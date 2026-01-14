Best Vinyl Record Players for Bringing Retro Back in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Shopping for the best vinyl record player can really be a tricky affair. There are lots of things to account for, from supported speeds, sizes, cartridges, built-in components, and more, all of which you’ll need to check if you want the warm audio and vintage feel that a vinyl record player offers.

Because of this, you might be looking for suggestions, in which case, you’ve come to the right place. In this list, I’ll run you through some solid picks for vinyl record players, and hopefully, you’ll also learn how to shop for them on your own.

Our Top Picks for Vinyl Record Players

While all the vinyl record players on this list are pretty good, some are particularly notable. Whether due to their sound quality, budget, or some other factor, these are my picks for the 3 best vinyl record players you can get right now.

Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT – It’s very hard to go wrong with dedicated audio equipment brands, and this turntable combines awesome specs, fully automatic operation, and fantastic sound quality to make it a sure winner. Fluance RT81 – This semi-auto turntable boasts a “performance first” approach, and is a great pick for those looking not only to play their records, but also to learn the ins and outs of these devices. Qlearsoul ONE-S – It’s not as good as the first two picks, sure, but this all-in-one vinyl record player combines good quality with a reasonable asking price, making it perfect for shoppers with a tighter budget.

If none of these hit the mark, that’s cool. There are plenty more vinyl record players in the list below, so do read on.

9 Best Vinyl Record Players for General Use

Before we begin, I’d like to invite you (especially if you’re a first-time shopper) to scroll past the list to see what to look for in a vinyl record player when it comes to sound quality and specs.

Now, let’s dive into the list of some of the best vinyl record players you can get.

1. Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT [Best Overall Vinyl Record Player]

Specs Details Type Turntable Operation Automatic Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45 RPM Cartridge Type Dual moving magnet (AT-VM95C) Adjustable Counterweight No (automatic) Built-in Preamp Yes Built-in Speakers No

First up on this list is the Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT, an utterly amazing vinyl record player that’s a great all-around pick.

The AT-LP70XBT supports speeds of 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM, which will play pretty much every vinyl record, sans really old ones. An AT-VM95C cartridge guarantees great sound quality, and while you can’t adjust the tonearm’s counterweight, it’s been carefully calibrated to a tracking force of just around 2g. All this to say that yes, this vinyl record player sounds great.

Why we chose it With its astounding performance, high-grade components, and ease of use, it’s hard not to love the AT-LP70XBT.

What really seals the deal on this vinyl record player is its automatic design. A big hindrance to anyone’s first player is the thought, “What if I damage my record?” But because the AT-LP70XBT is fully automatic (and again, with a very light tracking force), there’s virtually no risk of record damage, and setup is an absolute breeze.

No great vinyl record player is without modern conveniences, and the AT-LP70XBT has those in spades. Not only does it have support for Bluetooth connections and external audio sources, but it’s also compatible with the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio codec, leading to luscious sound, even on wireless connections.

Pros Cons ✅ Fantastic sound quality



✅ Fully automatic design makes it great for those looking to learn turntables



✅ Sturdy build that also enhances audio



✅ Plug-and-play setup



✅ Supports Bluetooth ❌ A little pricey, especially for a beginner turntable, but its overall quality is tough to beat

My Verdict: You really can’t go wrong with Audio-Technica’s line of vinyl record players, and the AT-LP70XBT is an excellent choice.

2. Fluance RT81 [Best Vinyl Record Player for Beginners]

Specs Details Type Turntable Operation Semi-auto Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45 RPM Cartridge Type Dual moving magnet (AT95E) Adjustable Counterweight Yes Built-in Preamp Yes Built-in Speakers No

Next is the Fluance RT81, a fantastic turntable that offers sound quality on par with the AT-LP70XBT while being a great candidate for the best record player for beginners.

The Fluance RT81 constantly wows customers with its audio, and it shows. A lot of thought has been put into the RT81’s construction, and everything, from the AT95E cartridge to the sturdy plinth, steady platter, carefully calibrated tonearm, and adjustable counterweight, lends itself to consistently stellar sound quality.

Why we chose it The Fluance RT81 is a seriously amazing vinyl record player that’s beloved by both beginners and audiophiles.

The RT81 sounds great, yes, but it’s also a fantastic starting point for beginners. Due to its semi-auto design and counterweight, this great vinyl record player is a neat way to learn the ropes while making sure that your records sound great.

Lastly, the plinth doesn’t just help boost the sound, but is also very handsome to boot. It’s not the point of a record player, I know, but no matter which finish you get (walnut, black, or white), none will deny that this vinyl record player lends a classic look and feel to any room you place it in.

Pros Cons ✅ Absolutely amazing sound quality



✅ Semi-auto design makes it great for beginners



✅ High-quality components



✅ Solid, heavy plinth that not only secures internals but complements sound



✅ Comes in walnut, black, or white finishes ❌ No Bluetooth connectivity, though its excellent preamp and gold-plated cables more than make up for this

My Verdict: Whether you want to use it to dive into the world of turntables or just want something that sounds great, the Fluance RT81 won’t let you down.

3. Qlearsoul ONE-S [Best Overall Vinyl Record Player]

Specs Details Type All-in-One Operation Semi-auto Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45 RPM Cartridge Type Moving magnet (AT-3600L) Adjustable Counterweight Yes Built-in Preamp Yes Built-in Speakers Yes

Next up is the Qlearsoul ONE-S, an all-in-one vinyl record player defined by its perfect balance between quality and price. This vinyl record player might not be top-tier compared to the AT-LP70XBT or the Fluance RT81, sure, but it’s still a great pick for both casual listeners and audiophiles looking for something a little less pricey.

Why we chose it The Qlearsoul ONE-S’s main draw is good sound quality at a reasonable price. This makes it one of the best starter vinyl players, especially if you don’t have the budget for something a little beefier.

When it comes to sound, the Qlearsoul ONE-S boasts respectable performance. This player features a moving magnet cartridge for excellent sound quality, as well as a built-in preamp and a well-tuned 4-speaker sound system that utilizes DSP. It also supports speeds of both 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM, the latter via an adapter.

The Qlearsoul ONE-S doesn’t lack for anything in the convenience department, either. It comes with an auto-stop mechanism for clean, worry-free listening, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for maximum ease. For those who’d rather run this player to an external audio source, it also comes with a built-in phono preamp as well as a 3.5mm aux input.

Lastly, the Qlearsoul ONE-S comes with a very handsome finish. While it’s got good specs characteristic of modern vinyl players, the ONE-S also has a sleek retro wood-grain finish that’s just dripping with nostalgia.

Pros Cons ✅ Good specs



✅ Reasonable price



✅ Bluetooth does wonders for convenience



✅ Supports both 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM



✅ Dapper vintage design that’ll mesh well with the rest of your decor ❌ Not the best speaker quality, though they’re still pretty good given the price range

My Verdict: The Qlearsoul ONE-S is a clear choice for anyone looking to get their feet wet in the vinyl space or for shoppers on a budget.

4. Annesburg HP-H2412 [Best Vinyl Record Player for Sound Quality]

Specs Details Type All-in-One Operation Semi-auto Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45 RPM Cartridge Type Moving magnet (AT-3600L) Adjustable Counterweight Yes Built-in Preamp Yes Built-in Speakers Yes

If what you’re looking for is sound quality when it comes to shopping for turntables (and just to be sure, enlighten yourself on the turntable vs. record player debate here), then the Annesburg HP-H2412 is an excellent choice, with its premium components that offer superb sound fidelity.

Why we chose it Warm, clear, full-bodied audio makes the Annesburg HP-H2412 an instant favorite for dedicated audiophiles. Seriously, this thing sounds good.

Let’s start with the specs. This belt-drive record player comes with a precise AT-3600L moving magnet cartridge for incredible sound quality from its 4 built-in speakers (2 mid-bass, 2 dome tweeter). But, while the Annesburg’s sound quality is already excellent, it also comes with RCA output, aux input, and line output, if you want external audio.

Despite its appearance, the Annesburg HP-H2412 is a very modern device, and comes with seamless pairing for devices such as iPhones, Android, tablets, or PC. This allows you to stream music through the player, allowing it to pull double duty.

Last, but definitely not least, is its incredibly rugged cowboy aesthetic. With its stylish walnut wood finish, the Annesburg HP-2412 brings a bit of rustic yet classy charm no matter where you position it.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent sound quality



✅ Lots of connectivity options



✅ Supports external audio devices



✅ Can stream via Bluetooth



✅ Handsome walnut finish that really sells the retro vibe ❌ No support for 78 RPM records, though an excellent pick regardless

My Verdict: The Annesburg HP-H2412 perfectly marries classical charm with modern convenience.

5. Syitren PARON II [Best Design-Focused Vinyl Record Player]

Specs Details Type All-in-One Operation Semi-auto Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45 RPM Cartridge Type Moving magnet (AT-3600L) Adjustable Counterweight Yes Built-in Preamp Yes Built-in Speakers Yes

When it comes to shopping for vinyl record players, sometimes looks matter as much as performance. And if you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your living room or study, you’re in luck: the Syitren PARON II is a great record player, both for its looks and its audio quality.

Why we chose it There are a lot of things to love about the Syitren PARON II: good sound quality, Bluetooth streaming.

The Syitren PARON II shares many of the characteristics of record players in this price range: a high-quality moving magnet cartridge, support for both 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM records, and built-in speakers. All in all, pretty decent, but things can be pushed further by hooking this player up to some great speakers for record players.

Apart from this, the Syitren PARON II comes with a Bluetooth streaming mode. This means that when you’re not using it to play some golden oldies or more modern vinyls, you can use it as an impromptu speaker for gaming, movies, and more.

Pros Cons ✅ Good sound quality



✅ Super easy to set up



✅ Supports streaming via Bluetooth



✅ Sturdy build



✅ Walnut finish both looks and feels nice ❌ Lots of competition in this price range, though that also means lots of options for buyers

My Verdict: The Syitren PARON II wows with both its suave retro look and great audio performance.

6. FancyRabbit H2501 [Best Balanced Vinyl Record Player]

Specs Details Type All-in-One Operation Semi-auto Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45 RPM Cartridge Type Moving magnet (AT-3600L) Adjustable Counterweight Yes Built-in Preamp Unspecified, but likely yes Built-in Speakers Yes

The FancyRabbit H2501 is a vinyl record player that’s more than meets the eye. Sure, its name has “fancy” in it, but while it’s not particularly gaudy, nor does it quite reach the standards of the best audiophile turntables, no one can deny that it’s a solid pick.

This record player packs decent specs: an AT-3600L moving magnet cartridge, support for both 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM speeds, and a pro-grade stylus. What’s especially of note is its built-in speakers: the H2501 comes with 4 premium stereo speakers that offer surprisingly great sound quality.

Why we chose it The FancyRabbit H2501’s great all-around performance makes it easy for both new and intermediate vinyl listeners to pick up and love.

As with many great modern vinyl record players, the FancyRabbit H2501 also comes with Bluetooth. This allows you to seamlessly stream music to your phone or tablet if you don’t have the time to sit down and take in the atmosphere.

Pros Cons ✅ Good all-around specs



✅ Strong 4-speaker system removes the need for external audio



✅ Simple controls



✅ Has Bluetooth support



✅ Also available in other wood finishes ❌ Relatively unknown brand, though this might influence the price

My Verdict: It might not exactly be fancy, but the FancyRabbit H2501 hits all the right notes for many listeners with its decent specs and price.

7. XJ-HOME H01 [Best Plug-and-Play Vinyl Record Player]

Specs Details Type All-in-One Operation Semi-auto Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45 RPM Cartridge Type Moving magnet (AT-3600L) Adjustable Counterweight Yes Built-in Preamp Yes Built-in Speakers Yes

Just to be clear: every vinyl record player on this list is a breeze to set up and configure, but the XJ-HOME H01 takes the cake when it comes to sheer plug-and-play capabilities. If you want something that’s super easy to set up and get going, this is it.

Why we chose it The XJ-HOME H01’s main claim to fame is its sheer ease of use, but its good specs also make it a great pick for pretty much anyone.

Specs-wise, the XJ-HOME H01 is decent. It comes equipped with both 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM playback, a moving magnet cartridge, and an auto-stop feature to prevent record damage. It’s also worth mentioning that you won’t need to look for powerful soundbars with this player, as the built-in speaker is quite strong. Lastly, it supports recording from vinyl to a PC via USB.

While the XJ-HOME H01 is simple, it’s also a pretty nifty Bluetooth turntable. With its fast and stable Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities, the XJ-HOME H01 can easily link up to smartphones and tablets, allowing you to control your music from the comfort of your cozy spots.

Pros Cons ✅ Good sound quality



✅ Comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support



✅ Strong built-in speakers



✅ Supports recording from USB to PC



✅ Vintage design ❌ A bit big and heavy, though some may appreciate its hefty design

My Verdict: Shoppers looking for a vinyl record that’s easy to set up and supports Bluetooth should definitely take a good, long look at the XJ-HOME H01.

8. Victrola VPT-800 [Best Automatic Vinyl Record Player]

Specs Details Type All-in-One Operation Automatic Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45 RPM Cartridge Type Moving magnet (AT-3600L) Adjustable Counterweight No (automatic) Built-in Preamp Yes Built-in Speakers No

Every one of the vinyl record players we’ve talked about features semi-automatic operation, which means that while they do come with an auto-stop function, you’ll still need to manually operate the tonearm. While this semi-auto setup is nice for those looking to get into the hobby, the Victrola VPT-800’s automatic design is ideal for those who just want to listen to music.

Why we chose it The Victrola VPT-800 stands out for its simple automatic setup: you put the record in, and the system does the rest. No muss, no fuss.

Specs-wise, the Victrola VPT-800 is decent. You’ve got your standard AT-3600L magnetic cartridge here for solid sound, support for vinyls of all sizes, and support for both 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM speeds. One thing I need to point out here is that the VPT-800 doesn’t come with built-in speakers; you’ll need to have a sound system or at least some great headphones at hand.

Where this vinyl record player really shines is in its automatic setup. What this means is that all you need to do to work this neat automatic turntable is place the record in, tap a button, and voila: instant music. On top of this, the VPT-800 also comes with a very nifty repeat function, which will let the music keep flowing until you decide you’re finished.

Pros Cons ✅ Fully automatic operation



✅ Decent specs



✅ Bluetooth support



✅ Has a repeat function



✅ Light and sleek build ❌ No built-in speakers, though it’s easy to connect this one to an external source

My Verdict: If you’d like your record listening experience to be as hassle-free as possible, then the Victrola VPT-800 is a clear choice.

9. Victrola The Quincy 6-in-1 [Best Multi-Purpose Vinyl Record Player]

Specs Details Type All-in-One Operation Semi-auto Drive Type Belt Rotational Speeds 33 ⅓, 45, 78 RPM Cartridge Type Ceramic Adjustable Counterweight No (ceramic) Built-in Preamp Yes Built-in Speakers Yes

Last on this list is the Victrola The Quincy 6-in-1, a beast of a system that packs not just a three-speed vinyl record player, but also an FM radio, a CD player, and a cassette player, all of which support Bluetooth. Yeah.

Why we chose it While The Quincy 6-in-1 is on the low end when it comes to record player specs, its extra functionality does score it major points.

When it comes to playing vinyl, The Quincy is okay. It supports all three speeds, has built-in speakers and a preamp, as well as simple external audio connectors. The one thing I need to point out here is the ceramic cartridge, which is heavy and can’t be calibrated via counterweight. If you’re looking for the best vinyl player for beginners, this isn’t it.

That said, the main draw of The Quincy 6-in-1 is its sheer modularity. While it’s not a particularly great turntable on its own, the fact that it combines a lot of retro systems on a single machine is very nice. With the Quincy 6-in-1, it doesn’t matter what old media you have on hand, as it’ll likely play anyway.

Pros Cons ✅ 6-in-1 design allows it to be used for other functions apart from playing records



✅ Not too expensive for what it offers



✅ Has Bluetooth support



✅ Speakers are decent



✅ Nice, solid design ❌ Ceramic cartridge can be iffy, though you can replace the stylus for better performance

My Verdict: If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for not just your records, but CDs and cassettes as well, then the Victrola The Quincy 6-in-1 is definitely worth a shot.

What is a Vinyl Record Player?

Since we’ve already gone through some good picks (especially for beginners), let’s take the time to dissect what a vinyl record player really is.

A vinyl record player is an all-in-one device that’s used to play vinyl records. Its components include:

A turntable , which plays records by revolving them on a platter. Music is played when a stylus (held by a cartridge on the tonearm) drags through the record.

Because of this, a good vinyl record player must have an adjustable counterweight to ensure that it applies just the right amount of pressure. Too little and you don’t hear anything; too much and you damage the record.

You might also want to look at upgrading the stylus for better tracking. A bit of research should show you what styluses are compatible with your cartridge.

The platter and the mat below it can also affect sound quality, based on the material they’re made of.



, which plays records by revolving them on a platter. Music is played when a stylus (held by a cartridge on the tonearm) drags through the record. Built-in speakers. The speakers on most vinyl record players do an okay job, but as with most audio devices, it’s a good idea to invest in some good speakers, as speakers have the biggest impact on final sound quality.



The speakers on most vinyl record players do an okay job, but as with most audio devices, it’s a good idea to invest in some good speakers, as speakers have the biggest impact on final sound quality. A built-in preamp. In a nutshell, this “prepares” the signal created by the stylus for the main amp. Without it, you’d barely hear anything.



In a nutshell, this “prepares” the signal created by the stylus for the main amp. Without it, you’d barely hear anything. Simple controls. All-in-one players have controls for volume, tone, and more. Simple, but necessary.



All-in-one players have controls for volume, tone, and more. Simple, but necessary. Connectivity options. Most modern AIO models come with support for Bluetooth or USB connections. If you’re planning to use your player in this way, ensure that your prospective model comes with the right connectivity.

For new shoppers, the most important thing to look out for is the adjustable counterweight, and failing that, a pre-calibrated light tracking force.

Ultimately, though, the best rule when it comes to shopping for the best vinyl record player for yourself is to really get what makes you happy.

My Overall Verdict

I understand that not everyone has the time to really go through the small details of each of the vinyl record players on this list, so let’s dive straight to the bottom line.

Best starting point for the best vinyl record player today?

For The Best Overall → Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT

Fully automatic operation and meaty specs make the AT-LP70XBT a catch-all solution for playing your vinyl record players.



Fully automatic operation and meaty specs make the AT-LP70XBT a catch-all solution for playing your vinyl record players. For Beginners → Fluance RT81

This turntable combines beefy, “sound-first” construction along with semi-auto operation, both of which make it not just a great pick for beginners, but also for regular listening.



→ This turntable combines beefy, “sound-first” construction along with semi-auto operation, both of which make it not just a great pick for beginners, but also for regular listening. For Plug-and-Play Compatibility → XJ-HOME H01

If convenience is what you’re looking for, this vinyl record is a clear pick due to its ease of setup and Bluetooth compatibility.



If convenience is what you’re looking for, this vinyl record is a clear pick due to its ease of setup and Bluetooth compatibility. For Automatic Listening on a Budget → Victrola VPT-800

While it’s not as strong as premium picks on this list, Victrola’s VPT-800 is a perfectly good automatic turntable that’ll play your vinyl without a hitch.

While these are my choices, remember that you should always do your own research, and that only you can decide which vinyl record player is best for your needs.

FAQs