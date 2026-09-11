Mydei HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This Mydei HSR character guide covers his kit, his Eidolons, and what his banner and top-up situation looks like right now.

Mydei is a 5-star character with the Imaginary element on the Destruction path, who fights by spending his own HP, turning every hit he takes into more Charge for his next burst. He’s built around a single gimmick: the longer a fight drags on and the more damage he absorbs, the harder he eventually hits back.

Mydei at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Imaginary Path Destruction Role DPS Released Version 3.1 (Fiery Lionheart banner) Reruns Version 3.7 (Indelible Coterie Phase 2 banner) Voice actors Gabriel Warburton (EN)



Azakami Yohei (JP)



Zhao Chengchen (CH)



Ahn Hyo-min (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: A

Story and Background: Who is Mydei in Honkai Star Rail?

Mydei is one of the Chrysos Heirs, the group of god-candidates competing over Kremnos’s Coreflame of Strife. His own title, “the undying Mydeimos,” points at the core of his character: he’s a figure defined by dying and coming back, over and over, as part of the price the Heirs pay for their claim.

That carries straight into his kit, where taking damage and losing HP becomes the actual engine of his power, instead of a weakness to play around. He’s relentless, someone who treats near-death as a resource instead of a threat.

Where most Chrysos Heirs are introduced chasing the throne through politics or open combat, Mydei’s introduction leans into how much suffering he’s willing to absorb along the way, fitting for a Destruction path character built entirely around self-sacrifice.

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Mydei’s Kit Explained

Mydei’s playstyle runs in two distinct phases, built around his Imaginary element kit that rewards absorbing damage rather than avoiding it, and understanding both is the key to using him well.

1. Building Charge before Vendetta

His Basic ATK , Vow of Voyage, deals a modest hit while he waits for real resources to come online.

, Vow of Voyage, deals a modest hit while he waits for real resources to come online. His Skill , Deaths are Legion, Regrets are None, is the core loop: it burns a chunk of his own current HP to deal Imaginary damage to one target and splash damage to the enemies next to it, and it scales harder the lower his HP drops.

, Deaths are Legion, Regrets are None, is the core loop: it burns a chunk of his own current HP to deal Imaginary damage to one target and splash damage to the enemies next to it, and it scales harder the lower his HP drops. His Talent, Blood for Blood, converts every percent of HP he loses into Charge, whether from his own Skill or from enemy attacks landing on him.

2. The Vendetta state

Once Charge hits 100, Mydei automatically restores a chunk of HP, gains a 50% Max HP boost , drops his DEF to zero, and enters “Vendetta.”

, drops his DEF to zero, and enters “Vendetta.” While transformed, he loses manual control and auto-attacks every turn, alternating between his enhanced Skills, Kingslayer Be King and Godslayer Be God, with the latter unlocking as his Charge climbs further.

His Ultimate, Throne of Bones, restores HP, feeds his Talent’s Charge gauge directly, and taunts the target it hits, which is what actually lets you steer who Vendetta focuses on next.

Mydei effectively builds his own resource, then spends it in an uncontrollable burst, which is a very different playstyle from a standard rotation-based DPS.

Mydei’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Mydei’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Mydei’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Vow of Voyage, deals Imaginary damage equal to up to 50% of Mydei’s Max HP to one designated enemy at its max Trace level.

His Skill actually covers three named abilities. Deaths are Legion, Regrets are None is the manually-used version, dealing Imaginary damage equal to up to 90% of his Max HP to the main target and up to 50% to adjacent enemies, at the cost of half his current HP.

Kingslayer Be King is the first auto-triggered version used during Vendetta, hitting for up to 110% and 66% respectively. Godslayer Be God is the stronger auto-triggered version, unlocked once his Charge climbs high enough, dealing up to 280% to the main target and 168% to adjacent enemies.

His Ultimate, Throne of Bones, restores up to 20% of his Max HP, feeds 20 points into his Talent’s Charge gauge, deals up to 160% Imaginary damage to the main target and 100% to nearby enemies, and taunts the targets it hits for two turns.

His Talent, Blood for Blood, is what actually starts the whole loop: for every 1% of HP he loses, he banks 1 point of Charge, and hitting 100 points pushes him into “Vendetta,” restoring up to 25% of his Max HP and boosting his Max HP by 50% for the rest of the transformation.

Mydei’s Technique Cage of Broken Lance Pulls in nearby enemies and inflicts Daze for 10 seconds so they can’t act. If the daze is broken by an attack, entering the following battle deals Imaginary damage equal to 80% of Mydei’s Max HP to all enemies, taunts them for one turn, and banks 50 points of Talent Charge immediately.

Mydei’s Bonus Abilities Earth and Water While in “Vendetta,” a killing blow doesn’t knock him down, and this protection can trigger multiple times in the same battle. Thirty Tyrants While in “Vendetta,” Mydei is fully immune to crowd control debuffs. Bloodied Chiton Once his Max HP passes 4,000, every extra 100 HP above that raises his CRIT Rate, his Charge gain from taking damage, and his incoming healing, up to a capped amount of bonus HP counted.

Mydei’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +5 SPD +18.0% Max HP +37.3% CRIT DMG

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Mydei’s Eidolons

E1, Frost Hones Spine of Steel, is the single best stopping point for spenders. It raises the damage multiplier Godslayer Be God deals to its main target by 30%, and makes that same attack splash Imaginary damage equal to that multiplier onto every other enemy too, turning his signature nuke into a real AoE.

E2, Strife Beholds Cry of Dead, keeps Mydei’s damage relevant against tankier targets by ignoring 15% of enemy DEF during Vendetta, and lets him convert 40% of any healing he receives into extra Charge, up to a capped amount that resets once any unit takes their turn.

E3 through E6 add smaller, more situational value on top of E1 and E2: E3 speeds up his Skill and Basic ATK level caps, E4 adds a CRIT DMG buff and a small heal-on-hit effect while he’s transformed, and E5 speeds up his Ultimate and Talent level caps in the same way E3 does for his other Traces.

E6, Legacy Scales Mound of Blood, stands out from that group on its own merit: it puts Mydei straight into “Vendetta” the instant he enters combat and permanently lowers the Charge needed for Godslayer Be God, which is a genuinely strong quality-of-life jump for anyone building toward a full six-Eidolon copy.

Mydei Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Mydei Good?

Mydei is a strong pick specifically for teams with HP-scaling amplifiers and off-field support, like Cyrene or Tribbie. His entire kit rewards a team that keeps his Max HP and healing high, so shielders do nothing for him.

Mydei’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: A

Though he’s fallen off the top of the meta since his release, across both Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction, Mydei still ranks among the strongest Destruction damage dealers. It’s largely because his kit answers its own weaknesses instead of needing outside support to patch them.

His self-sustain and crowd-control immunity while in Vendetta make him unusually easy to slot into a roster that doesn’t already run a dedicated healer, and his output holds up even next to more accessible four-star teammates.

How to Get Mydei in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Mydei is a limited 5-star, so he can only be pulled from his own Character Event Warp (Fiery Lionheart banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on his banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Mydei, his Eidolons, or his signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Mydei’s debut banner, Fiery Lionheart, ran during Honkai Star Rail Version 3.1, from March 19, 2025 to April 8, 2025. His most recent rerun was on the Indelible Coterie (Phase 2) banner during Version 3.7, running from November 26, 2025 to December 16, 2025. No further rerun has been officially announced for Mydei as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Mydei in 2026?

Mydei is one of the more self-sufficient Destruction DPS options in the game, and his biggest selling point is how little external support his kit actually needs to function at a high level. \

His HP-consumption gameplay won’t suit everyone, especially players who prefer to manually control every action, but the payoff for tolerating a forced auto-battle phase is a character who tanks, heals, and hits hard entirely on his own. If your roster is missing a limited Imaginary damage dealer, or you enjoy HP-based mechanics, he’s a strong addition worth serious consideration.

Pros Cons ✅ Once transformed, he can’t be knocked down and shrugs off crowd control entirely



✅ His whole kit scales off Max HP, so building him tanky and building him for damage are the same investment



✅ His Skill and Vendetta attacks put out some of the highest sustained damage in the game



✅ His Ultimate and Technique both taunt, keeping squishier teammates out of the enemy’s crosshairs



✅ Getting hit actually helps him, since it feeds his Charge and Ultimate energy alike



✅ He doesn’t need a dedicated healer or shielder to function, which frees up a team slot ❌ His signature Light Cone is a clear step above his F2P alternatives



❌ Once Vendetta triggers, you lose manual control until his Ultimate is ready again



❌ That same forced auto-battle can make certain precision-targeting enemy mechanics harder to play around

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