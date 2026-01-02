11 Best Turntables and Record Players for 2026: Complete Guide

There’s something about dropping a needle on vinyl that streaming can’t replicate – the warm analog sound, the ritual, the album art in your hands. After months of researching specs, user reviews, and hands-on reports, I’ve narrowed down the best turntables and record players for every budget and skill level.

With affordable plug-and-play options, perfect for beginners, and reference-grade audiophile decks that rival four-figure setups, there’s something here for every listener.

If you want a good record player to start your vinyl journey or a high-quality turntable to satisfy discerning ears, the models on this list balance sound quality, build construction, and value at every price tier.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Our Top Picks for Turntables and Record Players

After extensive research into the best record player brands, here are the top three turntables and record players that earned my highest marks:

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK (2019) – The best record player for most people. Its direct-drive motor, built-in preamp, and USB output make it versatile enough for both DJs and home listeners alike. The included AT-VM95E cartridge punches well above its weight class. Victrola Quincy 6-in-1 (2015) – One of the best record players for budget buyers seeking the best record player with a speaker built right in. This all-in-one entertainment center plays vinyl, CDs, cassettes, and streams via Bluetooth; no extra gear required. U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus (Gen 2) (2023) – Among the best turntables for pure sound quality. Handmade in Massachusetts with an acrylic platter and Ortofon cartridge – it prioritizes audio fidelity above all else.

These three cover the essentials, versatility, value, and audiophile performance, but the full list below includes portable suitcase players, vertical designs, eco-friendly options, and more. Keep scrolling to see detailed breakdowns, specs tables, and my verdict on each of these nice record players below.

11 Best Turntables and Record Players for Every Budget

This selection of top turntables covers direct-drive workhorses, belt-driven audiophile decks, portable suitcase players, and everything in between. I’ve organized them by use case to help you find exactly what you need – whether that’s the best record player for beginners or a high-quality turntable for serious listening.

10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Turntable Drive Type Direct-drive DC servo motor Operation Manual Speeds Supported 33/45/78 RPM Cartridge AT-VM95E Dual Magnet Built-In Preamp Yes (switchable) Built-In Speaker No Special Features USB output, pitch control ±8%/±16%

The Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK is the best record player for anyone seeking professional-grade performance without breaking the bank. Its direct-drive motor provides the rock-solid speed stability that DJs demand, while the die-cast aluminum platter dampens vibrations that could color your sound.

Why we chose it The AT-LP120XUSB-BK offers direct-drive reliability, a high-quality AT-VM95E cartridge, and USB digitization in one package – rare at this price point.

What I appreciate most is the versatility. The S-shaped tonearm accepts standard half-inch mount cartridges, so upgrading down the road is painless. The switchable phono preamp means you can plug directly into powered speakers or bypass it entirely when connecting to a dedicated amp.

And if you want to digitize your vinyl collection, the USB output sends clean audio straight to your computer.

Pitch control with ±8% and ±16% ranges lets you fine-tune playback speed, a feature usually reserved for pricier decks. The anti-skate adjustment and adjustable tracking force give you precise control over stylus pressure.

Users consistently praise how easy it is to set up and start spinning records within minutes. For desk setups where you switch between PC audio, console gaming, and vinyl listening, this is the best turntable that can handle it all.

Pros Cons ✅ Direct-drive motor for stable, consistent speed



✅ Built-in switchable preamp – connect to any system



✅ USB output makes digitizing vinyl painless



✅ Pitch control lets you match tempo for mixing



✅ Die-cast aluminum platter reduces resonance



✅ Accepts standard cartridges for easy upgrades



✅ 78 RPM support plays vintage shellac records ❌ Heavier at 7.5kg, but the weight adds stability and reduces vibration

Final Verdict: For enthusiasts who want DJ-capable features, excellent audio quality, and room to grow, the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK stands as the best overall turntable on this list.

★ Best Overall Turntable Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Get Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK

2. Victrola The Quincy 6-in-1 [Best Budget Record Player]

8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Record Player (All-in-One) Drive Type Belt-drive Operation Manual Speeds Supported 33/45/78 RPM Cartridge Ceramic Built-In Preamp Yes Built-In Speaker Yes (stereo) Special Features CD, cassette, FM radio, Bluetooth, aux input

The Victrola Quincy 6-in-1 proves you don’t need a big budget to enjoy vinyl. This is fantastic choice for beginners who want everything in one box, and it’s arguably the best record player with a speaker at this price. Unpack it, plug it in, and you’re spinning records in under five minutes – no separate speakers, no preamp, no fuss.

Why we chose it The Victrola Quincy offers six playback formats with built-in speakers at around $100 – an unbeatable value for first-time vinyl buyers.

Beyond vinyl, the Quincy plays CDs, cassettes, and FM radio. The Bluetooth input means you can stream music from your phone through its built-in speakers when you’re not in the mood for records.

For casual gaming sessions, the Bluetooth connectivity lets you use it as an auxiliary speaker for your console or mobile device.

The real wood cabinet gives it a classic aesthetic that fits nicely in any living room. While the ceramic cartridge won’t satisfy hardcore audiophiles, it produces a warm, pleasant sound perfectly suited to casual listening.

RCA outputs are available if you want to connect external speakers later. I found numerous testimonials praising its simplicity and gift-worthy presentation. It’s a good record player, ideal for anyone dipping their toes into vinyl.

Pros Cons ✅ All-in-one design – no extra gear needed



✅ Six playback formats cover every media type



✅ Bluetooth input for wireless streaming



✅ Real wood cabinet looks premium at this price



✅ RCA outputs allow speaker upgrades later



✅ Simple setup takes minutes, not hours ❌ Ceramic cartridge lacks audiophile-level detail, though it’s appropriate for the price tier

Final Verdict: Newcomers seeking simplicity and value won’t find a better budget record player than the Victrola Quincy 6-in-1.

★ Best Budget Record Player Victrola The Quincy 6-in-1 Get Victrola The Quincy 6-in-1

9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Turntable Drive Type Belt-drive (AC synchronous motor) Operation Manual (speed change via belt) Speeds Supported 33/45 RPM Cartridge Ortofon OM5E Built-In Preamp No (optional Pluto 2 preamp available) Built-In Speaker No Special Features Acrylic platter, precision OA3 tonearm, 7 color options

When pure audio fidelity matters most, the U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus (Gen 2) stands among the best turntables you can buy. Handcrafted in Massachusetts, every unit receives individual attention that mass-produced competitors simply can’t match.

The precision OA3 tonearm, machined from magnesium alloy, tracks grooves with surgical accuracy. This is a high-quality turntable through and through.

Why we chose it The Orbit Plus Gen 2 combines handmade US craftsmanship, an acrylic platter, and a precision magnesium tonearm for audiophile sound.

The acrylic platter is the star of the show. Acrylic dampens resonance far better than aluminum or MDF, resulting in a cleaner soundstage with tighter bass response. Paired with the Ortofon OM5E cartridge, vocals emerge with startling clarity while instruments separate beautifully in the mix.

This is a minimalist turntable by design. There’s no built-in preamp or USB output – just a laser focus on what matters: getting the best possible audio from your records.

The AC synchronous motor maintains a consistent speed without the rumble that can plague cheaper belt-drive designs. Seven color options let you match your setup aesthetic. For music-first listeners who prioritize immersion and clarity over convenience, this record player deserves serious consideration.

Pros Cons ✅ Handmade in the USA with rigorous quality control



✅ Acrylic platter eliminates resonance for cleaner sound



✅ Precision OA3 magnesium tonearm tracks accurately



✅ Ortofon OM5E cartridge included – excellent detail



✅ AC synchronous motor is quiet and stable



✅ Minimalist design focuses resources on sound quality ❌ Manual speed change requires moving the belt, though this only takes seconds and preserves motor isolation

Final Verdict: The U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus (Gen 2) is the best turntable for audiophiles who want maximum fidelity from a handcrafted American deck.

★ Best Turntable for Sound Quality U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus (Gen 2) Get U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus (Gen 2)

4. Fluance RT85 [Best High-End HiFi Turntable]

9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Turntable Drive Type Belt-drive (servo-controlled DC motor) Operation Semi-automatic (auto-stop) Speeds Supported 33/45 RPM Cartridge Ortofon 2M Blue Built-In Preamp No Built-In Speaker No Special Features Acrylic platter, optical speed sensor, gold-plated RCA outputs

The Fluance RT85 represents staggering value in the audiophile turntable space. This is one of the best turntables for serious listeners who want reference-grade components without spending four figures. The headline feature is the pre-installed Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge – a stylus that typically ships with turntables costing twice as much.

Why we chose it The Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge is a premium component rarely found at this price tier – paired with an acrylic platter and optical speed sensor, the RT85 offers high-end performance without the high-end cost.

Fluance‘s engineering team didn’t cut corners anywhere. The three-pound acrylic platter provides superior resonance dampening compared to aluminum alternatives.

The servo-controlled motor uses an optical speed sensor that monitors rotation 500 times per second, correcting any deviation instantly. You’d typically pay hundreds more to get these upgrades on other top turntables.

My research into user reviews uncovered consistent praise for how the RT85 extracts details you never noticed on familiar records. Bass response is smooth and controlled, while the 2M Blue’s nude elliptical stylus reveals micro-dynamics in the upper frequencies.

The S-shaped tonearm with adjustable counterweight and anti-skate maintains proper tracking across your entire collection. For high-end listening rooms and dedicated audio setups, this high-quality turntable punches well above its weight class.

Pros Cons ✅ Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge, a premium stylus at a mid-range price



✅ Acrylic platter eliminates resonance beautifully



✅ Optical speed sensor ensures consistent playback



✅ Semi-automatic operation stops motor at record end



✅ Gold-plated RCA outputs preserve signal integrity



✅ Real walnut or piano black finish looks stunning ❌ No built-in preamp, but audiophiles prefer external phono stages anyway for maximum flexibility

Final Verdict: At this price point, the Fluance RT85 outperforms turntables costing nearly twice as much – a true audiophile bargain.

★ Best High-End HiFi Turntable Fluance RT85 Get Fluance RT85

5. 1 by ONE LP02 [Best All-in-One Record Player]

8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Record Player (All-in-One) Drive Type Belt-drive Operation Manual Speeds Supported 33/45 RPM Cartridge Audio-Technica AT-3600L Built-In Preamp Yes Built-In Speaker Yes (4 speakers) Special Features Bluetooth input, USB output, RCA outputs

The 1 by ONE LP02 exemplifies what the best record player with speaker should be: convenient, compact, and surprisingly capable. Its four built-in speakers produce a balanced sound profile that fills small to medium rooms without strain. The Audio-Technica AT-3600L cartridge is a cut above the ceramic styli found in many budget players.

Why we chose it Four built-in speakers and an Audio-Technica cartridge outperform most budget all-in-ones, while RCA outputs leave room to upgrade when you’re ready.

For apartment dwellers or anyone with limited desk space, the compact footprint makes this one of the best record players for small setups. Bluetooth input lets you stream from your phone when you’re not in the mood for vinyl.

The USB output means you can digitize records to your computer without additional hardware. RCA outputs are there when you’re ready to connect external speakers or even a high-quality soundbar.

Users appreciate the plug-and-play simplicity – no separate preamp, no speaker shopping, just unbox and play. For casual gamers, the Bluetooth input makes it a handy secondary speaker for console audio or mobile gaming. This record player won’t blow audiophiles away, but for the price and convenience, it punches well above expectations.

Pros Cons ✅ Four built-in speakers provide room-filling sound



✅ Audio-Technica cartridge outperforms ceramic alternatives



✅ Bluetooth input for wireless phone streaming



✅ USB output for digitizing vinyl collection



✅ Compact footprint perfect for small spaces



✅ RCA outputs for future speaker upgrades ❌ Limited to 33/45 RPM, but most modern vinyl is in these speeds anyway

Final Verdict: If simplicity and compact design top your priorities, the 1 by ONE LP02 delivers as the best all-in-one record player in its class.

★ Best All-in-One Record Player 1 by ONE LP02 Get 1 by ONE LP02

6. Crosley CR6049A-WA Beck [Best Vertical Record Player]

8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Record Player (Vertical) Drive Type Belt-drive Operation Fully automatic Speeds Supported 33/45 RPM Cartridge ATN3600L moving magnet Built-In Preamp Yes Built-In Speaker Yes (32W peak output) Special Features Vertical design, magnetic clamp, LED light, remote control

The Crosley CR6049A Beck reimagines what a record player can look like. By standing records upright, it transforms your vinyl into living wall art. The magnetic clamp holds each disc securely while the fully automatic tonearm handles playback from start to finish – no manual intervention required. Crosley remains one of the best record player brands for unique designs.

Why we chose it The vertical design saves shelf space while turning your vinyl into wall art – plus the magnetic clamp and fully automatic operation make it genuinely practical.

This record player is ideal for anyone short on horizontal surface space. Slide it onto a bookshelf, mount it on a wall bracket, or display it on a narrow console.

The 32W peak output speakers (16W RMS) produce respectable volume, while the frequency response of 25Hz–20kHz covers the full audible spectrum. Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream from your phone when vinyl isn’t spinning.

The included remote control adds convenience – adjust volume, skip tracks, or pause playback from across the room. The LED accent light creates a visual statement, making this as much a conversation piece as an audio device.

Pros Cons ✅ Vertical design displays vinyl-like wall art



✅ Fully automatic – no manual arm operation needed



✅ Magnetic clamp holds records securely



✅ Remote control for convenient playback



✅ Bluetooth input for phone streaming



✅ Compact footprint saves shelf space ❌ Vertical orientation may feel unusual at first, but the wow factor makes up for the learning curve

Final Verdict: The Crosley CR6049A Beck is among the best vertical record players for style-conscious buyers who want their vinyl to double as décor.

★ Best Vertical Record Player Crosley CR6049A-WA Beck Get Crosley CR6049A-WA Beck

8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Turntable Drive Type Belt-drive Operation Fully automatic Speeds Supported 33/45 RPM Cartridge Dual Magnet (replaceable stylus) Built-In Preamp Yes (switchable) Built-In Speaker No Special Features Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX, auto-return tonearm

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK makes vinyl accessible to anyone. As the best record player for beginners who want automatic operation, it handles everything – press a button, and the tonearm cues itself, plays your record, and returns home when finished. No manual needle drops required.

Why we chose it Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX codec produces near-CD quality wireless audio – rare at this price point, and the fully automatic operation is truly hands-free. This sets this apart from budget competitors, making it one of the best Bluetooth turntables for beginners.

Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX codec support sets this apart from budget competitors. Stream wirelessly to Bluetooth speakers or headphones without sacrificing audio quality.

The switchable preamp works just like its bigger sibling, letting you connect to powered speakers directly or bypass to an external phono stage. The die-cast aluminum platter provides stability and resonance dampening.

For gamers who want to seamlessly switch between vinyl listening and Bluetooth audio from their console or phone, this record player offers convenience without compromise.

Based on user feedback, the lightweight plastic construction feels less premium than pricier models, but the mechanism is reliable, and the sound quality exceeds expectations for an entry-level automatic turntable.

Pros Cons ✅ Fully automatic operation – true set-and-forget



✅ Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX for high-quality wireless



✅ Switchable preamp fits any speaker setup



✅ Auto-return tonearm protects records and stylus



✅ Die-cast aluminum platter adds stability



✅ Replaceable stylus extends lifespan ❌ Plastic construction feels lightweight, but it keeps the price accessible for beginners

Final Verdict: The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK is the best automatic turntable for hands-off listening and wireless convenience.

★ Best Automatic Turntable Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Get Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK

8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Turntable Drive Type Belt-drive Operation Manual (auto start/stop) Speeds Supported 33/45 RPM Cartridge Audio-Technica AT-3600L Built-In Preamp Yes (switchable) Built-In Speaker No Special Features Bamboo plinth, recycled aluminum platter, USB output, Rewind fabric

The House of Marley Stir It Up brings sustainable design to vinyl playback. This is one of the nicest record players for eco-conscious audiophiles. The plinth is crafted from renewable bamboo, while the platter uses recycled aluminum.

The Regrind silicone mat and Rewind fabric (30% hemp, 30% organic cotton, 40% recycled PET) complete the sustainable package. As one of the best vinyl record players combining style and substance, the Stir It Up proves sustainability doesn’t mean sacrificing performance.

Why we chose it Sustainable bamboo, recycled aluminum, and hemp fabric prove that eco-friendly design doesn’t mean sacrificing sound quality or style.

Beyond the green credentials, the Stir It Up sounds excellent. The Audio-Technica AT-3600L cartridge produces warm, balanced audio. The switchable preamp means you can connect directly to powered speakers or route through an external phono stage.

USB output allows digitizing your vinyl collection. A Bob Marley quote engraved on the tonearm adds a personal touch that fans will love.

For gaming rooms where aesthetics matter, the natural bamboo finish stands out against typical black plastic components. The fabric dust cover (not plastic) completes the eco-friendly package. Pair it with the best speakers for record players to build a sustainable listening setup.

As one of the top turntables combining style and substance, the Stir It Up proves sustainability doesn’t mean sacrificing performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Sustainable materials – bamboo, recycled aluminum, hemp fabric



✅ Warm, balanced sound from AT-3600L cartridge



✅ Switchable preamp for flexible connectivity



✅ USB output for digitizing vinyl collection



✅ Auto start/stop adds convenience



✅ Unique bamboo aesthetic stands out beautifully ❌ Premium materials command a higher price, though the craftsmanship justifies the cost

Final Verdict: Sustainable design without sacrificing audio quality? The House of Marley Stir It Up proves it’s possible – and looks stunning doing it.

★ Best Eco-Friendly Turntable House of Marley Stir It Up Get House of Marley Stir It Up

8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Record Player (All-in-One) Drive Type Belt-drive Operation Manual (auto-stop) Speeds Supported 33/45/78 RPM Cartridge Ceramic Built-In Preamp Yes Built-In Speaker Yes (stereo) Special Features 7 playback formats, Bluetooth 5.3 in/out, USB charging

The Crosley CR6047A Powel 7-in-1 is one of the best record players for buyers who want maximum format flexibility. This entertainment center plays vinyl (including 78 RPM), CDs, cassettes, and AM/FM radio. Bluetooth 5.3 supports both streaming to the unit and transmitting from vinyl to wireless headphones or speakers.

Why we chose it Seven playback formats and Bluetooth 5.3 in/out make this the most versatile all-in-one for households with mixed media collections.

The retro car dashboard aesthetic sets the Powel apart visually. Built-in stereo speakers handle casual listening, while RCA outputs and headphone jacks provide options for external audio. The USB charging port is a thoughtful addition for keeping devices topped up. Auto-stop protects your records by halting the motor when playback finishes.

★ Best Bluetooth Record Player Crosley CR6047A-AB Powel 7-in-1 Get Crosley CR6047A-AB Powel 7-in-1

For gaming setups, Bluetooth connectivity makes it a versatile speaker for consoles and mobile devices. When not spinning vinyl, stream playlists from your phone through the built-in speakers. As one of the best record players with speaker options for multi-format households, the Powel consolidates your entire audio collection into one stylish unit.

If you’re weighing Victrola vs Crosley, the Powel‘s seven-format versatility gives it an edge over most competitors at this price.

Pros Cons ✅ Seven playback formats cover every media type



✅ Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless in and out



✅ 78 RPM support plays vintage shellac records



✅ Retro dashboard design looks fantastic



✅ USB charging port for convenience



✅ Auto-stop protects records and stylus ❌ Ceramic cartridge won’t match audiophile standards, but it’s perfectly acceptable for casual listening

Final Verdict: The Crosley CR6047A Powel 7-in-1 is among the best Bluetooth record players for households with diverse media collections.

10. Retrolife R609 [Best Portable Record Player for Beginners]

7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Record Player (Portable Suitcase) Drive Type Belt-drive Operation Manual (auto-stop) Speeds Supported 33/45/78 RPM Cartridge Ruby piezoelectric (~3g tracking force) Built-In Preamp Yes Built-In Speaker Yes (independent cavity design) Special Features Portable suitcase, Bluetooth input, RCA/aux/headphone outputs

The Retrolife R609 is one of the best record players for beginners who want zero-hassle vinyl listening. Open the suitcase, drop a record on the platter, and enjoy. No external gear required. The built-in speakers use an independent cavity design that reduces acoustic feedback compared to typical suitcase players.

Why we chose it The independent speaker cavity design reduces feedback that plagues most suitcase players – a smart engineering choice at this price.

Three-speed support (33/45/78 RPM) means you can play everything from modern LPs to vintage shellac 78s. The PU leather exterior looks premium while protecting the components during transport. Bluetooth input allows streaming from your phone when vinyl isn’t spinning.

RCA outputs, aux input, and headphone jack provide connection options for external speakers or private listening.

For gift-givers, the R609 hits the sweet spot of affordability and presentation. Based on user reviews, people love the simple controls and plug-and-play nature. The 45 RPM adapter is included in the box.

Want to understand how record players work? This entry-level model is perfect for learning the basics. While the piezoelectric cartridge won’t impress hardcore audiophiles, it produces a pleasant sound that works perfectly for casual listening.

Pros Cons ✅ Open-and-play simplicity – no setup needed



✅ Independent speaker cavity reduces feedback



✅ Three-speed support for all vinyl types



✅ Bluetooth input for phone streaming



✅ RCA and headphone outputs for flexibility



✅ Gift-ready presentation out of the box ❌ Piezoelectric cartridge lacks the finesse of magnetic alternatives, but beginners won’t notice the difference

Final Verdict: For the simplest possible introduction to vinyl, the Retrolife R609 removes every barrier – just open, drop a record, and play. It’s among the best portable record players for beginners seeking the simplest possible introduction to vinyl.

★ Best Portable Record Player for Beginners Retrolife R609 Get Retrolife R609

11. Victrola Journey II [Best Portable Suitcase Turntable]

7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Record Player (Portable Suitcase) Drive Type Belt-drive Operation Manual Speeds Supported 33/45/78 RPM Cartridge Ceramic Built-In Preamp Yes Built-In Speaker Yes Special Features Bluetooth input/output, carry handle, RCA outputs, headphone jack

The Victrola Journey II is one of the best record players for vinyl lovers on the move. The lightweight suitcase design with a built-in carry handle makes it easy to bring records to friends’ houses, dorm rooms, or outdoor gatherings. Built-in speakers mean you’re never without sound.

Why we chose it Bluetooth output lets you transmit vinyl to wireless speakers or headphones – a feature most portable players at this price lack.

Bluetooth input and output set the Journey II apart from basic suitcase players. Stream music from your phone through the built-in speakers, or transmit vinyl audio to Bluetooth headphones for private listening. RCA outputs are available when you want to connect external speakers for bigger sound. The headphone jack adds another listening option. Stream wirelessly to Bluetooth speakers or the best headphones without sacrificing audio quality.

For gift-giving, the attractive price point and ready-to-use presentation make this a crowd-pleaser. Three-speed support plays modern LPs and vintage 78s alike. While the ceramic cartridge won’t satisfy audiophiles, it produces pleasant sound for casual listening sessions. As a record player with a reasonable price, the Journey II provides portability and fun.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight suitcase design with carry handle



✅ Bluetooth input and output for wireless flexibility



✅ Three-speed support for all vinyl formats



✅ Built-in speakers for instant playback



✅ RCA outputs for external speaker upgrades



✅ Gift-friendly price and presentation ❌ Ceramic cartridge is basic, though it’s appropriate for the portable design and price tier

Final Verdict: Taking your vinyl collection on the road? The Victrola Journey II‘s lightweight suitcase design and Bluetooth output make it the portable player to beat.

★ Best Portable Suitcase Turntable Victrola Journey II Get Victrola Journey II

Turntables vs Record Players: What’s the Difference?

The terms turntable and record player are often used interchangeably, but they refer to different things. Understanding the distinction between turntables and record players helps you choose the right setup for your needs.

A turntable is just the component that spins records. It includes the platter, motor, tonearm, and cartridge, but nothing else. To hear music, you need to connect it to a phono preamp (or use its built-in one, if available) and then to amplified speakers or a receiver. The best turntables are designed for users who want to build or upgrade a component audio system.

A record player is an all-in-one system. It contains a turntable plus built-in speakers and amplification. Unbox it, plug it in, and you’re listening to records. The best record players prioritize convenience over upgradeability, making them ideal for beginners and casual listeners.

Here’s a quick comparison:

Feature Turntable Record Player Setup Complexity Requires external gear Plug and play Built-In Speakers No Yes Sound Quality Potential Higher ceiling Limited by built-in speakers Upgrade Options Cartridges, speakers, preamps Limited Ideal User Audiophiles, long-term hobbyists Beginners, casual listeners

Who should choose a record player? Beginners, casual listeners, apartment dwellers, and anyone who values plug-and-play simplicity. If you don’t want to spend too much time researching speaker setups and separate preamps, a record player gets you listening immediately.

Who should choose a turntable? Users who prioritize sound quality, want to build a component system, or plan to upgrade over time. A high-quality turntable gives you a foundation to grow as your ears and budget develop. For the best experience, pair your deck with the best audiophile turntable accessories.

One important clarification: all record players contain a turntable component, but not all turntables are record players. The terms overlap in casual conversation, but for buying purposes, knowing the difference helps you pick the right turntable or record player for your situation.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Turn Tables

Choosing the best record player or the best turntable comes down to your priorities: convenience, sound quality, or somewhere in between.

For most buyers: The Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK hits the sweet spot. Its direct-drive motor, solid cartridge, USB output, and built-in preamp make it versatile enough for beginners while offering enough performance to satisfy enthusiasts. It’s the best overall pick among the top turntables on this list.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK hits the sweet spot. Its direct-drive motor, solid cartridge, USB output, and built-in preamp make it versatile enough for beginners while offering enough performance to satisfy enthusiasts. It’s the best overall pick among the top turntables on this list. For budget-conscious beginners: The Victrola Quincy 6-in-1 brings incredible value to the table. Six playback formats and built-in speakers for a low price make it the best record player for beginners starting their vinyl journey.

The Victrola Quincy 6-in-1 brings incredible value to the table. Six playback formats and built-in speakers for a low price make it the best record player for beginners starting their vinyl journey. For audiophiles: The Fluance RT85 with its Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge and acrylic platter offers performance rivaling turntables costing twice as much. Alternatively, the handmade U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus (Gen 2) prioritizes pure sound quality at a slightly lower cost.

The Fluance RT85 with its Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge and acrylic platter offers performance rivaling turntables costing twice as much. Alternatively, the handmade U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus (Gen 2) prioritizes pure sound quality at a slightly lower cost. For portability: The Victrola Journey II suitcase design takes vinyl anywhere, while the Retrolife R609 offers excellent beginner-friendly simplicity in a similar format.

Whatever your needs, there’s a great turntable or record player on this list waiting to spin your favorite records. From nice record players that double as décor to high-quality turntables that extract every detail from your vinyl, the perfect match is here.

FAQs