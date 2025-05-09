7 Best Budget Computer Speakers with Clear Sound in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Spending your hard-earned money on any of the best budget computer speakers on this list will drastically improve your gaming, binge-watching, and music-listening experience, all without burning a hole in your wallet.

Now, I’m no hardcore audiophile, but I do know more than a thing or two when it comes to picking out excellent computer speakers that fit tighter budgets, as I’ve been there myself. Luckily for you, there are plenty of options nowadays when it comes to low-cost PC speakers that also offer quality audio and immersive sound, the best of which I have listed below.

The speakers you’ll see on my list all feature top-notch audio fidelity, balanced sound, and superb compatibility with all types of simple or complicated setups. Additionally, to help you make a more informed decision in this matter, I’ve listed several factors that you should consider while choosing your PC speakers below, so keep an eye out!

Our Top Picks for Budget Computer Speakers

Here are our team’s top picks for the best computer speakers that are cheap yet offer the best value for your money:

Redragon GS520 – the best option there is if you’re solely looking for inexpensive speakers that also have fantastic, crystal-clear audio and an eye-catching, RGB-enhanced design. Cyber Acoustics CA-3908 2.1 – features a robust, multi-channel system that sounds loud and vastly more immersive than any budget speaker you’ll find on the market. Razer Leviathan V2 X – the go-to option for users who like a stylish, portable soundbar speaker that supports hassle-free, wireless connection via Bluetooth.

Want to see more budget speakers that you can get for your PC? Just keep scrolling, and you’ll find four other speakers that might better tickle your fancy, thanks to their unique selling points and differing price tags.

7 Best Budget Computer Speakers for Gamers and Audiophiles

Listed below are the seven best computer speakers to buy if you’re on a budget. You’ll also see my thoughts on why each of them is worthy of investing in, what features make them stand out as great budget options, and what kinds of setups they may excel at specifically.

1. Redragon GS520 [Best Overall Budget Computer Speakers]

Specs Details Peak Power 3W RMS Power Rating 3W x 2 Frequency Response 160Hz ~ 20KHz Colors Black / Pink / White Speaker Configuration 2.0 Weight 1.98 pounds Size 3.23 x 3.78 x 7.09 inches Connectivity USB / 3.5mm RGB? Yes Water Resistant? No

Many audio experts and satisfied customers have showered the Redragon GS520 with high praise due to its affordability and shockingly good performance, which is why these speakers come as a very easy recommendation for me. As far as budget stereo speakers go, this is by far one of the best products you can get your hands on if you want to go with the absolute “bang for your buck” option.

These USB-powered speakers not only have excellent audio and bass quality for their price, but they also feature a beautiful RGB-enhanced exterior that synergizes well with just about any lighting-heavy gaming setup. It has six RGB modes you can choose from, which I think is amazing since I personally love speakers that can keep up with my tower’s and peripherals‘ multiple lighting profiles.

Moreover, Redragon is quite well-regarded for producing some of the best gaming headsets, keyboards, and mice at lower price points, so you can be assured that the quality of these speakers won’t be anything less than satisfactory.

Pros Cons ✅ Reasonable price tag



✅ Excellent, immersive audio and decent bass for its price



✅ Six uniquely stylish RGB profiles you can switch between via hassle-free touch controls



✅ Plug and play – easy to set up



✅ Smaller and more portable than most soundbars or desktop speakers ❌ The volume could be a bit higher, but it’s more than enough for most applications























Final Verdict: If you have an extremely tight budget for speakers (under $40) and would like eye-catching, RGB-powered ones to boot, then I highly recommend you check out the Redragon GS520. It has a full-range 2.0 surround sound too, which remediates its lack of subwoofer to a degree.

Specs Details Peak Power 92W RMS Power Rating 46W Frequency Response 150Hz ~ 18kHz (Sattelite)50Hz ~ 180Hz (Subwoofer) Color Black Speaker Configuration 2.1 Weight ‎14 pounds Size 10 x 3 x 2.25 inches (Sattelite)9 x 9 x 9 inches (Subwoofer) Connectivity 3.5mm, Headphone Jack RGB? No Water Resistant? No

For users aiming for a low-cost home theater or high-end gaming lounge setup, the Cyber Acoustics CA-3908 2.1 is more than worthy of consideration. This multi-channel audio system rocks a separate subwoofer that allows for room-shaking volume and bass, which is just terrific if you like to fully immerse yourself in a game or a movie while at the comfort of your couch or bed, far away from the screen.

What makes these speakers even more of a must-have is that they come with a centralized control pod where you can find all of the buttons, knobs, and ports. This minimizes the wiring clutter and saves you the trouble of trying to find the dials for the bass and volume levels for each speaker and the subwoofer.

Just in case you’re still not impressed, this speaker set also sports a 92W peak power and 46W RMS power rating, allowing it to put out high-quality, low-distortion audio at incredibly high volumes just as well as it handles chest-booming, low-frequency sounds.

Pros Cons ✅ Bass intensity can be controlled



✅ Comes with a convenient control pod where all the buttons, volume knobs, and ports are located



✅ The removable cloth grills are easy to clean and adjust



✅ The separate side-firing subwoofer dishes out excellent, deep bass



✅ Perfect for a low-cost home theater or wide-screen gaming surround sound setup



✅ The dedicated headphone jack is a nice touch for users who prefer to game, jam, or binge-watch in peace ❌ Static issues have been known to occur in very few units, but it’s exceedingly rare and is largely mitigated by the warranty

































Final Verdict: The Cyber Acoustics CA-3908 2.1 is a loud, bass-tastic audio gear that will do your setup wonders, especially if you’re looking for affordable, yet powerful speakers for your home theater or spacious gaming lounge.

3. Razer Leviathan V2 X [Best RGB Soundbar Computer Speakers]

Specs Details Peak Power & Loudness 5W, up to 90dB Frequency Response 85Hz ~ 20kHz Color Black Speaker Configuration 2.0 Weight ‎1.98 pounds Size 15.8 x 2.8 x 3 inches Connectivity Bluetooth / USB-C RGB? Yes Water Resistant? No

The Razer Leviathan V2 X is what I would call a “showpiece soundbar”. It not only sounds good AND loud (90dB peak loudness is just fantastic), but it also has that Razer-patented Chroma RGB that’s just a step above all the other RGB-enhanced systems in the market. It’s lean, mean, and has 14 different lighting zones that’ll dazzle any self-respecting, RGB-loving gamer out there.

Another thing that I really like about this unit is that, like most soundbars, it’s Bluetooth-compatible. This makes it less of a pain to set up compared to wire-exclusive speakers, where you need to worry about things such as port compatibility and cable management.

It’s not all flair, though, as just like the Redragon GS520, its full-range audio system will give you clear, immersive audio at a wide range of frequencies, which is always a nice feature to see for audio devices without a dedicated subwoofer.

Pros Cons ✅ Razer’s Chroma RGB offers immersive lighting and numerous vibrant pattern combinations



✅ Very light and easy to carry around



✅ Bluetooth pairing and USB connectivity make it compatible with almost every setup



✅ Fits perfectly beneath your desktop monitor



✅ Has full-range drivers that produce clear, crisp audio and decent bass



✅ Boasts 90dB peak loudness, which is way more than anyone needs for most setups ❌ The bass response isn’t as good as other speakers with dedicated subwoofers, but this is a minor issue considering its price

































Final Verdict: The Razer Leviathan V2 X is a very tough soundbar to beat when it comes to pure aesthetics, as is the case for just about every Razer product on the market. It stands proudly among the best gaming speakers you can buy if you’re looking for an RGB speaker to complete your flashy setup.

4. VIZIO V-Series 2.0 [Best Budget Soundbar Computer Speakers]

Specs Details Peak Power & Loudness 180W, up to 96dB Frequency Response 70Hz ~ 20kHz Color Black Speaker Configuration 2.0 Weight 3.84 pounds Size 24.00 x 2.28 x 3.20 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, 3.5mm jack RGB? No Water Resistant? No

The VIZIO V-Series 2.0 is a great alternative to the Razer Leviathan V2 X for those of you who prefer an RGB-less speaker bar with similarly great sound quality and wireless connectivity. As per my expertise with low-key, minimalist setups, this speaker is an absolute must-have if you think RGB lighting is unnecessary for your gaming rig.

Capable of belting out loud, crystal-clear audio at higher volumes with minimal strain and distortion, this is among the highest-tier soundbars I’d personally love to have for my desktop. I especially like that it’s made to support audio for 4K HDR content, which makes it a valid choice for higher-end setups featuring some of the best gaming monitors with insanely high specs.

All in all, I’d say the VIZIO V-Series 2.0 does soundbars a merit in the old “soundbars vs speakers” debate, proving that just because the former are generally lightweight and aren’t outfitted with subwoofers doesn’t necessarily mean they fall that far behind in audio quality compared to the latter.

Pros Cons ✅ Its Bluetooth, USB port, and 3.5mm auxiliary input make it an incredibly versatile speaker, connectivity-wise



✅ Very portable and minimizes cord clutter



✅ Features a full-range 2.0 stereo setup that produces great sounds at high volume



✅ Has DTS Virtual:X – Sound Enhancement for immersive, floor-to-ceiling sound



✅ Rocks a sleek, simple design that fits right in dark-themed, minimalist setups ❌ Has no RGB, but it’s still a great pick-up for gamers who dislike flashy setups and prefer more conservative aesthetics

























Final Verdict: The VIZIO V-Series 2.0 should be your number one choice if you’re going for a minimalist, RGB-free setup and prefer soundbars that offer both wired and wireless connections.

5. Saiyin DS6701 [Best Bookshelf Computer Speakers]

Specs Details Peak Power 80W RMS Power Rating 50W x 2 Frequency Response 55Hz ~ 20kHz Color Wooden Speaker Configuration 2.0 Weight 6.6 pounds Size 9.5 x 5.9 x 6.3 inches Connectivity RCA / Bluetooth / Auxiliary / Optical / Coaxial RGB? No Water Resistant? No

The Saiyin DS6701 bookshelf speakers are an excellent choice if you’re going for a bookshelf computer setup due to their unique, wooden exterior and rectangular form factor. Of course, the good features don’t stop there. If it did, countless expert reviewers and users wouldn’t have vouched for this amazing product vehemently, and it wouldn’t be on this list.

Not only do these speakers have subwoofer support, proper stereo output, and a remote for effortless inputs, but they also come with just about every connectivity feature there is for speakers, making this an amazing option due to its sheer versatility.

After all, not many computer speakers on the market support Bluetooth AND four different types of wired connections. They’re also compatible with amplifiers and receivers, which just makes them an even more attractive purchase for all sorts of audiophiles.

Pros Cons ✅ Has a unique, old-school wooden exterior that blends in with any bookshelf PC setups



✅ Highly accessible – comes with Bluetooth connectivity, optical, auxiliary (3.5mm), and RCA jacks



✅ Has a remote control for hassle-free inputs



✅ Can be outfitted with additional subwoofers



✅ The optical port is a fantastic addition for audiophiles who demand a top-notch listening experience with little to no interference ❌ The design isn’t ideal for traditional gaming desktops, though it’s excellent for bookshelf-style pedestal desk PC builds

























Final Verdict: It’s hard not to be amazed by the Saiyin DS6701, considering that they’re far and away one of the best speakers in terms of blanket compatibility. In addition to their bookshelf-friendly design, they also have a built-in 4-inch subwoofer, which just makes the external subwoofer support a largely optional, yet welcome feature to have.

6. Logitech Z313 2.1 [Best Wired Budget Computer Speakers]

Specs Details Peak Power 50W RMS Power Rating 25W Frequency Response 48 Hz ~ 20 kHz Colors Black Speaker Configuration 2.1 Weight ‎5 pounds Size 3.2 x 3.5 x 5.75 inches (Satellite)8.6 x 5.9 x 9 inches (Subwoofer) Connectivity 3.5mm jack RGB? No Water Resistant? No

It’s a common notion that wired speakers are generally better at hitting bass notes and producing higher-quality audio compared to wireless ones. Logitech Z313 2.1 certainly contributes to this belief quite well, owing to its incredibly low 48Hz minimum frequency coverage and captivating 2.1 surround sound multi-system configuration.

Sure, you’re limited to a 3.5mm jack for connectivity, but one connection type is all you really need nowadays, what with the 3.5mm jack being supported by almost every modern device. Note that you can also buy adapters to make it work for the very few devices that don’t, making this more of a minor issue.

This one’s another easy recommendation for me because I’m a huge Logitech supporter when it comes to gaming peripherals (a sentiment that the PC gaming community shares at large) due to the brand’s stellar gamer-targeted releases over the years.

Pros Cons ✅ Has a small control pod where you can find all the jacks, dials, and buttons, making it easy to set up and manage



✅ The compact subwoofer belts out DEEP bass that shakes your chest



✅ Fills large rooms with rich, immersive audio with its incredible surround sound and powerful 50W peak output



✅ Offers distortion-free, natural sounds even at higher volumes ❌ Only has a 3.5mm audio jack, but this alone supports connections with PC, PS4, Xbox, TV, Smartphone, Tablet, and Music Player























Final Verdict: For all you sound purists out there who’d like to enjoy more reliable connections and a higher ceiling for audio quality that wired speakers generally offer, getting the Logitech Z313 2.1 should be a no-brainer.

7. Creative Pebble Pro [Best Bluetooth Budget Computer Speakers]

Specs Details Peak Power 20W RMS Power Rating 10W Frequency Response 80Hz ~ 20kHz Colors White / Dark Green Speaker Configuration 2.0 Weight 0.84 pounds (Left satellite)0.93 pounds (Right satellite) Size 4.8 x 4.8 x 4.6 inches Connectivity USB / Bluetooth / 3.5mm / Headset / Mic RGB? Yes Water Resistant? No

Now that I’ve given you the best gaming speakers that you can get with a low budget, how about the best wireless one? Enter Creative Pebble Pro, which offers USB, coaxial, microphone, and Bluetooth connections. Simply put, they’re a phenomenal audio gear that not only has solid value per dollar in terms of audio quality, but also a wide range of supported devices.

What I find amazing is that despite their relatively small size, they still somehow have room for a microphone jack in addition to all the other ports. Want speakers that not only sound good, but also let you communicate with your team while gaming and sing karaoke with your friends? Well, here you go!

Creative is known for their excellent gaming microphones and speakers at the entry-level price point, so build quality and affordability should be the least of your worries if you decide to go with these speakers.

Pros Cons ✅ Offers phenomenal value for its price



✅ Has just about every ideal wired and wireless connectivity feature for speakers, which includes an external mic port



✅ Requires very little desk space



✅ Has built-in Clear Dialog audio processing that clears up in-game dialogue, music lyrics, and movie conversations



✅ Features RGB with three lighting effects ❌ Subwoofer support would’ve been great, but they can produce lower volumes and hit bass notes just fine, thanks to their BassFlex feature























Final Verdict: The Creative Pebble Pro is a very solid option if you’re into wireless speakers with minimal RGB lighting. The mic support is a great bonus, too, not to mention its unique form factor (they’re tilted at a 45° elevated angle) that gives you a more immersive audio experience.

How to Make the Best Choices for Budget Computer Speakers?

When choosing the speakers for your gaming desktop or lounge setups, you should always make sure that they conform precisely to all your wants and needs, even if you’re on a strict budget. There are, after all, plenty of amazing products to choose from nowadays that are as brilliant as they are affordable.

“Low budget” doesn’t necessarily equate to “subpar audio experience”, or at least, it shouldn’t. Now, you’re in luck, as I have done the legwork and figured out all the must-have features you should look for when choosing your very own budget computer speaker, as well as those that you need to be wary of.

If you want to get your money’s worth, then keep these in mind!

1. Top Priority Features [Must-Haves on a Budget]

If you’re new to budget speaker-hunting and would like to know the most crucial features that you should check out before buying one, then look no further. First and foremost, good budget speakers should have:

Impeccable sound quality

Wide range of frequency response

All the necessary connectivity options

Sufficient volume for your needs

One of the hardest features to measure for speakers is their sound quality, as you can never really tell if it’s to your liking until you actually have the unit in your hands. Nevertheless, making sure that your speakers have good sound, proper stereo output, and clear audio reproduction is very important.

To check for sound quality, I’d simply recommend that you look at online reviews and product specifications while taking note of anything related to clarity, detail, distortion, power handling, and sensitivity.

Another thing that you should consider checking for sound quality is a speaker’s Real Mean Square (RMS) rating, which takes into account the maximum amount of power a speaker can handle constantly, over a long period, without straining or the audio being distorted.

Frequency response, on the other hand, is much easier to gauge, as it’s listed on almost every speaker’s specs sheet. The golden standard for frequency response would be the 20Hz to 20kHz range, which ensures that you can hear sounds exactly how the game developers, sound directors, or music artists intended you to hear them.

Of course, we’re talking about budget speakers here, so I’d say speakers with anywhere from 21Hz to 200Hz minimum frequency response would be a good pick-up, just so you’d be able to enjoy sub-bass to upper bass sounds at the very least.

A wide selection of connectivity options is also very good for speakers to have, as this makes them compatible with multiple devices. This doesn’t necessarily mean that all speakers with only one or two are outright bad, however, as you really only need one connection type out of a speaker for the most part.

If you want to use a speaker mainly for playing games or binge-watching videos on a computer, either a 3.5mm jack, a USB port, or Bluetooth would be good enough. But as a general rule for PC gamers, you should always make sure which connection types your motherboard supports before buying a speaker.

Last but certainly not least, a good budget speaker should have an acceptable max volume, depending on your setup. For example, a speaker with 50dB peak volume should be enough for a gaming setup in a small room, but may not be ideal for larger spaces like living rooms or a home theater.

2. Secondary Features [Nice to Have, But Can Be Compromised On]

Next up, we have features that would be nice to have, but budget speakers would ultimately be fine without them. Consider these good (but largely optional) bonus features for budget computer speakers:

RGB Lighting

Bluetooth support

Full-range surround sound for speakers without subwoofers

Remote or control pad

High peak power

For all you gamers out there, keep in mind that RGB does not, in fact, add more FPS to your games. Memes aside, being able to synchronize your speaker with the rest of your rig in terms of lighting still would be great, but not exactly a must. My advice? Just buy RGB strips if that’s important to you.

Speakers with Bluetooth support would be nice to have, considering just about every device nowadays has Bluetooth. The same goes for stereo speakers that don’t have subwoofers, but come with a “Full-range 2.0 channel”. This means they are optimized to reproduce lower audio frequencies, offering clearer and deeper bass with minimal distortion even without a subwoofer.

A Remote or a Control pad would also be a pretty decent addition for a budget speaker, especially if they come with extensive control options, such as bass intensity, equalization, and preset adjustments.

Peak power refers to the maximum amount of wattage a speaker can handle in short bursts without the audio system incurring damage. It’s somewhat similar to a speaker’s RMS in that the higher it is, the better, though RMS is definitely more important when measuring a speaker’s actual sustained performance and long-term health.

3. Features to Be Wary Of [Potential Traps on a Budget]

Now that we’ve covered all the must-have and optional features that you should be happy to see when shopping for budget speakers, I’ll now have you take note of some of the pitfalls that you should avoid, which are:

Useless or unnecessarily complex marketing gimmicks

Unknown Brands with unrealistic claims

Always look unfavorably upon speakers that are marketed with “nothing-burger” or buzzword-y features, such as “high peak power” (but the RMS is low, so it’s actually useless) or “military-grade audio equipment” (but they don’t explain what makes it “military-grade”).

The easiest way to spot these low-quality budget speakers is to simply read the reviews WHILE watching out for paid or bot reviews. You can almost always tell if they’re either by going to a user’s review history and checking their other reviews – or lack thereof.

Lastly, I highly recommend you avoid unknown brands that are often very cheap and over-advertised. Sure, they’re less costly and maybe even comparable to a speaker from an established brand in terms of performance, but when in doubt, it’s always worth remembering the adage, ‘You get what you pay for.’

After all, are you really willing to risk getting subpar speakers just to bet on that small chance?

FAQs

What are the best budget computer speakers?

The best budget computer speakers are the Redragon GS520, which features a full-range 2.0-channel enhanced stereo core for crisp audio and great affordability. These speakers also have customizable RGB lighting and a sleek, minimalist design, making them compatible with any PC setup.

How to connect speakers to computers?

You can connect speakers to computers by using either wired or wireless connections. Wired connections that have physical cables and require contact with compatible ports include 3.5mm audio jacks, RCAs, or USBs, while wireless connections include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which aren’t limited by cables.

How to test computer speakers?

You can test your computer speakers for basic audio quality and loudness by using the Windows Sound Settings and cycling through videos, music, and games to assess their multimedia performance. For more in-depth testing, consider using a multimeter or a dedicated audio diagnosis software like PassMark SoundCheck.

Are soundbars better than PC speakers?

Soundbars are generally better than PC speakers in terms of portability and compatibility with wireless or minimalist setups. On the other hand, PC speakers often feature superior sound quality, deeper basses, and better immersion compared to soundbars due to most of them having multi-channel configurations.

Are computer speakers worth it?

Yes, computer speakers are worth it. This is especially the case if you prefer gaming, watching movies, and listening to music with other people or if you want to avoid the less-immersive “in-head” feeling and hearing health issues that come with using headphones.