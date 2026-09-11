Best Phainon Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the best Phainon Light Cone out of the one you already have or plan to pull for matters more than it does for most damage dealers, since his whole kit leans on stacking ATK and DEF ignore during his Ultimate. This guide covers the best Light Cones that synergizes with his playstyle below, from his signature option to the strongest F2P alternative, so you can gear him without guessing.

But before you pick the best Phainon Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Phainon walks the Destruction Path. While he can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with a Destruction Light Cone.

Best Phainon Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s the fastest way to gear Phainon’s Light Cone slot: Thus Burns the Dawn tops the list, with two solid 4-star picks and a free option covering every budget below it.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Thus Burns the Dawn His signature pick, and it’s not a close call. It supplies the highest Base ATK on any Light Cone in the game plus a permanent DEF ignore. 2 On the Fall of an Aeon The best F2P option, earned from Herta’s Store, with ramping ATK and a Weakness Break DMG bonus that suits his rotation. 3 A Trail of Bygone Blood The strongest 4-star pick if you still need CRIT Rate to hit the cap, thanks to its flat CRIT Rate roll and Skill/Ultimate DMG boost. 4 Under the Blue Sky A cheap, easy-to-pull 4-star alternative that trades some raw damage for accessible ATK% and CRIT Rate.

Thus Burns the Dawn – Best in Slot

Thus Burns the Dawn, Phainon’s signature Light Cone, is by far . It carries the highest Base ATK of any Light Cone released so far, which matters because Phainon has a fairly low innate ATK stat to begin with.

On top of that base stat, it ignores a chunk of enemy DEF on every hit, and after he uses his Ultimate, he gains a stacking DMG buff that lasts until his next turn starts.

Now, it’s an incredibly strong signature and not at all an outright “free-to-skip”, but Phainon clears content just fine on more accessible options like the two 4-star picks below, and the gap between this cone and his best F2P alternative isn’t as wide as the gap you’d see on a squishier DPS.

If you already have Phainon locked in as your main physical damage dealer and you’re planning to invest further, though, this is a sure-fire ceiling raiser worth chasing.

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Best Alternatives to Thus Burns the Dawn

A Trail of Bygone Blood is the better of the two 4-star alternatives if you’re still short on CRIT Rate. It rolls a flat CRIT Rate bonus directly into its passive, on top of boosting both his Skill and Ultimate DMG, which covers two of his most-used damage sources at once. The trade-off is a lower Base ATK than his signature cone, so his raw numbers dip slightly even though his crit consistency goes up.

Under the Blue Sky is the other easy-to-obtain 4-star pick, and it leans more toward flat ATK% with a CRIT Rate boost that only kicks in after a takedown. It’s a fine budget slot if you already have your CRIT Rate covered from relics or teammates, but it won’t pull as much weight as A Trail of Bygone Blood if your crit stats still need help.

Best F2P Light Cone for Phainon

The best F2P Light Cone for Phainon is On the Fall of an Aeon, and it’s not even much of a downgrade in most fights. It’s earned from Herta’s Store, so every player can eventually claim it without pulling on a single banner.

Its passive stacks a growing ATK buff every time Phainon attacks, and it adds a bonus DMG boost for two turns after he breaks an enemy’s Weakness, which lines up well with how often his kit already breaks Weakness on its own.

The one downside is a lower Base ATK than his signature Light Cone, so his damage ceiling will take a hit. For most players clearing Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow on a normal account, that gap is small enough to ignore.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Phainon?

Thus Burns the Dawn is the best pick for Phainon if you want his absolute highest damage ceiling and you’re willing to pull on his signature banner. It’s the single strongest option available for him, with no other Light Cone coming close on raw ATK and DEF ignore.

If you’d rather save your pulls, On the Fall of an Aeon closes most of that gap for free, and A Trail of Bygone Blood is a strong pickup if CRIT Rate is your bigger bottleneck. Either budget option lets Phainon clear endgame content.

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