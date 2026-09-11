Best Gallagher Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Gallagher build , along with his full material costs so you can plan your farming ahead of time.

Gallagher is a 4-star Fire character on the Path of Abundance, and he’s one of the best sustain options for Break-focused teams in Honkai Star Rail. His Talent turns every ally attack against a Besotted enemy into free healing, which means his output scales with how often your team triggers Weakness Breaks, not with raw ATK.

TL;DR – Best Gallagher Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Scent Alone Stays True Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Quid Pro Quo Best Relic Set Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2pc) Main Stats Body: Outgoing Healing



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority SPD > Break Effect% > Effect RES% > HP% = DEF% Best team (Overall) Gallagher (Support)



Firefly (DPS)



Tingyun Fugue (Support)



The Dahlia (Hybrid) Best team (F2P) Gallagher (Support)



March 7th The Hunt (DPS)



Trailblazer Harmony (Support)



Asta (Support)

How to Play Gallagher: Rotation and Tips

Gallagher’s rotation is simple: open with his Ultimate, Champagne Etiquette, to inflict Besotted on every enemy and set up his healing loop. From there, let your damage dealers attack Besotted targets, since every hit from an ally restores Gallagher’s Talent HP to whoever landed it.

His Basic ATK, Corkage Fee, upgrades to Nectar Blitz right after his Ultimate, letting him weaken an enemy’s ATK while adding more healing uptime.

His healing scales off Break Effect, not ATK, so building him like a shielder or a raw DPS wastes his kit. Keep Besotted active on as many enemies as possible and let your team’s attacks do the healing for you.

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Best Light Cones for Gallagher

Scent Alone Stays True is Gallagher’s best-performing Light Cone. It boosts his Break Effect by up to 100% and applies a stacking Vulnerability debuff after his Ultimate, which raises the DMG every enemy takes while he keeps up his usual healing output.

Quid Pro Quo is his best F2P Light Cone, and it’s the pick most players actually run. It regenerates Energy for a random ally under 50% Energy at the start of Gallagher’s turn, and since his own Ultimate advances his action forward, it triggers more often than on most other wearers.

What Is Real? is a second free option worth grabbing if you already have Quid Pro Quo covered elsewhere. It adds a flat Break Effect boost and heals Gallagher off his own Basic ATK, which stacks cleanly with his Break Effect to Outgoing Healing conversion.

For a more in-depth look at Gallagher’s best Light Cones, visit our Gallagher Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The 4-piece Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder set is Gallagher’s best all-around Relic choice. Its team-wide CRIT DMG bonus helps your damage dealers even outside pure Break comps, and its SPD bonus alone is useful in Break-focused teams too.

If you’re building a dedicated Break team instead, mixing the 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud with the 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace covers Gallagher’s core needs of Outgoing Healing, SPD, and Break Effect without needing a full 4-piece set.

For Planar Ornaments, Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern is the clear pick. It grants a large Break Effect bonus against Fire-weak enemies and a permanent SPD boost, both of which directly feed his healing and Talent uptime.

For a more in-depth look at Gallagher’s best Relics and Ornaments, visit our Gallagher Best Relics and Ornaments Guide.

Gallagher’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: Break Effect% (up to 150%)

Break Effect% (up to 150%) Priority 3: Effect RES%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 4,300+ HP outside combat, then target a 134+ SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry. Effect Hit Rate (EHR) isn’t a stat Gallagher needs to invest in at all, as his debuffs are guaranteed hits that bypass enemy Effect RES entirely. High SPD lets his Besotted debuff land and refresh faster across every enemy on the field, so it’s his most crucial stat.

Gallagher’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Corkage Fee / Nectar Blitz Low Basic ATK damage barely matters here since Gallagher isn’t meant to be a damage dealer. Skill: Special Brew High His Skill increases his manual healing amount directly, giving you a reliable single-target heal outside his Talent loop. Ultimate: Champagne Etiquette Low Leveling this only increases its DMG, which stays minor either way since Gallagher isn’t a damage-focused unit. Talent: Tipsy Tussle Highest This is Gallagher’s entire kit in one Trace. It raises Break DMG taken by Besotted enemies and increases the HP he restores whenever an ally attacks one. Bonus Ability: Novel Concoction Highest Converts Gallagher’s Break Effect directly into Outgoing Healing, up to a 75% increase, making this the stat conversion his whole build is built around. Bonus Ability: Organic Yeast Highest Advances his Action by 100% after his Ultimate, letting him reapply Besotted far more often. Bonus Ability: Bottoms Up High Extends his Talent’s HP restore to the whole team when he uses his enhanced Basic ATK on a Besotted enemy.

Gallagher’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Dream Collection Component 12 Dream Flow Valve 13 Dream Making Engine 12 Raging Heart 50 Credit 246,400

Gallagher’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Alien Tree Seed 12 Dream Collection Component 28 Nourishing Honey 54 Dream Flow Valve 42 Myriad Fruit 105 Dream Making Engine 42 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster 12 Tracks of Destiny 5 Credit 2,400,000

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Best Gallagher Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Gallagher’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Gallagher Team

Best Gallagher Team (Overall) Role Gallagher Support Firefly DPS Tingyun Fugue Support The Dahlia Hybrid

This is a dedicated, premium Super Break team. Firefly is the main damage dealer, breaking Weakness bars on her own before detonating them for Super Break DMG. Tingyun Fugue and The Dahlia both push the whole team’s Break Effect and Super Break conversion higher, while Gallagher keeps everyone topped up through his Talent every time an ally lands a hit on a Besotted target.

Best F2P Gallagher Team

Best Gallagher Team (F2P) Role Gallagher Support March 7th The Hunt DPS Trailblazer Harmony Support Asta Support

March 7th The Hunt takes over as the main Break DPS here, since her kit is easy to build without limited gear. Trailblazer Harmony buffs the team’s Break Effect, and Asta’s SPD buff keeps the whole rotation moving faster, while Gallagher provides the same Besotted-triggered healing loop as in the overall team.

Best Gallagher Team Alternatives

Castorice benefits heavily from Gallagher’s healing loop when she’s fighting multiple enemies at once, since every ally attack on a Besotted target heals whoever lands it, and her own kit thrives on repeated hits landing across several targets.

Mydei pairs naturally with Castorice in the same team, and Gallagher’s multi-target Besotted debuff means both of them can trigger his healing more consistently than in a single-target-focused comp.

Ruan Mei boosts Gallagher’s Break Effect and slows enemy recovery from Weakness Break, which stacks directly into his Super Break output when he’s paired with a dedicated Break DPS.

Acheron likes teammates who can apply debuffs quickly, and Gallagher provides two in short succession: one from his Ultimate and one from his enhanced Basic ATK, both of which help her Ultimate come up sooner.

Boothill is a strong swap-in for the main DPS slot against elite, single-target enemies, since his kit punishes Weakness Break far harder than most Break-focused alternatives on bosses.

The one constant to keep in mind when building Gallagher’s team is Break Effect. Whichever teammate you slot in alongside Gallagher, prioritize the ones who push your team’s Break Effect or Weakness Break speed higher, since that’s the stat his entire healing loop actually converts from.

Gallagher Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Salty Dog High Grants 20 Energy and a permanent 50% Effect RES on entering battle, which lets you run fewer Effect RES substats elsewhere. E2: Lion’s Tail Highest His Skill now cleanses an ally’s debuff and grants them 30% Effect RES, turning his single-target heal into real debuff utility. E3: Corpse Reviver Low A straightforward Skill and Basic ATK level boost with no new effect. E4: Last Word Highest Extends Besotted’s duration by 1 turn, giving your whole team more windows to trigger his healing. E5: Death in the Afternoon Low A Talent and Ultimate level boost with no new effect. E6: Blood and Sand Medium (Highest for Super Break teams) Adds a flat Break Effect and Weakness Break Efficiency boost, useful in a dedicated Super Break team.

E2 is the best Eidolon to unlock for Gallagher, since the cleanse and Effect RES buff meaningfully expand what his Skill can do. E4 is worth chasing next if you want longer Besotted uptime, but E3 and E5 add little beyond that.

Verdict: Is Gallagher Worth Building in 2026?

Gallagher’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Gallagher is one of the strongest healers available for Break-focused teams, and his kit rewards a team that’s already breaking Weakness bars often. He doesn’t need dedicated investment to shine, since he’s easy to build with F2P Light Cones and doesn’t need a specific 4-piece Relic set to function well.

If your account leans into Super Break comps around characters like Firefly, he’s close to a must-build. If you don’t run any Break-focused DPS yet, other sustain options may serve you better until you do.

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