them to remain broken longer to take prolonged DoT damage.

Robin is a good swap-in when you’d rather have a flat ATK and DMG buff over Weakness Break support, and her Ultimate advancing the whole team’s turn order means more attacks land per cycle for Kafka to detonate.

Silver Wolf excels as an alt if Kafka’s team needs Weakness Break coverage over buffs, implanting an elemental weakness on tougher enemies so Kafka’s team can Break them even without a natural match.

Tribbie brings strong team-wide amplification plus her own AoE damage, making her a good pick against multi-target fights where Kafka’s team needs more raw damage on top of its DoT output.

Cipher is a Skill Point-positive amplifier who works especially well against single tough targets, since Kafka’s kit already spends Skill Points quickly and Cipher’s kit doesn’t compete for the same resource.

No matter which characters you actually have in your roster, the one constant across every version of a good Kafka teammate is DoT uptime on the enemy.

The more damage-over-time effects are active on a target, the more damage Kafka’s Skill, Ultimate, and Talent detonate at once, so prioritize teammates who add or extend DoTs over ones who only add raw damage.

Kafka Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Da Capo Highest When her Talent’s Follow-up ATK triggers, there’s a guaranteed chance to increase the DoT the target receives by 30% for two turns, a huge damage multiplier for the whole team. E2: Fortississimo High Raises DoT damage dealt by every ally by 33% while Kafka is on the field. E3: Capriccio Low Only raises her Skill and Basic ATK levels, no new effect. E4: Recitativo Medium Refunds 2 Energy whenever an enemy takes Shock damage from Kafka, speeding up her Ultimate uptime. E5: Doloroso Low Only raises her Ultimate and Talent levels, no new effect. E6: Leggiero Highest (Whale Territory) Increases the Shock DMG multiplier from her Ultimate, Technique, or Talent Follow-up by 156% and extends its duration by a turn.

E1 is the practical stopping point for partial investment. It’s the standout copy for Kafka and raises the whole team’s DoT output enough that it’s worth prioritizing before her Light Cone.

Verdict: Is Kafka Worth Building in 2026?

Kafka’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Kafka is worth building purely for her immense value as a DoT team enabler, since her DoT-centric kit turns Hysilens, Black Swan, or any other damage-over-time unit into a much stronger damage dealer. Her own personal damage is solid but secondary, since her real value comes from how often she can detonate DoTs across a fight instead of from her own hit numbers.

Her stat requirements are also forgiving. Effect Hit Rate and SPD are both easy to farm from generic Relic pieces, and her best Light Cone, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, is completely free-to-play, so a strong Kafka build doesn’t need heavy investment to perform well in endgame modes. She’s a weaker pickup only if your roster has no other DoT unit to pair her with.

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