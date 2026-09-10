Best Lingsha Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Lingsha build below, along with her materials and whether her Eidolons are worth pulling for.

Lingsha is a 5-star Fire character who follows the Path of Abundance, and she has become one of the most valuable sustain units for Honkai Star Rail‘s Break Effect archetype. Her kit heals the whole party while softening enemies up for extra Break damage, which is why she slots into almost any Super Break lineup seamlessly

TL;DR – Best Lingsha Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Scent Alone Stays True Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Quid Pro Quo Best Relic Set Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2pc) Main Stats Body: Outgoing Healing Boost



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: ATK%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority Break Effect > SPD > ATK% Best team (Overall) Lingsha (Support)



Tingyun Fugue (Support)



The Dahlia (Hybrid)



Firefly (DPS) Best team (F2P) Lingsha (Support)



March 7th The Hunt (Imaginary) (DPS)



Trailblazer Harmony (Support)



Asta (Support)

How to Play Lingsha: Rotation and Tips

Lingsha’s rotation is built around keeping her Ultimate up as often as possible, since that’s what applies the Befog debuff that raises enemy Break DMG taken. On turns without enough Energy for Ultimate, use her Skill to hit every enemy and top off the party’s HP at the same time.

Her Talent triggers automatically once allies drop below the HP threshold, summoning Fuyuan for a follow-up attack that heals and deals Fire damage without spending a turn. Opening a fight with her Technique applies Befog on all enemies before the first strike lands, which is a small, but genuinely free damage boost.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Light Cones for Lingsha

Scent Alone Stays True is Lingsha’s best Light Cone, and it’s the single biggest damage-taken multiplier available to her. It raises Break Effect by up to 100% at Superimposition 5 and inflicts a stacking debuff after her Ultimate that makes enemies take up to 18% more damage, scaling even higher once her own Break Effect passes 150%.

Echoes of the Coffin is a strong alternative for Lingsha’s Energy problems, since it regenerates Energy every time she hits a different enemy target. This directly helps her keep Ultimate uptime consistent, which is the main weakness in her kit.

Night of Fright raises Energy Regeneration Rate outright and heals the party’s lowest-HP member whenever any ally uses their own Ultimate, which stacks nicely with a team full of Ultimate-hungry Break characters.

Quid Pro Quo is the best F2P alternative option that gives her incredible team utility by feeding up to 16 Energy to a random ally under 50% energy whenever Lingsha takes a turn.

What Is Real? is a solid 4-star option, and it’s a genuine Break Effect statstick at only 4 stars. It boosts Break Effect directly and heals Lingsha off her own Basic ATK, so she doesn’t lose much compared to her 5-star picks.

For a more in-depth look at her best Light Cones, visit our Best Lingsha Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The 4-piece Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge set is Lingsha’s default pick once her Break Effect clears 150%, since it lets her Break damage ignore 10% of the enemy’s DEF, rising to 15% additional DEF ignored on Super Break damage above 250% Break Effect.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace is a solid alternative if the team’s SPD is already comfortable, granting a party-wide SPD boost for a turn every time Lingsha uses her Ultimate on an ally.

For the Planar Ornament, Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern is the strongest pick against Fire-weak enemies, adding a 40% Break Effect boost for a turn whenever Lingsha hits a Fire-weak target on top of its flat SPD bonus.

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry works as a safer generalist pick, adding a flat Break Effect bonus that jumps even higher once Lingsha’s SPD passes 145.

Lingsha’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: Break Effect

Break Effect Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 200% Break Effect, then target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle to secure two actions in the opening cycle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Lingsha’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Votive Incense Low Rarely used outside of triggering What Is Real?’s healing effect. Skip or invest last. Skill: Smoke and Splendor Medium Increases healing output and the AoE Fire damage she deals every non-Ultimate turn. Ultimate: Dripping Mistscape Highest Directly increases the Befog debuff’s Break DMG taken bonus, the core of her kit. Max this first. Talent: Mistdance Manifest Highest Directly increases Fuyuan’s follow-up healing and damage output. Max alongside Ultimate.

Lingsha’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig 15 Raging Heart 65 Credit 308,000

Lingsha’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Alien Tree Seed 15 Immortal Scionette 41 Nourishing Honey 72 Immortal Aeroblossom 56 Myriad Fruit 139 Immortal Lumintwig 58 Auspice Sliver 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Lingsha Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Lingsha’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Lingsha Team

Best Lingsha Team (Overall) Role Lingsha Support Firefly DPS The Dahlia Hybrid Tingyun Fugue Support

This is a dedicated Super Break lineup centered on Firefly as the primary carry, enabled by The Dahlia and Tingyun Fugue as premier debuffer-supports alongside Lingsha as the sustain.

The Dahlia deploys a high-value zone that boosts party Weakness Break Efficiency and converts Toughness reduction into Super Break DMG, while her Ultimate shreds enemy DEF. Tingyun Fugue multiplies this offensive pressure by imparting Break Effect buffs, creating extra Virtual Toughness bars, shredding DEF, and generating secondary Super Break instances.

Lingsha ties the entire engine together by providing consistent teamwide healing, frequent follow-up cleansing, and her signature Befog debuff to multiply incoming Break damage across every hit.

Best F2P Lingsha Team

Best Lingsha Team (F2P) Role Lingsha Support March 7th The Hunt DPS Trailblazer Harmony Support Asta Support

This F2P-friendly version swaps in more accessible units. March 7th The Hunt (Imaginary) provides the frontline Break damage, Trailblazer Harmony taunts and buffs the team’s Break Effect, and Asta stacks ATK and SPD so Lingsha and the rest of the team cycle through their kits faster.

Best Lingsha Team Alternatives

Rappa is a better pick than Fugue when facing three or more enemies, since her Ultimate spreads Break damage across the whole enemy wave instead of focusing one target.

Ruan Mei is an excellent Harmony support for Lingsha, boosting team-wide Weakness Break Efficiency and Break Effect while prolonging enemy break recovery with Thanatoplum Rebloom.

Xueyi pairs well with Trailblazer Harmony to stack even more Super Break damage, giving the team a second break-focused damage dealer for tougher fights.

Pela slots in for extra DEF reduction, which increases the raw Break damage every other member of the team is already dealing.

Robin is a strong swap-in when the team wants a party-wide ATK buff instead of a pure Break Effect stack, and her Ultimate advances the whole team’s action gauge.

Anaxa rounds out an Erudition-focused lineup alongside The Herta, and Lingsha’s AoE healing keeps the whole follow-up-attack-heavy team topped up without slowing down its rotation.

Whichever teammates you have available, the constant across every version of a Lingsha team is Break Effect. Good alternatives for Lingsha teams either buff it directly or benefit from the Break DMG bonus her Ultimate already provides, so building around that stat first is what actually makes these lineups work.

Lingsha Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Bloom on Vileward Bouquet Highest Increases Break Efficiency by 50% and reduces enemy DEF by 20% after a Weakness Break, directly boosting the whole team’s Break damage. E2: Leisure in Carmine Smokeveil Highest Raises the entire party’s Break Effect by 40% for 3 turns after Lingsha uses her Ultimate. E3: Shine of Floral Wick Low Raises Ultimate and Talent trace levels by 2. Your classic filler minor numbers bump, not a new effect. E4: Redolence from Canopied Banquet Medium Fuyuan restores extra HP to the lowest-HP ally whenever he acts, adding a layer of emergency sustain. E5: Poise Atop Twists and Turns Low Raises Skill and Basic ATK trace levels by 2, another minor numbers bump. E6: Arcadia Under Deep Seclusion Highest (Whale Territory) Reduces all enemies’ All-Type RES by 20% and adds extra hits from Fuyuan’s follow-up, a major damage and utility spike.

Verdict: Is Lingsha Worth Building in 2026?

Lingsha’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Lingsha is worth building for almost any account that runs Break Effect teams. She heals reliably, buffs Break DMG taken on every enemy she Ultimates into, and her follow-up attacks keep contributing damage even on turns she doesn’t act directly.

Her one real weakness is Energy, since her Ultimate is central to her whole kit and needs Energy Regeneration Rate investment or an Energy-focused Light Cone to stay consistent. Outside of that, she’s a low-maintenance, high-impact pull that has excellent endgame performance even at E0.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs