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Home » Honkai Star Rail » Best Mydei Light Cones HSR 2026

Best Mydei Light Cones HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 11, 2026
Best Mydei Light Cones HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

This guide ranks the best Mydei Light Cones in HSR, from his own signature option to the best F2P pick you can slot in without spending a single Stellar Jade.

But before you pick the best Mydei Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Mydei walks the Destruction Path. While he can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with a Destruction Light Cone.

Best Mydei Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

RankLight ConeWhy It Ranks Here
1Flame of Blood, Blaze My PathHis signature cone stacks a big Max HP boost with a DMG bonus that scales the more HP he spends on his Skill and Ultimate.
2The Unreachable SideA strong non-signature pick if you already pulled it for Blade, trading some redundant CRIT Rate for heavy Max HP and a DMG-on-HP-loss passive.
3A Secret VowA 4-star option that stays active for most of a fight, since Mydei spends long stretches below full HP.
4Ninja Record: Sound HuntThe best fully free-to-play pick, available from Herta’s Store, with a CRIT DMG buff that triggers off Mydei’s constant HP swings.

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path – Best in Slot

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path Light Cone

Mydei’s own signature Light Cone, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path, is the clear best-in-slot pick, and skipping it costs him a genuinely large chunk of his damage. At Superimposition 1, it increases his Max HP by 18% and his incoming healing by 20%, which directly feeds the HP pool his whole kit runs on.

Whenever Mydei uses his Skill or Ultimate, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path consumes HP equal to 6% of his Max HP and boosts the DMG dealt by that attack by 30%. If the HP consumed by that single hit is greater than 500, the DMG gets an additional 30% on top, which is easy to hit once his Max HP investment climbs. 

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Best Alternatives to Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

The Unreachable Side Light Cone

If you already pulled The Unreachable Side for Blade, it’s a genuinely competitive second option for Mydei. At Superimposition 1, it grants 18% CRIT Rate and 18% Max HP, and its DMG bonus of 24% kicks in whenever the wearer is attacked or consumes their own HP, which lines up naturally with Mydei’s own HP-burning Skill.

The CRIT Rate roll does overlap with stats his kit already grants through his own Traces, but the Max HP and DMG-on-HP-loss combination still makes this a strong slot-in if it’s already sitting in your inventory.

A Secret Vow Light Cone

A Secret Vow is a solid 4-star pick for players without a 5-star alternative on hand. At Superimposition 1, it raises the wearer’s DMG by 20%, plus an extra 20% against enemies whose current HP percentage is equal to or higher than the wearer’s own. Mydei spends a large share of any fight below full HP by design, which keeps that second condition active for long stretches of a rotation.

Best F2P Light Cone for Mydei

Ninja Record: Sound Hunt Light Cone

Ninja Record: Sound Hunt is Mydei’s best F2P Light Cone, and you can buy it from Herta’s Store. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s Max HP by 12%, and whenever the wearer loses or restores HP, it increases CRIT DMG by 18% for two turns, capped at once per turn. 

Mydei’s HP swings up and down constantly between his Skill’s self-damage and any healing he picks up, so he can keep that CRIT DMG window active on nearly every one of his own turns without any extra setup.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Mydei?

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path Light Cone, the recommended default pick for Mydei

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is the best pick for Mydei if you can manage to pull for it, since it’s built directly around the same HP-spending mechanic his entire kit revolves around and it isn’t easily replaced.

Players who already own The Unreachable Side from pulling for Blade get a genuinely strong second option instead of a pure downgrade. Budget-focused players shouldn’t feel behind either, since A Secret Vow and the fully free Ninja Record: Sound Hunt are enough to get Mydei endgame-ready.

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FAQs

What is the best F2P Light Cone for Mydei?

The best F2P Light Cone for Mydei is Ninja Record: Sound Hunt, since it’s purchasable from Herta’s Store and its CRIT DMG buff triggers off nearly every HP swing his kit already causes.

Is Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path worth it for Mydei?

Yes, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is worth it for Mydei because it’s the only Light Cone that stacks a large Max HP boost with a DMG bonus that scales directly off how much HP he burns on his Skill and Ultimate.

Can Mydei use Something Irreplaceable?

Yes, Mydei can use Something Irreplaceable, and since it’s a Destruction Light Cone, its full passive triggers instead of only its base stats, giving him extra ATK plus a DMG boost whenever he defeats an enemy or gets hit.

Can Mydei use A Trail of Bygone Blood?

Yes, Mydei can use A Trail of Bygone Blood, which boosts his CRIT Rate and adds a flat Skill and Ultimate DMG increase, though it comes from the Battle Pass, so it’s a paid pick rather than a free one.

Is The Unreachable Side better than Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path for Mydei?

No, The Unreachable Side isn’t better than Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path for Mydei, since its CRIT Rate roll overlaps with a stat his own kit already provides, as opposed to his signature’s DMG bonus which scales directly with the Skill and Ultimate loop his entire kit is built around.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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