Best Mydei Light Cones HSR 2026

This guide ranks the best Mydei Light Cones in HSR, from his own signature option to the best F2P pick you can slot in without spending a single Stellar Jade.

But before you pick the best Mydei Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Mydei walks the Destruction Path. While he can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with a Destruction Light Cone.

Best Mydei Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path His signature cone stacks a big Max HP boost with a DMG bonus that scales the more HP he spends on his Skill and Ultimate. 2 The Unreachable Side A strong non-signature pick if you already pulled it for Blade, trading some redundant CRIT Rate for heavy Max HP and a DMG-on-HP-loss passive. 3 A Secret Vow A 4-star option that stays active for most of a fight, since Mydei spends long stretches below full HP. 4 Ninja Record: Sound Hunt The best fully free-to-play pick, available from Herta’s Store, with a CRIT DMG buff that triggers off Mydei’s constant HP swings.

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path – Best in Slot

Mydei’s own signature Light Cone, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path, is the clear best-in-slot pick, and skipping it costs him a genuinely large chunk of his damage. At Superimposition 1, it increases his Max HP by 18% and his incoming healing by 20%, which directly feeds the HP pool his whole kit runs on.

Whenever Mydei uses his Skill or Ultimate, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path consumes HP equal to 6% of his Max HP and boosts the DMG dealt by that attack by 30%. If the HP consumed by that single hit is greater than 500, the DMG gets an additional 30% on top, which is easy to hit once his Max HP investment climbs.

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Best Alternatives to Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

If you already pulled The Unreachable Side for Blade, it’s a genuinely competitive second option for Mydei. At Superimposition 1, it grants 18% CRIT Rate and 18% Max HP, and its DMG bonus of 24% kicks in whenever the wearer is attacked or consumes their own HP, which lines up naturally with Mydei’s own HP-burning Skill.

The CRIT Rate roll does overlap with stats his kit already grants through his own Traces, but the Max HP and DMG-on-HP-loss combination still makes this a strong slot-in if it’s already sitting in your inventory.

A Secret Vow is a solid 4-star pick for players without a 5-star alternative on hand. At Superimposition 1, it raises the wearer’s DMG by 20%, plus an extra 20% against enemies whose current HP percentage is equal to or higher than the wearer’s own. Mydei spends a large share of any fight below full HP by design, which keeps that second condition active for long stretches of a rotation.

Best F2P Light Cone for Mydei

Ninja Record: Sound Hunt is Mydei’s best F2P Light Cone, and you can buy it from Herta’s Store. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s Max HP by 12%, and whenever the wearer loses or restores HP, it increases CRIT DMG by 18% for two turns, capped at once per turn.

Mydei’s HP swings up and down constantly between his Skill’s self-damage and any healing he picks up, so he can keep that CRIT DMG window active on nearly every one of his own turns without any extra setup.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Mydei?

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is the best pick for Mydei if you can manage to pull for it, since it’s built directly around the same HP-spending mechanic his entire kit revolves around and it isn’t easily replaced.

Players who already own The Unreachable Side from pulling for Blade get a genuinely strong second option instead of a pure downgrade. Budget-focused players shouldn’t feel behind either, since A Secret Vow and the fully free Ninja Record: Sound Hunt are enough to get Mydei endgame-ready.

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