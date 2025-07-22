7 Best MSI Gaming Laptops: Top-Tier Performance in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best MSI gaming laptop is crucial for unlocking an immersive gaming experience. After all, isn’t that what every gamer dreams of? MSI gaming laptops stand out for powerful performance, efficient cooling systems, and modern designs. These MSI laptops are built to meet the needs and demands of serious gamers.

Having all of this in mind, I have compiled a list of top models for 2025 to help you find the perfect match for you. This guide will provide you with everything you need to make an informed decision. So, let’s dive in and discover the perfect gaming powerhouse for your next adventure!

Our Top 5 Picks for MSI Gaming Laptops

When it comes to choosing the best MSI gaming laptop, there are a couple of things that I consider to be the most important, starting with performance, cooling, design, and finally, value. With these in mind, here is our list of the top 5 MSI gaming laptops.

MSI Raider GE68HX – An absolute standout for its flawless performance even with the most demanding games, thanks to this next-level CPU-GPU combo. MSI Thin 15 – A super-smart choice for budget-conscious gamers, as it offers reliable performance, and its slim, lightweight design makes it perfect for gaming on the go. MSI Titan 18 HX – The go-to gaming laptop for those of you in search of something that rivals desktop gaming rigs.

No matter your gaming style or budget, these MSI laptops are all fantastic options for taking your gaming experience to the next level. Keep reading to find out more and discover more models!

7 Best MSI Gaming Laptops

Get ready to dive deep into each of our 7 MSI gaming laptops for 2025. I’ve handpicked these models for their exceptional performance, design, and value.

After you go through the details and specifications for each one, you’ll be able to make an informed decision. Rest assured, there’s something here for every type of gamer!

1. MSI Raider GE68HX [Best Overall MSI Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i9-13980HX (24 cores, up to 5.6 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6) RAM 32GB DDR5 (2x16GB) Storage 2TB NVMe SSD Display 16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 240Hz, IPS-Level Battery 99.9 Wh Weight 5.95 lbs (2.7 kg)

Why It’s the Best Overall MSI Laptop:

The MSI Raider GE68HX sets itself apart from other models as the ultimate best MSI gaming laptop. This is thanks to a beautiful combo of outstanding gaming performance, great display quality, and a polished design. If you’re looking for new MSI laptops with the latest hardware, this beast stands out for its top-tier performance and sleek design. For more options within a similar price range, here’s a guide to the best gaming laptops under $2000.

MSI Raider GE68HX comes heavily equipped with an advanced Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, sharp NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and a vibrant 16″ QHD+ display that all together deliver a fantastic gaming or even content creation experience.

The 2TB SSD and 32GB RAM are a giant help for multitasking and abundant storage for all of your games and apps. Talking about games, to get the most out of your MSI Raider GE68HX, check out our guide to the best PC games.

For gamers who are seeking premium performance, the Raider GE68HX offers an incredibly smooth and immersive experience, perfect for diving into the best FPS games. Its high-resolution display and powerful GPU make it possible for even the most graphics-heavy titles to run seamlessly, no matter if you are going for AAA titles or you’re navigating through VR worlds.

Pros Cons ✅Incredible gaming performance: The Intel Core i9-13980HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 work together to deliver a smooth gaming experience and also allow for productive multitasking.



✅Gorgeous display: The 16″ QHD+ IPS-Level screen gives your games a vibrant look with sharp imaging, making your experience deeper and more enjoyable.



✅Plenty of memory and storage: With 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, you’ll have more than enough space and quick access to your games, files, and apps.



✅Advanced cooling system: Thanks to MSI’s Cooler Boost, this laptop keeps cool during intensive gaming and working on tasks.



✅Durable design: This model’s clean and modern design not only gives it a premium feel, but it is also built to stand the test of time. ❌Weight: At 5.95 lbs, this model is a bit heavier than most gaming laptops, which might make it less convenient for gaming on the go.

Final Verdict:

MSI Raider GE68HX has been created with a type of user in mind: a gamer and content creator who strives to get the best gaming performance possible out of their machine, but who also likes to stream their gameplay for their audiences or even create content.

2. MSI Thin 15 [Best Budget MSI Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-13700H (12 cores, up to 4.7 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4GB GDDR6) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD, 144Hz, IPS Battery 52 Wh Weight 4.2 lbs (1.9 kg)

What Makes It a Standout Choice

The MSI Thin 15 is hands-down the best option for gaming on a budget in 2025, as it provides a great combination of performance, design, and value. Equipped with the Intel Core i7-13700H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, this model is able to handle games of moderate to advanced settings.

The 144Hz IPS display, along with the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD speed and storage, make this model your obvious choice for intense gaming, without having to go over budget. For more budget-friendly options, browse our guide to the best gaming laptops under $1500.

For gamers on a budget, the MSI Thin 15 offers fantastic gaming performance. While its power is not one of the premium models, it still provides smooth and precise imagery, even in more demanding games, thanks to its RTX 3050 Ti graphics and 144Hz display.

The MSI Thin 15 offers great performance without compromising on battery life, allowing for up to 10 hours of gaming and productivity on a single charge, making it perfect for long gaming sessions on the go. It is a smart option for anyone who is looking for a solid gaming performance without spending too much.

Pros Cons ✅Impressive performance: This laptop is able to handle almost all of the newly launched games without any issues, thanks to its Intel Core i7-13700H and RTX 3050 Ti.



✅Highly seamless graphics: With its 144Hz FHD display, you get to experience smooth and responsive gameplay, even with demanding and fast-paced titles.



✅Cost-effective: The reason why this is such a great deal is that, without spending too much, you are getting something that is very close to the premium options.



✅Light and portable: This model is a great choice for gaming on the go. It’s very light and it can fit into any type of bag.



✅Fast storage: You can enjoy fast-paced, heavy and competitive games without a problem in this laptop, thanks to its 512GB SSD. ❌Battery life: This model comes with a 52 Wh battery, which is solid, but still, it might make it difficult to game for extensive periods at a time without recharging.

Final verdict:

MSI Thin 15 is your ideal choice if you are looking for an affordable option, but without missing out on a lot. This model provides opportunities for fantastic gaming experiences with AAA games or if you’re just gaming casually. It’s also a great solution for gamers who are used to always being on the move, because of its lightweight build.

3. MSI Titan 18 HX [Best MSI Gaming Laptop for Desktop-Level Performance]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i9-13900HX (24 cores, up to 5.5 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6) RAM 64GB DDR5 Storage 2TB NVMe SSD Display 18″ QHD+ MiniLED, 240Hz Battery 99.9 Wh Weight 9.2 lbs (4.2 kg)

Why It’s a Must-Have for Serious Gamers:

MSI Titan 18 HX isn’t just a laptop. As the name suggests, this model is an actual MSI titan in comparison to other gaming laptops, as it guarantees a desktop-level performance in the body of a laptop. Equipped with a high-performance Intel Core i9 processor and feature-packed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, this “titan” can handle any type of game or task, from content creation to high-end AAA games.

The laptop’s display, an 18″ QHD+ MiniLED with 240Hz, will have you playing games at a high resolution with rich visuals. And finally, the laptop comes with powerful storage and memory, with its 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD, enabling you to challenge it with heavy games and multitasking.

Your gaming experience with the MSI Titan 18 HX will be one of a kind. The RTX 4090 graphics, alongside a 240Hz display, deliver a memorable gaming experience with seamless gameplay and beautiful visuals. For a complete experience, consider adding peripherals from our best gaming setup guide.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional performance: This laptop is a performance giant, with the Intel Core i9-13900HX and RTX 4090, making it able to handle anything, from heavy-duty content creation to top-tier AAA games.



✅ Stunning visuals: The 18″ QHD+ MiniLED screen with 240Hz delivers breathtaking imagery and ultra-smooth gameplay.



✅ Expansive storage and memory: Titan 18 HX comes with 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, giving you enough space for your games, files and apps, and making multitasking easy for you.



✅ Handles heat like a pro: With Cooler Boost Titan as its cooling system, Titan 18 HX handles any type of workload while keeping its cool (literally!).



✅ Designed with durability in mind: This laptop is built to last. Its premium build and beautiful design make it worth the investment. ❌ Heavyweight: With a weight of 9.2 lbs, the laptop is not the lightest, but that’s the trade-off for the outstanding performance.

Final Verdict:

The MSI Titan 18 HX is made for gamers who have decided to take their gaming seriously and invest in something powerful and long-term. It’s your perfect desktop replacement. No matter what you’re playing or if you’re hard at work with content creation, this build will deliver. If you’re looking for exceptional visuals, a strong performance, and plenty of storage, this is your go-to gaming laptop.

4. MSI Crosshair 16 [Best High-Performance MSI Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-14650HX (12 cores, up to 4.7 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6) RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Display 16″ QHD, 165Hz, IPS Battery 82 Wh Weight 5.1 lbs (2.3 kg)

Why It’s the Ultimate Gaming Laptop



The MSI Crosshair 16 is your ultimate choice if you’re looking for top-tier performance without the heavy bulk. The laptop features a powerful Intel Core i7-14650HX GPU and an exceptional GPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. This strong combo allows you to challenge yourself with demanding games and heavy multitasking. It also features a 16″ QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, which offers sharp visuals. Finally, with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, the MSI Crosshair 16 does not disappoint when it comes to fast loading and expansive storage.

If what you’re looking for is gaming with powerful performance, this laptop is just right for you. The great combination between the RTX 4060 GPU and 165Hz QHD display offers seamless and sharp gameplay, no matter if you’re playing high-stakes games or just enjoying beautiful adventures. Serious gamers appreciate the raw power it brings into every session.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional power: This laptop offers a fantastic performance, even with the heavier games, thanks to the Intel Core i7 and RTX 4060.



✅ Stunning display: The 165Hz QHD display makes your gaming so enjoyable with its sharp visuals.



✅ Plenty of storage and memory: Thanks to the 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, this laptop can handle any type of games and applications.



✅ Multitasking hero: The MSI Crosshair 16 is known for being a good choice for multitasking as it can handle multiple things at the same time, such as creating content, editing videos, or streaming your games.



✅ Light for its power: Considering the laptop’s capacities, this model still leans on the light side, with just 5.1 lbs, so it’s also a good option for gaming on the go. ❌ Heavier Than Some: While at 5.1 lbs, this laptop is still not as light as the majority of the newer models.

Final Verdict:

This laptop is the ultimate choice for high-performance-oriented gamers who also prioritize portability. Users will appreciate MSI Crosshair 16’s ability to handle multitasking without an issue. It’s particularly a great choice for gamers who are also content creators and like to stream their gameplay.

5. MSI Katana 17 [Best Large Screen MSI Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-13620H (12 cores, up to 4.9 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 17.3″ FHD, 144Hz, IPS Battery 53 Wh Weight 5.5 lbs (2.5 kg)

Why It Deserves the Spotlight:

If you’re looking for a laptop with a big, wide screen to enjoy your gaming on a higher level, the MSI Katana 17 delivers across the board! This laptop has a huge 17.3″ FHD display and a refresh rate of 144Hz, which boasts great visuals and smoothness that gamers love. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, and its outstanding graphics provided by RTX 4060 will give you the chance to try out any kind of game without the slightest issue.

The feeling you get while gaming on MSI Katana 17 is incomparable. Its wide screen makes you feel like you are actually in the game. The 144Hz refresh rate makes every movement in the game look realistic, especially in fast-action games. If you’re seeking reliable performance at a budget-friendly price, the MSI Katana 15 is a solid choice. To explore even more budget options, here’s a guide on the best gaming laptops under $1000 for great deals.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive screen: The 17.3″ FHD display takes you into an immersive gaming experience.



✅ Smooth gameplay: You can experience responsive, low-lag action thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate and RTX 4060 graphics.



✅ Reliable performance: This laptop can handle both multitasking and gaming at high levels, courtesy of its Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.



✅ Ample storage: The 512GB SSD offers fast loading and lots of room for your games and applications.



✅ Great entertainment value: Thanks to its big screen, this laptop is a great choice for other things too, not just gaming. You can enjoy watching movies or streaming content on it without an issue. ❌ Battery life: With a battery of 53 Wh, this laptop, while providing amazing performance, might not be able to handle extensive gaming.

Final Verdict:

MSI Katana 17 was made for someone who loves to game on a widescreen and feel like they’re actually in the game. This laptop runs smoothly when handling both everyday tasks and heavy gaming.

6. MSI Katana 15 [Best Mid-Range MSI Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-13620H (12 cores, up to 4.9 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD, 165Hz, IPS Battery 53 Wh Weight 4.6 lbs (2.1 kg)

Why Gamers Love It:

The MSI Katana 15 is your best choice for a mid-range MSI Laptop. It is similar to the MSI Katana 17, but a lot of features are to a slightly smaller scale. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 and RTX 4060 graphics, along with a 165Hz FHD display, making it a solid choice for gaming without a hitch, while also enjoying sharp visuals. Its strong 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD give you more than enough space and speed, without having to spend too much money.

The MSI Katana 15 delivers impressive performance for its price. You’ll enjoy sharp visuals with your AAA games, the same as with your casual gaming, thanks to its RTX 4060 and 165Hz display.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent performance for the price: Equipped with the Intel Core i7 and RTC 4060, the MSI Katana 15 guarantees a fun gaming experience while saving you a lot of money.



✅ Seamless gameplay: This model offers responsive visuals, which is especially important for action games, thanks to its 165Hz FHD display.



✅ Strong value for mid-range gamers: With 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it offers a solid performance at a reasonable price.



✅ Travel–friendly: With a weight of only 4.6 lbs, the MSI Katana 15 is a great choice for gaming on the go.



✅ Reliable storage: The 512GB SSD provides fast loading, and the space is more than enough for you to try any kind of game or app. ❌ Battery life: The 53 Wh battery is not necessarily weak; just not as strong as most gaming laptops with similar specs.

Final Verdict:

The ideal user for the MSI Katana 15 is a gamer who’s seeking a strong, reliable machine without compromising on value. No matter if you like to play action-packed games or if you just love exploring open-world adventures, this laptop can handle it all. Thanks to its lightweight design, you can easily bring this laptop to a coffee shop and enjoy some on-location gaming.

7. MSI Cyborg 15 [Best MSI Gaming Laptop for Long-Term Value]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-13620H (12 cores, up to 4.9 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4GB GDDR6) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD, 144Hz, IPS Battery 51 Wh Weight 4.4 lbs (2 kg)

Why It’s a Top Choice for Budget-Conscious Gamers

The MSI Cyborg 15 is the ideal choice for cost-effective durability. With its Intel Core i7-13620H processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, this laptop excels in performance at almost all newly-released games. Its 144Hz FHD display makes it possible for you to enjoy gaming with exceptional visuals, and the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD give you expansive storage and quick access to everything, all at a very fair price.

The MSI Cyborg 15 provides gamers with a reliable performance without hurting their budget. Its RTX 3050 Ti delivers fantastic visuals in the majority of titles, and its 144Hz display guarantees responsive gameplay, especially in intense gaming. Like many of the best MSI gaming laptops, the MSI Cyborg 15 is powered by AMD Ryzen processors, offering top-tier performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Great value for the money: The Intel Core i7 and RTX 3050 Ti give you a reliable gaming experience without sacrificing too much.



✅ Smooth gameplay: The 144Hz FHD screen brings sharp visuals, perfect for competitive gaming.



✅ Multitasking made easy: With 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, you get to experience the magic of proper multitasking. You can game, stream, or work on everyday tasks, without any lag.



✅ Portable gaming fun: With the laptop’s light weight, only 4.4 lbs, you are able to bring it with you wherever you go.



✅ Affordable: MSI Cyborg 15 packs impressive features at a wallet-friendly price. It is the best choice for gamers who are looking for a strong gaming device without spending too much. ❌ Battery life: This laptop comes with a 51 Wh battery, and while it is decent, it might still not be powerful enough for intense gaming.

Final Verdict:

The MSI Cyborg 15 is the ideal choice for all gamers who appreciate a solid performance, but also don’t want to spend too much money for it. This laptop guarantees dependability, power, and portability, making it an ultimate choice for casual gamers or someone who likes to experiment with higher-end titles, without spending a fortune.

How To Pick an MSI Gaming Laptop?

For you to make a choice that you’ll be happy with in the end, make sure to focus on these key factors:

– CPU

– GPU

– RAM

– Display

Let’s dive into each component so that you feel confident when checking out each model’s specs.

1. Find Core Components: CPU & GPU

When deciding on an MSI gaming laptop, both the CPU (Central Processing Unit) and GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) are essential for an enjoyable gaming experience. Gamers like to refer to the CPU as the brain of the laptop and the GPU as the set designer. If you’re looking for more options and comparisons for the best CPUs and GPUs for gaming, check out our detailed guides here:

For high-end 1440p or 4K games, you would want to go for a top-tier GPU, like the RTX 4060 or RTX 4090, and a powerful CPU, like the Intel Core i9 (MSI Raider GE68HX, MSI Titan 18 HX).

Whereas, for mid-range gaming at 1080p, you can lean towards GPUs like RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6700M and a standard-level CPU, like an Intel Core i7.

Remember, the CPU will determine your laptop’s performance, while the GPU will establish the quality of the visuals. With a proper combination of the two, you can get to a place where you’re happy with your choice on the machine.

2. Choose a Display: Visuals & Responsiveness

The display is another important component. The things to consider with displays are: size, resolution, refresh rate, response time, and panel type.

Feature Recommendation Size Depends on your gaming style. For immersive gaming, go for 15.6″ or 17.3″For portability: Choose a smaller screen Resolution 1440p or 4K for high-end games1080p is solid for mid-tier gaming Refresh Rate 144Hz or 165Hz for fast-paced action gamesLower refresh rates are okay for casual or lighter games Response Time Aim for a display with 1ms to 3ms response time for better performance in competitive games Panel Type TN panels are ideal for speed-focused gamersIPS panels offer better colors and wider viewing angles for a more visually rich experience

3. Get RAM and Storage

RAM and storage are essential for performance and loading time.

Component Use Recommendation RAM Gaming + multitasking, streaming, content creation 32GB DDR5 Standard gaming At least 16GB Storage Large game library, fast load times, top-tier performance 1TB – 2TB SSD Mid-range gaming needs At least 512GB SSD

If you are able to create a good balance between RAM and storage, you are guaranteed a smooth performance and quick access to all your games and files.

4. Find a Good Cooling System

A proper cooling system is another very important component to consider when it comes to good laptop performance. Since your new MSI gaming laptops allow you to play more demanding games, this means that the CPU and the GPU will constantly be hard at work in order to be able to handle those games. This might cause overheating, and that leads to reduced performance and frame rate drops.

Thankfully, MSIs have these solid cooling systems, the Cooler Boost. Two of the most prominent coolers are Cooler Boost 5 and Cooler Boost Titan. Choosing either of these two cooling systems guarantees that your laptop will run at its highest capacity and for extensive periods. With your system keeping its cool, you will be able to experience smooth gameplay during long sessions.

MSI Series & Design Philosophy

MSI offers a wide range of gaming laptops, and they all cater to different gamers’ needs.

– Raider/GE Series: For gamers who are seeking top-tier performance with powerful CPUs, GPUs, and other premium features, the Raider/GE series meets and even exceeds your expectations. These models feature RGB lighting, which gamers who demand the best in power and style appreciate a lot.

– Katana/Crosshair Series: These gaming laptops strike a fantastic balance between performance and cost. They are ideal for gamers who seek solid performance, without breaking the bank, ideal for both competitive and casual gaming. If cost is your primary focus, this guide to the best budget gaming laptops can help you make a decision.

– Cyborg/Thin Series: These models are a good choice for gamers seeking entry-level gaming laptops and who prioritize portability. They are affordable and come with a repolished design. And then, the most important of all, they’re very light and compact, perfect for gaming on the go.

MSI laptops are designed to provide exceptional gaming performance and meet the demands of serious gamers. To enhance your gaming setup further, check out our guide to the best gaming laptops for additional options.

FAQs

What is the best MSI gaming laptop?

The MSI Raider GE68HX is considered the best MSI laptop, as it balances outstanding performance with advanced specifications and a stunning display. It is the ideal choice for gamers who are seeking top-notch strength and visuals.

Is MSI a good gaming laptop?

Yes, MSI is well-known for its top-tier performance among the best gaming laptops that offer exceptional hardware, great build quality, and fantastic visuals. They are a popular choice amongst gamers and they offer different choices for different needs and budgets.

What is MSI Game Boost?

MSI Game Boost is a performance-enhancing component that adjusts your system settings and enhances your CPU and GPU usage, which provides a seamless gaming experience in extended gaming sessions.

How much is an MSI gaming laptop?

MSI gaming laptops come in different prices, beginning with an affordable starting price of $800, which is a good choice for beginner gamers, and ranging to $3000 models, perfect for top-tier gaming with advanced features.