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Home » Honkai Star Rail » Best Gallagher Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Best Gallagher Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 11, 2026
Best Gallagher Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Gallagher build, along with his full material costs so you can plan your farming ahead of time.

Gallagher is a 4-star Fire character on the Path of Abundance, and he’s one of the best sustain options for Break-focused teams in Honkai Star Rail. His Talent turns every ally attack against a Besotted enemy into free healing, which means his output scales with how often your team triggers Weakness Breaks, not with raw ATK.

TL;DR – Best Gallagher Build at a Glance

Best Light ConeScent Alone Stays True
Best F2P Light Cone AlternativeQuid Pro Quo
Best Relic SetWarrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder (4pc)
Best Planar Ornament SetForge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2pc)
Main StatsBody: Outgoing Healing

Boots: SPD

Planar Sphere: HP%

Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate
Substat prioritySPD > Break Effect% > Effect RES% > HP% = DEF%
Best team (Overall)Gallagher (Support)

Firefly (DPS)

Tingyun Fugue (Support)

The Dahlia (Hybrid)
Best team (F2P)Gallagher (Support)

March 7th The Hunt (DPS)

Trailblazer Harmony (Support)

Asta (Support)

How to Play Gallagher: Rotation and Tips

Gallagher standing portrait in Honkai Star Rail

Gallagher’s rotation is simple: open with his Ultimate, Champagne Etiquette, to inflict Besotted on every enemy and set up his healing loop. From there, let your damage dealers attack Besotted targets, since every hit from an ally restores Gallagher’s Talent HP to whoever landed it. 

His Basic ATK, Corkage Fee, upgrades to Nectar Blitz right after his Ultimate, letting him weaken an enemy’s ATK while adding more healing uptime.

His healing scales off Break Effect, not ATK, so building him like a shielder or a raw DPS wastes his kit. Keep Besotted active on as many enemies as possible and let your team’s attacks do the healing for you.

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Best Light Cones for Gallagher

Scent Alone Stays True Light Cone art

Scent Alone Stays True is Gallagher’s best-performing Light Cone. It boosts his Break Effect by up to 100% and applies a stacking Vulnerability debuff after his Ultimate, which raises the DMG every enemy takes while he keeps up his usual healing output.

Quid Pro Quo Light Cone art

Quid Pro Quo is his best F2P Light Cone, and it’s the pick most players actually run. It regenerates Energy for a random ally under 50% Energy at the start of Gallagher’s turn, and since his own Ultimate advances his action forward, it triggers more often than on most other wearers.

What Is Real? Light Cone art

What Is Real? is a second free option worth grabbing if you already have Quid Pro Quo covered elsewhere. It adds a flat Break Effect boost and heals Gallagher off his own Basic ATK, which stacks cleanly with his Break Effect to Outgoing Healing conversion.

For a more in-depth look at Gallagher’s best Light Cones, visit our Gallagher Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder relic set icon

The 4-piece Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder set is Gallagher’s best all-around Relic choice. Its team-wide CRIT DMG bonus helps your damage dealers even outside pure Break comps, and its SPD bonus alone is useful in Break-focused teams too.

If you’re building a dedicated Break team instead, mixing the 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud with the 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace covers Gallagher’s core needs of Outgoing Healing, SPD, and Break Effect without needing a full 4-piece set.

Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament icon

For Planar Ornaments, Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern is the clear pick. It grants a large Break Effect bonus against Fire-weak enemies and a permanent SPD boost, both of which directly feed his healing and Talent uptime.

For a more in-depth look at Gallagher’s best Relics and Ornaments, visit our Gallagher Best Relics and Ornaments Guide.

Gallagher’s Stat Priorities

  • Priority 1: SPD
  • Priority 2: Break Effect% (up to 150%)
  • Priority 3: Effect RES%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 4,300+ HP outside combat, then target a 134+ SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry. Effect Hit Rate (EHR) isn’t a stat Gallagher needs to invest in at all, as his debuffs are guaranteed hits that bypass enemy Effect RES entirely. High SPD lets his Besotted debuff land and refresh faster across every enemy on the field, so it’s his most crucial stat.

Gallagher’s Trace Priorities

TracesPriority LevelWhy?
Basic ATK: Corkage Fee / Nectar BlitzLowBasic ATK damage barely matters here since Gallagher isn’t meant to be a damage dealer.
Skill: Special BrewHighHis Skill increases his manual healing amount directly, giving you a reliable single-target heal outside his Talent loop.
Ultimate: Champagne EtiquetteLowLeveling this only increases its DMG, which stays minor either way since Gallagher isn’t a damage-focused unit.
Talent: Tipsy TussleHighestThis is Gallagher’s entire kit in one Trace. It raises Break DMG taken by Besotted enemies and increases the HP he restores whenever an ally attacks one.
Bonus Ability: Novel ConcoctionHighestConverts Gallagher’s Break Effect directly into Outgoing Healing, up to a 75% increase, making this the stat conversion his whole build is built around.
Bonus Ability: Organic YeastHighestAdvances his Action by 100% after his Ultimate, letting him reapply Besotted far more often.
Bonus Ability: Bottoms UpHighExtends his Talent’s HP restore to the whole team when he uses his enhanced Basic ATK on a Besotted enemy.

Gallagher’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

MaterialTotal
Dream Collection Component12
Dream Flow Valve13
Dream Making Engine12
Raging Heart50
Credit246,400

Gallagher’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

MaterialTotal
Alien Tree Seed12
Dream Collection Component28
Nourishing Honey54
Dream Flow Valve42
Myriad Fruit105
Dream Making Engine42
Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster12
Tracks of Destiny5
Credit2,400,000
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Best Gallagher Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Gallagher’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Gallagher Team

Best Gallagher Team (Overall)Role
GallagherSupport
FireflyDPS
Tingyun FugueSupport
The DahliaHybrid

This is a dedicated, premium Super Break team. Firefly is the main damage dealer, breaking Weakness bars on her own before detonating them for Super Break DMG. Tingyun Fugue and The Dahlia both push the whole team’s Break Effect and Super Break conversion higher, while Gallagher keeps everyone topped up through his Talent every time an ally lands a hit on a Besotted target.

Best F2P Gallagher Team

Best Gallagher Team (F2P)Role
GallagherSupport
March 7th The HuntDPS
Trailblazer HarmonySupport
AstaSupport

March 7th The Hunt takes over as the main Break DPS here, since her kit is easy to build without limited gear. Trailblazer Harmony buffs the team’s Break Effect, and Asta’s SPD buff keeps the whole rotation moving faster, while Gallagher provides the same Besotted-triggered healing loop as in the overall team.

Best Gallagher Team Alternatives

Castorice character icon

Castorice benefits heavily from Gallagher’s healing loop when she’s fighting multiple enemies at once, since every ally attack on a Besotted target heals whoever lands it, and her own kit thrives on repeated hits landing across several targets.

Mydei character icon

Mydei pairs naturally with Castorice in the same team, and Gallagher’s multi-target Besotted debuff means both of them can trigger his healing more consistently than in a single-target-focused comp.

Ruan Mei character icon

Ruan Mei boosts Gallagher’s Break Effect and slows enemy recovery from Weakness Break, which stacks directly into his Super Break output when he’s paired with a dedicated Break DPS.

Acheron character icon

Acheron likes teammates who can apply debuffs quickly, and Gallagher provides two in short succession: one from his Ultimate and one from his enhanced Basic ATK, both of which help her Ultimate come up sooner.

Boothill character icon

Boothill is a strong swap-in for the main DPS slot against elite, single-target enemies, since his kit punishes Weakness Break far harder than most Break-focused alternatives on bosses.

The one constant to keep in mind when building Gallagher’s team is Break Effect. Whichever teammate you slot in alongside Gallagher, prioritize the ones who push your team’s Break Effect or Weakness Break speed higher, since that’s the stat his entire healing loop actually converts from.

Gallagher Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

EidolonsReturn on InvestmentExplanation
E1: Salty DogHighGrants 20 Energy and a permanent 50% Effect RES on entering battle, which lets you run fewer Effect RES substats elsewhere.
E2: Lion’s TailHighestHis Skill now cleanses an ally’s debuff and grants them 30% Effect RES, turning his single-target heal into real debuff utility.
E3: Corpse ReviverLowA straightforward Skill and Basic ATK level boost with no new effect.
E4: Last WordHighestExtends Besotted’s duration by 1 turn, giving your whole team more windows to trigger his healing.
E5: Death in the AfternoonLowA Talent and Ultimate level boost with no new effect.
E6: Blood and SandMedium (Highest for Super Break teams)Adds a flat Break Effect and Weakness Break Efficiency boost, useful in a dedicated Super Break team.

E2 is the best Eidolon to unlock for Gallagher, since the cleanse and Effect RES buff meaningfully expand what his Skill can do. E4 is worth chasing next if you want longer Besotted uptime, but E3 and E5 add little beyond that.

Verdict: Is Gallagher Worth Building in 2026?

Gallagher character art for the build verdict section
Gallagher’s Tier Ratings
Overall RatingS
Endgame RatingsMemory of Chaos: S

Pure Fiction: S

Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Gallagher is one of the strongest healers available for Break-focused teams, and his kit rewards a team that’s already breaking Weakness bars often. He doesn’t need dedicated investment to shine, since he’s easy to build with F2P Light Cones and doesn’t need a specific 4-piece Relic set to function well.

If your account leans into Super Break comps around characters like Firefly, he’s close to a must-build. If you don’t run any Break-focused DPS yet, other sustain options may serve you better until you do.

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FAQs

What is the best Gallagher build in HSR?

The best Gallagher build in HSR runs Scent Alone Stays True with the Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder relic set and the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament set, prioritizing SPD and Break Effect%, paired with a Super Break team led by Firefly.

What is the best team for Gallagher?

The best team for Gallagher pairs him with Firefly, Tingyun Fugue, and The Dahlia in a dedicated Super Break comp. F2P players can swap in March 7th The Hunt, Trailblazer Harmony, and Asta instead.

Is Gallagher’s Eidolon 2 worth it?

Yes, Gallagher’s Eidolon 2 is worth it because it adds a cleanse and an Effect RES buff to his Skill, turning a simple heal into real team utility.

What Light Cone should Gallagher use?

Gallagher’s best Light Cone is Scent Alone Stays True, and his best F2P option is Quid Pro Quo.

What relics does Gallagher use?

Gallagher should run the 4-piece Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder relic set and the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament set with Outgoing Healing as his Body main stat, SPD on Boots, and HP% on his Planar Sphere.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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