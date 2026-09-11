Best Phainon Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Phainon is a 5-star Physical Destruction unit who transforms into Khaslana mid-fight and single-handedly ends most Honkai Star Rail endgame stages on his own. He runs on Coreflame instead of standard Energy, and the more his allies buff or target him directly, the faster he reaches his Enhanced State.

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Phainon build in this guide, along with his full ascension and trace material costs. This build is built entirely around feeding him buffs and letting his Ultimate do the rest of the work.

TL;DR – Best Phainon Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Thus Burns the Dawn Best F2P Light Cone Alternative On the Fall of an Aeon Best Relic Set Wavestrider Captain (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Arcadia of Woven Dreams (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate



Boots: ATK%



Planar Sphere: Physical DMG



Link Rope: ATK% Substat priority CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > ATK% = SPD Best team (Overall) Phainon (DPS)



Cerydra (Support)



Sunday (Support)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support) Best team (F2P) Phainon (DPS)



Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)



Tingyun (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Phainon: Rotation and Tips

Phainon builds Coreflame from his Skill, Let There Be Light, and from being the target of ally buffs or enemy debuffs. Once he hits 12 stacks, his Ultimate, He Who Bears the World Must Burn, transforms him into Khaslana and pulls every other ally out of the fight for a set number of extra turns.

The whole rotation is about front-loading buffs onto him before that transformation starts, since anything active when he transforms carries through the entire Enhanced State.

While transformed, alternate between his two enhanced skills to keep generating and spending Scourge points until his extra turns run out, then he automatically unleashes a massive final hit and reverts to normal. HSR players generally treat this as a “set it and forget it” burst window: once Khaslana is on the field, there’s very little manual decision-making left to do.

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Best Light Cones for Phainon

Thus Burns the Dawn is Phainon’s signature and his clear best option. It grants him the highest Base ATK stat of any Light Cone in the game, a permanent 18-36% DEF ignore on every attack, and a large DMG boost that activates the moment he uses his Ultimate.

That last effect is what makes it so strong: the buff sticks around for his entire Enhanced State, which is exactly when Phainon deals almost all of his damage.

On the Fall of an Aeon is the top F2P pick since it’s obtainable from Herta’s Store. It ramps up a stacking ATK buff every time Phainon attacks, then adds a bonus DMG buff whenever he scores a Weakness Break, something his kit does constantly thanks to his high Toughness damage. Its buffs don’t tick down while he’s transformed, so the ramp-up carries into his burst window instead of resetting.

Under the Blue Sky is the best accessible 4-star alternative for players still working toward the two cones above. It provides a straightforward ATK% increase, plus a CRIT Rate boost whenever Phainon defeats an enemy, which helps close his CRIT Rate gap without needing perfectly rolled relics yet.

For a more in-depth look at Phainon’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Phainon Light Cones HSR guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Wavestrider Captain is Phainon’s best 4-piece Relic set. His entire kit revolves around being the target of ally buffs, which makes stacking this set’s Help mechanic almost effortless. He then consumes those stacks with his Ultimate for a large ATK buff that stays active for nearly his whole time on the field, since his transformation counts as a single extended turn.

Arcadia of Woven Dreams is his best 2-piece Planar Ornament. It grants a DMG bonus that scales up as fewer allies remain on the field, and Phainon’s own Enhanced State removes every other ally from combat. That means the bonus sits maxed out for the entire duration of his transformation, making it a near-perfect fit mechanically.

Phainon’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 2: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 3: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,500+ ATK, then target a SPD breakpoint that puts him ahead of your slowest support, roughly 134 SPD or higher, since his Ultimate reads only his Base SPD rather than his buffed total. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

For CRIT stats, push toward 100% CRIT Rate and 150%+ CRIT DMG. His Body piece should run CRIT Rate as the main stat since his relic and ornament sets rarely provide it on their own, and his substats need to close that gap directly.

Phainon’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Stride to Deliverance Medium Deals Physical DMG equal to 100% of Phainon’s ATK to one enemy. It’s rarely used since his Skill comes up far more often, so it’s the last trace to level. Skill: Let There Be Light Highest Most of Phainon’s Coreflame generation and pre-transformation DMG comes from this trace, so it should be maxed first. Ultimate: He Who Bears the World Must Burn High Raises the final hit’s DMG once Phainon exits his Enhanced State. Level this after Skill and Talent. Talent: Pyric Corpus Highest Increases the CRIT DMG buff Phainon gains from ally-targeted abilities and speeds up how fast he reaches his transformation, so it should be maxed alongside his Skill. Bonus Ability: Shine With Valor High Grants Phainon an ATK buff after entering battle or exiting his Enhanced State. Bonus Ability: Bide in Flames Highest Grants a DMG buff whenever Phainon receives healing or a shield, and generates Coreflame from allies’ Energy Restoration. Bonus Ability: March to Oblivion Highest Provides extra Coreflame stacks at the start of combat and when Phainon exits his Enhanced State.

Phainon’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Ethereal Omen 15 Echoing Wail 15 Eternal Lament 15 Invasive Clot 65 Credit 308,000

Phainon’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Borisin Teeth 15 Ethereal Omen 41 Lupitoxin Sawteeth 72 Echoing Wail 56 Moon Rage Fang 139 Eternal Lament 58 Daythunder Anamnesis 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Phainon Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Phainon’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Phainon Team

Best Phainon Team (Overall) Role Phainon DPS Cerydra Support Sunday Support Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

This is one of Phainon’s strongest premium lineups. Cerydra duplicates his hardest-hitting attack at full power without costing him any extra Scourge, and her own SPD buff lets Phainon swap his boots to pure ATK% without losing turn speed.

Sunday covers his biggest gap by generating Coreflame fastest through his Skill, Ultimate, and Action Advance, while also supplying the CRIT Rate buffs his own kit doesn’t provide.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae rounds it out with a Shield and follow-up attacks that keep working even after Phainon’s transformation removes everyone else from the fight, since Souldragon stays attached to him regardless.

Best F2P Phainon Team

Best F2P Phainon Team Role Phainon DPS Trailblazer Remembrance Support Tingyun Support Lynx Support

Trailblazer Remembrance keeps generating Ultimate charge even while Phainon is transformed, making her a reliable Coreflame-adjacent pick for a free-to-play roster.

Tingyun fills the Coreflame-generator role with long-lasting buffs that don’t clash with other supports, and Lynx provides sustain that survives Phainon’s own Ultimate wiping the rest of the team from the field temporarily. Any two supports whose buffs specifically target Phainon can substitute into this comp.

Best Phainon Team Alternatives

Cyrene is a comfortable support replacement for either Sunday or Tingyun, since she lets Phainon permanently maintain his Ultimate state by continuously refreshing his extra turns and recovering Scourge while he’s transformed.

Bronya extends the duration of her own Skill buff to cover Phainon’s entire Ultimate window, and she can target him every turn to grant an immediate action worth up to 3 Coreflame stacks.

Ruan Mei is worth building toward if Apocalyptic Shadow scoring matters to you, since Phainon’s high Toughness Reduction benefits heavily from her extra Weakness Break Efficiency.

Tribbie adds DMG Taken and RES PEN to the team, both of which push Phainon’s Ultimate numbers higher without needing a dedicated slot swap.

Huohuo can target Phainon with her Skill and Ultimate to feed him Coreflame, and her healing triggers his DMG-boosting Bonus Ability at the same time.

Robin benefits from Phainon’s transformation removing her from the field temporarily, since it prevents her Fever Countdown from resetting, and she can run quadruple HP% Relics to still deliver a large ATK buff to him.

The one constant across every good alternative is that Phainon rewards any support whose kit can specifically target him with a buff, heal, or shield. Prioritize teammates who hit that condition over generic role labels when building around him.

Phainon Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Fire and Light Bind Virtue and Vice High Raises the SPD inheritance ratio for his extra turns up to 84% and grants 50% CRIT DMG for 3 turns after his Ultimate. E2: Sky and Earth Churn Mortal Froth Highest Adds 20% Physical RES PEN and grants an extra turn whenever Foundation: Stardeath Verdict consumes 4 Scourge points. This is the practical stopping point for most players. E3: Depths of Quiet, Entombed in Ruin Low A pure trace-level Eidolon, raising Ultimate and Basic ATK levels. Skippable unless chasing E6. E4: Faces of Titans, Blurred by Time Medium Grants extra Soulscorch stacks when using Calamity: Soulscorch Edict, a solid but non-essential DMG increase. E5: The Wheel Spins Forevermore Low Another trace-level Eidolon, raising Skill and Talent levels. Skippable unless chasing E6. E6: Embers of Old Rise Still High Removes the Coreflame overflow cap entirely, grants 6 Coreflame at battle start, and adds a True DMG hit on his signature Skill attack.

E2 is the practical stopping point for partial investment. It delivers a meaningful RES PEN boost and an extra turn for a fraction of what E6 costs, though Phainon’s E0 kit is already a complete DPS package on its own.

Verdict: Is Phainon Worth Building in 2026?

Phainon is one of the strongest single-target hypercarries in Honkai Star Rail, and his Memory of Chaos performance in particular sits at the very top of the field. He’s absolutely worth building if you already have him, since his kit functions as a complete package even without heavy investment. Really, his Eidolon copies only sharpen an already excellent floor instead of patching a real weakness.

Phainon’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

The tradeoff is that he leans hard on excellent Relic investment to hit his CRIT breakpoints, and his damage spreads out awkwardly once more than a couple of enemies are on the field. For single-target content like Memory of Chaos boss stages, he’s close to a must-build for any hypercarry-focused roster.

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