Best Lingsha Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the best Lingsha Light Cone matters if you want her pulling her full weight as a healer and Super Break team-enabler. This guide covers every Lingsha Light Cone that’s actually worth equipping her with, from her best-in-slot down to the best F2P pick , so gearing her does not come down to guesswork.

But before you pick the best Lingsha Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Lingsha walks the Abundance Path. Though she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she is equipped with an Abundance Light Cone.

Best Lingsha Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Scent Alone Stays True Lingsha’s own signature cone, it stacks a massive Break Effect bonus with a DMG-taken debuff her Ultimate already wants. 2 Echoes of the Coffin A strong ATK and energy-regen option that also grants the whole team a SPD boost right after her Ultimate. 3 Quid Pro Quo The best F2P pick. Delivers good team-wide value via Energy regens. 4 Night of Fright Energy Regeneration Rate plus a bonus heal for whichever ally has the lowest HP percentage, on top of an ATK buff for anyone she heals. 5 What Is Real? A solid 4-star pick. This Break Effect statstick heals Lingsha off her own Basic ATK for minimal investment.

Scent Alone Stays True – Best in Slot

Scent Alone Stays True is Lingsha’s own signature Light Cone, and it’s built around exactly what her kit wants. At Superimposition 1, its passive, Contentment, adds 60% Break Effect, a number that scales up to 100% at Superimposition 5.

That Break Effect investment directly feeds her Ultimate: after she uses it to hit an enemy, that target takes 10% more DMG for 2 turns, and this bonus gets an extra 8% (18% total) once Lingsha’s own Break Effect hits 150% or higher, a threshold a dedicated Break build reaches comfortably.

This cone is worth pulling for if you’re building Lingsha as a Break Effect-focused support, since none of the alternatives below can match its DMG-taken amplification. If you don’t own it, the picks in the next section still cover her core healing and energy needs without leaving a real gap in your team.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Alternatives to Scent Alone Stays True

Echoes of the Coffin is a great fit if you’d rather build Lingsha around ATK and energy uptime instead of pure Break Effect. Its passive adds 24% ATK at Superimposition 1, and every attack that hits a different enemy target restores 3 Energy, up to 3 times per attack.

After Lingsha uses her Ultimate, the whole team also gains 12 SPD for a turn, which helps everyone else’s rotation land on time too.

What Is Real? is a good alt Light Cone for Lingsha, obtainable straight from the Manifest Store. Its passive adds 24% Break Effect at Superimposition 1, and every Basic ATK heals Lingsha for 2% of her Max HP plus a flat 800 HP.

That’s real self-sustain from a cone that costs nothing beyond store currency, and it keeps her Break Effect climbing toward the threshold that makes Scent Alone Stays True’s bonus DMG-taken effect even stronger.

Night of Fright leans harder into pure sustain. At Superimposition 1, it adds 12% Energy Regeneration Rate, and whenever any ally uses their Ultimate, Lingsha heals whichever teammate has the lowest HP percentage for 10% of that ally’s Max HP.

Every time she heals someone this way, that ally also gains a stacking 2.4% ATK buff, up to 5 stacks. It’s a strong pick if your team’s Ultimates are already firing off often and you want her healing to keep pace with the rest of the rotation.

Best F2P Light Cone for Lingsha

Quid Pro Quo, available from the Light Cone Manifest shop, is the best F2P alternative Light Cone for Lingsha that lets her act as an efficient energy battery that enhances team-wide ultimate uptime.

By capitalizing on Lingsha’s high Speed and frequent turn cadence, it regularly restores flat Energy to allies – 16 Energy per Lingsha’s start-of-turn to one random ally who’s below 50% Energy at Superimposition 5.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Lingsha?

Scent Alone Stays True is the best pick for Lingsha if you’re building her as a Break Effect-focused support, since it’s the only option here that turns her own stat investment into extra team DMG.

If you don’t have it, Echoes of the Coffin or Night of Fright both keep her core healing and energy loop intact. What Is Real? and Quid Pro Quo are both available from the Light Cone Manifest shop and are both fine, F2P-friendly alternatives.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs