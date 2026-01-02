Best Mini ITX Case: 9 Top Options for a Stylish and Compact PC Build

When building your next gaming machine, going for the best mini ITX case can transform your experience, thanks to its ability to balance performance and portability. This is something that the traditional ATX cases cannot match, and it’s an option that you should consider regardless of whether you’re a competitive gamer or a creative professional.

Mini ITX builds have evolved in the past years, and they’re no longer aimed specifically for those who are limited in space but don’t need the performance. Modern options can help cut down on space without sacrificing performance.

In today’s list, I’ll be going over the best mini ITX cases for compact PC builds, covering multiple categories for multiple potential buyers.

Our Top Picks for Mini ITX Cases

Building a compact PC doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll need to compromise on performance or design. Mini ITX cases have come a long way, and apart from having tons of options to choose from, you can use most of them to build a true gaming or workstation. There are many options, but like always, there are 3 that stand out from the crowd:

Lian Li A4-H2O – Easily on top of the list of the best ITX cases, combining premium aesthetics with an 11-liter aluminium chassis, offering everything you want without any thermal compromises. Thermaltake Core V1 – The best ITX case for those who are looking for something compact without breaking the bank, offering solid internal flexibility and excellent thermal performance in a compact package. Fractal Design Era 2 – An ideal choice for those looking for a compact case for their gaming build that combines optimized airflow, internal flexibility, and excellent thermal performance wrapped in a sleek and aesthetic package.

These are just the tip of the iceberg, and there are more I’d like to outline for you. So keep reading to find out what my picks are so that you can choose the best ITX case for your next PC build.

Best Mini ITX Case: 9 Top Options for Your Next Compact PC Build

Going for a compact PC build means you’ll need to go for a case that can handle the computing power you’re planning to throw at it, which is where today’s list comes into play. I’ll outline multiple models, and you’ll choose which is the best mini ITX case for your build.

1. Lian Li A4-H2O [Best Overall Mini ITX Case]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 326 × 140 × 244 mm / 11 l GPU compatibility Up to 322 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 55 mm PSU type supported SFX/SFX-L Drive support 1 x 2.5”

As far as premium compact cases are concerned, there’s hardly a better choice than the Lian Li A4-H2O. Elegant, flexible, and impressive are just a few things I can say about this case.

Considering it’s a premium case, the Lian Li A4-H2O is made from aluminium, meaning it’s light and strong enough for a compact PC build. In addition to that, it’s designed to fit a 240mm AIO radiator support, along with the option to fit a triple slot GPU as long as it’s shorter than 322 mm in length.

Why we chose it WHY WE CHOSE THIS

It stands out as the best because it’s a blend of a premium exterior, a sleek design and high-tech engineering. It delivers excellent support in a small case, making it a top choice for builders looking for a compact case without any compromises.

This small PC case does things that were almost impossible a while back. Despite its compact size, it offers a flexible design, meaning hardware support won’t be an issue. The removable radiator bracket makes it easy to install an AIO cooling system. Plus, it would fit high-end GPUs with ease.

PC cases in this category were considered not the most practical option for performance builds, mainly because of airflow restrictions and the risk of overheating. The Li A4-H2O is designed to remedy the issue, meaning airflow won’t be a problem, and with the proper setups, you’ll keep the temperature under control.

Pros Cons ✅ Premium build quality



✅ Support for full-length GPU



✅ Easy AIO installation



✅ Compact form factor



✅ Elegant design ❌ The premium build quality means a higher price tag, which is justified considering it’s one of the best

Final Verdict: PC builders who want the best of the best when it comes to their next project will definitely consider the Lian Li A4-H2O, a case that does everything right without any major compromises.

2. Thermaltake Core V1 [Best Budget Mini ITX Case]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 316 × 260 × 276 mm / 22 l GPU compatibility Up to 285 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 140 mm PSU type supported ATX Drive support 2 x 3.5’’ , 2 x 2.5’’

Those who are on a tighter budget will find the Thermaltake Core V1 to be an excellent choice for their next PC build. It may not be the most compact case on this list, but it’s still a mini ITX that does many things right at an affordable price.

This is a community favorite PC case, one that features a dual-chamber design offering multiple advantages. The most important one is keeping the cooling chamber separate from the PSU for better thermal management. In addition to that, the design also helps with cable management.

Why we chose it A proven option offering excellent reliability and airflow performance at an affordable price. The cube design offers a modular drive case and support for a full-size ATX PSU, making it an option that’s flexible and easy to build in.

Another thing that makes it so popular is that it comes with a 200mm intake fan pre-installed. This is why it’s a good choice for budget-oriented builders because you won’t have to make an additional investment to get a fan.

Budget gaming is on the rise, and cases like the Thermaltake Core V1 are the reason why it exists. With a solid thermal performance, combined with a modular drive rack and enough space for high-end components, you’re looking at an excellent bang for the buck mini ITX case.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable



✅ Cube layout with excellent airflow performance



✅ Dual-chamber design



✅ Flexible cooling options



✅ Modular drive racks ❌ No dust filters on the side panels, which is to be expected at this price point

Final Verdict: The Thermaltake Core V1 is far from the absolute best mini ITX case on the market, but it’s not intended to be. Its goal is to be an excellent option at that price range, which is what makes it such a great choice.

3. Fractal Design Era 2 [Best Mini ITX Case for Gaming]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 366 × 165 × 314 mm / 19 l GPU compatibility 326 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 55 to 70 mm PSU type supported SFX/SFX-L Drive support 2 x 2.5’’

Gaming and small form factor cases go well together as long as you’re considering getting the Fractal Design Era 2. This mini ITX case combines clever engineering and design with sleek aesthetics to make sure it performs well and looks good on your desk.

The most notable feature of this case is the adjustable spine, giving you some flexibility when it comes to balancing the thermal requirements of the CPU and GPU. It’s a nice feature to have, especially when you need to help one component or another in certain situations.

Why we chose it Innovative spine system that offers flexibility combined with a sleek Scandinavian design, makes this the best case for a gaming build. The slightly larger volume means you’re getting a lot more flexibility, meaning gamers won’t need to make compromises with compact components.

As a mini ITX case aimed at gamers, the Fractal Design Era 2 is designed to offer optimized airflow to keep the components’ temperatures in the normal range. There are bottom-mounted intake fans that move air past the GPU, and on the top, you could easily fit massive radiators.

Out of the box, this case comes preinstalled with two fans designed for balanced airflow, allowing the components to be cool enough. This, in turn, allows you to maintain consistent FPS even under sustained loads, with the help of the cooling components you use for your build.

Pros Cons ✅ Adjustable spine



✅ Stunning Scandinavian design



✅ Excellent cable management



✅ Pre-installed fans



✅ Support for a large fan on the bottom intake ❌ The price isn’t the most competitive in this category, but it’s not intended to be a budget-oriented model at all

Final Verdict: Gamers who value aesthetics, optimized airflow, and a bit of flexibility when choosing the components will find the Fractal Design Era 2 to be the best mini ITX case for their build.

4. Streacom DA6 XL [Best Open-Frame Mini ITX Case]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 215 × 215 × 466 mm / 21 l GPU compatibility Up to 358 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 105 mm PSU type supported SFX/SFX-L/ATX Drive support Flexible

In the world of open-frame mini ITX cases, there are a few that stand out, and from those, I’ve chosen to go with the Streacom DA6 XL. The vertical chassis combined with the internal design means you’re getting almost no airflow restrictions, a crucial feature for high-performance components.

Due to how this case is designed, you can be sure that heat buildup is almost entirely eliminated. This design approach also means that you can install any of the best CPU coolers or liquid cooling systems, meaning you can also do custom loops, something that’s not easy to do in the traditional closed cases.

Why we chose it Open-frame design aimed at those looking to showcase their builds and get unrestricted airflow. The tube design offers unmatched access to components, making it a case where builders won’t have to worry about placements, while still experimenting with component placement.

With the practical side of this case aside, there’s also the aesthetics. The open-frame design isn’t just about keeping the airflow unrestricted and temps under control. It’s also for showcasing your build, especially if you went with some custom lops or unconventional component positions.

The Streacom DA6 XL is the kind of mini ITX case that will look good, and it won’t be just for show. With high-end components, you’re always risking heat, something that this case can help eliminate. The result will be stable temps and no drop in frames, even when you get carried away with your favorite triple-A title.

Pros Cons ✅ Open-frame design



✅ Modular mounting system



✅ Support for long triple-slot GPU



✅ Premium construction and materials



✅ Small desk footprint ❌ The lack of panels means dust and noise can become an issue at a certain point

Final Verdict: The Streacom DA6 XL is the kind of mini ITX case that would be ideal for those looking for the maximum airflow, premium materials, and open-frame design to showcase their build to the world.

5. Thermaltake Tower 250 [Best Vertical Mini ITX Case]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 281 × 300 × 506 mm / N/A GPU compatibility Up to 360 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 210 mm PSU type supported ATX/SFX Drive support 1 x 3.5” or 2 x 2.5”

Those who are interested in getting something with a bit of unconventional shape should look into getting the Thermaltake Tower 250. This vertical mini ITX tower with an octagonal prism layout is designed to offer a smaller desk footprint without massive restrictions for the components.

As far as vertical cases are concerned, this one is definitely my favorite. Despite the small footprint, which is ideal for smaller desks, you still have plenty of flexibility when it comes to choosing your components. Full ATX PSUs, the latest and greatest gaming GPU, and massive radiators won’t be an issue for this case.

Why we chose it The vertical orientation offers a reduced desk footprint while maintaining a minimalistic design, without a massive compromise in terms of component options. With support for long GPUs, massive radiators or tall air coolers, there’s an option for a serious machine in a case designed with compactness in mind.

Another great thing about this case is that it’s designed to channel cool air from the top and the sides. This chimney-like airflow path ensures that the components remain cool, meaning you won’t notice any performance drops due to thermal throttling.

As a gaming mini ITX case, the Thermaltake Tower 250 can offer all the benefits without any significant drawbacks. Sure, it may be a slightly taller case, but you can be sure you’ll fit any high-eng component paired with a big AIO radiator to keep things cool and performing optimally, regardless of whether it’s gaming, encoding, or rendering.

Pros Cons ✅ Support for up to 360 mm GPU



✅ Excellent cooling potential



✅ Octagonal vertical design



✅ Optional LCD screen kit available



✅ Can fit an ATX PSU up to 200mm ❌ The taller chassis means it may not fit under shallower shelves

Final Verdict: The Thermaltake Tower 250 is an ideal choice for PC builders who want a mini ITX case with a small footprint and no limitations in terms of the components they can fit in it, while still looking good on the desk.

6. SGPC K66 Lite [Best Mini ITX Case for Lan-Parties]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 244 × 160 × 215 mm / 8.4 l GPU compatibility Up to 240 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 135 mm PSU type supported SFX Drive support 2 × 2.5″

Contrary to popular belief, LAN parties are still popular, and if you’re a fan of those, you should consider the SGPC K66 Lite for you. Don’t let the Lite moniker fool you because this is an excellent mini ITX case that you can use for a pretty powerful gaming build, with the option to attach handles.

LAN parties are all about physical location, and in a world where everything is online, they still matter to some, which is where this case comes into play. The overall size, weight, and the optional handles make it a portable choice even if the party isn’t in your home.

Why we chose it Extremely portable option ideal for LAN parties without too many compromises in terms of component choices. Despite being a portable option, you still have plenty of flexibility when it comes to building a powerful machine, while still keeping it compact and relatively light for transporting.

The SGPC K66 Lite isn’t just about being portable, as it also offers a pretty sleek design. I wouldn’t compare it with some of the more elegant options on this list; there is some minimalistic and industrial design to it, which I’m a fan of.

Considering it’s aimed mainly for portability, you shouldn’t expect it to accommodate a high-end gaming motherboard and larger components that would work well with it. With that said, you can still use it to build a solid mid to high-range gaming machine without worrying about space and heat.

Pros Cons ✅ Very compact



✅ Offers handles for transportation



✅ Steel construction combined with tempered glass



✅ Efficient airflow



✅ Support for a dual-slot GPU ❌ The tighter clearances mean you’ll need to be careful with the component choices

Final Verdict: LAN party lovers will find the SGPC K66 Lite an ideal choice as it strikes an excellent balance between portability and the option to build a capable gaming machine that will fit many gamers’ needs.

7. Cooler Master NR200P V3 [Best Mini ITX Case for Novice Builders]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 379 × 185 × 292 mm / 18.62 l GPU compatibility Up to 361.5 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 70 mm PSU type supported SFX/SFX-L Drive support Up to 2 x 2.5″ and up to 2 x 3.5″

Getting started with PC building doesn’t have to be a struggle, and a good starting point is the Cooler Master NR200P V3. The latest version of this series offers support for the latest hardware while being a beginner-friendly option.

The internal layout isn’t just to help out beginners with their first gaming build. It’s also highly practical. There’s plenty of space to make sure nothing goes wrong, which also means it’s designed to maximise airflow and prevent dangerous temperatures from cooking the components.

Why we chose it Tool-free panels combined with a flexible layout aimed at beginner PC builders. Despite not being the smallest case on this list, it’s still compact and at the same time flexible enough for builders to get the most out of the space and make a powerful machine.

Another notable feature is that it’s tool-free, plus the removable side panels mean that you can install radiators, fans, and storage with ease. Due to its size, this mini ITX case can handle the latest hardware, meaning that the best CPU and GPU combination doesn’t have to be in a massive tower.

Since the Cooler Master NR200P V3 offers support for the latest hardware, you can be sure that you’ll be able to fit big radiators or GPUs with ease. Speaking of GPUs, the case is designed with a sturdy bracket, meaning you won’t have to worry about sag or making upgrades.

The Cooler Master NR200P V3 is an excellent case for gaming or all kinds of activities. It’s designed for optimal airflow to keep the components cool, resulting in stable temps even under sustained loads, which we see when multitasking while streaming or managing VPN connections.

Pros Cons ✅ Tool-free design



✅ Versatile cooling options



✅ Aimed at beginner PC builders



✅ Support for next-gen hardware



✅ PCIe 5.0 riser and GPU bracket included ❌ Not the most compact case in its class

Final Verdict: Even though the Cooler Master NR200P V3 is a mini ITX case aimed at newcomers to the PC building niche, it’s an option that any gaming build should consider.

8. SilverStone RVZ03B [Best Console-Style Mini ITX Case]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 364 × 382 × 105 mm / 14 l GPU compatibility Up to 330 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 83 mm PSU type supported ATX Drive support 4 x 2.5″

Up until this point, I’ve been talking about mini ITX cases for desks and workstations, but what if you want something aimed at replacing a console? In that case, you’re getting the SilverStone RVZ03B. It’s a case designed to offer a small footprint, similar to that of a gaming console, while still offering most of the things you’d like to see in this kind of build.

This case is often praised for being the best mini ITX one that has a console-style, meaning it features a slim profile without some of the drawbacks, especially when it comes to high-end components. This means you’ll be able to fit some of the best GPUs for gaming and a standard ATX PSU in a case that’s designed to sit next to your TV.

Why we chose it Console-like aesthetics while still offering a bit of flexibility in terms of which components you go for. The support for a full-length GPU and a standard ATX PSU means you can still pack a well performing machine in a case that’s not that much larger than a console.

Another great thing about this case is that you’re flexible when it comes to the orientation. It’s designed to sit horizontally or vertically, depending on the space requirements you have. As a bonus, the integrated RGB light strip means you can add some flair and ambiance without needing to invest in it.

The dual-chamber layout of the SilverStone RVZ03B means temperatures won’t be an issue, despite its size. Each chamber has dedicated intake and exhaust paths that ensure there’s plenty of airflow to keep both components cool and the heat issue to a minimum. As a result, thermal throttling is almost gone, and your FPS will remain stable.

Pros Cons ✅ Console-like footprint



✅ Integrated RGB lighting



✅ Support for ATX PSU



✅ Horizontal and vertical orientation



✅ Multiple 2.5” bays ❌ Limited CPU cooler options

Final Verdict: The SilverStone RVZ03B is the kind of option that will deliver a console-like footprint that would fit in a limited space without the massive compromises that many of its competitors suffer from.

9. SGPC K29 [Best Ultra-Mini ITX Case]

Specs Details Case dimensions/volume 226 × 76 × 248 mm / 4.1 l GPU compatibility / CPU cooler clearance Up to 56 mm PSU type supported FLEX 1U Drive support 1 × 2.5″

Last but not least, I have the smallest case on this list, and it’s the SGPC K29. This is the kind of case that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible and how much computing power you can fit into a case that would easily fit in a backpack.

The SGPC K29 isn’t designed to offer the most flexible PC building experience. Instead, it’s designed to be as compact as possible, while still allowing you to build a powerful enough machine. You might not be able to fit the best CPUs for gaming, but most of the mid-range ones will fit with no issues.

Why we chose it Extreme portability and compactness are achieved without massive sacrifices on build quality. The small size means you won’t be able to build the world’s most powerful gaming machine, but you can still make it pack a punch, which is what makes it a great choice for builds where every millimeter counts.

Considering the size, you should be aware that you’re not fitting a dedicated GPU, meaning you’ll need to rely on integrated graphics. Or if you really need a GPU, you can go for one of the many external models. Realistically, it is a limiting case as far as performance is concerned, but it’s not aimed for that.

The SGPC K29 is a case aimed at maximum portability and minimal footprint, which also means you shouldn’t expect the best of the best performance. The lack of GPU support, along with the fact that you won’t fit the best performing components, means the most you’ll get is solid performance for light gaming or some medium-demanding working tasks.

Pros Cons ✅ Extremely compact



✅ Sturdy steel chassis



✅ Vented side panels



✅ Support for ITX and certain mATX boards



✅ ideal for silent office or compact streaming builds ❌ The compact design means there’s no support for a GPU

Final Verdict: The SGPC K29 is the kind of mini ITX case that will work well for a secondary system or if you’re not looking for the latest and greatest components, making it ideal for setups that require extreme space-saving builds.

How to Choose the Best Mini ITX Case

Mini ITX cases exist because there are people who want a small form factor case for their PC build. Even though there are some limitations, they can still be quite versatile, and the several types of mini ITX cases show that. With that said, it’s essential to make sure you’re choosing the right type for your use case.

Classic small form factor mini ITX cases – these are the industry standard cases, often hovering around 10 to 20 liters, and can be quite flexible with the components , allowing you to build a pretty solidly performing machine.

– these are the industry standard cases, often hovering around 10 to 20 liters, and , allowing you to build a pretty solidly performing machine. Vertical mini ITX cases – an ideal option for those who want a smaller desk footprint and don’t mind stacking the components in a narrow configuration. The advantage of these cases is the chimney effect airflow, meaning heat is not an issue, while still being able to fit high-end components.

– an and don’t mind stacking the components in a narrow configuration. The advantage of these cases is the chimney effect airflow, meaning heat is not an issue, while still being able to fit high-end components. Cube-style mini ITX cases – if you’re going for a more balanced approach in terms of width, depth, and height , cube-shaped cases are the way to go. They can be quite flexible in terms of the components you can fit and sometimes even play around with the orientation.

– if you’re going for , cube-shaped cases are the way to go. They can be quite flexible in terms of the components you can fit and sometimes even play around with the orientation. Slim mini ITX cases – the ideal option for those who are looking for a case with a similar shape to a gaming console , which would probably sit somewhere around the TV. They aren’t the most flexible ones, especially when it comes to GPU, but you can build a pretty decent machine without too many issues.

– the ideal option for those who are , which would probably sit somewhere around the TV. They aren’t the most flexible ones, especially when it comes to GPU, but you can build a pretty decent machine without too many issues. Ultra-mini ITX cases – the smallest mini ITX cases you can find, which are usually less than 10 liters in volume. These are the most limiting options because you will need to sacrifice some performance due to the inability to fit high-end components, but you are getting a footprint much smaller than the rest.

Choosing the right mini ITX case will depend on your preferences and use cases. From portable to ultra-capable, the options are there, so it’s up to you to decide where your priorities lie.

My Overall Verdict

Building a PC in a mini ITX isn’t as silly as it once sounded. Components these days can be compact but still pack a punch. At the same time, mini ITX cases have become more flexible, so today, there’s an option for every PC builder out there.

For first-time builders: Cooler Master NR200P V3 – a beginner-friendly option offering a tool-free experience while offering plenty of space and compatibility for the latest hardware.

– a beginner-friendly option offering a tool-free experience while offering plenty of space and compatibility for the latest hardware. For portability: SGPC K66 Lite – a mini ITX case that’s designed for those who want portability, offering a flexible-enough space for your build, along with the option for handles for transport

– a mini ITX case that’s designed for those who want portability, offering a flexible-enough space for your build, along with the option for handles for transport For aesthetics: Fractal Design Era 2 – a case aimed at those who prioritize design without a massive limitation in terms of components that would fit inside.

– a case aimed at those who prioritize design without a massive limitation in terms of components that would fit inside. For budget-minded builders: Thermaltake Core V1 – an affordable mini ITX case that does many things right, allowing you to build a PC even if you’re on a limited budget.

– an affordable mini ITX case that does many things right, allowing you to build a PC even if you’re on a limited budget. For premium: Lian Li A4-H2O – those who are looking for the best with no compromises will find this case to be the perfect choice, offering an iconic design, small package, and premium build quality.

