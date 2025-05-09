Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Soundbar vs Speakers for PC Gaming in 2025: Which Is Better?

The soundbar vs speaker for PC gaming debate has only intensified, with innovations coming in for both alike. As a gamer myself, I know how crystal-clear audio with punchy & booming bass makes gaming and media consumption just so much better .

While graphics are important, impressive audio quality can transport you into a game’s universe with astonishing sound effects, while sharp, clear, and superior sound quality provides a level of immersion that traditional speakers built into your monitor can’t match up to.

But suppose you’re just moving away from the headset lifestyle. In that case, you’re probably confused about what’s better for your setup: a sleek & minimal soundbar or home entertainment-level speakers at your desk.

To help clear things up, I’m taking a deep dive into the key differences between the best PC speakers and soundbars to elevate your audio experience while playing games to a whole other level.

By the end, you’ll know everything you need to know about how to get high-quality sound, whether with traditional PC speakers or a dedicated PC soundbar.

Soundbars and Speakers Defined

Before comparing the two, it’s a good idea to understand the difference between using full-range speakers and a PC soundbar.

Specs Soundbars PC Speakers Design Single, compact unit Multiple speakers (2.0, 2.1, expandable to 5.1) Setup Minimal wires, plug-and-play More complex, may require positioning and wiring Sound Quality Simulated surround with virtual channels True stereo and directional accuracy Bass Performance Decent, enhanced with a wireless subwoofer Strong, especially with a dedicated subwoofer Upgrade Potential Limited, some models support subwoofers Highly flexible, can expand to full surround systems Aesthetic Appeal Sleek, modern design with RGB in some models Traditional speakers look less streamlined Best For Casual gamers, minimalist setups, small spaces Hardcore gamers, immersive gameplay, and accurate audio positioning

Comparing Sound Quality

Before comparing a soundbar and PC speakers, note that sound quality is subjective and depends heavily on brand, model, and price point. A budget speaker won’t outperform a premium soundbar, and vice versa. With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of how each performs across key sound quality parameters.

Specs Soundbars PC Speakers Clarity • Sharp and clean, especially for dialogue-heavy content



• Great for movies and RPGs • Typically more detailed and dynamic due to separated drivers



• Excels in music and gaming Stereo Separation • Limited due to single-unit design



• Virtual surround possible with Dolby Atmos or DTS • True stereo from physical separation



• Better positional accuracy for gaming Bass Performance • Decent with passive radiators



• Weak on budget models without a subwoofer • Stronger with a dedicated subwoofer



• Fuller low-end frequency reproduction Soundstage • Narrower due to compact enclosure



• Virtual soundstage is possible with premium models • Wide and immersive due to physical spacing and larger drivers Customization • Limited to preset EQ settings or app-based tuning (if available) • Manual EQ tuning possible



• Upgradable setups (add subwoofers, surround units, etc.) Desk Space Efficiency • Compact and tidy



• Great for minimal setups • Requires more room and ideal positioning



• Can clutter desks with multiple components High-Volume Performance • Loud for size; some distortion at peak volume on budget units • Handles loud volumes better with less distortion

When comparing the two, we see that soundbars offer solid clarity and convenience, ideal for casual gaming or minimalist setups. Their main weaknesses are stereo separation and bass, especially at lower price points.

Whereas PC Speakers deliver a fuller, more customizable sound experience with true stereo and surround capabilities, perfect for gamers who prioritize directional audio and sound fidelity.

The Razer Leviathan V2 X has a great lineup of audio drivers, with two full-range drivers paired with two passive radiators for improved bass depth, even without a subwoofer. It also goes up to 90dB volume output, so they sound loud, powerful, and detailed.

The Audioengine A2+ Wireless is a phenomenal speaker system with 16 & 24-bit high-resolution support for improved audio fidelity while streaming. You also get impressive 2.75” aramid fiber woofers paired with 0.75” silk dome tweeters for clear & powerful audio.

Setup and Space Considerations

Whether you’re working with a minimalist desk setup or a fully decked-out battle station, the physical footprint and cable complexity can sway your decision one way or the other. Here’s how soundbars and speakers stack up when it comes to setup and spatial demands.

Specs Soundbars PC Speakers Desk Space Usage • Compact all-in-one unit



• Ideal for small desks • Requires room for two speakers



• Subwoofer may take up floor or shelf space Placement • Typically fits under monitor



• Doesn’t obstruct screen view • Needs left/right spacing for stereo



• May need shelves or mounts Aesthetic Impact • Sleek, minimal look



• Enhances streamlined setups • Bulkier appearance



• Can clutter visual space Cable Management • Single power + audio cable



• Minimal wiring hassle • Multiple cables (power, audio, subwoofer)



• Messier setup if unmanaged Installation Complexity • Plug-and-play simplicity



• Great for quick setup • More complex to set up and organize



• Needs proper spacing for sound quality Expandability • Some support subwoofer add-ons



• Generally not upgradeable • Highly expandable (add subwoofer, rear speakers)



• Offers more layout flexibility

It’s clear that soundbars are the winner when it comes to saving space and keeping things tidy. Their all-in-one design makes them a great fit for minimalist or compact desks.

Whereas PC Speakers demand more space and planning, but offer flexibility in positioning and potential upgrades (but this comes at the cost of cable clutter and more physical components to manage).

The Sony HT-S2000 is an impressive overall package with dual built-in subwoofers for punchy bass, 3 front-facing speakers, and 1 central channel all packed into a compact form factor measuring a sleek 31.5” depth x 5” width x 2.6” height.

If you still need the capability of dedicated computer speakers, after extensive research, I’ve found the Kanto ORAMB to be the best option. Not only is it a fraction of the size of other PC speakers, measuring in at a compact 5.6″ depth x 3.9″ width x 6.9″ height, but you can also mount it on a wall with the threaded insert at the rear.

Feature and Functionality Breakdown

Beyond sound quality and size, the features packed into your audio setup can make a huge difference. From voice assistants to custom EQ profiles, the right functionality can improve convenience, flexibility, and your overall experience. Whether you’re into smart features or prefer simple plug-and-play solutions, here’s how soundbars and PC speakers compare.

Specs Soundbars PC Speakers Connectivity Options • HDMI, USB-C, AUX, Bluetooth



• Easily connects to multiple devices • Usually AUX/3.5mm jack



• Fewer wireless options Smart Features • Voice assistant support (Alexa, Google Assistant)



• Built-in mics on some models • Rarely includes smart features



• Typically no voice support Remote Control • Often included• Some have customizable buttons for quick settings (e.g. EQ, lighting) • Some include wired control pods



• Fewer customizable options Software Customization • EQ presets on select models



• Limited compared to high-end speaker software • Extensive EQ control on premium models



• Custom profiles for games, music, movies Audio Input Flexibility • Can easily switch between input sources (e.g., PC, phone, console) • Fixed input unless you use a switch or external DAC Placement Options • Best used in front of monitor



• Fixed layout • Can be desk-mounted, wall-mounted, or placed on stands

When it comes to smart features, wireless connectivity, and remote convenience, soundbars take the cake, especially handy for multi-device users and smart home setups.

Whereas PC speakers prioritize hands-on control and flexibility with audio tuning. If you want deep customization and manual EQ control, a speaker system is often the better fit.

The Sound Blaster Katana V2X is feature-packed with multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth wireless connectivity, a handy remote with 6 customizable buttons, and gamer-centric RGB lighting to round out its powerful audio capability.

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 PC speakers deliver powerful surround sound, but they’re also convenient to use with a simple plug-and-play setup via a 3.5mm audio port and built-in control pod for volume/subwoofer output.

Soundbar vs Speakers: Gaming Performance

If you’re picking between a soundbar and speakers for gaming, performance matters. You want immersive sound, accurate positional audio, and low latency—especially in competitive games. Here’s how each option affects your gameplay experience.

Specs Soundbars PC Speakers Directional Audio Accuracy • Good on high-end models with surround/Atmos



• Budget models rely on virtual surround • Superior directional accuracy due to physical stereo/separation Bass Performance • Moderate bass unless built-in subwoofers included



• Lacks the depth of dedicated subwoofers • Powerful bass with dedicated subwoofers (2.1/5.1 setups) Surround Sound Capability • 5.1 & 9.1.4 setups simulate surround via multi-driver arrays



• Dolby Atmos support on premium models • True surround with physical speakers in 2.1/5.1 setups Latency • Usually low, especially over HDMI



• Bluetooth introduces some lag • Minimal latency over AUX or direct input Console Compatibility • Excellent via HDMI/HDMI eARC



• Easier to connect with modern consoles • Limited if console lacks AUX port Software Features • Varies by model



• Premium models offer voice enhancement and game-specific EQ presets • High-end setups offer deep EQ customization, echo cancellation, and customizable sound profiles

It is clear to us that PC Speakers offer the best directional audio and physical separation, which is especially valuable in competitive gaming.

Whereas soundbars shine for convenience and console integration, and high-end models like the Sonos Arc Ultra offer excellent immersion with surround sound simulation.

The Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar is perfect for PC users and gamers thanks to its powerful and directionally accurate 9.1.4 channel array. Plus, the built-in features like SoundMotion for surround sound accuracy and Speech Enhancement help boost in-game audio to another level.

The SteelSeries Arena 9 speakers are incredibly responsive & accurate in terms of directional audio, with a 5.1 channel array including a 6.5” subwoofer driver for thumpy, deep bass. Plus, the reactive RGB lighting just oozes ‘gamer’, adding to the ambiance and value of this speaker set.

Budget-Friendly Options

The last consideration in the soundbar vs speaker debate is arguably the most important: budget. Not everyone has an unlimited budget, so you need to weigh the pros and cons of both to find the best value in their respective price ranges.

Entry-Level – Under $100

Soundbars like the Razer Leviathan V2 X stand out here. It’s sleek, space-saving, and delivers decent stereo sound with RGB flair. Speakers in this range may perform slightly better in stereo separation but often lack bass and polish.

Mid-Range – $100–$300

The Sound Blaster Katana V2X is ideal for gamers, with its subwoofer, remote, and RGB lighting. The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1, on the other hand, offers sheer audio power and rich bass—great for immersive, loud gaming sessions.

High-End – Above $300

If you’re after premium features and surround accuracy, go for the SteelSeries Arena 9. It delivers directional sound like a true gaming headset replacement.Meanwhile, the Sonos Arc Ultra is perfect for those who want a clean setup, spatial audio, and smart home integration.

Which is Right for You? Making the Decision

For Clean Desktops and Simplicity: If you need a minimalist, space-saving option, a desktop soundbar is going to be your best choice. They’re compact and have a sleek aesthetic without sacrificing much in sound quality, like the Razer Leviathan V2 X.

For Clean Desktops and Simplicity: If you need a minimalist, space-saving option, a desktop soundbar is going to be your best choice. They're compact and have a sleek aesthetic without sacrificing much in sound quality, like the Razer Leviathan V2 X.

For Immersive Stereo and Powerful Bass: If you're looking for immersive stereo sound with thumpy bass, consider a mid-range 2.1 speaker setup. The physical stereo separation works wonders for directional audio, and a powerful subwoofer nets you deep bass performance. Check out speakers like the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1.

For Virtual Surround on a Budget: For budget-conscious gamers who still want some virtual surround sound, a soundbar with solid virtual surround sound reviews, like the Sony HT-S2000 Compact, is a great choice.

For Potentially More Detailed and Accurate Audio: For more detailed and accurate positional audio, you'll need to move up the price range for higher-quality stereo speakers, like the Kanto ORAMB. With impressive 100W peak power and large, powerful drivers, you'll get incredibly detailed, punchy, and accurate sound.

For Dedicated Gamers Prioritizing Positional Audio (Beyond Basic Setups): If you need specialized audio equipment for positional audio, you need at least a 5.1 channel setup like the SteelSeries Arena 9 that covers every direction. But in this case, it might be better to forgo speakers entirely and check out high-quality gaming headsets instead for improved, directional audio performance.

FAQs

What is better, a soundbar or speakers?

While it’s ultimately up to personal preference, the best option for superior sound quality will be speakers. The best PC speakers are more full-sounding and dynamic than soundbars that ‘emulate’ decent stereo sound. A proper speaker setup is the best option for gamers who want to fully immerse themselves in a game’s audio experience.

What is the best sound system for a PC?

A sound bar is ideal if you prefer a space-saving design with fewer cables while giving improved audio quality compared to built-in monitor/TV audio. In most cases, speakers will have better sound quality with improved stereo sound and punchy bass.

Is a soundbar better than speakers for PC?

Yes, in terms of ‘space’, a soundbar is better than speakers for a PC setup, considering most desks’ available space. But if space and budget are of no concern, better sound quality from dedicated speaker systems results in more flexible, dynamic audio and fuller sound.

Can you use a soundbar as a regular speaker?

Yes, you can use a soundbar as a regular speaker for your PC, TV, or mobile device. A sound bar usually has multiple input options like USB, AUX, or Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to work like traditional speakers for all your devices.