5 Best HP Gaming Laptops That Totally Rule in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Looking for the best HP gaming laptop? My review will help you choose the best model for your needs and preferences.

HP has been on a serious roll lately, releasing machines that aren’t just good-looking – they’re packed with power, smart features, and solid gaming performance. I’ve handpicked a mix of their top-performing models to help you cut through the clutter and choose the one that fits your style, needs, and budget.

This list covers everything: sleek portables, big-screen beasts, and budget-friendly champs that can still run your favorite titles like a dream. I looked at all the things that actually matter when you’re gaming – processing power, graphics, battery life, cooling, and of course, build quality. So, if you’re trying to find your ideal HP gaming rig, this guide is here to make it simple and stress-free.

5 Best HP Gaming Laptops – Budget-Friendly to Premium Powerhouses

If you’re hunting for speed, reliability, and solid value, you’re in the right place. Let’s take a closer look at the models vying for the crown of the best HP laptop for gaming this year.

1. HP Omen 16 [Best Overall HP Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU 13th Gen Intel 16-core i7-14650HX Processor GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Graphic RAM 64GB RAM Display 16.1″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS 144Hz Anti-glare Storage 1TB Battery ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery required Weight 5.11 pounds

HP Omen 16 is the best HP gaming laptop that combines optimal performance and reliability. It features an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor (with 16 cores) and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card (8 GB), delivering great performance in all modern games at high settings. The 16.1-inch screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate provides smooth visuals.

The well-designed cooling system (multiple fans and heat pipes) prevents overheating, even if you play for a long time on ultra settings.

This model is also great for content creation thanks to the 1 TB SSD and large amounts of RAM (64 GB). It strikes a good balance between powerful hardware and moderate price.

The HP Omen 16 remains stable even under demanding tasks, you can run streaming or video rendering simultaneously with gaming. Right now, this is the best choice among laptops under $2,000.

Pros Cons ✅The processor Intel Core i7-14650HX delivers high performance for demanding tasks and demanding games



✅The graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 ensures smoother gameplay and ultra settings in most games.



✅The 144 Hz display contributes to a more immersive gaming experience.



✅16 or 32 GB DDR5 MHz RAM enables comfortable work with content creation and specialized software.



✅The presence of advanced cooling systems prevents thermal throttling and ensures stable operation even under heavy load.



✅Reliable build quality – the model handles serious loads and long-term use exceptionally well.



✅Compatibility with accessories through Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 makes it easier to create a complete gaming setup. ❌The price is above average, but for components like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX and a screen with a high refresh rate, it’s completely justified.

Final Verdict: The model is a perfect fit for both gamers and streamers who need maximum performance. This is the best HP laptop for gaming, which performs excellently when working with video and 3D graphics.

2. HP Victus 15 [Best Budget HP Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GDDR6 RAM 16-32GB Display 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz Anti-Glare Storage 512GB-2TB Battery ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery required Weight ‎5.1 pounds

HP Victus 15 is an example of a sensible choice from the budget gaming laptops series. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. This hardware is more than enough to run most games at medium settings.

The screen measures 15.6 inches diagonally, with a refresh rate of 144 Hz; the picture is rich and smooth. A perfect choice for those who want the best gaming experience at a moderate price.

The build quality is solid, despite the model being budget-friendly. There are several model options to suit your needs, with built-in storage from 512 GB to 2 TB or RAM from 16 to 32 GB. If you run out of space, you can always choose a better SSD with a larger capacity.

Also, the Victus 15 model is comparatively thin and light. An ideal option to take with you on travels.

Pros Cons ✅Affordable Ryzen 5 and RTX 2050 – balanced performance



✅High 144 Hz screen refresh rate for smooth visuals



✅Decent build quality of the chassis



✅Several configurations to choose from (RAM up to 64 GB, SSD up to 2 TB)



✅Suitable as a mobile gaming laptop for both work and gaming on the go ❌A bit weaker compared to Omen, but the price is nearly $1,000 lower

Final Verdict: Perfect for beginner gamers or students looking for good performance in popular games. It can get a little warm, but the problem is easily solved with a cooling pad.

3. HP Omen 17 [Best Large Screen HP Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 16-64 GB Display 17.3″ IPS, WQHD 2560×1440, 240 Hz Storage 1–8 TB Battery 1 Lithium-Ion battery required Weight 6.51 pounds

If you’re after screen real estate and serious power, the HP Omen 17 is where it’s at. With a whopping 17.3-inch WQHD display running at 240Hz, this beast is built for deep immersion in top PC games. Whether you’re chasing frames in competitive shooters or soaking in the scenery of expansive RPGs, the crisp visuals and smooth refresh rate won’t disappoint.

Under the hood, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 – one of the best GPUs for gaming in this price range. Multitasking? Streaming? Video editing? This rig doesn’t even flinch.

The build is solid, the keyboard is comfy, and the cooling system is up to the challenge – even during marathon sessions. While it’s not the lightest machine (you won’t want to lug it around daily), it’s perfect for home setups where performance is king.

Pros Cons ✅Large 17.3″ screen for full immersion



✅Powerful Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 4070 – excellent performance in the latest games



✅Plenty of RAM and storage options – up to 64 GB RAM and 8 TB SSD available



✅Reliable build and high-quality materials – the device will last



✅Good cooling system for stability ❌Fairly heavy, but justified by internal hardware – ideal for home gaming

Final Verdict: A perfect choice for casual gamers and professionals who need a large screen and power. Wide viewing of the best HP laptop for gaming angles and maximum performance guarantees deep immersion.

4. HP Omen Transcend 14 [Best HP Gaming Laptop for Portability]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB of LPDDR5x Display 14″ 2.8K 120Hz OLED Storage 1 TB Battery ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery required Weight ‎1 pounds

HP Omen Transcend 14 combines portability and power. It’s lightweight and has a slim aluminum body, yet inside it packs true gaming hardware. It features a mobile Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and GeForce RTX 4060, which is unusual for such a compact model.

It has a 14” OLED display (2880×1800, up to 120 Hz), bright and sharp, with a wide color gamut. The 71 Wh battery provides up to 8 hours of office use.

The laptop has one of the best CPUs for gaming in this price category. You can expect top-tier performance in an ultraportable form. It’s convenient for travel and studying.

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4060 GPU will deliver good performance in most games on high or medium settings.

Pros Cons ✅Aluminum and lightweight body with powerful hardware inside



✅Intel Core Ultra 7 + RTX 4060, excellent gaming performance even on the go



✅OLED screen with high clarity and brightness



✅Great battery life for gaming and work



✅Fast charging ❌High price, but the compactness and performance fully justify it

Final Verdict: This model is the perfect choice for gamers with an active lifestyle, such as students or young professionals. Anyone who wants to game and work on one device, who values compactness but also power.

5. HP Victus 16 [Best Value HP Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32-64 GB Display 16.1″, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 300 nits Storage 1-4 TB Battery 1 Lithium-Ion battery required Weight ‎5.11 pounds

HP Victus 16 is an excellent option for those who want a large screen and solid specs without overpaying for the Omen brand. It’s equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (8 cores) and a top-tier GeForce RTX 4070 (8 GB), which are often found in more expensive models.

Right now, Victus 16 offers high performance at a lower price. It’s the perfect choice for those willing to sacrifice lightness for power. The chassis is sturdy, and the cooling system is excellent. Even under heavy load, the device doesn’t overheat. Several model variations are available, with RAM up to 64 GB and built-in storage up to 4 TB.

Pros Cons ✅Large 16.1” screen for gaming and work



✅Powerful Ryzen 7 and RTX 4070 excellent performance on ultra settings



✅Plenty of storage up to 4 TB SSD



✅Good connectivity (Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2)



✅Great choice for streamers and professional gamers on a budget ❌The device holds a charge for about 6 hours, which is enough for a full gaming session

Final Verdict: An ideal pick for home gamers who care about screen size and performance but don’t mind the weight. Perfect for entertainment, content creation, and media viewing on a big screen.

How to Maintain Your HP Gaming Laptop for Optimal Performance

Whether you’re buying a budget laptop under $1000 or a high-performance gaming machine, it’s essential to keep it in optimal condition. Only proper and regular maintenance ensures that the device runs smoothly and at maximum performance for a long time.

Clean and Remove Dust Regularly

Dust and dirt reduce the effectiveness of any cooling system. The device starts to overheat. This not only affects performance but can also lead to complete failure – even in the best gaming laptop. Use a can of compressed air or a soft brush to remove dust from the ventilation openings.

Also, don’t forget to regularly wipe the screen and keyboard. For the screen, it’s best to use microfiber to avoid damaging the surface. Regular cleaning helps prevent dust buildup, which will extend the lifespan of the cooling system and the laptop as a whole.

Keep an eye on Windows updates and graphics card drivers (especially for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX). HP laptop models come with their own utility, the HP Support Assistant. You can also use any other software updates, as long as they come from trusted sources. Installing these specialized software and updates helps ensure compatibility with new games.

You should also update the BIOS version for more stable device operation. Regular updates can improve security and boost compatibility with the latest games – a must whether you’re on a high-end machine or exploring great laptops under $1500.

Manage Heat and Optimize Cooling

Monitor component temperatures using utilities (for example, the HP OMEN Gaming Hub). For the best gaming setup, an external cooling pad is a worthy addition – especially during long gaming sessions. It provides extra heat dissipation, keeping your system cool and responsive.

Place the laptop on a flat surface and don’t block the ventilation openings. With proper ventilation, you’ll minimize thermal throttling and enjoy smoother gameplay without sudden FPS drops.

Take Care of the Battery Properly

Even though many gaming laptops are often plugged in, it’s still important to care for the battery. Don’t keep it constantly at 100% charge, and avoid frequent deep discharges. Use power-saving modes if you don’t plan to play games.

Keep in mind that intensive gaming can quickly drain the battery. For maximum performance, we recommend gaming while plugged in. At the same time, it’s important to use only original HP adapters for charging, third-party chargers can damage the battery and the laptop overall.

Disable Background Apps and Startup Programs

Unnecessary background programs can slow down the laptop. In Task Manager, disable heavy applications (messengers, torrent clients) before launching a game. It’s also worth checking which programs start automatically with Windows. If the software isn’t needed, disable it to reduce the load. This will allow you to direct more resources to the game and avoid performance issues.

FAQs

Below are frequently asked questions from gamers who are considering HP laptops for gaming. We have prepared expert answers to them.

Which HP gaming laptop is the best?

The most versatile is considered to be the HP Omen 16, thanks to the combination of a powerful processor and an efficient cooling system. It delivers excellent performance for any games and applications at high settings.

Is an HP laptop good for gaming?

Yes. HP has specialized gaming series – Omen and Victus. They come equipped with powerful GPUs (often NVIDIA GeForce RTX) and high-performance CPUs, which provide smooth gaming performance in modern games, including AAA titles.

Is the HP Omen good as a gaming laptop?

Yes, the HP Omen series is specifically designed for gamers. It features top-tier hardware, a quality screen with sharp and rich visuals. Also, it has thoughtful cooling – even demanding games don’t overheat the device. Right now, the brand’s models are among the best choices for competitive gaming.

Is the HP Pavilion laptop good for gaming?

HP Pavilion laptops are primarily budget or office models, not aimed at gaming. But they are suitable for running simple games, like indie projects. If you want to run something more demanding, it’s better to choose models from the Omen or Victus line.