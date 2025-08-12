Best Logitech Gaming Mouse in 2025: 9 Fast Choices

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best Logitech gaming mouse can transform your entire gaming experience. Deciding on one model can be quite the task. With so many options out there, it’s hard to know which one offers the right mix of speed, comfort, and performance. Logitech is well known for its amazing mice that cater to every need, from precision tracking to comfort and durability.

This guide makes this decision struggle easier for you by highlighting the top Logitech models for every gaming need. Each pick here is fact-checked, so you can trust you’re getting real value from the best Logitech mice choices.

Our Top Picks for Logitech Gaming Mice

Choosing the best Logitech gaming mouse is no easy feat with so many excellent models available out there. That’s why, after extensive research and some testing, I came up with an extensive list of Logitech gaming mice. In this section, I’ve narrowed it down to three standout options that cater to different gaming needs, preferences, and budgets.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight – an esports athlete’s dream. With its ultra-lightweight design, HERO sensor for precise tracking, and a long battery life, it’s perfect for gamers who want quick, responsive movements. Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse – a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on quality, with a fantastic wired performance, a responsive HERO sensor, and a simple but effective design. It’s perfect for gamers who need reliable performance without breaking the bank. Logitech G300s Gaming Mouse – a versatile and customizable model that stands out for its programmable buttons, adjustable DPI settings, and comfortable, ambidextrous design. It’s an all-around solid choice, ideal for gamers who want flexibility and control.

Each of these Logitech mice, with their unique features, ranks higher than most gaming mice on the market. With features like high-performance sensors, long battery life, and ergonomic designs, they are all excellent choices for anyone looking to enhance their gaming setup. If you’re ready to elevate your game, these are the top contenders.

Best Logitech Gaming Mouse: 9 Fantastic Options

After you’ve had the chance to look at my top three Logitech gaming mice, let’s roll up our sleeves and learn more about them, along with some more models.

1. Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Gaming Mouse [Best Overall Logitech Gaming Mouse]

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless (LIGHTSPEED) Battery Life Up to 70 hours Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 63g Microphone N/A Charging Time 2 hours

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is a top-tier choice if what you’re looking for is one of the best high-performing gaming mice without the extra weight. This ultra-light mouse (only 63g) is ideal for esports pros and competitive gamers, as it features the HERO 25K sensor for ultra-precise tracking and no smoothing whatsoever.

This mouse also comes with LIGHTSPEED wireless, which guarantees a lag-free connection, excellent or fast-paced gaming sessions where every millisecond counts.

What sets this mouse apart is this fantastic combination of speed, precision, and endurance, all in a lightweight, ergonomic design. Its battery life is impressive, to say the least. With up to 70 hours of battery life, you’re able to play for long periods without worrying about recharging.

Why we chose it It’s super lightweight, ridiculously fast, and perfect for competitive matches where every millisecond counts. Plus, it fits my hand like it was made for it. Great tech, comfy grip, no nonsense. What’s not to love?

The G PRO X SUPERLIGHT offers exceptional performance, both on PC and Mac, so it’s a great option for all gamers, of any level.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-light, with only 63g, reducing strain during long sessions



✅ HERO 25K sensor for pinpoint accuracy for competitive play



✅ Lag-free wireless connection with LIGHTSPEED technology



✅ Extended battery life up to 70 hours



✅ Ergonomic design provides comfort even during intense gaming ❌ Premium price, but the high-end features justify the cost



Final Verdict: The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is the ultimate blend of ultra-lightweight design, pinpoint precision, and lag-free wireless performance, making it the best choice for serious gamers who demand speed, comfort, and endurance.

2. Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse [Best Budget Logitech Gaming Mouse]

Specs Details Connection Type Wired (USB) Battery Life N/A (Wired connection) Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 85g Microphone N/A Charging Time N/A

The Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse is actual proof that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get good performance. It has the HERO 8,000 DPI sensor, which is known for providing precise and responsive tracking. This is exactly what gamers look for: one that gives you a good, precise shot when you’re playing FPS or helps you navigate intricate strategies in MOBA games.

This budget-friendly gem also features customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, which means you can express your style or even match your mouse’s color scheme with your setup’s. It has 6 programmable buttons that give you the chance to customize your mechanics to match whatever game you’re playing.

Why we chose it The Logitech G203 is a great budget gaming mouse. It’s reliable, sleek, and surprisingly customizable for the price. It does exactly what you need, and honestly, it outperforms what’s expected at this range.

Even though it comes at an affordable price, the G203 offers a high-quality feel, with its ergonomic design that makes your long gaming sessions comfortable, and the wired version provides zero latency. While it may lack some of the premium features of more expensive mice, like wireless technology, its performance and customizability make up for it.

Pros Cons ✅ 8,000 DPI HERO sensor for accurate and responsive tracking



✅ Customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB for a personalized touch



✅ 6 programmable buttons for enhanced gaming control



✅ Affordable price while offering competitive performance



✅ Comfortable design for long gaming sessions ❌ No wireless option, but the wired connection provides a reliable, lag-free experience



Final Verdict: The Logitech G203 proves that great gaming performance doesn’t have to be expensive, delivering accurate tracking, customizable features, and a very comfortable design at a budget-friendly price.

3. Logitech G300s Gaming Mouse [Best Logitech Gaming Mouse for Customization]

Specs Details Connection Type Wired (USB) Battery Life N/A (Wired connection) Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 136g Microphone N/A Charging Time N/A

The Logitech G300s Gaming Mouse is your best choice if customization is your priority. This fantastic wired mouse comes with 9 programmable controls that will take your gaming experience to the next level.

You can calibrate your gameplay by assigning all kinds of commands to your buttons. This is a massive advantage, especially when playing intense shooters or complex strategy games.

Now, let’s talk about looks. This Ligitech star comes with RGB lighting, so you can select from many color options to personalize your gaming experience or match your setup.

Any setting you like and want to keep long-term, you can save in its onboard memory. This is perfect for taking your custom profiles anywhere you go.

If you ask me, this wired mouse’s best feature is its outstanding 5K sensor that offers precise, pixel-perfect performance every time you move your mouse. And as a bonus, G300s is ambidextrous, suitable for both left- and right-handed users.

Why we chose it The Logitech G300s is budget-friendly, super adaptable, and strikes that balance between precision and customization. If you love tweaking your setup and want a mouse that keeps up without costing a fortune, this one’s a no-brainer.

While it may not offer some of the more advanced features of the fancier mouse options, the Logitech G300s gives you an incredible level of control and customization at an affordable price.

Pros Cons ✅ 9 programmable buttons for personalized control



✅ RGB lighting to match your setup or personal style



✅ Onboard memory for saving your settings on the go



✅ Precise 5K sensor for pixel-perfect accuracy



✅ Ambidextrous design for all users



✅ Affordable price for a high-performance, customizable mouse ❌ Wired connection limits mobility compared to wireless options, but provides reliable performance with zero latency



Final Verdict: The Logitech G300s is a highly customizable, ambidextrous gaming mouse that delivers precise performance, vibrant RGB personalization, and exceptional control at an affordable price.

4. Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse W [Best Logitech Mouse for Ambidextrous Gamers]

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless (LIGHTSPEED + Bluetooth) Battery Life 140+ hours (rechargeable) Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 110g (ultra-lightweight) Microphone N/A Charging Time 2 hours

The Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is every gamer’s first choice for ambidexterity. No matter if you’re a leftie or a rightie, you’ll get the same amazing performance, precision, and comfort from this masterpiece.

Another great feature of this exquisite wireless gaming mouse is its HERO 25K sensor, which provides pixel-perfect precision, perfect for high-stakes gaming. Its accuracy shines across various DPI levels, giving you a smooth performance in intense FPS games or RTS.

This beast has an ultra-lightweight build (110g), and thanks to that, you enjoy fast movement. This means you’re always in control. It’s like it becomes part of you.

What’s more, G903 LIGHTSPEED’s 140+ hour rechargeable battery life is a dream come true. You can game for days and days, without having to worry about recharging. No matter if you’re using LIGHTSPEED wireless for gaming without lagging, or Bluetooth for your general use, the G903 provides a fast performance across all your devices.

Why we chose it The Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED feels super responsive, weighs next to nothing, and the battery just keeps going. No matter if you’re left- or right-handed, this one gives you full control without compromise.

Last but not least, just like many gaming mice from this list, G903 also has customizable side buttons, which you can assign any controls to suit your gameplay.

Pros Cons ✅ Ambidextrous design for both left- and right-handed users



✅ HERO 25K sensor for pixel-perfect performance



✅ 140+ hours of rechargeable battery life



✅ Ultra-lightweight build for fast movement



✅ Customizable side buttons for flexible control



✅ LIGHTSPEED wireless for lag-free gaming



✅ Bluetooth compatibility for versatility ❌ Price point might be a bit high for casual gamers, but the performance justifies the cost



Final Verdict: The Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED delivers exceptional precision, ultra-long battery life, and true ambidextrous comfort, making it a top-tier choice for gamers who want great performance.

5. Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse [Best Logitech Gaming Mouse for Competitive Play ]

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless (LIGHTSPEED) Battery Life Up to 60 hours Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 80g (ultra-lightweight) Microphone N/A Charging Time 2 hours

The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is the ultimate choice for competitive players. It’s a precise, fast, and reliable wireless that’s ideal for esports and high-pressure gaming.

The reason this mouse is the best choice for esports is that it was developed in collaboration with esports professionals. It’s been made with exceptional performance in mind.

The HERO 25K sensor provides outstanding accuracy, so every movement you make will be tracked flawlessly. G Pro Wireless is also equipped with LIGHTSPEED wireless tech that offers a fast connection better than that of most gaming mice.

This model comes at an extremely lightweight, with only 80g, allowing for fast, effortless movements. It also has an ambidextrous design that makes it a great choice for both left- and right-handed users. For an unparalleled gaming experience, choose this ambidextrous mouse to use when playing the best Xbox games for high-precision gaming.

All of these great qualities, combined with its long battery life of up to 60 hours, make the G Pro Wireless durable and extremely reliable.

Why we chose it The Logitech G Pro Wireless is built for clutch moments. It’s crazy accurate, super light, and just feels right in hand. If you’re into competitive gaming or want something that won’t hold you back mid-match, this one’s a no-brainer.

Here’s a pro tip: Pair this mouse with the best gaming monitor for an immersive experience that combines precise movements and stunning visuals.

Pros Cons ✅ HERO 25K sensor for ultra-precise tracking



✅ LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for lag-free performance



✅ Ultra-lightweight build (80g) for faster movements



✅ Ambidextrous design for all users



✅ Up to 60 hours of battery life for extended sessions



✅ Durable and responsive for esports-level performance ❌ No Bluetooth option for mobile devices, but this doesn’t affect its gaming performance

Final Verdict: The Logitech G Pro Wireless combines esports-grade precision, ultra-lightweight design, and lag-free wireless performance, making it a trusted weapon for competitive gamers who demand speed and accuracy.

6. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse [Best Wireless Logitech Gaming Mouse]

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless (LIGHTSPEED) Battery Life Up to 60 hours Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 114g (with weights) Microphone N/A Charging Time 2 hours

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the best wireless gaming mouse among these great choices. It’s powered by the HERO 25K sensor, ideal for gamers who demand exceptional precision, unmatched customization, and elite performance.

Designed for elite gamers, the G502 HERO combines comfort and performance with a contoured design and thumb rest, which ensures a comfortable hold during long gaming sessions.

This mouse doesn’t just shine with its performance; it’s built with customization options in mind. It has 11 programmable buttons to give you full control of your in-game actions. The Lightsync RGB gives your mouse a unique touch with customizable lighting effects.

What distinguishes the G502 Lightspeed among other gaming mice is its compatibility with PowerPlay, which means you can charge it wirelessly while you’re gaming. With a battery life of up to 60 hours, you’ll never even think of your battery again.

Why we chose it The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is like the Swiss Army knife of gaming mice: ultra-precise, fully customizable, and totally wireless. The PowerPlay compatibility? That’s just the cherry on top. If you’re the kind of gamer who wants it all, this one delivers.

Pro tip: If you’re looking to use this mouse with a reliable device, here are my recommendations for the best gaming laptop to elevate your performance.

Pros Cons ✅ HERO 25K sensor for extreme precision and accuracy



✅ 11 programmable buttons for complete customization



✅ Tunable weights to suit personal preferences



✅ Lightsync RGB for a personalized lighting setup



✅ PowerPlay compatibility for wireless charging while gaming



✅ Up to 60 hours of battery life for extended use ❌ Price point is higher than basic models, but the premium features justify the cost

Final Verdict: The Logitech G502 Lightspeed delivers pro-grade precision, deep customization, and wireless convenience plus PowerPlay charging for gamers who want maximum control and zero downtime.

7. Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse [Best Logitech Gaming Mouse for Small Hands]

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless (LIGHTSPEED), Bluetooth Battery Life Up to 40 hours Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 85g Microphone N/A Charging Time 2 hours

The Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse is the best choice for users with smaller hands, offering a compact design that doesn’t compromise on performance. It’s very light and has an ergonomic shape, which also gives you comfort in extended gaming sessions.

This mouse is meant for gamers who struggle with larger, bulkier mice. Also, with a light weight of just 85g, this mouse is crafted for adaptability and makes your palm grip feel so natural. To pair this comfortable Dell Premium mouse with a nice mouse pad, check out our best gaming mouse pad guide.

Equipped with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, it brings lag-free performance, so you don’t miss a single click when playing. Its Bluetooth connectivity makes this mouse more versatile and lets you switch seamlessly between devices without the need for dongles or additional receivers.

Why we chose it The Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse is a total win for small-handed gamers like me who don’t want to compromise. It’s comfy, snappy, and looks great with its RGB glow. Basically, it packs a serious punch without taking up much space.

When it comes to its style, there are over 16.8 million colors to choose from. This is thanks to its LIGHTSYNC RGB that lets you customize the mouse’s look, which gives your setup a personal touch. Also, it features precision tracking, which makes each movement and each click more accurate.

Pros Cons ✅ LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for ultra-fast, lag-free performance



✅ Compact and lightweight design, ideal for smaller hands



✅ Customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB for personalized aesthetics



✅ Bluetooth connectivity for multi-device support



✅ Precise tracking for smooth gameplay, even in fast-paced games ❌ Limited battery life of up to 40 hours, although this is still sufficient for extended gaming sessions





Final Verdict: The Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse combines a compact and lightweight design with fast wireless performance and vibrant customization, making it perfect for gamers with smaller hands who want comfort and precision.

8. Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse [Best Wired Logitech Gaming Mouse]

Specs Details Connection Type Wired (USB) Battery Life N/A (Wired connection) Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 121g (customizable weights) Microphone N/A Charging Time N/A

The Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse is the best wired mouse for gamers who crave precision and customization. It has a 25K HERO sensor that practically guarantees pixel-perfect accuracy, which makes it an excellent choice for FPS, RTS, and MMO gaming.

This mouse features 11 programmable buttons, so your gaming experience will be much better with all your complex actions assigned to the right buttons. Another fantastic feature is the customizable weights. You can manually adjust them for the perfect balance, and this way, you can control how the mouse feels in your hand.

In my opinion, the G502 HERO is designed for elite gamers, as it brings a perfect blend between comfort and performance. Its textured grips provide a comfortable hold, even during extended gaming sessions. A bonus tip here: Customize your setup with the best gaming TV for an epic experience when you’re not on the go.

Why we chose it The Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse is the wired champ for gamers who want pinpoint accuracy and endless customization. If you’re all about reliable speed and making your setup truly yours, this mouse has your back every click of the way.

This model’s high-speed wired connection eliminates any worries about battery life or lagging. This way, you can focus on your gameplay only and stay competitive.

Pros Cons ✅ 25K HERO sensor offers pinpoint precision for fast and accurate gameplay



✅ 11 programmable buttons for customizable commands and macros



✅ Customizable weights for personalized control and comfort



✅ Wired connection provides lag-free performance during intense gaming



✅ Ergonomic design with textured grips for extended comfort ❌ Heavier than some other mice due to the customizable weights, though this can be adjusted to preference



Final Verdict: The Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse delivers wired precision, extensive customization, and adjustable weight options, making it an excellent choice for gamers who want control, comfort, and reliable performance.

9. Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse [Best Ultra Light Logitech Gaming Mouse]

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless (LIGHTSPEED) Battery Life Up to 250 hours Noise Cancelling N/A Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 99g (ultra-light) Microphone N/A Charging Time N/A (uses replaceable battery)

The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse stands out as the absolute best ultra-light wireless gaming mouse. Why? It’s because it brings this exceptional fusion of speed, precision, and portability. It’s designed for those who crave a lightweight mouse but still want great performance.

This beast is equipped with the HERO 12K sensor, which offers ultra-precise tracking. It boasts accuracy for any type of game, FPS, MOBA, or others. Try its magic in any of the titles on this list of the best PC games.

Its response time is 1ms. This guarantees fast reactions, perfect for competitive gamers. One of the mouse’s most impressive features is its 250-hour battery life, which means you can enjoy non-stop gaming without worrying about battery drain. Pair this model with the best Nintendo Switch games for seamless controls and an amazing gaming experience.

The G305 is one of the lightest wireless mice in its category, with only 99g. This makes your long gaming sessions much more comfortable and reduces hand fatigue.

Why we chose it The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED is the ideal wireless mouse for gamers who crave lightweight speed and solid performance. If you want a portable companion with long battery life and sharp tracking that won’t empty your wallet, this little powerhouse has you covered.

Plus, with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, you get outstanding performance without any lagging, but, most importantly, without messy wires.

Pros Cons ✅ HERO 12K sensor delivers precise tracking for fast and accurate movements



✅ Ultra-lightweight design at 99g for maximum comfort and agility



✅ 250-hour battery life for extended, worry-free gaming sessions



✅ LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for lag-free performance



✅ Compact and portable design for gaming on the go ❌ No rechargeable battery, relying on replaceable AA batteries, but this helps maintain the lightweight design



Final Verdict: The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED combines ultra-light design, long-lasting battery life, and precise wireless performance, making it a top choice for gamers who want speed, comfort, and portability without the clutter of cables.

Is Logitech Good for Gaming Mice?

Logitech has been a dominant player in the world of gaming peripherals for a long time now. Their gaming mice are no exception. I feel like everyone has owned a Logitech mouse at some point in their lives. The vast majority of gamers appreciate Logitech’s exceptional mice with high-precision sensors and reliable wireless performance.

1. Sensor Accuracy

Logitech’s HERO sensor technology offers high-precision tracking with up to 25,600 DPI in some of the models. This makes all the difference in competitive gaming, where every small movement is crucial.

This sensor is also energy-efficient, so you get high performance without draining the battery quickly.

2. Wireless Performance

Many of Logitech’s top-tier mice feature LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, which provides a lag-free gaming experience that is almost identical to wired connections.

This technology is a game-changer for players who want the freedom of wireless setups but don’t want to compromise on responsiveness.

3. Build Quality

Logitech’s gaming mice are designed with durability in mind. Their ergonomic designs give you comfort for those long gaming sessions.

Logitech uses high-quality materials that stand up to the wear and tear of serious gaming.

4. Software Features

Logitech mice come with Logi Options+ software, which allows gamers to customize buttons, adjust DPI settings, and set up lighting profiles.

This level of personalization is essential for gamers who want to optimize their setup for different playstyles or games.

FAQs

What is the best Logitech gaming mouse?

The best Logitech mouse is Logitech G Pro X Superlight, thanks to its lightweight design, precision, and performance. It offers ultra-fast response times, which makes it ideal for competitive gamers.

What Logitech mouse do pros use?

The Logitech mouse that pros use is the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, for its ultra-precise HERO 25K sensor and lightweight design.

Its reliable wireless connection and low latency are key for esports athletes, making it a go-to choice in professional gaming tournaments.

Why is the Logitech G Pro so popular?

The Logitech G Pro is popular for its lightweight build, high-precision sensor, and ambidextrous design. This makes it suitable for both left- and right-handed gamers.

It’s a universal mouse made for performance, comfort, and durability, great for both casual and professional gamers.

What is a better mouse than the G502?

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight may be considered a better option than the G502 for competitive gaming.

Its ultra-lightweight design and HERO 25K sensor offer even higher precision and speed, so you get a better experience in fast-paced games where accuracy and responsiveness are crucial.